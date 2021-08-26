NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/26/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita backs Oiwa into the ropes. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers the headscissors escape. Test Of Strength. Oiwa applies a waist lock. Fujita breaks the grip. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Oiwa with an arm-drag. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Fujita applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Fujita rolls Oiwa over for a two count. Fujita applies the headscissors neck lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s face.

Fujita hammers down on the left shoulder of Oiwa. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fujita transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita with a double wrist lock takedown. Fujita continues to stomp on Oiwa’s back. Fujita hyperextends the left shoulder of Oiwa. Fujita goes back to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita toys around with Oiwa. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies The Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Oiwa is putting the boots to Fujita. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Fujita refuses to quit. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Oiwa hooks the outside le for a two count. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fujita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: Robbie Eagles & Tomoaki Honma vs. Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Robbie Eagles and Master Wato will start things off. Wato kicks Eagles in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Wato whips Eagles across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles kicks the back of Wato’s left knee. Wato avoids The Sliding Lariat. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Wato kicks the left ankle of Eagles. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wato backs Eagles into the blue turnbuckle pad. Honma and Tenzan are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma avoids The Mongolian Chop. Honma kicks Tenzan in the gut. Honma applies a side headlock. Tenzan whips Honma across the ring. Honma runs into Tenzan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tenzan clotheslines Honma. Tenzan stomps on Honma’s back. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan mocks Honma. Honma avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with the elbow drop. Honma tags in Eagles.

Eagles stomps on Tenzan’s back. Eagles kicks Wato off the ring apron. Eagles with forearm shivers. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Eagles hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Eagles applies a front face lock. Eagles with heavy bodyshots. Honma tags himself in. Chop Exchange. Honma goes into the lateral press for a two count. Honma applies the cravate. Honma with a blistering chop for a two count. Honma is lighting up Tenzan’s chest. Honma with another lateral press for a two count. Honma stomps on Tenzan’s back. Honma applies a front face lock. Eagles tags himself in. Eagles kicks Tenzan in the gut. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Tenzan denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tenzan fights from underneath. Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Tenzan. Eagles HeadButts Tenzan. Tenzan hulks up. Eagles kicks the left knee of Tenzan. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Wato.

Wato dives over Eagle. Wato knocks Honma off the apron. Wato side steps Eagles into the blue turnbuckle pad. Eagles launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Eagles in the back. Wato SuperKicks Eagles for a two count. Eagles denies The TTD. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Eagles dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Eagles drops Wato with The Mid-Kick. Eagles with Running Meteora. Wato kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Wato. Wato avoids The ShotGun Meteora. Wato with a forearm smash. Eagles answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato denies The Asai DDT. Wato decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Wato goes for The Recientemente, but Eagles counters with a deep arm-drag. Eagles dodges The Big Boot. Eagles with The Roundhouse/Hook Kick Combination. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato with a leaping leg lariat.

Honma and Tenzan are tagged in. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Honma in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Honma. Tenzan with a double sledge. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Honma with The BrainBuster for a two count. Honma with three sharp elbow strikes. Honma hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Tenzan with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Eagles breaks up the submission hold. Eagles kicks Wato in the gut. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Wato wipes out Eagles with The Slingshot Pescado. Honma negates The TTD. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma with a running short-arm lariat. Honma with a knife edge chop. HeadButt Exchange. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Wato kicks Honma off the top turnbuckle. Wato delivers his combination offense. Tenzan with a running clothesline for a two count. Tenzan with The Uranage Slam. Tenzan makes Honma tap out to The Anaconda Vice.

Winner: Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Submission

Third Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Tiger Mask vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Hashi whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Goto starts choking Taichi. Hashi drives Sabre back first into the barricade. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Hashi sends Sabre face first into the steel ring post. Douki applies a wrist lock. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Douki whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Douki dropkicks Tiger Mask. Douki uppercuts Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBraker. Tiger Mask tags in Goto. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sabre pulls Hashi out of the ring. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Taichi is choking Goto with his boot. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi whips Goto into the barricade. Sabre applies a deep hammerlock. Taichi fish hooks Goto. The referee admonishes Dangerous Tekkers. Sabre with two uppercuts. Taichi rolls Goto back into the ring. Douki stomps on Goto’s chest. Douki with a running basement dropkick for a two count.

Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies the headscissors neck lock. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi continues to choke Goto with his boot. The referee is trying to get Tiger Mask out of the ring. Taichi sends Goto back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Taichi slings Goto across the ring. Taichi toys around with Goto. Goto slaps Taichi in the chest. Goto with forearm shivers. Taichi applies the greco roman choke hold. Choke Hold Exchange. Goto clotheslines Taichi. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi knocks Sabre off the apron. Taichi kicks Hashi in the gut. Taichi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Taichi draped across the top strand. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi puts Douki in the same predicament as Taichi. Hashi with a double dropkick for a two count. Taichi denies The SuperKick. Taichi goes for The Chokeslam, but Hashi blocks it. Taichi sends Hashi to the corner. Taichi drops Hashi with The Axe Bomber. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Sabre talks smack to Hashi. Sabre with three uppercuts. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Hashi kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Goto clotheslines Taichi. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Goto’s neck. Hashi clotheslines Sabre. Hashi tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask clears the ring. Tiger Mask with The Mid-Kick. Sabre denies The Tiger Driver. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Sabre negates The Tiger Suplex. Douki runs interference. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Douki with a flying shoulder tackle. Sabre rolls Tiger Mask for a two count. Douki with a running elbow smash. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask avoids The Holy Zack Driver. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick to Taichi. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taichi gets Goto trapped in The Stretch Plum. Sabre makes Tiger Mask tap out to The Clarky Cat.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Overhand Chop Exchange. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Phantasmo goes into the cover for a two count. Ishimori with a knee drop. Phantasmo with a fist drop for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Ishimori with a Leg Drop. Camel Clutch/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Ishimori drives Kanemaru face first into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru launches Ishimori over the top rope. Desperado pulls Ishimori off the ring apron. Kanemaru side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Phantasmo dives over Kanemaru. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Anarchy ensues on the outside.

Desperado whips Ishimori into the steel barricade. Kanemaru dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Phantasmo face first into the steel ring post. Suzuki kicks Jado in the gut. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Desperado whips Ishimori with the cable chord. Desperado punches Phantasmo. Phantasmo gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Double Boot Wash. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Phantasmo in the back. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo tumbles to the floor. Suzuki rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Suzuki rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado kicks the right hamstring of Phantasmo. Desperado bodyslams Phantasmo for a two count. Desperado rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Desperado applies The Sleeper Hold. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Triple Choke Hold. Kanemaru stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Jado nails Kanemaru with the kendo stick.

Ishimori clears the ring. Ishimori whips Desperado into the barricade. Second Overhand Chop Exchange. Phantasmo tries to wear down Kanemaru. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Jado tags himself in. Jado kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado punches Kanemaru in the back. Jado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Jado transitions into a side headlock. Kanemaru with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Jado taunts Suzuki. Jado tags in Ishimori. Ishimori hyperextends the right shoulder of Kanemaru. Ishimori applies a standing arm-bar. Eye Rake Exchange. Phantasmo dumps Desperado out of the ring. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the face. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks Ishimori. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Ishimori in the gut. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count.

Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Jado. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar/Heel Hook Combination. Ishimori breaks up the submission hold. Ishimori with three haymakers. Ishimori goes for The Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Suzuki counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishimori puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Third Overhand Chop Exchange. Ishimori kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado with a gut punch. Desperado sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jado with a corner clothesline. Ishimori follows that with a ShotGun Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker/MoonSault Combination for a one count. Phantasmo dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Kanemaru pulls Phantasmo out of the ring. Kanemaru drives Phantasmo face first into the ring post. Desperado rolls Ishimori over for a one count. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Phantasmo counters with The Sudden Death. Ishimori hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Satoshi Kojima vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Okada with a drop toe hold. Okada with the elbow drop. Okada tags in Kojima. Kojima is putting the boots to Cobb. Kojima with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker. Kojima knocks Khan off the ring apron. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s back. Kojima with two haymakers. Cobb answers with a liver shot. Cobb HeadButts Kojima. Kojima with a forearm smash. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima with the elbow smash. Kojima applies a front face lock. Okada tags himself in. Okada punches Cobb in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada applies a rear chin lock. Okada hammers down on the back of Cobb’s back. Okada bodyslams Cobb. Okada with The Slingshot Senton.

Okada toys around with Cobb. Cobb with a gut punch/knife edge chop/forearm combination. Cobb whips Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Khan knocks Kojima off the apron. Khan hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb stands on Okada’s chest. Cobb with two double foot stomps. Cobb stands on the midsection of Okada. Forearm Exchange. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Okada in the gut. Khan dumps Okada chest first on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Okada in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan stands on the left knee of Okada. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb stomps on the left knee of Okada. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Okada’s back. Cobb slings Okada across the ring. Cobb mocks Okada. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Cobb is choking Okada with his boot. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan does the same thing. Khan stomps on Okada’s face. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Okada into the canvas for a two count. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Okada rocks Khan with a forearm smash. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Khan kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Khan stomps on the right foot of Kojima. Kojima denies the judo throw. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima drops Khan with The DDT. Khan sends Kojima to the corner. Khan levels Kojima with The Body Avalanche. Khan with Three Mongolian Chops. Khan puts Kojima on the top turnbuckle. Khan with another Mongolian Chop.

Khan gets Kojima tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Kojima with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Kojima denies The Eliminator. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Okada and Cobb are tagged in. Cobb dodges The Big Boot. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Okada. Cobb kicks Okada in the gut. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Cobb denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada applies The Money Clip. Khan breaks up the submission hold. Khan knocks Kojima off the apron. Khan repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Khan with the irish whip. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash.

Khan follows that with a corner clothesline. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination. Okada shoves Cobb into Khan. Okada rolls Cobb over for a two count. Kojima dumps Khan out of the ring. Okada with three uppercuts. Okada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Cobb dropkicks Okada. Okada denies Tour Of The Islands. Cobb avoids The Spinning Rain Maker. Cobb rocks Okada with a forearm smash. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Okada tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima with two haymakers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima drills Cobb with The BrainBuster for a two count. Okada dumps Khan out of the ring. Cobb SuperKicks Kojima. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan nails Okada with The Pump Kick. Cobb connects with The Tombstone PileDriver. Cobb plants Kojima with The Ripcord Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

