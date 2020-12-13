NJPW Super J-Cup 2020 Results

December 12, 2020

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Chris Bey vs. Clark Connors In A First Round Match In The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Connors signals for the test of strength. Connors with a single leg takedown. Bey immediately grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Connors with a waist lock takedown. Connors grapples around Bey. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey applies a hammerlock. Connors grabs a side headlock. Bey reverses the hold. Connors whips Bey across the ring. Connors runs into Bey. Connors tells Bey to bring it. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Connors drops Bey with a Misdirection Shoulder Tackle. Connors with two uppercuts. Connors unloads two knife edge chops. Connors sends Bey to the corner. Bey side steps Connors into the blue turnbuckle pad. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey dropkicks Connors.

Bey with a blistering chop. Bey applies a wrist lock. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Connors drops down on the canvas. Bey with Two Double Foot Stomps. Bey with a Mid-Kick. Bey uppercuts the back of Connors neck for a two count. Bey applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Bey fish hooks Connors. Bey punches the upper rib cage of Connors. Bey repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Bey with Three Mid-Kicks. Connors backs Bey into the turnbuckle pad. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey clotheslines the back of Connors neck. Bey uppercuts Connors. Bey with the irish whip. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey drops Connors with The Roll Through NeckBreaker for a two count.

Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Connors back. Bey kicks the right shoulder of Connors. Bey sweeps out the legs of Connors. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors with a running elbow smash. Machine Gun Chops. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. The referee admonishes Connors. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors back chops Bey for a two count. Connors bodyslams Bey. Bey avoids The Spear. Bey goes for The Art Of Finesse, but Connors counters with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Chop Exchange. Connors uppercuts Bey. Bey with the backslide cover for a two count. Bey hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Connors drops Bey with an overhand chop. Connors goes for The Boston Crab, but Bey counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Bey with a Spinning Heel Kick. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Bey via Pinfall

Second Match: ACH vs. TJ Perkins In A First Round Match In The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Test Of Strength. Perkins with a single leg takedown for a one count. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, ACH rolls Perkins over for a two count. ACH with a forearm smash. ACH sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. ACH goes for a Hip Toss, but Perkins counters with a Rebound Arm-Drag. Perkins with The Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls ACH back into the ring. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Perkins uppercuts ACH. Perkins with the irish whip. ACH dives over Perkins. ACH showcases his athleticism. Cobra Twist Exchange. ACH rolls Perkins over for a two count. ACH with a Hurricanrana. ACH dropkicks Perkins for a two count.

ACH with a GutBuster. ACH blasts Perkins with a knife edge chop. ACH with a forearm smash. ACH whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins slides under ACH. Perkins with a Modified HeadScissors TakeOver. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice for a two count. Perkins repeatedly drives his knee into ACH’s back. Perkins with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perkins puts his leg on the back of ACH’s neck. Perkins rolls ACH over for a two count. Perkins whips ACH across the ring. ACH holds onto the ropes. ACH decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. ACH kicks Perkins in the face. ACH sweeps out the legs of Perkins. ACH dropkicks Perkins to the floor. ACH with a SlingShot Pescado.

ACH rolls Perkins back into the ring. ACH with a Discus Corner Clothesline. ACH with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. ACH goes for a German Suplex, but Perkins blocks it. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist. Perkins denies The BrianBuster. ACH with a forearm smash. ACH goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins applies a waist lock. ACH with a back elbow smash. Perkins drops ACH with The SpringBoard DDT for a two count. Perkins dives over ACH. ACH with The Rolling Elbow. Perkins with a Spinning Heel Kick. ACH responds with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Perkins uppercuts ACH. Perkins ducks a clothesline from ACH. Perkins with the backslide cover for a two count. ACH with The La Magistral for a two count. ACH sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Perkins with a Counter Deadlift Suplex. ACH decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins goes for The SuperKick, but ACH blocks it. ACH connects with an Avalanche GutBuser for a two count. ACH plants Perkins with The Midnight Star to pickup the victory.

Winner: ACH via Pinfall

Third Match: Blake Christian vs. Rey Horus In A First Round Match In The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Horus backs Christian into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Horus applies a hammerlock. Christian with an arm-drag takedown. Horus ducks a clothesline from Christian. Horus with a Cazadora Sunset Flip for a two count. Horus goes for a backslide cover, but Christian lands back on his feet. Horus avoids the basement dropkick. Christian with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick stand off in the center of the ring. Christian kicks out the legs of Horus. Christian with The La Magistral for a two count. Horus dodges Two RoundHouse Kicks. Following a HeadScissors TakeOver, Christian with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Christian with a forearm smash. Christian uppercuts Horus. Horus with a Spinning Back Kick. Horus with a knife edge chop. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Horus. Misfired Clotheslines. Christian lands The Corkscrew Plancha. Christian rolls Horus back into the ring. Christian with the lateral press for a one count. Christian stomps on Horus back. Christian uppercuts Horus. Christian unloads two knife edge chops. Christian with two forearm smashes. Horus side steps Christian into the blue turnbuckle pad. Horus with The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Horus with a Leg Lariat. Horus follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Horus slaps Christian in the chest. Horus with a Discs Corner Clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Horus with a Leaping Hook Kick for a two count. Horus goes for The BrainBuster, but Christian with a Vertical Suplex.

Christian with The Roll Through Frog Splash. Christian with The Death Valley Driver. Christian SuperKicks Horus. Christian with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Christian is busted open. Forearm Exchange. Christian with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian with a Spinning Heel Kick. Christian follows that with a Running Enzuigiri. Christian with clubbing shoulder blocks. Horus sends Christian face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Horus with a Leaping Enzuigiri. Horus dives over Christian. Horus ducks a clothesline from Christian. Horus with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Horus with a double leg takedown. Horus applies The Indian Death Lock. Christian grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Christian kicks Horus in the face. Horus with an Avalanche Cazadora Driver for a two count. Christian grabs the left leg of Horus. Christian connects with an Avalanche Reverse Spanish Fly for a two count. Christian plants Horus with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blake Christian via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo In A First Round Match In The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Rush side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Rush applies a side headlock. Rush runs into Phantasmo. Rush drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo cartwheels over. Phantasmo leaapfrogs over Rush. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo goes for a dropkick, but Rush holds onto the ropes. Rush laughs at Phantasmo. Rush is playing mind games with Phantaso. Rush helps Phantasmo get back on his feet. Phantasmo kicks Rush in the gut. Phantasmo whips Rush across the ring. Rush showcases his speed and agility. Rush with a Sliding Dropkick. Rush wth a running forearm smash. Rush sends Phantasmo to the corner. Phantasmo dives over Rush. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Rush. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Rush avoids The Quebrada. Phantasmo blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Phantasmo. Rush ducks under a flurry of strikes from Phantasmo. Rush with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Rush tells Phantasmo to bring it. Phantasmo calls Rush a midget. Phantasmo signals for the test of strength. Phantasmo with a wrist lock takedown. Phantasmo stomps on the right hand of Rush. Phantasmo with clubbing knee drops. Phantasmo works on his joint manipulation game. Phantasmo snaps Rush’s fingers. Phantasmo slaps Rush in the chest. Rush denies The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Rush with a HandSpring Kick. Rush slides out of the ring.

Rush goes for a Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo counters with The Styles Clash on the floor. Rush gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Phantasmo with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Rush lands back on his feet. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Phantasmo tells the referee to do his job. Rush dives over Phantasmo. Rush rolls under a clothesline from Phantasmo. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Rush with an OverHead Kick. Phantasmo side steps Rush into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo gets Rush tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo is choking Rush with his boot. Phantasmo stands on Rush’s groin. Phantasmso rakes the back of Rush. Phantasmo toys around with Rush. Haymaker Exchange. Phantasmo continues to choke Rush with his boot. Phantasmo starts biting the right hand of Rush. Rush with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo answers with a knee lift. Phantasmo slaps Rush in the chest. Phantasmo goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Rush blocks it. Rush leapfrogs over Phantasmo.. Rush drills Phantasmo with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush follows that with The Asai MoonSault. Rush rolls Phantasmo back into the ring.

Rush with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Rush avoids the low blow. Rush with clubbing mid-kicks. Rush crawls under Phantasmo. Rush kicks Phantasmo in the face. Rush ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Rush with a running clothesline. Rush hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Unprettier. Phantasmo with The UFO for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Rush in the face. Phantasmo slaps Rush in the face. Rush delivers his combination offense. Phantasmo dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Rush. Rush negates The CRII. Rush rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Rush with a Spinning Heel Kick. Rush connects with The Come Up. Rush rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Rush goes for The Frog Splash, but Phantasmo get his knees up in the air. Phantasmo shoves Rush into the referee. Phantasmo with a thumb to the eye. Phantasmo with the low blow. Phantasmo rolls Rush with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs. Danny Limelight & JR Kratos

Fred Rosser and JR Kratos will start things off. Rosser with two haymakers. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Kratos launches Rosser to the corner. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Rosser. Rosser kick Kratos in the gut. Rosser unloads two knife edge chops. Kratos side steps Rosser into the turnbuckles. Kratos continues to stomp on Rosser’s chest. Kratos with the irish whip. Rosser avoids The Body Avalanche. Rosser with two corner clotheslines. Rosser HeadButts Kratos. Kratos reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Kratos leapfrogs over Rosser. Kratos with a Running Clothesline. Rosser with a Diving HeadButt. Kratos regroups in the corner. Romero and Limelight are tagged in.

Limelight ducks a clothesline from Romero. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Romero whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight kicks Romero in the chest. Romero blocks a boot from Limelight. Romero with a single leg takedown. Romero transitions into a ground and pound attack. Limelight kicks Romero in the gut. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero stomps on Limelight’s back. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero repeatedly stomps on Limelight’s chest. Romero is choking Limelight with his boot. Romero with a shoulder block. Romero sends Limelight to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Limelight slams Romero’s head on the top rope. Kratos with a Running Clothesline from the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Romero in the back for a two count. Limelight stomps on the left shoulder of Romero. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Limelight applies a rear chin lock on the bottom rope. Kratos attacks Romero behind the referee’s back. Limelight with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Limelight drops his knees on the left shoulder of Romero. Limelight kicks Romero in the back. Limelight tags in Kratos.

Krastos with a corner clothesline. Kratos whips Romero across the ring. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. The referee is trying to get Rosser out of the ring. Kratos drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Kratos knocks Rosser off the apron. Kratos tags in Limelight. Kratos bodyslams Romero. Assisted Foot Stomp for a two count. Limelight talks smack to Romero. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Romero with elbows into the midsection of Limelight. Limelight answers with a knee lift. Limelight applies The Rear Naked Choke. Rosser tees off on Kratos. Rosser starts biting Kratos forehead. Rosser breaks up the submission hold. Kratos dumps Rosser out of the ring. Limelight wraps the left shoulder of Romero around the bottom rope. Romero denies The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Forearm Exchange. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Limelight with a back elbow smash. Romero creates distance with an Inside Out Lariat. Rosser and Kratos are tagged in.

Rosser repeatedly knocks Kratos off the apron. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Rosser with forearm shivers across the back of Kratos. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Rosser with The Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser with two knee drops. Rosser follows that with Two HeadButts. Kratos is throwing haymakers at Rosser. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Rosser kicks Kratos in the gut. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight with The Running Boot for a two count. Limelight slaps Rosser in the face. Rosser hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Rosser tags in Romero. Romerow with a chop/forearm combination. Romero with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Romero kicks Limelight in the chest. Romero follows that with The SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Limelight denies The Shiranui. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Limelight connects with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Rosser starts brawling with Kratos. Rosser with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser blocks a boot from Limelight. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero uppercuts Limelight. Romero goes for The Shiranui, but Kratos counters with The PowerSlam. Kratos plants Romero with The WheelBarrow Suplex. Limelight hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Danny Limelight & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: ACH vs. Chris Bey In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. ACH with a snap mare takeover for a one count. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Bey signals for the test of strength. Bey kicks ACH in the gut. ACH reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey launches ACH over the top rope. ACH with a shoulder block. ACH with a sunset flip for a two count. ACH follows that with a single leg takedown. Bey drops down on the canvas. ACH showcases his athleticism. ACH dropkicks Bey. Bey kicks ACH in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH is draped across the middle rope. Bey with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count. Bey repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Bey punches ACH in the back. Forearm Exchange. Bey with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bey with the irish whip. ACH decks Bey with a back elbow smash. ACH with forearm shivers. Bey sweeps out the legs of ACH. Bey with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Bey uppercuts the back of ACH’s neck for a two count. Bey stomps on ACH’s back. Bey stands on ACH’s back. ACH with two forearm smashes. Bey answers with a throat thrust. Bey whips ACH across the ring. ACH holds onto the ropes. ACH with a back elbow smash. ACH launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a forearm smash. ACH kicks Bey off the apron. ACH with The SlingShot Pescado. ACH rolls Bey back into the ring. ACH sweeps out the legs of Bey. ACH with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but Bey counters with a high knee strike. ACH avoids The RoundHouse Kick.

ACH goes for a Release German Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey pushes ACH with his feet. Bey drills ACH with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. ACH with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey responds with a Back Body Drop. Bey with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bey ascends to the top turnbuckle. ACH with a straight right hand. ACH goes for an Avalanche GutBuster, but Bey counters with The FrankenSteiner for a two count. Bey goes for The Art Of Finese, but ACH counters with a Release German Suplex. Bey SuperKicks ACH. ACH with a Rebound Lariat. ACH connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. ACH plants Bey with The Midnight Star to pickup the victory.

Winner: ACH via Pinfall

Seventh Match: El Phantasmo vs. Blake Christian In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Phantasmo is playing mind games with Christian. Christian with a ShotGun Dropkick. Christian with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Christian is throwing haymakers at Phantasmo. Christian repeatedly stomps on Phantasmo’s chest. Christian slams Phantasmo’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Christian kicks Phantasmo in the ribs. Christian with forearm shivers. Phantasmo fish hooks Christian. Phantasmo kicks Christian in the face. Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination. Phantasmo attacks the injured nose of Christian. Christian denies the irish whip. Christian with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian sends Phantasmo to the ring apron. Christian blocks two strikes from Phantasmo. Christian sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Christian with The Tiger Feint Kick. Christian with a Twisting SomerSault Senton to the outside. Phantasmo rolls himself out of the ring. Christian hits The Fosbury Flop. Christian rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo avoids The 450 Splash. Christian figure fours the legs of Phantasmo.

Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Christian. The referee admonishes Christian. Phantasmo kicks Christian in the ribs. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo is choking Christian with his boot. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Phantasmo is mauling Christian in the gut. Christian is displaying his fighting spirit. Phantasmo continues to rake the eyes of Christian. Phantasmo with a Running Boot. Phantasmo is raining down haymakers. Phantasmo fish hooks Christian. Phantasmo is doing jumping jacks. Phantasmo gets Christian tied up in the ropes. Phantasmo starts raking the back of Christian. Phantasmo stomps on the back of Christian’s head. Phantasmo goes for The CRII, but Christian counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Christian denies The SuperKick. Christian with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian with a Hook Kick. Christian connects with The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Christian with The Death Valley Driver/SuperKick Combination. Christian hits The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Christian drags Phantasmo to the corner. Christian goes for a Twisting Splash, but Phantasmo ducks out of the way. Phantasmo SuperKicks Christian to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Eight Match: KENTA & Hikuleo vs. Kevin Knight & Ren Narita

Kenta and Ren Narita will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita with forearm shivers. Kenta grabs Narita by his throat. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Narita slaps Kenta in the chest. Kenta answers with an open palm strike. Kenta stands on Narita’s face. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Kenta tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo slaps Narita in the chest. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Narita unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Narita drives Hikuleo back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Knight tags himself in. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to Narita’s back. Knight and Narita repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s chest. Narita knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Knight with a stomp/uppercut combination. Kenta sends Nariat face first into the steel ring post. Knight applies a side headlock. Kenta bodyslams Narita on the floor. Kenta kicks Narita in the back. Hikuleo whips Knight across the ring. Knight dodges The Big Boot. Hikuleo sends Knight chest first into the canvas. Hikuleo stomps on Knight’s back. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo whips Knight into the turnbuckle pad. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business.

Knight uppercuts Hikuleo. Hikuleo drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo slams Knight’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Kenta. Kenta with forearm shivers across the midsection of Knight. Knight unloads two knife edge chops. Kenta slaps Knight in the face. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Kenta kicks Knight in the face. Kenta stands on Knight’s face. Kenta with two uppercuts. Kenta tags in Hikuleo. Kenta stomps on Knight’s chest. Hikuleo kicks Knight in the gut. Hikuleo sends Knight shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo argues with the referee. Knight with a knife edge chop. Knight uppercuts Hikuleo. Hikuleo answers with an overhand chop. Hikuleo stomps on Knight’s chest. Hikuleo bodyslams Knight. Hikuleo goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight tags in Narita. Narita knocks Kenta off the apron. Hikuleo kicks Narita in the gut. Hikuleo whips Narata across the ring. Narita dropkicks the right knee of Hikuleo. Narita applies a waist lock. Hikuleo decks Narita with a back elbow smash. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita starts kicking the right knee of Hikuleo. Chop Exchange. Hikuleo goes for The ChokeSlam, but Narita counters with The Cobra Twist. Hikuleo with a Hip Toss. Hikuleo tags in Kenta.

Kenta whips Narita across the ring. Narita ducks under two clotheslines from Kenta. Narita scores the forearm knockdown. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita with The Head & Arm Suplex for a two count. Kenta fires back with three sharp elbow strikes. Narita uppercuts Kenta. Narita with forearm shivers. Kenta drops Narita with The Spinning Back Fist. Knight tags himself in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Kenta whips Knight across the ring. Knight with a shoulder tackle. Knight whips Kenta across the ring. Knight dropkicks Kenta for a two count. Knight with three uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight with The Sliding Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Kenta denies The Boston Crab. Kenta with a Running Knee Lift. Kenta repeatedly kicks Knight in the back. Kenta blasts Knight with The Mid-Kick. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Knight goes for a dropkick, but Kenta counters with a double leg takedown. Kenta applies The Boston Crab. Second Forearm Exchange. Hikuleo ChokeSlams Narita. Kenta makes Knight tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: KENTA & Hikuleo via Submission

Ninth Match: ACH vs. El Phantasmo In The Finals Of The 2020 Super J-Cup Tournament

Phantasmo attacks ACH before the bell rings. Phantasmo clears the time keepers table. Phantasmo brutally attacks ACH with the Super J-Cup Trophy. ACH dodges The Running Boot. ACH rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. ACH with the backslide cover for a two count. ACH with a chop/forearm combination. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. ACH slides under Phantasmo. ACH with a Hurricanrana. ACH dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Phantasmo denies The PK. Phantasmo sweeps out the legs of ACH. Phantasmo repeatedly drives ACH back first into the ring apron. ACH gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Phantasmo with forearm shivers across the back of ACH. Phantasmo wraps the compression tape around ACH’s eyes. Phantasmo kicks ACH in the back. Phantasmo chokes ACH with the compression tape. ACH with forearm shivers. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo kicks ACH in the face for a two count. Phantasmo drives his knee into ACH’s back. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into ACH’s back. Phantasmo with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo toys around with ACH. Phantasmo is choking ACH with his boot. Phantasmo rakes the back of ACH. Phantasmo puts ACH on the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo gets ACH tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Phantasmo with The Sliding Dropkick. Phantasmo stands on ACH’s groin. Phantasmo dumps ACH out of the ring. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of ACH’s neck.

