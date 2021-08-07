NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/721

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yano attacks Owens before the bell rings. Overhand Chop Exchange. Yano is trying makes Owens say I quit. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Yano. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Jado’s chest. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Takahashi stomps on Tenzan’s back. Tenzan kicks the right shoulder of Takahashi. Tenzan decks Jado with a back elbow smash. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with Two Body Avalanches. Tenzan fires off another round of Mongolian Chops. Tenzan stomps on Jado’s chest. Takahashi pulls Tenzan out of the ring. Takahashi drives Tenzan back first into the steel barricade. Owens attacks Yano with the microphone. Takahashi rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Jado rams Tenzan’s face across the top strand. Jado taunts Makabe. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Jado tags in Owens. Owens hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Jado with a blistering chop. Owens rams his boot across Tenzan’s face. Owens punches Tenzan in the back. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Owens knocks Yano off the ring apron. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Tenzan with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with two knee lifts. Takahashi backs Tenzan into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Takahashi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Takahashi for a two count. Makabe wit a straight right hand. Takahashi kicks Makabe in the face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Makabe. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Makabe counters with The Vertical Suplex.

Jado nails Makabe with the kendo stick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Owens and Yano are tagged in. Yano runs towards a turnbuckle pad. Owens is throwing haymakers at Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Makabe. Yano plays hop potato with a turnbuckle pad. Yano with a double sledge. Owens shoves down the referee. Owens blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Owens goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Yano counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Yano kicks Owens in the gut. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Owens tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Jado with a running knee lift. Owens delivers The Jewel Heist. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Makabe blocks the kendo stick shot. Makabe tees off on Jado. Takahashi attacks Makabe from behind. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Standing Switch Exchange. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Bushi with forearm shivers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Bushi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Hashi made the blind tag. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Double Shoulder Tackle. Ishii rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Chaos with another double shoulder tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Bushi in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. War Drums to Bushi. Ishii blasts Sanada off the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi stomps on the midsection of Naito. Goto kicks Naito in the back. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Hashi tags in Honma. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Takagi gets in the way. Takagi sends Goto tumbling to the floor. Hashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Naito decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi clotheslines the back of Hashi’s neck. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito repeatedly whips Hashi into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Naito hammers down on the right arm of Hashi. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the right wrist of Hashi. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stands on the right shoulder of Hashi. Bushi slams Hashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Sanada. LIJ continues to work on the right wrist of Hashi. Naito talks smack to Hashi. Sanada repeatedly slams the right shoulder of Hashi on the canvas. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Takagi rams his boot across the back of Hashi’s head. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takagi drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Chop Exchange. Takagi kicks Honma out of the ring. Naito illegally attacks Hashi from the apron. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ishii is trying to wake up Hashi. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Hashi creates distance with The Bunker Buster. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Hashi’s back. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto clears the ring. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Bushi drops Goto with The DDT. Goto denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi applies a waist lock. Goto decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Ishii and Sanada are tagged in. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ishii blocks a boot from Sanada. Standing Switch Exchange. Side Step Display. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ishii. Sanada dropkicks Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Ishii. Ishii denies The TKO. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takagi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii is pissed.

Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ishii answers with The Back Drop Driver. Sanada with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Honma tags himself in. Honma ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a Running Bulldog. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma plays to the crowd. Honma connects with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma knocks Naito off the apron. Naito continues to run interference. Sanada rakes the eyes of Honma. Sanada throws Honma off the top turnbuckle. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Sanada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ishii drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Naito with a running elbow smash. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Goto clotheslines Naito. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi SuperKicks Bushi. Hashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Hashi responds with a Running Lariat. Honma with a Running Lariat of his own for a two count. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Honma counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Honma holds onto the ropes. Sanada kicks Honma in the face. Honma HeadButts Sanada. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada makes Honma tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Gedo & Dick Togo In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

Bullet Club attacks Eagles and Tiger Mask before the bell rings. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Eagles chest. Togo is throwing haymakers at Tiger Mask. Togo whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Togo goes for a Back Body Drop, but Tiger Mask lands back on his feet. Gedo with a back chop. Tiger Mask kicks Togo in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick to Gedo. Tiger Mask whips Togo across the ring. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Eagles and Tiger Mask gangs up on Gedo. Double Mid-Kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Hip Toss. Double Basement Dropkick. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. Eagles throws his t-shirt at Gedo. The referee is trying to calm down Tiger Mask. Gedo resets the referee’s twenty count. Togo kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Tiger Mask. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo kicks Eagles out of the ring. Gedo repeatedly whips Tiger Mask with his belt. Tiger Mask gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Gedo stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Gedo applies a front face lock. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo delivers a gut punch. Togo with a closed fist shot. Togo repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Togo with a knee drop for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Tiger Mask with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Togo answers with another elbow knockdown. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo taunts Eagles. Gedo starts choking Tiger Mask. Gedo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Tiger Mask with heavy bodyshots. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Gedo abuses the referee’s five count. Gedo kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo tells Tiger Mask to bring it. Gedo attacks Tiger Mask from behind. Togo with two elbow smashes. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask drops Togo with a Spinning Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with The Shining Wizard. Eagles with a Diving Meteor. Gedo kicks Eagles in the gut. Gedo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles side steps Gedo into Togo. Eagles with a deep arm-drag. Eagles with a drop toe hold into the nether regions of Togo. Eagles dumps Gedo out of the ring. Eagles with a Running Meteora for a two count.

Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Togo ducks out of the way. Togo begs for mercy. Togo kicks the left knee of Eagles. Togo with The Oklahoma Roll for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles rolls Togo over for a two count. Eagles kicks Togo in the gut. Gedo kicks Eagles in the back. Togo clotheslines Eagles. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Eagles with a JawBreaekr. Eagles denies The SuperKick. Gedo connects with The Gedo Shot for a two count. Togo wraps the choker around Eagles neck. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask lands The Suicide Dive. Gedo with an inside cradle for a two count. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles goes for The Shiranui, but Gedo counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Gedo. Gedo denies The Turbo Backpack. Gedo shoves Eagles into the referee. Eagles negates The Blow. Eagles delivers his combination offense. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow Strike across the back of Gedo’s neck. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles makes Gedo tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Submission

Fourth Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

Suzuki Gun attacks Taguchi Japan before the bell rings. Desperado is choking Taguchi with his boot. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s back. Desperado hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Kanemaru whips Wato into the steel barricade. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Desperado rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Double Leapfrog. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Desperado. Wato with a back hand. Assisted Hip Attack. Double Elbow Knockdown to Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Wato drop toe holds Kanemaru into Taguchi’s backside. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado blocks a boot from Wato. Desperado attacks the right knee of Wato. Wato with another Mid-Kick for a two count. Wato sends Desperado chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Wato repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Wato is choking Desperado with his boot. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a jab/palm thrust combination. Desperado dodges The Leaping Hip Attack. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kanemaru has Taguchi draped across the ring apron. Desperado stands on Taguchi’s back. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick.

Desperado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi. Kanemaru is choking Taguchi with his boot. Kanemaru bodyslams Taguchi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado his knee on the right knee of Taguchi. Desperado taunts Wato. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Desperado knocks Wato off the apron. Desperado stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Desperado slams Taguchi’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato off the apron. Kanemaru whips Taguchi across the ring. Desperado trips Taguchi from the outside. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Kanemaru applies The Boston Crab in the ropes behind the referee’s back. The referee is trying to get Wato out of the ring. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Taguchi’s chest. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi with a Desperation Boot. Taguchi creates distance with The Fake Out Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato.

Wato dives over Desperado. Wato knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Wato side steps Desperado into the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Desperado counters with a Back Body Drop. Forearm/Hamstring Kick/Chop Exchange. Desperado stomps on the right foot of Wato. Desperado with a straight right hand. Wato denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado applies a waist lock. Wato decks Desprado with a back elbow smash. Desperado rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wato thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Desperado denies The Running Headscissors Takeover. Desperado goes for a PowerBomb, but Wato lands back on his feet. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a running dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly slams Wato’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Wato with two chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Wato tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Kanemaru goes for The British Fall, but Taguchi counters with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Wato with a running elbow smash. Hip Attack/Cazadora Splash Combination for a two count. Wato dumps Desperado out of the ring. Kanemaru denies The Dodon. Taguchi rolls Kanemaru over for a two count. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Wato with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Kanemaru plants Taguchi with The Samsung Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Roppongi 3K vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

SHO and El Phantasmo will start things off. Phantasmo side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo tugs on Sho’s hair. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Sho whips Phantamso across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Sho. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo drops Sho with the back heel trip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo goes for a Hurricanrana, but Sho blocks it. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination. Yoh made the blind tag. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. R3K dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Yoh in the gut. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Ishimori with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Yoh stomps on Ishimori’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori dumps Yoh out of the ring. Ishimori knocks Sho off the ring apron. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Yoh. Ishimori whips Sho into the steel barricade. Phantasmo rolls Yoh back into the ring. Ishimori slams Yoh’s head on the left boot of Phantasmo. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo bodyslams Yoh. Phantasmo with a flying elbow drop for a two count. Phantasmo slams Yoh’s head on the left boot of Ishimori. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a flying back rake. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Ishimori blasts Sho off the apron. Phantasmo gets Yoh tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo kicks Sho off the apron. Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Phantasmo continues to kick Sho off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Yoh holds onto the ropes. Yoh launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Yoh shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Yoh drops Ishimori with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Phantasmo wisely pulls Sho off the apron.

Ishimori slams Yoh’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh dropkicks Ishimori. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh kicks Ishimori into Phantasmo. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Sho sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Sho dropkicks Phantasm off the apron. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with four mid-kicks for a two count. Ishimori denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Sho punches Ishimori in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Sho with a German Suplex/Cross-Arm-Breaker Combination. Ishimori puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing lariats. Ishimori avoids The Shoulder Kick. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori drops Sho with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Yoh and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo talks smack to Yoh. Forearm Exchange. Yoh with The Rolling Elbow. Yoh SuperKicks Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Rebound Lariat. Yoh responds with another SuperKick. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count.

Yoh puts Phantasmo on the top turnbuckle. Yoh with clubbing blow to Phantasmo’s back. Phantasmo denies The SuperPlex. Phantasmo with The Running Liger Bomb for a two count. Sho Spears Phantasmo. Sho knocks Ishimori off the apron. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knees to Phantasmo. Running Cutter/Dominator Combination for a two count. R3K goes for The 3K, but Ishimori counters with The Pump Kick. Phantasmo dumps Sho out of the ring. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker/MoonSault Combination for a two count. Ishimori tosses Sho out of the ring. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Bullet Club connects with their SpringBoard Knee Strike/Spinning NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Phantamso kicks Sho in the chest. Ishimori with The Pump Kick. Phantasmo nails Sho with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo wipes out Sho with The Orihara MoonSault. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yoh denies The Bloody Cross. Yoh with the backslide cover for a two count. Yoh with an inside cradle for a two count. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Yoh goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Ishimori counters with The Bone Lock. Ishimori plants Yoh with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Updated Standings In The 2021 Super Jr. Tag League

1.) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (1-0), 2 Points

2.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-0), 2 Points

3.) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-0), 2 Points

4.) Roppongi 3K (0-1), 0 Points

5.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (0-1), 0 Points

6.) Gedo & Dick Togo (0-1), 0 Points

