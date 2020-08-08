NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/8/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Yuya Uemura

Uemua with forearm shivers. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Uemura is choking Ishimori with his boot. Uemura continues to throw forearms at Ishimori. Ishimori with a running back elbow smash. Ishimori delivers a gut punch. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori tugs on Uemura’s hair. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the gut. Ishimori pulls Uemura down to the mat. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Ishimori dumps Uemura chest first on the barricade. Ishimori rolls Uemura back into the ring. Ishimori with the cover for a two count. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Chop Exchange. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on the neck of Uemura for a two count. Ishimori applies a HeadScissors Neck Lock. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the chest. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Uemura with elbows into the midsection of Ishimori.

Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori drops Uemura with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Ishimori toys around with Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Ishimori. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex. Uemura goes for The Boston Crab, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Uemura with a double leg takedown. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Uemura stomps on Ishimori’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori goes for a HandSpring Back Elbow, but Uemura blocks it. Uemura with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ishimori negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Ishimori with clubbing headbutts to Uemura’s chest. Uemura with a forearm smash. Ishimori nails Uemura with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori makes Uemura tap out to The YES Lock!

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Second Match: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo w/Jado vs. Gabriel Kidd & Yota Tsuji

Gedo and Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Gedo with heavy bodyshots. Gedo whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Gedo with three shoulder tackles. Gedo calls a time out. Takahashi charges in with a running boot. Kidd kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kidd punches Takahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Young Lions with Two Double Shoulder Tackles. Gedo regroups on the outside. Kidd rolls Gedo back into the ring. Gedo begs for mercy. Gedo dumps Tsuji out of the ring. Takahashi repeatedly drives Tsuji back first into the steel barricade. Gedo taunts Kidd. Takahashi rolls Tsuji back into the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tsuji. Gedo tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Takahashi bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Takahashi dumps Tsuji out of the ring. Gedo repeatedly whips Tsuji with the leather strap behind the referee’s back. Kidd is pissed. Gedo tosses Tsuji back inside the ring. Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo is choking Takahashi with his boot. Gedo with a fist drop for a two count. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Gedo punches Tsuji in the back. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Gedo scores the elbow knockdown. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi knocks Kidd off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji creates distance with The Double Spear.

Tsuji tags in Kidd. Kidd drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Kidd blasts Jado off the apron. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd plays to the crowd. Kidd with a running elbow smash. Takahashi kicks Kidd in the face. Kidd dropkicks Takahashi for a two count. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Gedo rakes the eyes of Kidd. Gedo whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Gedo to the floor. Takahashi with The Big Boot. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kidd with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jado nails Kidd with the kendo stick. Takahashi rolls Kidd over for a two count. Takahashi with a Reverse DDT. Takahashi connects with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi plants Kidd with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo via Pinfall

Third Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuji Nagata In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pre-Match Suzuki Gun Attack. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for an Exploder Suplex, but Kanemaru blocks it. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Nagata. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Nagata. Nagata avoids the sliding dropkick. Nagata kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Nagata drops Kanemaru with a Mid-Kick. Nagata an arm-ringer. Nagata kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Nagata punches Kanemaru in the back. Taichi kicks Nagata in the back. Nagata blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Sabre grabs the right leg of Nagata. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Sabre knocks GBH off the apron. Sabre applies a leg lock, but he’s not the legal competitor.

Kanemaru works on the left knee of Nagata. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Taichi whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Nagata’s neck. Sabre is putting the boots to Nagata. Taichi rolls Nagata back into the ring. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre bends the left ankle of Nagata. Taichi taunts Makabe. Tachi kicks Honma in the gut. Taichi dumps Honma out of the ring. Nagata is trapped in Suzuki Guns corner. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Nagata with heavy bodyshots. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Nagata with a Hip Toss. Nagata with a forearm smash. Sabre uppercuts Nagata. Sabre whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under The Big Boot. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Nagata creates distance with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Makabe.

Makabe drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Makabe goes for a German Suplex, but Sabre blocks it. Makabe with clubbing blows to Sabre. Sabre blocks a lariat from Makabe. Sabre applies The Grounding Octopus Stretch. Honma breaks up the submission. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Makabe. Taichi rakes the eyes of Makabe. Makabe avoids The Axe Bomber. Makabe with a Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma unloads four knife edge chops. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a Running Bulldog. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Honma with forearm shivers.

Taichi rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Nagata clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Honma follows that with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Taichi blocks it. Honma continues to throw forearms at Taichi. Honma negates The Back Drop Driver. Honma hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi with a Big Boot. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma clotheslines Taichi. Taichi side steps Honma into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Kanemaru dropkicks the right knee of Honma. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Honma shrugs off The Axe Bomber. Taichi connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi makes Honma tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Douki vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Desperado and Tenzan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado backs Tenzan into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Desperado pats Tenzan on the chest. Desperado delivers an eye poke. Desperado hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Desperado uppercuts Tenzan. Desperado applies a side headlock. Tenzan sends Desperado across the ring. Tenzan drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan stomps on Desperado’s back. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Douki punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan kicks Douki in the gut. Tenzan with a Mongolian Chop to Douki. Tenzan drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Tenzan. Suzuki Gun drives Tenzan crotch into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Desperado whips Tenzan into the steel barricade. Douki is choking Taguchi with the lead pipe. Suzuki strangles Kojima and Taguchi with a chair. Suzuki delivers multiple chair shots. Desperado rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Desperado stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki chokes Tenzan with the pipe. Douki stomps on Tenzan’s back. Douki brings Tenzan to the blue corner. Douki repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Douki rakes the eyes of Tenzan. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki Gun continues to. abuse the referee’s five count. Tenzan is displaying his fighting spirit. Suzuki drops Tenzan with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies a Double Heel Hook. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Tenzan denies The PK. Tenzan hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Tenzan with a series of Mongolian Chops. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Tenzan responds with a Spinning Wheel Kick.

Tenzan tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Suzuki counters with a forearm smash. Suzuki goes back to the sleeper hold. Taguchi drops Suzuki with a Desperado Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Suzuki in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Suzuki like the pain. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Desperado knocks Tenzan off the ring apron. Suzuki tags in Douki. Suzuki kicks Kojima in the chest. Douki kicks Kojima in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick.

Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No 32. Kojima refuses to quit. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the gut. Suzuki dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Suzuki with a clubbing axe handle strike to Kojima. Tenzan headbutts Douki in the chest. Suzuki with a forearm smash. TenCozy Cutter. Desperado kicks Kojima in the gut. Desperado with two massive haymakers. Taguchi drops Desperado with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Douki delivers his combination offense. Douki kicks the left knee of Kojima. Douki uppercuts Kojima. Douki rolls Kojima over for a two count. Kojima blocks a lariat from Douki. Kojima kicks Douki in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima plants Douki with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Vacated NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament

Sho and Sanada will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Hand fighting. Sho applies a front face lock. Sho with a rolling waist lock go-behind. Sanada applies a leg lock. Sho rams his elbow across Sanada’s face. Sho continues to grapple around Sanada. Sho applies the cravate. Sho goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada goes for a sunset flip, but Sho counters with the cross-arm-breaker. Sanada applies the bow and arrow stretch. Sho falls on top of Sanada. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Yano and Bushi are tagged in. Yano is playing mind games with Bushi. Yano rolls Bushi over for a two count. Yano argues with Red Shoes. Bushi rolls Yano over for a two count. Yano kicks Bushi in the gut. Yano with a forearm smash. Yano is distracted by Takagi. Bushi with another quick rollup for a two count. Yano is pissed. Okada and Takagi are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi on the chest. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Okada across the ring. Okada with a shoulder block. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Okada. Yano punches Takagi in the back. Okada whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Takagi knocks Yano off the ring apron. Okada with a clubbing axe handle strike. Bushi kicks Okada in the back. Takagi drop toe holds Okada into a low dropkick from Sanada. Sanada blasts Sho off the apron. Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi with an axe handle strike . Bushi drops Okada with a NeckBreaker. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi fish hooks Okada. Bushi slams Okada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Takagi applies an arm-bar. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada sends Okada to the corner. Sanada blocks a boot from Okada. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Okada denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada tags in Sho. Sho clears the ring. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Combination Kicks. Sho SuperKicks Sanada. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Sho punches Sanada in the back. Sanada scores with the elbow knockdown. Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Sho ducks out of the way. Sho goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sho with a German Suplex/Cross-Arm-Breaker Combination. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Sanada dodges The PK. Sanada kicks Sho in the gut. Sanada dives over Sho. Sanada applies Skull End. Sho ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sho goes for The Spear, but Sanada counters with a front face lock. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Yano and Bushi are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dumps Yano out of the ring. Bushi teases The Suicide Dive. Bushi tells Yano to bring it. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Bushi with a straight right hand. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Bushi rolls Yano over for a two count. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Bushi down to the mat for a two count. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Rollup Exchange. Bushi continues to kick the midsection of Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Yano in the face. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Takagi blasts Okada off the apron. Yano take a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi with a Snap DDT. LIJ with Stereo Basement Dropkicks for a two count. Bushi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Bushi dropkicks Yano to the floor. Bushi goes for The Suicide Dive, but Yano ducks out of the way. Yano throws Bushi into the steel barricade. Takagi snatches the tape away from Yano. Takagi rocks Yano with a forearm smash. Yano ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Yano shoves Bushi into Takagi. Yano sends Bushi back first to the barricade. Yano ties Bushi’s mask to the barricade which allows him to get the count-out victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano via Count-Out

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Vacated NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament

Tanahashi and Goto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Tanahashi. Goto reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ibushi dropkicks Ishii. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Hashi with a running forearm smash to Wato. Ibushi kicks Hashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Golden Aces avoids The Double Clothesline from Goto. Double Dropkick. Double Hip Toss to Hashi. Wato with a basement dropkick. Golden Aces and Wato gangs up on Ishii. Tanahashi plays air guitar. Tanahashi tags in Wato. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato whips Goto across the ring. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Goto. Wato with a back elbow smash. Goto drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Goto tags in Hashi. Chaos clears the ring. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Chaos with a pair of corner clotheslines. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Mid-Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Wato. Ishii kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Double boot into the midsection of Ibushi. Chaos gangs up on Ibushi.

Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Wato dropkicks Hashi. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Hashi dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Hashi with a blistering chop. Wato answers with a Spinning Side Kick. Wato with a basement dropkick for a two count. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Step Up Knee Strike. Hashi SuperKicks Wato. Ibushi and Ishii are tagged in. Ibushi runs into Ishii. Bob and Weave Fest. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ishii dodges The PK. Ibushi goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi drops Ishii with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi with heavy chest kicks. Ishii want more punishment. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ibushi goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii drops Ibushi with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii PowerSlams Ibushi. Ishii tags in Goto. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with a Double Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Hashi with a running forearm smash. Wato responds with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Wato. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto hits The Saito Suplex for a two count. Double Irish Whip to Tanahashi. Hashi with a running knife edge chop. Goto kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running clothesline. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi kicks Ishii in the face. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Lariat Exchange. Tanahashi denies The Mid-Kick. Goto HeadButts Tanahashi. Goto drops Tanahashi with The Reverse GTR. Goto goes for The GTR, but Tanahashi counters with Three Twist and Shouts. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Ibushi counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Tanahashi with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Golden Blade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Goto ducks out of the way.

Hashi and Wato are tagged in. Wato with a Running Boot. Wato with forearm shivers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Corkscrew Kick. Hashi connects with The BunkerBuster for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi gets in the way. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ibushi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Double Irish Whip. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Ishii clotheslines the back of Wato’s neck. Hashi hits The CodeBreaker. Ishii follows that with another Release German Suplex. Hashi with a Running SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi drops Wato with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi is shocked. Wato negates Karma. Ibushi kicks Hashi in the chest. Goto responds with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi and Wato with a Double RoundHouse Kick. Wato goes for The RPP, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Hashi kicks Wato in the face. Wato ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with a Windmill Kick. Wato connects with a PumpHandle Uranage Slam for a two count. Wato delivers his combination offense. Chaos answers with a SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Hashi with a Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi plants Wato with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

