NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 11/25/22

Kiryu Gas Sports Center

Gunma, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Togi Makabe, Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita vs. Tomoaki Honma, Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima drops Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa backs Nakashima into the blue turnbuckle pad. Leube and Fujita are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita walks Leube into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fujita chops Leube. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Leube. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita kicks Leube in the gut. Leube clings onto the top rope. Fujita with a blistering chop. Leube reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Leube with a shoulder tackle. Leube stomps on Fujita’s chest. Leube punches Fujita in the back. Leube applies a front face lock. Honma tags himself in. Honma with a double sledge. Honma bodyslams Fujita. Honma clears the ring. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma tags in Nakashima. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Second Forearm Exchange.

Nakashima bodyslams Fujita for a two count. Nakashima applies a double wrist lock. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on Fujita’s chest. Nakashima with a Hip Toss. Nakashima tags in Honma. Honma chops Fujita. Honma whips Fujita across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Honma toys around with Fujita. Fujita with three chops. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fujita lands back on his feet. Fujita avoids the back elbow smash. Fujita dropkicks Honma. Fujita tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount.

Honma blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Honma with a series of knife edge chops. Makabe clotheslines Honma for a two count. Honma fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Honma ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Honma drops Makabe with The DDT. Honma hits The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Leube. Leube with forearm shivers. Leube with a running shoulder tackle. Leube follows that with two bodyslams. Leube with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Running Back Elbow Party. Leube with a Hip Toss for a two count. Leube bodyslams Makabe. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Leube with a chop/forearm combination to Oiwa and Fujita. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Oiwa and Fujita delivers Three Double Dropkicks. Leube with a chop/forearm combination to Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Leube for a two count. Makabe bodyslams Leube. Makabe connects with The King Kong Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe, Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita via Pinfall

Second Match: Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens and Gedo vs. Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taiji Ishimori and Master Wato will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Wato across the ring. Wato drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Ishimori. Ishimori sends Wato into the ropes. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Jado and Gedo are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jado backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Gedo with a greco roman eye poke. Gedo with two haymakers. Jado reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Jado follows that with a blistering chop. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Ishimori gets in the way. Bullet Club clears the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Jado. Gedo tags in Owens. Owens with a knee drop for a two count.

Owens with a closed fist shot to Jado’s jaw. Owens slams Jado’s head on the exposed steel. Owens tags in Ishimori. Ishimori taunts Wato. Bullet Club gangs up on Jado. Ishimori is choking Jado in the corner. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori slams Jado’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo rams his boot across Jado’s face. Gedo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Jado hulks up. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Gedo with a big haymaker. Jado answers with a falling lariat. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori stops Jado in his tracks. Jado uses his feet to create separation. Jado tags in Wato. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Wato knocks Owens off the ring apron. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog.

Ishimori blocks The German Suplex. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato drops Ishimori with The Zig Zag for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Wato goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Wato decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Tenzan and Owens are tagged in. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Owens in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Owens. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Tenzan sends Owens to the corner. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Owens with The BrainBuser. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Jado with a corner clothesline. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Jado dumps Gedo out of the ring. Tenzan with a double sledge. Owens denies The TTD. Owens rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Owens with The Jewel Heist for a two count. Owens connects with The C-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens and Gedo via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

LIJ attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Takagi slams Taichi’s head on the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Gunma. Suzuki slams Sanada’s head on the apron. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi and Taichi avoids the referee’s twenty count. Takagi tells Taichi to bring it. Takahashi and Desperado are tagged in. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Desperado with a double leg takedown. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi leapfrogs over Desperado. Desperado lunges over Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi blocks The SpineBuster. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Desperado with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with a Misdirection Hurricanrana. Takahashi chops Desperado. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Suzuki kicks Takahashi in the back. Desperado tags in Suzuki.

Double Irish Whip. Takahashi side steps Suzuki into a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Suzuki blocks The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada goes for The Paradise Lock, but Suzuki counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki sends Sanada to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Sanada kicks Suzuki in the chest. Suzuki kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada dropkicks Suzuki.

Suzuki drops Sanada with The Big Boot. Takagi and Taichi are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taichi repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi dodges The Axe Bomber. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Choke Party. Desperado launches Takahashi over the top rope. Takagi blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi goes for a Hook Kick, but Takagi counters with a single leg takedown. Taichi sends Takagi tumbling to the floor. Desperado drives Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Takagi and Taichi are choking each other. Big Boot Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Takagi blocks the sumo style takedown. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drives Taichi back first into the apron. Takagi connects with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi via Count-Out

Fourth Match: (2) Lio Rush & YOH vs. (2) Kushida & Kevin Knight In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Yoh and Kushida will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Chain grappling exchange. Yoh with a fireman’s carry takeover. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Kushida rolls Yoh over for a one count. Kushida applies a leg lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh applies a side headlock. Kushida butterfly’s the arms of Yoh. Kushida with a waist lock go-behind. Kushida with a side headlock takeover. Yoh escapes the hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Kushida grapples around Yoh. Kushida pats Yoh on the back. Rush and Knight are tagged in. Knight avoids the diving clothesline. Knight drops Rush with a shoulder tackle. Knight flexes his muscles. Rush drops down on the canvas. Knight blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Knight. Rush runs around Knight. Rush kicks Knight in the face. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Knight dodges The Come Up. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Rush. Double Knee Drop.

Yoh with two forearm smashes. Knight drops down on the canvas. Kushida sends Yoh into the ropes. Kushida with a gut punch. Knight with a running knee lift. Double Irish Whip. Rush avoids the double clothesline. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush headbutts the midsection of Knight. Rush with The Scissors Kick. Rush tags in Yoh. Rush with a corner clothesline. Assisted Roll Through Back Elbow. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash off Rush’s back for a two count. Yoh throws Knight into the blue turnbuckle pad. Yoh and Rush repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Rush scores a right jab. Knight with two forearm smashes. Knight uppercuts Yoh. Yoh kicks Knight in the gut. Knight with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knight tags in Kushida. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow. Kushida applies a front face lock. Yoh with a forearm smash. Kushida dropkicks the left shoulder of Yoh. Kushida with a knife edge chop. Rush made the blind tag.

Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Rush slides out of the hammer throw from Kushida. Rush avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rush rolls Kushida over for a two count. Kushida applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Knight gets Yoh trapped in The Boston Crab. Rush grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush with a shoulder block. Rush with a Windmill Kick for a two count. Rush tags in Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Kushida denies The 3K. Kushida with a forearm smash. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Rush. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Yoh with Two Jumping Knee Strikes. Knight dropkicks Yoh. Kushida tags in Knight. Yoh fights out of the electric chair position. Yoh shoves Kushida into Knight. Rush pulls Kushida out of the ring. Rush with The Quebrada. Yoh matrix under a clothesline from Knight. Yoh SuperKicks Knight. Yoh hits The Ushigoroshi. Yoh tags in Rush. Rush connects with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman vs. (2) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

El Lindaman and Clark Connors will start things off. Connors scores an ankle pick. Lindaman applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Lindaman applies a rear chin lock. Connors transitions into a hammerlock. Lindaman grabs a side wrist lock. Lindaman transitions into a side headlock. Connors whips Lindaman across the ring. Lindaman runs into Connors. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drops Lindaman with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors tags in Taguchi. Connors stomps on Lindaman’s chest. Taguchi kicks Zayne out of the ring. Corner Hip Attack Party. Connors knocks Zayne off the ring apron. Taguchi with another Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi follows that with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Taguchi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lindaman lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Lindaman with a back elbow smash. Lindaman blocks a boot from Taguchi. Lindaman with a Draping NeckBreaker for a two count.

Lindaman tags in Zayne. Double Sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Zayne hooks the outside leg for a two count. Zayne kicks Taguchi in the back. Zayne with two forearm smashes. Zayne whips Taguchi across the ring. Zayne scores the elbow knockdown. Zayne pulls back the arms of Taguchi. Taguchi hammers down on the back of Zayne’s neck. Taguchi with two gut punches. Zayne drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Zayne. Zayne blocks The Sunset Flip. Taguchi’s pants starts falling down. Zayne blocks The Running Hip Attack. Zayne gives Taguchi a spanking. Zayne and Lindaman start bickering with each other. Taguchi rolls Zayne over for a two count. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Taguchi drops Zayne with The Running Hip Attack. Connors and Lindaman are tagged in.

Connors with a shoulder tackle. Connors scores the elbow knockdown. Connors with a running elbow smash. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors follows that with a Back Body Drop. Connors with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Lindaman drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Lindaman with The Exploder Suplex. Lindaman tags in Zayne. Zayne kicks Taguchi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Zayne with a leaping back elbow smash. Lindaman with a running back elbow smash. Connors Spears Lindaman. Connors Powerslams Zayne. Connors tags in Taguchi. Lindaman pulls Connors out of the ring. Zayne avoids The Bomaye. SuperKick/German Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. Zayne gets distracted by Connors who’s holding a taco. Zayne is completely hypnotized. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi tags in Connors. Assisted Hip Attack. Zaye drives Connors face first into Taguchi’s backside. Lindaman pulls Taguchi out of the ring. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Connors. Zayne connects with The Taco Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (2) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. (0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Tiger Mask and Douki will start things off. Douki kicks Tiger in the gut. Douki applies a hammerlock. Tiger with a flying mare takeover. Douki with a gut punch. Douki lunges over Tiger. Tiger blocks a boot from Douki. Tiger sweeps out the legs of Douki. Tiger whips Douki across the ring. Tiger with a Leaping HeadButt. Douki sends Tiger face first into the canvas. Douki pulls back the arms of Tiger. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger kicks Douki in the face. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles whips Douki across the ring. Eagles scores the elbow knockdown. Eagles sends Douki into the ropes. Eagles dropkicks Douki for a one count. Eagles tags in Tiger. Tiger kicks Douki in the ribs. Tiger with a Mid-Kick. Tiger stomps on Douki’s chest. Douki backs Tiger into the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki repeatedly stomps on Tiger’s chest. Tiger is throwing haymakers at Douki. Douki sends Tiger tumbling to the floor. Douki knocks Eagles off the ring apron. Kanemaru drives Tiger face first into the steel ring post. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tiger.

Douki applies the greco roman throat hold. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru bodyslams Tiger. Kanemaru with a Slingshot Senton for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki dumps Tiger out of the ring. Douki blasts Eagles off the apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru stomps on Tiger’s chest. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the apron. Tiger blocks The Vertical Suplex. Tiger with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tiger hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker on the floor. Both guys avoid the referee’s twenty count. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Douki. Eagles knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Eagles with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles follows that with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Eagles dives over Douki. Douki kicks Eagles in the gut. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles blocks it. Tiger kicks Douki in the gut. Eagles SuperKicks Douki. Double Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Tiger dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Douki denies The Ron Miller Special.

Eagles drops his weight on the left knee of Douki. Douki avoids The 450 Splash. Eagles kicks Douki in the face. Kanemaru kicks Eagles in the back. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru whips Eagles across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Eagles on the canvas. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Eagles. Douki with a running elbow smash. Kanemaru with a corner clothesline. British Fall/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Tiger unloads a flurry of strikes. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tiger. Douki dropkicks Tiger to the floor. Douki with The Slingshot Pescado. Kanemaru bodyslams Eagles. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru goes for The Touch Out, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Eagles. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Eagles denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru continues to kick the left knee of Eagles. Eagles blocks The Spinning DDT. Eagles connects with a back bridge rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (0) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Togo is throwing haymakers at Austin. Togo is choking Austin with his boot. Sho dumps Bey out of the ring. Double Boot Choke. Togo with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Austin side steps Togo into a turnbuckle pad. Austin with a Pump Kick. Austin repeatedly stomps on Togo’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash off Austin’s back. Austin follows that with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Togo in the back. Bey with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Bey with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Sho. Austin with The Slingshot Pescado. Bullet Club poses for the crowd. Bey with two haymakers. Bey kicks Togo in the ribs. Bey sends Togo to the corner. Bey with a corner clothesline. Bey talks smack to Togo. Bey puts his foot on the back of Togo’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Bey uppercuts the back of Togo’s neck for a two count. Bey applies a rear chin lock. Togo tugs on Bey’s hair. Togo applies a wrist lock. Sho removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo whips Bey into the exposed steel.

Sho rakes the eyes of Bey. Togo kicks Bey in the face. Togo whips Bey across the ring. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo stomps on Bey’s chest. Togo tags in Sho. Togo is choking Bey with his boot. Bey with heavy bodyshots. Sho answers with another eye rake. Sho tosses Bey out of the ring. Togo nails Bey with a throat thrust. Togo rolls Bey back into the ring. Sho catapults Bey throat first into the bottom rope for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho kicks Bey in the gut. Sho slams Bey’s head on the exposed steel. Sho tags in Togo. Togo kicks Bey in the gut. House Of Torture are mauling Bey in the corner. Togo applies a Modified Cobra Twist. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Sho. Sho starts bending Bey’s fingers. Sho sends Bey chest first into the exposed steel. Sho goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Bey decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey tags in Austin.

Austin with a Leg Lariat. Austin knocks Togo off the apron. Austin with a Mid-Kick. Austin whips Sho across the ring. Austin dropkicks Sho. Forearm Exchange. Austin with a Spinning Back Kick. Sho rolls Austin over for a two count. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Austin with a knee lift. Sho dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Sho runs Austin into the exposed steel. Bow and Arrow/Slingshot Senton Combination. Sho applies The Snake Bite. House Of Torture gangs up on Austin. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. House Of Torture goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Bey gets in the way. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with The Superman Forearm. Togo throws the referee into The 1,2, Sweet. Togo tees off on Austin. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi viciously attacks Bullet Club. Magic Killer to Bey. Sho grabs the wrench. Austin pulls Sho out of the ring. Bey drops Togo with The Spinning Heel Kick. Austin blasts Takahashi with The PK. Bey tags in Austin. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bullet Club hits The 1,2, Sweet. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Eight Match: (4) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (2) Bushi & Titan In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

TJ Perkins and Titan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown. Titan reverses the hold. Perkins with a handstand escape. Titan avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Perkins rakes the eyes of Titan. Perkins is trying to remove Titan’s mask. Perkins sends Titan to the corner. Titan showcases his athleticism. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Titan with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Titan tags in Bushi. Titan kicks Perkins in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Titan drops down on the canvas. Bushi leapfrogs over Perkins. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Titan. Titan with a basement dropkick. Double Hip Toss to Akira. Double Basement Dropkick. Stereo Tarantulas. Perkins dumps Bushi out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Bushi in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Bushi. Akira with a basement dropkick. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Perkins drags Bushi to the corner. Perkins tags in Akira. Akira stomps on Bushi’s chest. Akira removes Bushi’s t-shirt. Akira plays around with the crowd. Bushi with forearm shivers. Akira chops Bushi. Akira sends Bushi to the corner. Akira with a corner clothesline for a two count. Akira tags in Perkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Side Russian Leg Sweep/Running NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into Bushi’s back. Perkins applies a straight jacket hold. Perkins sits on the back of Bushi’s left knee. Perkins with a basement dropkick for a two count. Perkins hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Perkins uppercuts Bushi. Perkins sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Perkins in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan slaps Perkins in the chest. Titan with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Akira. Titan ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins launches Titan over the top rope. Titan with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Titan rolls Perkins back into the ring.

Titan with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Perkins dives over Titan. Perkins goes for The Tornado DDT, but Titan lands back on his feet. Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Titan goes for The Satellite DDT, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins SuperKicks Titan. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Perkins. Titan blocks The Final Cut. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins drops Titan with a SpringBoard DDT. Perkins puts Titan on the top turnbuckle. Akira tags himself in. Akira with The Assisted FrankenSteiner. Perkins with The Mamba Splash for a two count. Perkins dumps Bushi out of the ring. Chop Exchange. Akira with a forearm smash. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Akira with a Shotgun Dropkick. Titan with a GourdBuster. Titan follows that with a Diving Thrust Kick. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Bushi knocks Perkins off the apron. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi with a DDT of his own for a two count. Bushi kicks Akira in the gut. Akira goes for a Cazadora Bulldog, but Bushi counters with The Backstabber. Titan stomps on Akira’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a leaping corner clothesline. Assisted Missile Dropkick. Titan with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Akira lands back on his feet. Akira SuperKicks Bushi. Perkins SueprKicks Titan. Double SuperKick to Bushi. Bushi dives over Akira. Bushi kicks Akira in the gut. Akira reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Flapjack/SitOut FaceBuster Combination. Bushi avoids The Double Meteora. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Perkins. Akira chops Bushi. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Sunset Flip/SpringBoard Splash Combination for a two count. Titan dropkicks Perkins to the floor. Titan with The Suicide Dive. Akira denies The CodeBreaker. Akira with The Half & Half Suplex. LIJ connects with their CodeBreaker/SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Titan via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (3-0)

– Bushi & Titan (2-1)

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (2-1)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (2-1)

– Lio Rush & YOH (2-1)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-1)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-2)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-2)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki (0-3)

– SHO & Dick Togo (0-3)

Checkout Episode 336 of The Hoots Podcast