NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/9/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Owens attacks Yano before the bell rings. Owens starts choking Yano on the outside. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Jado into the turnbuckle pad. Honma drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jado gets in the way. Honma shoves Joado. Honma with a knife edge chop. Takahashi grabs Honma from behind. Jado with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Takahashi in the face. Bullet Club denies The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Jado kicks Honma in the gut. Double Fisherman’s Buster. Owens whips Yano into the steel barricade. Jado punches Honma in the back. Jado kicks Honma in the chest. Honma with three overhand chops. Jado rakes the eyes of Honma. Jado taunts Tenzan. Jado with forearm shivers across the back of Honma. Jado puts his leg on the back of Honma’s neck. Jado slaps Honma in the back. Jado tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens with three knee drops for a two count. Owens drives his knee into Honma’s back. Owens tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi punches Honma in the back. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Honma takes a swipe at Jado. Takahashi punches Honma in the back. Takahashi backs Honma into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Honma denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Forearm Exchange. Honma with a running elbow smash. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma creates distance with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan clears the ring. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Takahashi in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Takahashi. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Takahashi with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Takahashi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Takahashi denies The Uranage Slam. Tenzan headbutts Takahashi into the chest. Jado kicks Tenzan in the back. Jado flexes his muscles. Tenzan responds with another Mongolian Chop. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

Takahashi with Three Mongolian Chops. Takahashi sends Tenzan to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Tenzan answers with The Mountain Bomb. Owens and Yano are tagged in. Owens dropkicks Yano. Owens removes a turnbuckle pad. Owens and Yano plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Owens side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Owens face first into the exposed steel. The referee prevents two low blows. Owens dropkicks Yano. Owens tags in Jado. Takahashi clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Jado with a running knee lift. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Owens with a Running Knee Strike. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Honma negates The Green Killer. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Tenzan clotheslines Takahashi. Owens nails Tenzan with The Pump Kick. Owens with another sharp knee strike. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Yano counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens ducks a clothesline from Yano. Jado shoves down the referee. Yano shoves Owens into Jado. Yano delivers the double low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Togi Makabe vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi starts things off with a Missile Dropkick to Ishii. Takagi kicks Makabe in the gut. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi applies a front face lock. Forearm Exchange. Bushi whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Takagi stomps on Makabe’s back. Takagi applies a side headlock. Makabe whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Makabe shoves Sanada into Takagi. Makabe with a cross chop. Makabe tags in Goto. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s back. Goto with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick. War Drums to Bushi and Sanada. Goto slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Goto with two overhand chops. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Goto. LIJ clears the ring.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. Sanada drops his elbow across the left knee of Goto. Sanada applies a leg lock. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tags himself in. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Goto. Naito wraps the left knee of Goto around the middle rope. The referee is trying to get Ishii out of the ring. LIJ attacks the left knee of Goto behind the referee’s back. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi continues to throw forearms at Ishii. Bushi dropkicks Ishii off the ring apron. Bushi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Bushi wraps the left leg of Goto around the middle rope. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Goto for a two count. Bushi stands on the left knee of Goto. Bushi slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi is putting the boots to Goto’s left knee. Takagi drops Goto with a Knee Crusher. Takagi applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi tags in Naito.

Wish Bone Attack for a two count. Goto unloads three overhand chops. Naito kicks the left knee of Goto. Goto avoids The Corner Dropkick. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Figure Four Leg Lock/STF Party. Makabe breaks up the submission holds. Takagi dumps Makabe out of the ring. Goto hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Goto. Goto creates distance with The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi removes Naito’s t-shirt. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Naito. Hashi drops Naito with The Head Hunter. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with a high knee strike. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito drives Hashi shoulder first into the canvas. Naito tags in Bushi.

Bushi rams his boot across Hashi’s face. Bushi slams Hashi in the chest. Hashi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Ishii. Bushi dropkicks Ishii. Bushi is choking Ishii with his boot. Bushi talks smack to Ishii. Third Forearm Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi toys around with Ishii. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ishii with Two HeadButts. Bushi dropkicks Ishii. Ishii denies The Draping DDT. Ishii HeadButts Bushi. Ishii throws Bushi back into the ring. Goto knocks LIJ off the apron. Ishii is trying to rip of Bushi’s mask. The referee admonishes Ishii. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Makabe tags himself in. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Bushi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Bushi drops Makabe with The DDT. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi sends Makabe to the corner. Lariat Exchange. Makabe a ride on The LIJ Train. Sanada applies Skull End. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Goto denies Last Of The Dragon. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Sanada dropkicks Hashi. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Bushi responds with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Takagi decks Makabe with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for The Ryukon Lariat, but Makabe counters with a German Suplex. Takagi responds with a Falling Lariat. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Makabe with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: (4) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. (0) Gedo & Dick Togo In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

El Phantasmo and Dick Togo will start things off. Phantasmo goes for a quick cover, but Togo kicks out at two. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo tells Phantasmo to calm down. Gedo lays down on the canvas. Phantasmo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Phantasmo is pissed with Togo. Gedo and Togo attacks Phantasmo and Ishimori from behind. Stereo Irish Whips. Stereo Back Rakes. Phantasmo slams Togo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Gedo and Togo gets tied up in the tree of woe. Stereo Nether Regions Attack. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Phantasmo with a leaping back elbow smash for a two count. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Ishimori repeatedly rakes the back of Gedo. Gedo begs for mercy. Gedo dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Togo punches Ishimori. Togo starts raking the back of Ishimori. Gedo tags in Togo. Gedo repeatedly whips Ishimori with the leather belt. Gedo rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Haymaker Exchange. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Gedo.

Togo applies a front face lock. Back Rake Party. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo with a Flying Back Rake. Togo slams Ishimori’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Togo uppercuts Ishimori. Togo with the irish whip. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Togo in the face. Ishimori with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Togo. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Flying Forearm Smash. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Gedo. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Phantasmo with a Standard Atomic Drop. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo follows that with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Togo denies Sudden Death. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo with an inside cradle for a two count. Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Phantasmo responds with The Ankle Lock. Misfired Clotheslines. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline.

Ishimori and Gedo are tagged in. Ishimori slides under Gedo. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Phantasmo dumps Togo out of the ring. Gedo decks Ishimori with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Ishimori. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. The referee admonishes Gedo. Togo wraps the spoiler choke around Ishimori’s neck. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Togo. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Gedo. Phantasmo shoves Gedo into the referee. Phantasmo wipes out Togo with The Slingshot Pescado. Ishimori channels his inner Eddie Guerrero pretending that he got hit with the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Title Belt. Ishimori rolls Gedo over for a two count. Ishimori with the sunset flip for a two count. The referee kicks Ishimori’s legs off the middle rope. Gedo rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Gedo denies The Bloody Cross. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Gedo knocks down the referee. Gedo with a Pop Up Low Blow. Gedo goes for The Gedo Clutch, but Phantasmo counters with Sudden Death. Ishimori goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (4) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. (4) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

El Desperado and Robbie Eagles will start things off. Kanemaru kicks Eagles from behind. Suzuki Gun are putting the boots to Eagles. Double Irish Whip. Eagles side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Eagles with a Hurricanrana. Kanemaru kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Eagles with a Hip Toss to Desperado. Eagles stomps on Desperado’s back. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Tiger Mask starts kicking the left knee and hamstring of Desperado. Tiger Mask applies the single leg crab. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles with a double sledge. Eagles with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Kanemaru. Eagles follows that with a chop/forearm combination. Eagles applies a wrist lock. Eagles sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand. Kanemaru pulls Eagles off the ring apron.

A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Kanemaru whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Desperado is putting the boots to Tiger Mask. Kanemaru rolls Eagles back into the ring. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Eagles on the canvas. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado hyperextends the left leg of Eagles. Desperado kicks Tiger Mask off the apron. Desperado stomps on Eagles chest. Desperado slams Eagles head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Eagles kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Kanemaru continues to stomp on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado slams the left leg of Eagles on the apron. Kanemaru whips Eagles across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles for a two count. Stereo Bow and Arrow Stretches. Stereo Flipping Mule Kicks. Desperado wisely pulls Tiger Mask off the apron.

Kanemaru has been very repetitive with his offense so far in this match. Kanemaru sends Eagles face first into the right boot of Desperado. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado taunts Tiger Mask. Kanemaru hammers down on the left knee of Eagles behind the referee’s back. Desperado hooks the inside leg for a two count. Eagles denies the irish whip. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Desperado denies The Satellite Arm-Drag. Desperado rocks Eagles with a forearm smash for a two count. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask kicks Desperado in the gut. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask drops Desperado with a Roundhouse Kick. Desperado denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kanemaru breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count.

Tiger Mask is putting the boots to Desperado. Desperado avoids the low dropkick. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Tiger Mask applies The Triangle Choke. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tiger Mask with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask denies The SpineBuster. Desperado avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru with a running dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Tiger Mask’s chest. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with another Spinning Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles with a ShotGun Meteora. Kanemaru kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Eagles with another ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles.

Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru once again dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Eagles avoids Deep Impact. Eagles with a rolling chop block. Eagles with a sliding elbow strike across the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles goes for Turbo Backpack, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Eagles with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Eagles delivers his combination offense. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver. Eagles with a jackknife hold for a two count. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Eagles with a Running Leg Lariat. Tiger Mask with The Suicide Dive. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Kanemaru. Eagles makes Kanemaru tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Submission

Fifth Match: (0) Roppongi 3K vs. (0) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

YOH and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Yoh applies a leg lock. Taguchi wraps his legs around the left elbow of Yoh. Second chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sho and Wato are tagged in. Shadow kickboxing. Leg Kick Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Wato leapfrogs over Sho. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Sho. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Taguchi. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho applies an arm-bar. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Wato. Yoh tags himself in. Yoh kicks Wato in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Yoh applies a rear chin lock. Yoh with an elbow smash for a two count. Yoh stomps on Wato’s back. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Wato with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Taguchi knocks Sho off the ring apron. Wato repeatedly sends Yoh face first into Taguchi’s backside. Taguchi with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Taguchi applies a rear chin lock. Wato kicks Sho in the gut. Wato dumps Sho out of the ring. Taguchi slams Yoh’s head on the left boot of Wato. Taguchi tags in Wato. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Wato hammers down on the back of Yoh’s neck. Wato with a knife edge chop. Wato whips Yoh across the ring. Wato scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Wato applies a front face lock. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Yoh in the gut. Taguchi applies a modified chin bar. Taguchi throws Sho out of the ring. Taguchi with Three Seated Sentons for a two count. Taguchi tags in Wato. Taguchi kicks Sho off the apron. Wato repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s back. Wato slams Yoh’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Yoh swats away The Hip Attack. Yoh creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Sho.

Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Sho counters with an Atomic Drop. Sho drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Sho blocks a boot from Wato. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Sho plays to the crowd. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with clubbing mid-kicks. Wato hammers down on the left knee of Sho. Forearm Exchange. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Sho with combo forearms. Wato responds with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Sho whips Taguchi across the ring. Sho applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi drops Sho with The Fake Out Hip Attack for a two count. Sho denies The Three Amigos. Sho with a Deadlift BrainBuster. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Wato off the apron. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count.

Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi kicks Yoh in the gut. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Yoh counters with an Atomic Drop. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yoh goes for The German Suplex, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Yoh denies The Dodon. Sho with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Taguchi shoves Sho into Yoh. Stereo Jumping Knees. Sho blasts Wato off the apron. Sho with The Backstabber. Yoh with a single leg dropkick. R3K goes for The 3K, but Taguchi counters with The Hip Attack. Taguchi rolls under a clothesline from Sho. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Yoh avoids The Tornillo. Wato lands The Somersault Plancha.

Wato rolls Yoh back into the ring. Yoh denies The Recientemente. Sho clotheslines Wato. Taguchi responds with The Hip Attack. Yoh dropkicks Taguchi. Wato drops Yoh with The Big Boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh uppercuts Wato. Wato kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with The Rolling Elbow. Wato dodges The Discus Lariat. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh SuperKicks Wato. Yoh connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Sho blasts Taguchi with The PK. Wato denies The Direct Drive. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Yoh in the chest. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Sho with forearm shivers. Wato responds with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato kicks Sho in the back. Taguchi with The Bomaye. Apron Enzuigiri/Hip Attack Combination. Taguchi connects with The Dodon. Wato plants Yoh with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato via Pinfall

Updated Standings In The 2021 Super Jr. Tag League

1.) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (3-0), 6 Points

2.) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (3-0), 6 Points

3.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-1), 4 Points

4.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (1-2), 2 Points

4.) Roppongi 3K (0-3), 0 Points

6.) Gedo & Dick Togo (0-3), 0 Points

