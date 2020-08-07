NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/7/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yuji Nagata vs. Yuya Uemura

Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata with a Vertical Suplex. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata with a side headlock takeover. Uemura answers with the headscissors neck lock. Uemura applies a deep hammerlock. Rollup Exchange. Nagata applies a side headlock. Uemura backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura slaps Nagata in the face. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Uemura. Nagata drives his knee into Uemura’s chest. Nagata whips Uemura across the ring. Nagata drops Uemura with The Big Boot. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Nagata grabs the side headlock. Stalemate in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Uemura drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with forearm shivers.

Nagata wants more punishment. It takes Nagata one forearm smash to put Uemura down. Nagata with a Straight Boot. Nagata stomps on Uemura’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Uemura in the back for a two count. Nagata applies a rear chin lock. Nagata continues to stomp on Uemura’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura side steps The Big Boot. Uemura dropkicks Nagata. Third Forearm Exchange. Nagata with the irish whip. Uemura drops Nagata with a Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura with a corner dropkick for a two count. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Nagata blocks it. Nagata with clubbing headbutts. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Uemura with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nagata puts his foot on the bottom rope to create separation. Uemura applies a waist lock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Uemura rolls Nagata over for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Nagata. Nagata with a Running Knee Lift. Nagata delivers The Mid-Kick. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata makes Uemura tap out to The Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Yuji Nagata via Submission

Second Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Gabriel Kidd & Yota Tsuji

Tenzan and Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tenzan obliges. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kidd now backs Tenzan into the ropes. Kidd slaps Tenzan in the chest. Kidd kicks Tenzan in the gut. Kidd applies a side headlock. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd runs into Tenzan. Tenzan tells Kidd to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Tenzan HeadButts Kidd in the chest. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kidd dropkicks Tenzan. Kojima and Tsuji are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Kojima transitions into a side headlock. Kojima with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji answers with the headscissors escape. Kojima grabs a side headlock. Tsuji whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kojima brings Tsuji to the corner. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Mongolian Chop Party. Tenzan blasts Kidd off the ring apron. Kojima inadvertently clotheslines Tenzan. Kojima and Tenzan are shoving each other. Double Boot into the midsection of Tsuji. Tenzan pulls Tsuji down to the mat. Kojima and Tenzan made peace in the corner. Tenzan HeadButts Tsuji. Tenzan is lighting up Tsuji’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan with a palm thrust. Tenzan HeadButts Tsuji. Tenzan drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tenzan with a blistering chop. Tsuji dropkicks Tenzan. Tsuji tags in Kidd.

Kidd runs into Tenzan. Kidd drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Kidd punches Tenzan in the back. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Kidd drops Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Kidd knocks Kojima off the apron. Standing Switch Exchange. Kidd with a Running European Uppercut. Tenzan responds with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima with a corner clothesline. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smaash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Tsuji runs interference. Kidd throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Kidd tags in Tsuji. The Young Lions are lighting up Kojima’s chest. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima escapes the hold. Tsuji with foream shivers. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Kidd is bringing the fight to Tenzan and Kojima. TenCozy Cutter. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji Spears Kojima. Tsuji with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yano and Desperado will start thing off. Yano is playing mind games with Desperado. Suzuki is already sick of Yano’s games. Desperado wants Yano to shake his hand. Yano shoves the referee towards Desperado. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Desperado attacks Yano from behind. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado whips Yano across the ring. Yano runs away from Suzuki. Desperado is putting the boots to Yano. Yano avoids the exposed steel. Desperado with boots to the midsection of Yano. Desperado tugs on Yano’s hair. Desperado whips Yano into the exposed steel. Suzuki Gun clears the ring.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Okada around the steel barricade. Suzuki slaps Okada in the chest. Desperado rolls Yano back into the ring. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki is choking Yano with the lead pipe. Suzuki applies a hanging knee bar. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a running boot for a two count. Douki stomps on Yano’s chest. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki drops Yano with a forearm smash. Suzuki wants the Korakuen crowd to be quiet. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki toys around with Yano. Suzuki with an open hand chop. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Yano in the back. Yano creates distance with an Inverted Atomic Drop.

Yano tags in Okada. Okada clears the ring. Okada with forearm shivers. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada dodges The Big Boot. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Suzuki in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Suzuki with clubbing headbutts. Suzuki sends Okada to the corner. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK for a two count. Suzuki kicks Okada in the back. Suzuki slaps Okada in the face. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Okada. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki Gun knocks CHAOS off the ring apron. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Okada counters with The Reverse NeckBreaker.

Sho and Douki are tagged in. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Second Forearm Exchange. Douki rakes the eye of Sho. Douki with the irish whip. Sho drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Douki with a knee lift. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho ducks a clothesline from Douki. Sho Spears Douki. Sho delivers combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Douki for a two count. Sho goes for a DeadLift German Suplex, but Douki counters with The Triangle Choke. Yano breaks up the submission hold. Desperado kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Yano. Yano pulls Suzuki Gun down to the mat. Suzuki levels Yano with The Big Boot. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Okada dropkicks Suzuki to the floor. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho connects with The BackStabber. Sho makes Douki tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during today’s broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo w/Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL whips Naito into the steel barricade. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Takagi. Togo stomps on Takagi’s back. Bullet Club are double teaming Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Togo. Takagi shoves Togo into Ishimori. Takagi kicks Togo in the gut. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Togo with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ishimori. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Togo in the chest. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi slips over Togo’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Togo. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Togo side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Togo knocks Bushi off the top turnbuckle. EVIL blasts Naito off the apron. EVIL drives Naito face first into the steel ring post. Togo applies an illegal choke hold. Togo with the lateral press for a two count. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in Gedo.

Gedo hammers down on the left shoulder of Bushi. Gedo rakes the eyes of Bushi. EVIL and Togo stands on Bushi’s head. Gedo whips Bushi into the exposed steel. Gedo tags in EVIL. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Bullet Club with Two Senton Splashes for a two count. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL brings Bushi to the corner. Ishimori tags himself in. EVIL slams Bushi’s head on the exposed steel. Ishimori drives Bushi shoulder first into the exposed steel for a two count. Bullet Club continues to manipulate the referee’s five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori is trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. Ishimori applies an illegal choke. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo once again drives the left shoulder of Bushi into the exposed steel. Gedo talks smack to Bushi. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s back. Gedo applies a deep hammerlock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Gedo tags in Togo. The referee is trying to calm down Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana to Gedo. Togo stomps on Bushi’s back. Bushi creates distance with The DDT.

Naito and EVIL are tagged in. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head. Naito with a Hip Toss to Ishimori. Naito dropkicks the back of Ishimori’s head. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Naito shoves down the referee. Naito drops EVIL with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm Exchange. EVIL tugs on Naito’s hair. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito goes for a PumpHandle Slam, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori sends Naito to the corner. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a running knee strike for a two count. Ishimori goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Naito blocks it. Ishimori kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a running short-arm clothesline. Naito with a Low Dropkick. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada blocks a boot from Ishimori. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Ishimori denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada goes for a sunset flip, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori mocks Sanada. Sanada kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori responds with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick.

Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Sanada with The JawBreaker. Sanada blocks The SuperKick. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Gedo to the floor. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada is distracted by Jado and that damn kendo stick. Sanada rolls Gedo back into the ring. Sanada dives over Gedo. Sanada applies Skull End. Togo clotheslines Sanada. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ishimori with a Flying Seated Senton. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. EVIL drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. EVIL with a Release German Suplex. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito connects with The Satellite DDT. Sanada decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Gedo. Jado nails Sanada with the kendo stick. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Gedo SuperKicks Sanada for a two count. The referee is distracted by Jado. Sanada avoids the brass knuckle punch. Sanada gets Gedo crotched on the top rope. Sanada dropkicks Jado off the apron. Sanada makes Gedo tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Fifth Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Ryusuke Taguchi In A First Round Match In The Vacated NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament

Ishii and Honma will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Honma applies a side headlock. Honma runs into Ishii. Ishii tells Honma to bring it. Forearm/Shoulder Block Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Honma tags in Makabe. Ishii is displaying his fighting spirit. GBH are double teaming Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Boot into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi holds onto the ropes. GBH dodges The Double Clothesline from Goto. GBH shoves Goto into Hashi. Taguchi with a Double Hip Attack. Makabe with a slam. Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Taguchi is giving GBH instructions. Goto and Hashi pulls Honma and Taguchi out of the ring. Ishii reverse out of the irish whip from Makabe. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Goto delivers a corner clothesline of his own. Double Shoulder Block. Double Mid-Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Makabe. Double Shoulder Tackle to Taguchi. Hashi follows that with a basement dropkick.

Goto stomps on Makabe’s back. Ishii brings Makabe to the blue corner. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Ishii kicks Makabe in the face. Makabe with forearm shivers. Hashi drops Makabe with a blistering chop. Hashi tags in Goto. Chaos starts ganging up on Makabe. Ishii talks smack to Makabe. Goto repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s back. Open Hand Chop Exchange. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Goto punches Makabe in the back. Goto stomps on the back of Makabe’s head. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto goes for a Saito Suplex, but Makabe blocks it. Goto with a forearm smash. Makabe ducks a clothesline from Goto. Makabe creates distance with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi rolls Goto back into the ring. Taguchi dives over Goto. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Goto decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Goto and Taguchi are running the ropes. Goto clotheslines Taguchi. Goto tags in Hashi. Taguchi kicks Hashi in the face. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Hashi counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Hashi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Honma.

Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma bodyslams Hashi. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a Running Bulldog. Ishii charges in with a running forearm smash. Honma answers with a running elbow smash. Honma with forearm shivers. Hashi attacks Honma from behind. Double Irish Whip. Honma shoves Ishii into Hashi. Honma with a DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi blocks it. Honma with forearm shivers. Hashi with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Makabe. Goto clotheslines Makabe. Hashi with a running knife edge chop. Goto kicks Honma in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Ishii dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Hashi with The Running Lariat for a two count.

Makabe clotheslines Hashi. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Makabe PowerSlams Ishii. Goto with clubbing blows to Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Chaos avoids the double clothesline from Makabe. Standing Switch Exchange. Makabe shoves Goto into Hashi. Makabe with a double clothesline. GBH with a Double Lariat. Taguchi follows that with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Makabe with a Release German Suplex. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Ishii and Makabe are brawling on the outside. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Honma HeadButts Hashi. Honma with Two Diving Kokeshi HeadButts for a two count. Honma bodyslams Hashi. Goto runs interference. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Honma lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. Honma with forearm shivers. Chaos with a Double HeadButt. Hashi SuperKicks Honma. Cazadora FaceBuster/Reverse GTR Combination. Hashi makes Honma tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A First Round Match In The Vacated NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament

Tanahashi and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kanemaru kicks Tanahashi in the back. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru is putting to the boots to Wato on the outside. Sabre is choking Ibushi with his boot. Taichi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Sabre applies a front face lock. Kanemaru kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Taichi talks smack to Ibushi. Kanemaru rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Taichi is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Taichi tags in Sabre. Taichi stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Sabre works on the left leg of Tanahashi. Sabre tells Ibushi to bring it. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Tanahashi on the canvas. Kanemaru tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre stands on the left knee of Tanahashi. Sabre applies the cravate. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre drops his weight on the left leg of Tanahashi. Sabre continues to taunt Ibushi. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru knocks Wato off the ring apron. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Tanahashi drops Kanemaru with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun stomps Tanahashi in his tracks. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Sabre goes into the cover for a two count. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Tanahashi. Suzuki Gun tells Ibushi to kick Tanahashi. Will Ibushi hit Tanahashi with The Kamigoye? Nope, Ibushi tees off on Suzuki Gun.

Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi with forearm shivers to Taichi. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Sabre. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Ibushi drops Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist. Ibushi with a Hip Toss. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre with an OverHead Kick Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Ibushi breaks free with The Last Ride. Wato and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Kanemaru with a running boot. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Wato sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato with combination kicks. Kanemaru dodges The Spin Kick. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato. Wato denies The British Fall. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato drops Kanemaru with The Spin Back. Wato tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi tees off on Kanemaru. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Tanahashi drops Kanemaru with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Double Elbow Knockdown to Taichi. Double Blade to Kanemaru. Wato lands The Tornillo. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Kanemaru gets his knees up in the air. Kanemaru tags in Taichi. Taichi blasts Ibushi off the apron. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Sabre uppercuts to Wato. Ibushi answers with two running forearm smashes. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi SuperKicks Tanahashi. Ibushi drops Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Taichi goes for Black Mephsito, but Ibushi counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Tanahashi plants Taichi with The Double Leg Nelson to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

