NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 11/28/22

Nagano Athletic Park Gymnasium

Nagano, Japan

First Match: TMDK vs. Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube

Shane Haste and Yuta Nakashima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haste with a waist lock takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Haste whips Nakashima across the ring. Nakashima drops Haste with two shoulder tackles. Haste with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Nakashima’s neck. Nicholls and Leube are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nicholls applies a side headlock. Leube sends Nicholls into the ropes. Nicholls runs into Leube. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nicholls with a running elbow smash. Leube answers with a shoulder tackle. Leube bodyslams Nicholls. Leube stomps on Nicholls back. Leube punches Nicholls in the back. Leube applies a wrist lock. Leube tags in Nakashima. Nakashima kicks Nicholls in the gut. Nakashima applies a wrist lock. Nicholls repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Nicholls tugs on Nakashima’s hair. Nicholls whips Nakashima across the ring. Nicholls hits The SpineBuster for a two count.

Nicholls knocks Leube off the ring apron. Nicholls dumps Nakashima out of the ring. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Haste whips Nakashima into a Lariat from Nicholls. Haste rolls Nakashima back into the ring. Haste kicks Nakashima in the back. Haste stomps on Nakashima’s back. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Haste dropkicks Nakashima for a two count. Haste applies a wrist lock. Nicholls tags himself in. Nicholls with a knife edge chop. Nicholls stomps on Nakashima’s back. Nicholls kicks Nakashima in the face. Nicholls repeatedly slaps Nakashima in the face. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nicholls rakes the eyes of Nakashima. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest.

Haste toys around with Nakashima. Forearm Exchange. Haste uppercuts Nakashima. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Haste. Nakashima with a running forearm smash. Haste kicks the left hamstring of Nakashima. Haste kicks Nakashima in the face. Haste with a Reverse Exploder Suplex. Nakashima bodyslams Haste. Nicholls and Leube are tagged in. Leube with three shoulder tackles. Leube with a series of running elbow smashes. Leube follows that with a Hip Toss. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Nakashima peppers Haste with forearms. Stereo Boston Crabs. Nicholls kicks Leube into Nakashima. Haste with The Falcon Arrow. Leube clotheslines Haste over the top rope. Nicholls drops Leube with a Lariat. Nicholls whips Leube across the ring. Nicholls connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Second Match: Aussie Open, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

The Great O-Khan and Toru Yano will start things off. Khan challenges Yano to a grappling contest. Khan kicks Yano in the gut. Khan punches Yano in the back. Khan whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano slaps Khan in the back of the head. Yano tugs on Khan’s braid. Yano tags in Fujita. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back and chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. Fujita backs Khan into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fujita with a knife edge chop. Fujita tells Khan to bring it. Fujita with a deep arm-drag. Khan wraps his braid around Fujita’s neck. United Empire clears the ring. Khan slams Fujita’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Fujita in the back. The Great Wall of Khan. Fletcher with a Running Boot. Davis with a back chop. Henare follows that with a bolo punch to Fujita’s backside. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare stomps on Fujita’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Henare drops Fujita with a Mid-Kick. Henare slams Fujita’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Fletcher. Fletcher lifts Fujita up in the air. Assisted Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fletcher drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Fletcher rocks Fujita with a forearm smash. Fletcher whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita scores the forearm knockdown. Davis stops Fujita in his tracks. Double Irish Whip. Fujita shoves Fletcher towards Davis. Fujita with a double dropkick. Fujita tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a forearm/back elbow combination. Double Toe Kick to Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi knocks United Empire off the apron. Tanahashi decks Davis with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Fletcher applies a waist lock. Tanahashi kicks Davis in the face. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Fletcher avoids The SlingBlade.

Fletcher kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi blocks The Vertical Suplex. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Fletcher with a Half & Half Suplex. Fletcher tags in Henare. Henare with two forearm smashes. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Henare with clubbing hamstring kicks. Henare goes for a Mid-Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Henare to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Henare blocks The GutWrench Suplex. Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa dodges The PK. Oiwa rolls Henare over for a two count. Henare denies The Boston Crab. Henare ducks under two clotheslines from Oiwa. Henare delivers a gut punch. United Empire clears the ring. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Fletcher with a diving corner clothesline. Davis follows that with a sliding forearm. Henare connects with The Rampage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Taichi and El Desperado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Toe Kick Exchange. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Taichi is choking Takagi with his boot. Taichi slams Takagi’s head on the timekeeper’s table. Takagi with a gut punch. Suzuki kicks Sanada in the gut. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Suzuki. Taichi attacks Takagi with the bell hammer. Chop Exchange. Naito throws his ring jacket at Archer. Naito with forearm shivers. The referee is losing control of this match. Second Chop Exchange. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi and Taichi continue to choke each other on the outside. Takagi and Taichi avoids the referee’s twenty count. Takagi talks smack to Taichi. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Chop/Hamstring Kick/Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double handed chop. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi answers with The Big Boot.

Taichi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi denies The Back Drop Driver. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi chops Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Takagi blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Takagi with The Grounding Cobra for a two count. Desperado is putting the boots to Takagi. Third Chop Exchange. Desperado rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a corner clothesline.

Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi slaps Suzuki in the chest. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Sanada whips Suzuki across the ring. Sanada leapfrogs over Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Sanada counters with a Back Body Drop. Sanada dropkicks Suzuki. Archer with a running shoulder tackle. Naito with a running elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Archer. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Archer delivers The Pounce. Taichi drives Takagi back first into the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Aichi. Takagi and Taichi are fixated with getting each other counted out. Taichi with a sumo style takedown on the floor. Taichi with a Running Boot. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Taichi and El Desperado via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. (2) Kushida & Kevin Knight In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Kevin Knight will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Knight. Knight taunts Taguchi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight applies an arm-bar. Taguchi with a single leg takedown. Taguchi applies a leg lock. Knight transitions into a front face lock. Knight grabs a side wrist lock. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight dodges The Corner Hip Attack. Knight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Kushida and Connors are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kushida applies a side headlock. Connors whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida drops Connors with a shoulder tackle. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors goes for a Hip Toss, but Kushida counters with two arm-drags. Connors avoids the third arm-drag from Kushida. Connors punches Kushida in the back. Knight tags himself in. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Kushida drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Running Shoulder Kick Combination. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Connors. Double Knee Drop for a two count.

Knight applies another arm-bar. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Knight drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Taguchi and Kushida are tagged in. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Taguchi. Kushida kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi drops Kushida with The Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kushida denies The Three Amigos. Kushida with The Rolling Elbow. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Kushida. Taguchi blocks The Shotei. Taguchi with a gut punch. Taguchi tags in Connors. Connors uppercuts Kushida. Wild Hips with a flurry of assisted hip attacks. Kushida side steps Taguchi into a turnbuckle pad. Kushida decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Kushida sweeps out the legs of Taguchi. Kushida with a drop toe hold into the nether regions of Taguchi.

Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida follows that with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Kushida tags in Knight. Knight with Three Stinger Splashes. Knight side steps Taguchi into Connors. Knight with a Double Stinger Splash. Knight bodyslams Connors. Knight with a Twisting Frog Splash for a two count. Knight goes for another Bodyslam, but Connors lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Knight whips Connors across the ring. Knight dropkicks Connors. Knight pops back on his feet. Knight dropkicks Connors off Kushida’s shoulders for a two count. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Kushida. Knight uppercuts Connors. Connors throws Taguchi into Knight. Hip Attack/Bomaye Combination. Kushida dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Connors sends Kushida tumbling to the floor. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Connors ascends to the top turnbuckle. Connors denies The SuperPlex. Connors Spears Knight in mid-air. Connors connects with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (0) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Pescado’s. United Empire rolls Sho back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Sho in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Sho. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Sho. Akira with a basement dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins rams his boot across Sho’s face for a two count. Perkins applies a front face lock. Akira tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Inverted Atomic Drop. Running NeckBreaker/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Akira tags in Perkins. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with The Face Wash. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins kicks Sho in the face. Togo punches Perkins behind the referee’s back. Sho knocks Akira off the ring apron. Sho dumps Perkins out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Sho with Two PK’s. Togo uppercuts Perkins. The referee is losing control of this match. Togo rolls Perkins back into the ring.

Sho catapults Perkins throat first into the bottom rope. The referee ignores Sho’s pin cover. Sho tags in Togo. Togo tugs on Perkins hair. Togo punches Perkins in the jaw. Togo applies the greco roman throat hold. Togo is choking Perkins with his knee. Togo applies The Figure Four Headlock. Togo transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Sho. Sho stands on the right hand of Perkins. Sho rakes the eyes of Perkins. Sho applies a rear chin lock. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Perkins kicks Sho in the chest. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Togo. Perkins dropkicks Togo off the apron. Perkins dives over Sho. Perkins drops Sho with The Tornado DDT. Perkins tags in Akira. Akira with a corner clothesline. Akira with a running elbow smash. Akira kicks Togo off the apron. Akira dives over Sho. Sho with a gut punch. Akira with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sho denies The Fire Plex. Sho starts bending Akira’s fingers. Sho rakes the eyes of Akira. Akira kicks Sho in the face. Sho shoves the referee towards Akira. Sho Spears Akira. Sho tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Akira’s back. Double Irish Whip. Akira kicks Sho in the face. Akira ducks a clothesline from Togo. Akira with a Shotgun Dropkick off Togo’s back. Togo rakes the eyes of Akira. Togo whips Akira across the ring. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins nearly superkicks Akira. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm. Togo avoids The Mamba Splash. Togo with a Running Lariat. Togo is putting the boots to Perkins. Togo punches Perkins. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Togo kicks Perkins in the face. Rollup Exchange. Togo applies The CrossFace. Perkins puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins denies The Pedigree. Togo with clubbing blows to Perkins back. Perkins brings Togo down to the mat. Perkins applies The Pinoy Stretch. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi holds Grey hostage on the outside. Aussie Open comes to the aid of Grey. House Of Torture gets sandwiched. Stereo Eye Rakes. Meeting Of The Minds. Akira dumps Sho out of the ring. Sho shoves Akira off the top turnbuckle. Togo rakes the eyes of Perkins. Perkins that he got hit by Sho’s wrench. Akira dropkicks Togo into Sho. Perkins rolls Togo over for a two count. Akira SuperKicks Togo. United Empire connects with The 2/2 to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman vs. (4) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Alex Zayne and Robbie Eagles will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne applies a side headlock. Eagles clings onto the top rope. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Zayne. Eagles goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Eagles sends Zayne into the ropes. Zayne slips over Eagles back. Zayne leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles lunges over Zayne. Eagles struts around the ring. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tiger and Lindaman are tagged in. Lindaman kicks Tiger in the gut. Lindaman with clubbing blows to Tiger’s back. Lindaman with a forearm smash. Tiger reverses out of the irish whip from Lindaman. Lindaman goes for The SpineBuster, but Tiger lands back on his feet. Tiger applies The Sleeper Hold. Lindaman decks Tiger with a JawBreaker. We have a quick pose off. The referee raises Tiger’s hand. Lindaman kicks Tiger in the gut. Lindaman targets the back of Tiger. Tiger with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger stomps on Lindaman’s chest. Tiger tags in Eagles.

Tiger thrust kicks the midsection of Lindaman. Eagles chops Lindaman. Double Mid-Kick. Double Hip Toss to Zayne. Flying Tigers unloads a flurry of combo kicks. Double Basement Dropkick. Eagles with a knife edge chop. Eagles slams Lindaman’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Eagles with a blistering chop. Eagles tags in Tiger. Following a snap mare takeover, Tiger with an elbow smash. Tiger applies a rear chin lock. Tiger with another elbow smash. Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles blocks the hammer throw from Lindaman. Lindaman with a back elbow smash. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Lindaman. Lindaman reverses out of the irish whip from Eagles. Lindaman drops Eagles with a Draping NeckBreaker. Lindaman tags in Zayne. Zayne knocks Tiger off the ring apron. Zayne blocks a boot from Eagles. Zayne with a Discus Lariat. Zayne with combo forearms. Zayne follows that with a Discus Back Elbow. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Eagles avoids The SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne with a Low Enzuigiri. Zayne hits The Baja Blast for a two count. Zayne with a running elbow smash. Zayne puts Eagles on the top turnbuckle. Eagles shoves Zayne off the top turnbuckle. Zayne catches Eagles in mid-air. Zayne PowerBombs Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Zayne avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Zayne goes for The Taco Driver, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with The Asai DDT. Eagles tags in Tiger.

Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger sends Zayne to the corner. Tiger with a Roundhouse Kick. Tiger ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Tiger rolls Zayne over for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger applies The Knee Bar. Lindaman is raining down haymakers. Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles dumps Lindaman out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Zayne dodges The Roundhouse Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Tiger kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne applies a waist lock. Tiger decks Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne inadvertently superkicks Lindaman. Tiger with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Eagles dumps Lindaman out of the ring. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Zayne. Roundhouse Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Roundhouse Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Tiger puts Zayne on the top turnbuckle. Lindaman punches Tiger in the back. Tiger is throwing haymakers at Lindaman. Lindaman dropkicks Tiger. Lindaman catches Eagles in mid-air. Lindaman with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Lindaman with a SitOut Judo Throw. Lindaman lands The SomerSault Plancha. Zayne connects with The Cinnamon Twist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6) Bushi & Titan vs. (0) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Titan and Douki will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Douki applies a waist lock. Titan transitions into a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Titan with a deep arm-drag. Titan dropkicks Douki to the floor. Titan is playing mind games with Douki. Kanemaru with a Blindside Boot to Titan. Kanemaru stomps on Titan’s back and chest. Douki sends Titan face first into the steel ring post. Douki rolls Titan back into the ring. Suzuki Gun is trying to remove Bushi and Titan’s masks. Douki puts Titan on the top turnbuckle. Douki continues to rip away at Titan’s mask. Titan with two back elbow smashes. Douki punches Titan in the back. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Douki gets Titan tied up in the tree of woe. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Titan’s neck. Kanemaru stomps on Titan’s back. Kanemaru drops Titan with a DDT. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki toys around with Titan. Titan with forearm shivers. Douki bodyslams Titan. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Douki slams Titan’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru whips Titan across the ring. Kanemaru scores the elbow knockdown. Kanemaru kicks Bushi off the ring apron. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Titan’s back and chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Titan’s neck. Kanemaru sends Titan to the corner. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Titan lands back on his feet. Titan punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Titan. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Kanemaru. Titan with a Leaping Thrust Kick. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Douki kicks Bushi in the gut. Douki hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Bushi shoves Douki into Kanemaru. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana.

Bushi ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Bushi drops Kanemaru with The DDT for a two count. Kanemaru side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Douki drives his knee into Bushi’s back. Douki slams Bushi’s head on the top rope. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Douki sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kanemaru pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick. Douki kicks Titan in the gut. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki launches Titan over the top rope.

Titan with an Apron Enzuigiri. Titan with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Titan follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Titan stomps on Douki’s chest. Titan rolls Douki back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi with a Sunset Flip. Titan goes for a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp, but Douki puts his feet up in the air. Kanemaru with The Big Boot. Kanemaru with a Spinning DDT. Douki follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Bushi throws the referee into Douki. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki uppercuts Bushi. Bushi with The Backstabber. Bushi knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Titan with a SpringBoard Splash for a two count. Bushi dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Titan with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker. Titan plants Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Titan via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (6) Lio Rush & YOH In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Chris Bey and Lio Rush will start things off. Rush pie faces Bey. Forearm Exchange. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Rush. Bey drops down on the canvas. Rush sends Bey across the ring. Rush runs around Bey. Bey ducks a clothesline from Rush. Misfired Toe Kicks. Double Palm Strike. Bey starts getting flustered. Bey tags in Austin. Austin wants a piece of Yoh. Austin tugs on Rush’s hair. Austin blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Austin. Yoh tags himself in. Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Austin into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Austin with an inside cradle for a two count. Austin kicks Yoh in the gut. Austin with a knife edge chop. Yoh decks Bey with a back elbow smash. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin with a back elbow mash. Yoh sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Bey pulls Yoh out of the ring. Bey shoves Rush towards Yoh. Rush avoids The Rebound Tiger Feint Kick. Yoh kicks Bey in the gut. Austin SuperKicks Yoh. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Austin. Rush lands The Suicide Dive.

Yoh rolls Austin back into the ring. Yoh rakes the back of Austin. Yoh stomps on Austin’s back. Yoh tags in Rush. Double Irish Whip. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Rush with a Corner Spear. Chaos goes for The Assisted Roll Through Lariat, but Bey counters with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin tags in Bey. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash off Austin’s back. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Rush in the back. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey stomps on the right elbow of Rush. Bey with a vicious crossface. Bey talks smack to Rush. Third Forearm Exchange. Bey repeatedly stomps on Rush’s chest. Rush with two haymakers. Bey rakes the eyes of Rush. Bey grabs the right ear of Rush. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey sends Rush chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Bey tags in Austin. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Austin with a Knee Drop. Austin is choking Rush with his knee. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count.

Austin sends Rush face first into the left boot of Bey. Austin knocks Yoh off the apron. Austin tags in Bey. Bey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rush blocks it. Rush with an inside cradle for a two count. Bey scores the elbow knockdown. Bey drives Rush face first into the right boot of Austin. Bey tags in Austin. Bullet Club are mauling Rush in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Rush uses Red Shoes for leverage. Rush is displaying his fighting spirit. Rush avoids the double clothesline. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Austin. Rush crawls under Bey’s legs. Rush kicks Bey in the face. Rush tags in Yoh. Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Bey. Yoh with a flying corkscrew elbow. Yoh dropkick Austin. Yoh bodyslams Bey. Yoh with a Twisting Senton Splash for a two count. Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Bey lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Bey decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Bey tags in Austin.

Double Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Austin hammers down on the back of Yoh’s neck. Austin tags in Bey. Too Sweet Back Scratches. Bey goes for The Three Amigos, but Yoh counters with The Falcon Arrow. Rush and Austin are tagged in. Rush with two clotheslines. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush does his bob and weave routine. Rush delivers his combination offense. Austin denies The Come Up. Rush with a Windmill Kick for a two count. Rush tags in Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Austin holds onto the ropes. Double Knee Strike to Yoh. Austin blocks The Handspring Kick. Bey SuperKicks Rush. Austin tags in Bey. Bey with a knee smash. Austin with a Twisting Slam. Bey SuperKicks Yoh. Austin nails Yoh with The House Of Cards. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rush blocks The 1,2, Sweet. Meeting Of The Minds. Standing Switch Exchange. Rush with a Roll Through Stunner to Austin. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Bey. Bey avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Yoh SuperKicks Bey. Rush connects with The Come Up. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi. Yoh tags in Rush. Yoh SuperKicks Austin off the apron. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Rush plants Bey with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Lio Rush & YOH (4-1)

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-1)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (4-1)

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (4-1)

– Bushi & Titan (4-1)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-3)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-3)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-4)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki (0-5)

– SHO & Dick Togo (0-5)

