NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 11/21/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Yuto Nakashima

Nakashima kicks the left shoulder of Fujita. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakashima slaps Fujita in the chest. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Fujita applies a side headlock. Nakashima with heavy bodyshots. Nakashima whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Fujita hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita kicks Nakashima in the gut. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Fujita applies a double wrist lock. Fujita transitions into a Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly kicks the left knee of Nakashima. Second Forearm Exchange. Fujita kicks Nakashima in the gut.

Fujita with a forearm smash. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Nakashima applies a leg lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Fujita. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Fujita refuses to quit. Nakashima applies a single leg crab. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Third Forearm Exchange. Nakashima bodyslams Fujita. Fujita attacks the ribs of Nakashima. Nakashima rocks Fujita with a forearm smash. Nakashima bodyslams Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Nakashima. Fujita unloads two knife edge chops. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita sends Nakashima to the corner. Fujita with a Running Hip Attack. Fujita with a Judo Throw for a two count. Nakashima with an inside cradle for a two count. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Nakashima. Fujita makes Nakashima tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Kosei Fujita via Submission

Second Match: Aussie Open, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryohei Oiwa and Oskar Leube In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Davis and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Davis backs Honma into the ropes. Davis with a knife edge chop. Honma shoves Davis. Davis kicks Honma in the gut. Davis whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Davis in the face. Honma with a running shoulder block. Chop Exchange. Davis with a toe kick. Davis applies a side headlock. Honma sends Davis into the ropes. Davis drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Davis goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Davis avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan and Oiwa are tagged in. Chain grappling exchange. Oiwa applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan backs Oiwa into the ropes. Oiwa turns Khan over. Oiwa slaps Khan in the chest. Oiwa with a Hip Toss. Khan wraps his braid around Oiwa’s neck. United Empire clears the ring. Khan dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Khan slams Oiwa’s head on the ring apron. Khan wraps the microphone cord around Oiwa’s neck. Khan rolls Oiwa back into the ring.

Khan with a kneeling cover for a two count. Khan whips Oiwa into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Fletcher. Fletcher lifts Oiwa up in the air. Fletcher with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fletcher slams Oiwa’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with a gut punch. Fletcher tags in Henare. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Henare ducks under two clotheslines from Oiwa. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Oiwa in the back. Henare is raining down haymakers. Oiwa chops Henare. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Oiwa dropkicks Henare. Oiwa tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Henare blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines Henare for a two count.

Makabe with a forearm smash. Henare ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Henare with a gut punch. Henare with a high elbow smash. Henare follows that with a Mid-Kick. Fletcher and Leube are tagged in. Leube ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Leube with forearm shivers. Fletcher kicks Leube in the gut. Leube reverses out of the irish whip from Fletcher. Leube with a Hip Toss. Team GBH clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Leube with a leaping back elbow smash. Oiwa follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Leube bodyslams Fletcher. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Davis answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Leube runs through Davis. Leube goes for a Bodyslam, but Davis lands back on his feet. Fletcher SuperKicks Leube. Davis with The Big Boot. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Taichi starts choking Takagi. Takagi throws a magazine at Taichi. Toe Kick Exchange. Chop/Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Second Toe Kick Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi chops Taichi. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Takagi rolls Taichi back into the ring. Takagi backs Taichi into the red turnbuckle pad. Taichi stomps on Takagi’s chest. Taichi is choking Takagi in the corner. Takahashi and Desperado are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Suzuki drives his knee into Takahashi’s back. Desperado knocks Naito off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Desperado follows that with The SpineBuster. Suzuki blasts Takahashi with The PK. Desperado hooks the inside leg for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Desperado with the greco roman eye poke. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki with The Big Boot.

Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Desperado scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Suzuki. Suzuki pulls Naito off the apron. Suzuki rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Takahashi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Takagi and Taichi are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taichi with a Running Boot. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Taichi nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Naito knocks Suzuki off the apron. Double Axe Bomber. Taichi with a sumo style takedown through the ropes. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall which leads to the double count-out.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Fourth Match: (0) Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. (0) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Kushida and Alex Zayne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kushida with an arm-bar takedown. Kushida applies a front face lock. Kushida grapples around Zayne. Zayne with a waist lock takedown. Zayne applies a front face lock. Kushida transitions into a wrist lock. Knight and Lindaman are tagged in. Knight with a running shoulder tackle. Knight lunges over Lindaman. Lindaman kicks Knight in the gut. Lindaman slaps Knight in the back of the head. Knight leapfrogs over Lindaman. Lindaman lunges over Knight. Lindaman dodges The Polish Hammer. Knight bodyslams Lindaman. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count. Kushida tags himself in. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Lindaman in the corner. Double Knee Drop on Lindaman’s shoulders for a two count. Lindaman with two overhand chops. Knight kicks the right hand of Lindaman. Knight whips Lindaman across the ring. Knight goes for a Dropkick, but Lindaman holds onto the ropes. Zayne tags himself in. Zayne with a Running Dropkick. Zayne sends Knight to the corner. Zayne and Lindaman with a pair of running elbow smashes. Zayne with The Baja Blast for a two count.

Zayne applies a wrist lock. Zayne starts biting Knight’s fingers. Zayne tags in Lindaman. Zayne chops Knight. Lindaman grabs a side wrist lock. Lindaman starts biting the left shoulder of Knight. Lindaman stomps on Knight’s back. Knight slaps Lindaman in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Lindaman rakes the eyes of Knight. Lindaman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Knight blocks it. Lindaman with a back elbow smash. Lindaman drops Knight with The Rolling Elbow. Knight answers with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Kushida and Zayne are tagged in. Kushida with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Zayne. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Kushida with a Running Shotei. Kushida follows that with a Flying Knee Strike. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Zayne avoids The Shoulder Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Kushida puts Zayne on his shoulders.

Kushida tags in Knight. Zayne fights out of the electric chair position. Knight kicks Zayne in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Knight drops down on the canvas. Kushida with a gut punch. Knight with a running knee lift. Lindaman kicks Kushida in the gut. Lindaman with clubbing blows to Kushida’s back. Kushida blocks The Sunset Flip. Kushida is raining down haymakers. Knight with a Standing Frog Splash. Kushida applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Knight with a double leg takedown. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Zayne kicks Knight into Kushida. Forearm Exchange. Zayne with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Knight. Knight dropkicks Zayne. Knight pops back on his feet. Knight dropkicks Zayne off Kushida’s shoulders for a two count. Lindaman with a Deadlift German Suplex. Lindaman reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Lindaman counters with a Release German Suplex. Lindaman hits The Kumagoroshi. Zayne connects with The Cinnamon Twist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. (0) Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies a waist lock. Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Douki kicks Taguchi in the back. Kanemaru knocks Connors off the ring apron. Suzuki Gun are putting the boots to Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi side steps Kanemaru into a turnbuckle pad. Taguchi with a Hip Attack to Douki. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Kanemaru with a gut punch. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Taguchi repeatedly drives Kanemaru face first into his backside. Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Douki with a low dropkick. Kanemaru kicks Connors off the apron. Kanemaru dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Kanemaru with The Atomic Drop on the floor. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s backside. Kanemaru rolls Taguchi back into the ring.

Kanemaru whips Taguchi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki is choking Taguchi with his boot. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a low dropkick for a two count. Douki slams Taguchi’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck for a two count. Taguchi unloads three knife edge chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi drops Kanemaru with a Roll Through Hip Attack. Connors and Douki are tagged in. Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors scores the elbow knockdown.

Connors with a running elbow smash. Connors sends Douki to the corner. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru trips Connors from the outside. Connors kicks Kanemaru in the face. Douki leapfrogs over Connors. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Connors. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki rolls Connors back into the ring. Kanemaru with The British Fall. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Connors puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Connors denies Suplex de la Luna. Connors with two sharp elbow strikes. Douki respond with a throat thrust. Taguchi with Two Hip Attacks. Connors Powerslams Douki. Double Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Connors goes for The Trophy Kill, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Connors Spears Douki. Connors connects with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (0) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. (0) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks The Flying Tigers before the bell rings. Sho rakes the eyes of Eagles. Togo punches Tiger. Sho dumps Eagles out of the ring. Togo is choking Tiger with his boot. House Of Torture gangs up on Tiger. Double Irish Whip. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho with a full nelson switch. Tiger kicks Togo in the face. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick to Sho. Tiger with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger tags in Eagles. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Flying Tigers with Combo Mid-Kicks to Togo. Double Basement Dropkick. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles kicks Sho in the chest. Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho escapes The Ron Miller Special. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho blocks The Shiranui. Sho starts bending Eagles fingers. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a forearm smash. Togo pulls Eagles off the ring apron. Sho rocks Tiger with a forearm smash. Togo with two haymakers. Togo rolls Eagles back into the ring. Sho catapults Eagles throat first into the bottom rope.

Sho is choking Eagles with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. Togo tags himself in. Togo hammers down on the left shoulder of Eagles. Togo with a closed fist shot to Eagles jaw. Togo puts his knee on the back of Eagles neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Sho. Sho stomps on Eagles back. Eagles with a gut punch. Eagles unloads two knife edge chops. Sho rakes the eyes of Eagles. Sho whips Eagles into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho knocks Tiger off the apron. Eagles kicks Sho in the face. Eagles decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Eagles with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger kicks Sho in the chest. Sho blocks The Tiger Driver. Tiger kicks Sho in the gut. Tiger with a hamstring kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho shoves the referee towards Tiger. Sho Spears Tiger. Sho brings Tiger down to the mat. Sho with Combination Kicks. Tiger blocks a boot from Sho. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Sho answers with a Jumping Knee Strike. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver.

Eagles and Togo are tagged in. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Togo. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Eagles with a Running Enzuigiri. Togo avoids The Meteora. Togo kicks the left knee of Eagles. Rollup Exchange. Togo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles blocks a boot from Togo. Eagles drops Togo with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Tiger dumps Sho out of the ring. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. The referee gets distracted by The House Of Torture. Eagles blocks the wrench shot from Sho. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles takes a swipe at EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi. Togo with a greco roman eye poke. Togo ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles rolls Togo over for a two count. Togo clotheslines Eagles. Togo connects with The Pedigree. Tiger rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Sho with clubbing blows to Tiger’s back. Sho puts Tiger on his shoulders. Tiger avoids The Doomsday Device. Tiger dropkicks Sho to the floor. Tiger lands The Suicide Dive. Eagles dropkicks EVIL and Takahashi off the apron. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles follows that with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles makes Togo tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Submission

Seventh Match: (0) Bushi & Titan vs. (0) Ace Austin & Chris Bey In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip to Titan. Double Dropkick. Austin with a Slingshot Pescado. Bey stomps on Titan’s back. Short-Arm Reversal by Titan. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Bey with a flying forearm smash. Bey sends Titan to the corner. Titan dives over Bey. Titan ducks a clothesline from Bey. Titan with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi with two polish hammers. Bushi stomps on Bey’s chest. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi tags in Titan. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Titan with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Titan kicks Bey in the face. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Austin stops Titan in his tracks. Titan takes a swipe at Austin. Bey with a jumping knee lift that sends Titan tumbling to the floor. Bey knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Austin rolls Titan back into the ring. Bey uppercuts the back of Titan’s neck for a two count. Bey tags in Austin.

Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Roundhouse Kick. Bey with a Flying Uppercut off Austin’s back. Drop Toe Hold/Running Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Austin with Two Seated Sentons. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex. Austin slams Titan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Bey. Bey rakes the back of Titan. Bey tags in Austin. Austin with a back rake of his own. Austin stomps on Titan’s back. Austin drives Titan back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Bey. Bullet Club with combo back rakes. Bey with an Elbow Drop. Bey drives his knee into Titan’s back. Bey pulls back the arms of Titan. Bey uppercuts Titan. Bey tags in Austin. Austin stomps on Titan’s chest. Austin stands on the back of Titan’s neck. Austin goes into a cocky cover for a two count. Austin with clubbing crossfaces. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Titan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Austin with The Atomic Drop. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin taunts Bushi. Austin tosses Titan to the corner. Austin tags in Bey. Leg Sweep/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Bey stomps on Titan’s face. Bey tags in Austin. Bullet Club goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Titan lands back on his feet. Titan sends Bey crashing to the outside. Titan side steps Austin into a turnbuckle pad. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Austin. Bushi kicks Austin in the gut. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Headscissors Takeover. Bey is throwing haymakers at Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi avoids the leaping back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Austin in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Austin side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with a Missile Dropkick. Bushi follows that with a DDT for a two count.

Austin blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Austin tags in Bey. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bey kicks the right hamstring of Bushi. Bey with a Discus Chop. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Bey. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Austin pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick to Austin. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Titan. Titan with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Titan with The Asai MoonSault. Titan rolls Bey back into the ring. Titan kicks Bey in the face. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a flying forearm smash off Bushi’s back. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Titan dumps Austin out of the ring. Bushi sends Bey to the corner. Titan with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Titan dives over Bey. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Bey. Bey with a forearm across the back of Titan’s neck. Bey tags in Austin. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick. Austin connects with The Fold. Austin tags in Bey. Bey connects with The 1,2, Sweet to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (0) Lio Rush & YOH In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

TJ Perkins and Yoh will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Strong lockup. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Perkins answers with a headscissors neck lock. Yoh gets back to a vertical base. Yoh kicks the left knee of Perkins. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown. Yoh wraps his legs around Perkins neck. Perkins gets back to a vertical base. Yoh avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Perkins goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Yoh ducks out of the way. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rush and Akira are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Akira backs Rush into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Akira pats Rush on the chest. Akira kicks Rush in the gut. Akira applies a side headlock. Rush whips Akira across the ring. Akira with a running shoulder tackle. Rush drops down on the canvas. Akira stomps on Rush’s back. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Rush runs around Akira. Akira avoids the diving headlock. Rush with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana.

Rush ducks a clothesline from Akira. Rush kicks Akira in the chest. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush pops back on his feet. Rush sends Akira to the corner. Rush headbutts the midsection of Akira. Rush tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Perkins off the ring apron. Assisted Corner Splash. Yoh stomps on Akira’s chest. Yoh with forearm shivers. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Yoh. Akira tags in Perkins. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins sends Yoh tumbling to the floor. Akira with The Slingshot Pescado. Akira dropkicks Rush off the apron. Perkins rolls Yoh back into the ring. Perkins slams Yoh’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers Two Face Washes. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count. Akira tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Yoh in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Yoh. Akira with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Akira hammers down on the back of Yoh’s neck. Yoh with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Perkins knocks Rush off the apron. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Akira toys around with Yoh. Akira with two forearm smashes. Akira chops Yoh. Yoh backflips over a clothesline from Akira. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Akira. Yoh drops Akira with a NeckBreaker. Perkins stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh uses his feet to create separation. Yoh tags in Rush. Rush lunges over Akira. Rush with a MoonSault Press. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush with a series of clotheslines. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with Two Boots. Akira applies a waist lock. Rush decks Akira with a back elbow smash. Double Irish Whip. Rush avoids the double clothesline. Rush with a Handspring Double Back Elbow Smash. Rush lands Two Suicide Dives. Rush rolls Akira back into the ring. Rush with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Perkins kicks Rush in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Perkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Yoh pulls Rush off Perkins shoulders. Yoh kicks Perkins in the gut. Perkins dodges The Scissors Kick. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Rush clotheslines Perkins over the top rope. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Rush with a Handspring Kick. Rush Spears Akira for a two count. Rush dumps Perkins out of the ring. Rush tags in Yoh. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh kicks Akira in the gut. Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Akira lands back on his feet. Yoh with a Wheelbarrow Suplex for a two count. Perkins blocks The SuperKick. Perkins with a T-Bone Suplex. Rush answers with The Shining Wizard. Rush kicks Akira in the gut. Tip Up by Akira. Rush slaps Akira in the face.

Akira with The Avalanche Italian Fly. Akira with a Half & Half Suplex. Yoh SuperKicks Akira. Akira blocks The Direct Drive. Akira with a Head Kick. Akira hits The Fire Plex for a two count. Yoh denies The Speed Fire. Akira with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Yoh rocks Akira with a forearm smash. Akira decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Perkins made the blind tag. Perkins tosses Rush out of the ring. Flapjack/FaceBuster Combination. Double Meteora. Akira with The SomerSault Planch. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Rush denies The Leaning Tower. Yoh with The Victory Roll for a two count. Yoh blocks The Final Cut. Rollup Exchange. Yoh uppercuts Perkins. Perkins SuperKicks Yoh. Rush SuperKicks Perkins. Double SuperKick. Rush delivers The Come Up. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Chaos goes for The 3K, but Akira counters with a Cazadora Double Foot Stomp. Perkins plants Yoh with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– (1-0) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira

– (1-0) Ace Austin & Chris Bey

– (1-0) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

– (1-0) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors

– (1-0) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman

– (0-1) Lio Rush & YOH

– (0-1) Bushi & Titan

– (0-1) SHO & Dick Togo

– (0-1) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki

– (0-1) Kushida & Kevin Knight

