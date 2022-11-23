NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 11/23/22

Arena Tachikawa Tachihi

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube

Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima runs into Leube. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Leube drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s back. Leube applies a wrist lock. Leube uppercuts the left shoulder of Nakashima. Leube tags in Fujita. Fujita grabs a side wrist lock. Fujita hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita knocks Oiwa off the ring apron. Nakashima with two forearm smashes. Fujita kicks Nakashima in the gut. Fujita bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Fujita applies a double wrist lock. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Nakashima’s back. Fujita chops Nakashima. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Fujita kicks Nakashima in the gut. Fujita slaps Nakashima’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fujita tags in Leube. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s chest.

Leube hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Leube bodyslams Nakashima. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Fujita dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Leube repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa and Fujita are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. Fujita chops Oiwa. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Fujita to the corner. Oiwa with a leaping back elbow smash. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa follows that with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Nakashima dumps Leube out of the ring. Fujita with a forearm smash. Oiwa punches Fujita in the back. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s back. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita sends Oiwa to the corner. Fujita with a running back elbow smash. Leube with a running elbow smash of his own. Fujita follows that with a Judo Throw for a two count. Leube kicks Nakashima out of the ring. Oiwa rolls Fujita over for a two count. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Fujita connects with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube via Submission

Second Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato and Jado vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomoaki Honma and Chase Owens will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens backs Honma into the ropes. Honma ducks a clothesline from Owens. Honma kicks Owens in the gut. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Owens rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Honma in the gut. Honma drops Owens with a running shoulder tackle. Owens avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Owens repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Owens mocks Honma. Owens goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Honma ducks out of the way. Honma applies a front face lock. Tenzan tags himself in. Wato clears the ring. Double Irish Whip to Owens. Wato and Honma with a pair of running elbow smashes. Jado with a corner clothesline. Tenzan levels Owens with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Owens with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan kicks Owens in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Owens. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops.

Owens clears the ring. Gedo with a greco roman eye poke. Ishimori punches Honma. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Owens is choking Tenzan with his boot. Fale starts choking Tenzan behind the referee’s back. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale goes into the lateral press for a two count. Fale tags in Gedo. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Tenzan. Gedo with another eye poke. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with an elbow smash. Tenzan kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato knocks Gedo and Owens off the ring apron. Fale punches Wato. Fale grabs Wato from behind. Ishimori inadvertently clocks Fale with a forearm. Wato shoves Ishimori into Fale. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog. Ishimori blocks The German Suplex.

Wato kicks the right shoulder of Ishimori. Wato drops Ishimori with The Zig Zag for a two count. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Wato with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Wato goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Gedo and Jado are tagged in. Jado with two clotheslines. Jado whips Gedo across the ring. Gedo kicks Jado in the chest. Jado clotheslines Gedo. Jado nails Gedo with The Green Killer for a two count. Tenzan kicks Fale in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Fale. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Wato knocks Ishimori off the apron. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Jado applies The OJK. Owens clocks Jado with The C-Trigger. Gedo tags in Owens. Jado with an inside cradle for a two count. Jado blocks a knee strike from Owens. Owens rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado avoids The Jewel Heist. Owens connects with C-Triggers 2 and 3 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Lance Archer, Taichi and El Desperado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi attacks Shingo Takagi before the bell rings. Archer sends Naito face first into the steel ring post. Taichi starts choking Takagi on the outside. Takagi is raining down clubbing headbutts. Takagi wraps his scarf around Taichi’s neck. Naito grabs Archer’s braid. The referee is already losing control of this match. Archer slams Naito’s head on the announce table. Archer rolls Naito back into the ring at the count of nineteen. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer jams Naito’s face against a turnbuckle pad. Naito repeatedly kicks Archer in the face. Naito side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Archer blocks the deep arm-drag. Naito ducks a clothesline from Archer. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Archer in the gut. Naito punches Archer in the back. Naito stomps on the left foot of Archer. Naito ducks under two clotheslines from Archer. Naito dodges The Big Boot. Tranquillo Pose. Naito is playing mind games with Archer. Naito tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi runs out of the ring. Takahashi wants a piece of Desperado. Archer mocks Naito. Archer tags in Desperado. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a running basement dropkick. Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Chop Exchange. Desperado rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado blocks a SuperKick from Takahashi. Desperado goes for a Ripcord SpineBuster, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Desperado with The SpineBuster.

Takagi and Taichi are tagged in. Taichi runs into Takagi. Running Boot/Running Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi shoves Taichi. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi with a double handed chop. Taichi drops Takagi with The Big Boot. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi blocks The Back Drop Driver. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Choke Hold Party. Naito rakes the eyes of Archer. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer kicks Naito out of the ring. Taichi and Takagi continues to choke each other on the outside. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi HeadButts Taichi. Takagi and Taichi are trading back and forth shots. Lariat Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Taichi pulls Takagi off the apron. Taichi connects with a sumo style takedown on the floor. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lance Archer, Taichi and El Desperado via Count-Out

Fourth Match: (0) Kushida & Kevin Knight vs. (0) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Kushida and Dick Togo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Togo backs Kushida into the ropes. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Togo. Kushida with a deep arm-drag. Kushida applies an arm-bar. Togo rakes the eyes of Kushida. Togo whips Kushida across the ring. Togo goes for a Hip Toss, but Kushida counters with an arm-drag takeover. Kushida with a drop toe hold. Kushida applies a wrist lock. Kushida tags in Knight. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Togo. Double Knee Drop. Sho punches Knight. Double Hip Toss to Sho. Standing MoonSault/Twisting Frog Splash Combination. Knight applies another wrist lock. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo punches Knight in the jaw. Togo tags in Sho. Sho knocks Kushida off the ring apron. Sho blasts Knight with The PK. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo rolls Knight back into the ring. Sho catapults Knight throat first into the bottom rope. Sho rakes the eyes of Knight. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho sends Knight to the corner. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Sho brings Knight down to the mat. Sho with combination kicks.

Sho SuperKicks Knight for a two count. Sho applies a front face lock. Togo tags himself in. Togo rakes the back of Knight. Togo with two haymakers. Togo is choking Knight with his boot. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight uppercuts Togo. Togo with a drop toe hold. Togo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Togo drives his knee into the left shoulder of Knight. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tugs on Knight’s hair. Togo slams Knight’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo punches Knight. Togo tags in Sho. Knight with a chop/forearm combination. Sho rakes the eyes of Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Knight leapfrogs over Sho. Meeting Of The Minds. Knight tags in Kushida. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida with forearm shivers. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Sho. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Sho avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sho dropkicks the left knee of Kushida. Sho with a running shoulder kick.

Kushida decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Kushida with a flying knee strike. Shoulder Kick Exchange. Kushida applies a double wrist lock. Sho rakes the eyes of Kushida. Kushida kicks the left shoulder of Sho. Togo kicks Kushida in the back. Sho Spears Kushida. Sho tags in Togo. Togo knocks Knight off the apron. House Of Torture gangs up on Kushida. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi makes their way down to the ringside area. Togo applies The CrossFace. Kushida grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kushida blocks The Pedigree. Kushida applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho repeatedly stomps on Kushida’s chest. Sho rakes the eyes of Knight. Sho dumps Knight out of the ring. Takahashi inadvertently clocks Togo with the walking stick. Kushida shoves Takahashi into EVIL. Kushida with a Double Handspring Kick. Sho rakes the eyes of Kushida. Knight dropkicks Sho to the floor. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Kushida with a Running Shoulder Kick. Kushida whips Togo across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Kushida connects with The Hammerlock Suplex Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida & Kevin Knight via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. (0) Bushi & Titan In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Clark Connors and Titan will start things off. Bushi attacks Connors from behind. Titan kicks Connors in the gut. Titan with a toe kick. Double Irish Whip. Connors with a double shoulder tackle. Connors with two running elbow smashes. Connors with two corner spears. Connors follows that with a Back Body Drop to Bushi. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Connors reverses out of the irish whip rom Titan. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Titan in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Taguchi applies a rear chin lock. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Titan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi slams Titan’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Taguchi tags in Connors. Connors knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Corner Hip Attack Party. Connors hooks the outside leg for a two count. Connors whips Titan across the ring. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block.

Taguchi pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick to Taguchi. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan follows that with a Michinoku Driver. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Connor’s chest. Bushi slams Connor’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with three double handed chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a figure four headlock. Connors puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Connor’s back. Bushi tags in Titan. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Titan with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Titan stomps on Connor’s back and chest. Titan repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Titan delivers his combination offense. Connors with a Misdirection Spear. Taguchi and Bushi are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Bushi rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi drops Bushi with The Hip Attack. Taguchi with Three Running Hip Attacks. Taguchi goes for The Three Amigos, but Bushi lands back on his feet.

Taguchi drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Assisted Hip Attack to Bushi. Connors knocks Titan off the apron. Double Bomaye for a two count. Connors dumps Titan out of the ring. Taguchi goes for The Dodon, but Bushi rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Connors uppercuts Bushi. Bushi side steps Connors into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Taguchi in the face. Bushi throws Connors into Taguchi. Titan with a SpringBoard Double Dropkick. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Titan rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Taguchi blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taguchi drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Sunset Flip/SpringBoard Splash Combination for a two count. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Connors. Titan with a Leaping SuperKick. Titan with a diving corner clothesline. LIJ connects with their CodeBreaker/SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Titan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (0) Lio Rush & YOH vs. (2) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Lio Rush and Tiger Mask will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Rush grabs the left leg of Tiger. Standing Switch Exchange. Rush crawls under Tiger’s legs. Rush rolls Tiger over for a two count. Tiger ducks a clothesline from Rush. Tiger with the backslide cover for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Eagles tags himself in. Tiger reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush runs around Eagles. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Rush tags in Yoh. Rush side steps Eagles into the blue turnbuckle pad. Rush with a forearm smash. Yoh knocks Tiger off the ring apron. Assisted Roll Through Elbow in the corner. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash off Rush’s back. Yoh hooks the outside leg for a one count. Yoh stomps on Eagles back. Yoh uppercuts Eagles. Yoh tags in Rush. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Eagles dodges The Scissors Kick. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Rush. Tip Up by Tiger. Tiger with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger lands The Suicide Dive. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes.

Eagles rolls Rush back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss to Rush. Eagles and Rush with combo mid-kicks. Double Basement Dropkick. Double Mid-Kick to Yoh. Following a snap mare takeover, Eagles with a Sliding Mid-Kick for a two count. Rush blocks The Ron Miller Special. Eagles stomps on the left knee of Rush. Eagles with a Delayed Bodyslam. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Rush ducks out of the way. Rush kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Rush avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rush headbutts the midsection of Eagles. Rush with The Scissors Kick. Rush tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Tiger off the apron. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Yoh with a corkscrew forearm. Eagles decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Yoh with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Eagles denies The Direct Drive. Yoh with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles clips the back of Yoh’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Yoh’s neck. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger follows that with a Roundhouse Kick.

Yoh blocks The Tiger Driver. Tiger rolls Yoh over for a two count. Tiger with another Spinning Back Kick. Tiger drops Yoh with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Tiger goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Rush gets in the way. Rush with forearm shivers. Tiger with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Assisted Shiranui to Yoh. Tiger connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Eagles dumps Rush out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Running Enzuigiri/Roundhouse Kick Combination. Yoh with a snap mare escape. Yoh kicks Eagles in the gut. Tiger with a Head Kick. Rush answers with a Windmill Kick. Rush kicks Eagles in the gut. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Rush slides under a clothesline from Eagles. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Eagles with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles with a Hook Kick. Eagles follows that with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Eagles blocks The SuperKick. Standing Switch Exchange. Yoh with The BackStabber. Rush nails Eagles with The Come Up. Yoh SuperKicks Eagles. Tiger rocks Rush with a forearm smash. Tiger with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Chaos plants Tiger with The 3K to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Chris Bey and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Kanemaru whips Bey across the ring. Bey drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Bey lunges over Kanemaru. Bey with a Headscissors Takeover. Bey sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey knocks Douki off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru side steps Bey into a turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Austin. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bey. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Bey on the canvas. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Bey. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Bey. Kanemaru stands on the left knee of Bey. Kanemaru whips Bey across the ring. Bey holds onto the ropes. Bey kicks Kanemaru in the face. Austin tags himself in. Bey sends Kanemaru tumbling to the floor. Austin showcases his agility on the apron. Austin blasts Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick. Bey with a Slingshot Pescado. Austin slips over Douki’s back. Austin dumps Douki out of the ring. Austin with The Soar To Glory. Bullet Club poses for the crowd.

Bey rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Austin stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Austin delivers The Papercut. Austin with a knee drop for a two count. Austin sends Kanemaru face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Bey. Back Rake Party. Bey is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Kanemaru continues to kick the left knee of Bey. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Bey taunts Douki. Bey starts choking Kanemaru behind the referee’s back. Bey slams Kanemaru’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bey tags in Austin. Austin kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Austin with a Vertical Suplex. Austin drives his knee into the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Austin is putting the boots to Kanemaru. Austin repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Bey applies a chin lock behind the referee’s back. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin tags in Bey. Assisted Side Russian Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Bey and Douki are trading back and forth shots. Bey dumps Douki out of the ring. Bey applies The Abdominal Stretch. Misfired Hip Tosses. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Bey sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Bey in the face. Kanemaru drops Bey with a Spinning DDT. Austin and Douki are tagged in.

Douki ducks a clothesline from Austin. Douki kicks Austin in the gut. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki with a Headscissors Takeover. Douki ducks a clothesline from Austin. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Austin launches Douki over the top rope. Douki with a forearm smash. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Austin counters with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch/Back Elbow Exchange. Austin knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kanemaru denies The 1,2, Sweet. Kanemaru shoves Bey into Austin. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki rolls Austin back into the ring. Kanemaru hits The British Fall. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Bey with The Frog Splash. Bey with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Kanemaru. Douki answers with a throat thrust. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bullet Club connects with The 1,2, Sweet. Austin plants Douki with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Eight Match: (2) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (2) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Francesco Akira and Alex Zayne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne backs Akira into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Akira side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Zayne signals for the test of strength. Akira slaps Zayne in the chest. Akira ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Zayne cartwheels over Akira. Zayne sends Akira across the ring. Zayne catches Akira in mid-air. Zayne goes for The Baja Blast, but Akira lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Zayne whips Akira across the ring. Zayne goes for a PowerBomb, but Akira lands back on his feet. Akira ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Akira dropkicks Zayne. Zayne chops Akira. Perkins and Lindaman are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with Two Headscissors Takedowns. Lindaman drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Lindaman sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins kicks Lindaman in the face. Lindaman with a forearm smash. Perkins does a spider man pose in the ropes. Perkins sends Lindaman to the ring apron. Lindaman with a Slingshot Double Foot Stomp.

Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. Perkins goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lindaman lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Lindaman with a back elbow smash. Lindaman with a Judo Throw. Lindaman drops Perkins with a DDT. Lindaman kicks Akira in the gut. Lindaman bodyslams Akira on top of Perkins. Lindaman applies a wrist lock. Lindaman tags in Zayne. Zayne grabs a side wrist lock. Zayne tags in Lindaman. Lindaman kicks Perkins in the gut. Lindaman applies a wrist lock. Lindaman starts biting the left wrist of Perkins. Red Shoes admonishes Lindaman. Lindaman and Zayne continues to chomp away at the left wrist of Perkins. Perkins turns the tables on Lindaman. Akira dropkicks Zayne off the apron. Perkins with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Lindaman in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Lindaman. Akira with a basement dropkick. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count. Perkins grapevines the legs of Lindaman. Zayne starts chopping Perkins, but it’s putting more pressure to the back of Lindaman’s knees. Perkins with a Leg Capture Suplex.

Akira tags himself in. Akira with clubbing blows to Lindaman’s back. Lindaman slaps Akira in the chest. Akira hammers down on the back of Lindaman’s neck. Chop Exchange. Akira sends Lindaman to the corner. Akira with a corner clothesline for a two count. Akira tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Running NeckBreaker/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins repeatedly kicks Lindaman in the face. Lindaman drops Perkins with a Draping NeckBreaker. Zayne and Akira are tagged in. Zayne scores the forearm knockdown. Zayne with a Rolling Elbow. Zayne scores the elbow knockdown. Zayne with a Discus Lariat to Perkins. Zayne goes for The Baja Blast, but Akira lands back on his feet. Zayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne with a Spinning Head Kick. Zayne hits The Baja Blast for a two count. Zayne goes for a PowerBomb, but Akira blocks it. Zayne with clubbing blows to Akira’s back. Zayne slaps Akira in the face. Perkins made the blind tag.

Standing Switch Exchange. Zayne kicks Perkins in the face. Zayne decks Akira with a back elbow smash. Perkins kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne with a double hammer throw. United Empire with a Double Dropkick. Zayne follows that with a Double Vertical Suplex. Zayne tags in Lindaman. Forearm Exchange. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Lindaman. Flapjack/X-Factor Combination. Akira with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Zayne denies The Leaning Tower. Akira kicks Zayne off the apron. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Final Cut Combination. Perkins with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Akira kicks Zayne out of the ring. Zayne pulls Akira out of the ring. Perkins with a Running Enzuigiri. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Lindaman decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Lindaman with The Rolling Elbow. Lindaman with The Exploder Suplex. Akira answers with The Half & Half Suplex. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Zayne. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne PowerBombs Akira. Zayne puts Akira on the top turnbuckle. Zayne side steps Perkins into Akira. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne with a Release German Suplex into Akira.

Lindaman follows that with a Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Lindaman dumps Akira out of the ring. Lindaman tags in Zayne. Lindaman lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayne goes for The Taco Driver, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Lindaman pulls Zayne off Perkins shoulder. Perkins uppercuts Lindaman. Perkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Lindaman reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. SuperKick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Lindaman with a Sitout Judo Throw. Zayne goes for The Cinnamon Twist, but Perkins ducks out of the way. Akira sends Lindaman tumbling to the floor. Akira with The Slingshot Pescado. Perkins SuperKicks Zayne. Perkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Zayne responds with a Pump Knee Strike. Akira SuperKicks Zayne. Zayne clotheslines Akira over the top rope. Perkins rolls Zayne over for a two count. Zayne blocks The Spinning Back Kick. Zayne goes for The Taco Driver, but Perkins rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (2-0)

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0)

– Lio Rush & YOH (1-1)

– Bushi & Titan (1-1)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-1)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki (0-2)

– SHO & Dick Togo (0-2)

