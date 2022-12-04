NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12/4/22

Yamaguchi KDDI Ishin Hall

Yamaguchi, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube vs. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima

Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Leube and Nakashima are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Leube kicks Nakashima in the gut. Nakashima with a running forearm smash. Leube bodyslams Nakashima. Leube repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube whips Nakashima across the ring. Leube with a shoulder tackle. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s back. Leube punches Nakashima in the back. Leube tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa knocks Fujita off the ring apron. Oiwa bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Oiwa tags in Leube. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s back. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube with a BackBreaker. Leube applies the backbreaker stretch. Fujita kicks Leube in the back. The referee tells Fujita to get out of the ring. Leube with an elbow drop on Nakashima’s back for a two count.

Leube continues to stomp on Nakashima’s chest. Leube tags in Oiwa. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Oiwa punches Nakashima in the back. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima tags in Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita dropkicks Leube off the apron. Fujita unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita sends Oiwa to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Oiwa blocks The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Oiwa. Fujita turns a Backslide into The Boston Crab. Leube breaks up the submission hold. Nakashima and Leube are brawling on the outside. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa dropkicks Fujita. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Team Oiwa with Two Running Back Elbow Smashes. Double Hip Toss for a two count. Leube kicks Nakashima out of the ring. Fujita slaps Oiwa in the face. Oiwa scores a forearm knockdown. Oiwa connects with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube via Submission

Second Match: Yoshi Hashi, Tomoaki Honma and Master Wato vs. Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomoaki Honma and Bad Luck Fale will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fale repeatedly shoves Honma into the canvas. Fale backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma ducks a clothesline from Fale. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Honma avoids The Elbow Drop. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma punches Fale in the back. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale blocks it. Fale knocks Wato off the ring apron. Fale stomps on Honma’s back. Fale tags in Gedo. Gedo kicks Honma in the gut. Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Gedo is putting the boots to Honma. Honma hulks up. Honma chops Gedo. Gedo answers with the greco roman eye poke. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori brings Honma to the corner. Bullet Club gangs up on Honma behind the referee’s back.

Ishimori kicks Hashi off the apron. Honma with elbows into the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato knocks Gedo off the apron. Wato ducks a clothesline from Fale. Wato dropkicks Fale off the apron. Wato kicks Ishimori in the face. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato with The Zig Zag for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Wato catches Ishimori in mid-air. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut.

Ishimori with another eye rake. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori responds with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Hashi and Gedo are tagged in. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with two blistering chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Gedo. Hashi drops Gedo with a NeckBreaker. Hashi has Gedo perched across the top strand. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Fale knocks Honma off the apron. Fale sends Hashi to the corner. Gedo with a running elbow smash. Fale levels Hashi with The Body Avalanche. Gedo SuperKicks Hashi for a two count. Honma and Fale are trading back and forth shots. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Hashi SuperKicks Gedo. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Fale. Hashi SuperKicks Fale. Hashi and Honma clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Hashi bodyslams Gedo. Honma connects with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt. Hashi makes Gedo tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi, Tomoaki Honma and Master Wato via Submission

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and El Desperado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Takahashi blocks The SpineBuster. Takahashi sends Desperado to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Desperado launches Takahashi over the top rope. Desperado drives Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose in Yamaguchi. Chop Exchange. Archer and Desperado are lighting up Takahashi’s chest. Desperado rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Desperado stomps on Takahashi’s back. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with a series of overhand chops. Takahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Archer tags himself in. Archer kicks Takahashi in the gut. Archer repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Archer tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi with desperation chops. Desperado answers with a forearm smash. Takahashi blocks a boot from Desperado. Takahashi drops Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Desperado stops Takahashi in his tracks. Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow. Takagi and Archer are tagged in. Takagi runs into Archer. Shoulder Block Exchange. Archer sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi blocks a boot from Archer. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a one count. Archer denies Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a double handed chop. Archer responds with The Pounce. Archer goes for a Running Splash, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito kicks Archer in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Archer runs through the double clothesline. Archer with a Double Crossbody Block. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Naito in the gut. Suzuki sends Naito to the corner.

Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Naito rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Natio with the irish whip. Suzuki avoids The Corner Dropkick. Naito ducks a clothesline from Suzuki. Suzuki denies The Satellite DDT. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but LIJ gets in the way. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Archer follows that with The Big Boot. Suzuki blasts Naito with The PK for a two count. Naito denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Naito. Suzuki reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Naito backs Suzuki into a turnbuckle pad. Suzuki takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takahashi SuperKicks Suzuki. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Naito rolls Suzuki over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (10) Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. (2) Kushida & Kevin Knight In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Chris Bey and Kevin Knight will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight applies a side headlock. Bey reverses the hold. Knight whips Bey across the ring. Bey drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Knight pops back on his feet. Knight with a running shoulder tackle. Bey drops down on the canvas. Knight lunges over Bey. Bey rolls under a clothesline from Knight. Bey goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Bey rolls him over for a two count. Knight ducks a clothesline from Bey. Knight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Knight bodyslams Bey. Knight with a Twisting Frog Splash for a two count. Knight applies a wrist lock. Knight tags in Kushida. Kushida and Knight works on the left wrist of Bey. Double Wrist Lock Takedown. Double Knee Drop. Austin attacks Kushida and Knight from behind. Austin with forearm shivers. Knight drops down on the canvas. Kushida with a gut punch. Knight with a running knee lift. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. A massive brawl ensues in the crowd.

Knight with clubbing blows to Bey’s back. Knight uppercuts Bey. Kushida applies a double wrist lock. Austin with clubbing blows to Kushida’s back. Austin sends Kushida face first into the steel ring post. Knight kicks Austin in the face. Bey dropkicks Knight in mid-air for a two count. Bey transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bey poses for the crowd. Bey tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash off Austin’s back. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Knight in the back. Bey follows that with a Double Foot Stomp. Austin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Austin applies a headscissors neck lock. Knight reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Austin with a Vertical Suplex. Austin delivers a papercut. Austin slams Knight’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Bey. Too Sweet Back Scratches. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Bey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Knight lands back on his feet. Kushid and Austin are tagged in. Kushida with a flying double tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Austin. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Austin. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Bey kicks Kushida in the gut. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Kushida leapfrogs over Austin. Kushida drops down on the canvas.

Kushida with another Hip Toss. Kushida applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kushida transitions into a Triangle Choke. Austin PowerBombs Kushida. Austin tags in Bey. Kushida denies The 1,2, Sweet. Kushida with The Release German Suplex. Austin with a forearm smash. Knight made the blind tag. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Kushida and Knight makes Austin run the ropes. Knight dropkicks Austin. Leg Kick/Haymaker Exchange. Kushida dropkicks the left knee of Austin. Knight with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Knight dropkicks Bey off Kushida’s shoulders for a two count. Austin with a shoulder block. Austin ducks a clothesline from Kushida. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Kushida. Austin with Two Roundhouse Kicks. Austin with a Spinning Heel Kick. Austin follows that with a Twisting Suplex. Kushida kicks Austin in the face. Kushida with a Handspring Kick to Bey. Kushida decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Kushida slides out of the ring. Austin showcases his agility on the ring apron. Austin blasts Kushida with The PK. Knight dropkicks Austin off the apron. Knight goes for The Slingshot Pescado, but Bey counters with The Art Of Finesse. Bullet Club hits The 1,2, Sweet. Austin connects with The Fold. Bey hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin & Chris Bey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. (4) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Clark Connors and Robbie Eagles will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Connors backs Eagles into the ropes. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Eagles clings onto the top rope. Connors with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Connors. Eagles with a Hurricanrana. Eagles goes for a Spin Kick, but Connors holds onto the ropes. Eagles push kicks Connors. Connors dodges The Big Boot. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors knocks Tiger off the apron. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Eagles leapfrogs over Connors. Eagles with a deep arm-drag. Eagles with a drop toe hold into Taguchi’s backside. Eagles tags in Tiger. Flying Tigers with Combination Mid-Kicks for a two count. Tiger applies a rear chin lock. Tiger pulls back the arms of Connors. Tiger applies an arm-bar. Tiger grabs a side wrist lock. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Tiger kicks the left knee of Connors. Tiger with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger kicks the right hamstring of Connors. Connors tells Tiger to bring it.

Tiger obliges with another Mid-Kick. Tiger tags in Eagles. Eagles stomps on Connor’s back. Connors attacks the midsection of Eagles. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Connors blocks The Ron Miller Special. Eagles kicks Connors in the face. Connors decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Tiger punches Taguchi in the back. Taguchi avoids The Double Back Kick. Taguchi with a Hip Attack to Tiger. Eagles denies The Dodon. Eagles with a Back Bridge Rollup for a two count. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Taguchi. Eagles SuperKicks Taguchi. Enzuigiri Exchange. Tiger tags himself in. Taguchi kicks Tiger in the gut. Hip Smash Party. Taguchi doesn’t realize he gave Connors The Stinkface.

Taguchi checks on Connors. Flying Tigers dodges The Double Hip Attack. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Roundhouse Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Tiger sends Taguchi to the corner. Tiger with another Roundhouse Kick. Tiger with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Tiger applies a double wrist lock. Connors breaks up the submission hold. Eagles kicks Connors in the gut. Eagles dumps Connors out of the ring. Taguchi blocks The Tiger Driver. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger rolls Taguchi over for a two count. Tiger with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Tiger follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi pulls his pants down. Assisted Rollup Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Connors avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Connors. Connors drops Eagles with a Hip Attack. Connors pulls down his pants. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger kicks Taguchi’s backside. Taguchi denies The Tiger Driver. Connors connects with a Running Hip Attack. Taguchi rolls Tiger over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (8) Bushi & Titan vs. (2) SHO & Dick Togo In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks LIJ before the bell rings. House Of Torture repeatedly stomps on Titan’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Titan dives over Togo. Sho with a back chop. Sho grabs Titan from behind. Titan with a Back Body Drop to Togo. Titan with a deep arm-drag. Titan sweeps out the legs of Sho. Togo inadvertently stomps on Sho’s chest. Titan with a Hip Toss. Titan dropkicks Sho to the floor. Titan ducks a clothesline from Togo. Titan with a Hurricanrana. House Of Torture regroups on the outside. Titan with a double back chop. Togo thinks that Sho hit him. They eventually hug it out. All hell starts breaking loose in Yamaguchi. Sho whips Bushi into a wall. Togo is choking Titan with his boot. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo rolls Titan back into the ring. Sho punches Titan in the back for a two count. Sho stomps on Titan’s back and chest. Sho slams Titan’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Sho is choking Titan with his boot. Sho tags in Togo. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo punches Titan in the back for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo taunts Bushi. Togo applies The Cobra Twist.

Togo is trying to remove Titan’s mask. Sho is doing the same thing to Bushi behind the referee’s back. The referee is losing control of this match. Togo tags in Sho. Togo stomps on Titan’s back. Sho stomps on Titan’s chest. Sho toys around with Titan. Titan with a forearm smash. Titan kicks the left hamstring of Sho. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Sho rakes the eyes of Titan. Sho sends Titan to the corner. Sho with a corner clothesline. Titan with a GourdBuster. Titan SuperKicks Sho. Titan tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Togo punches Bushi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi shoves Sho into Togo. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi stomps on Sho’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi drops Sho with The DDT for a two count. Bushi slams Sho’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a double handed chop. Sho side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Sho blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sho starts bending Bushi’s fingers. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Togo trips Bushi from the outside. Sho tags in Togo.

Togo stomps on Bushi’s back and chest. Togo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Togo denies The CodeBreaker. Togo headbutts the nether regions of Bushi. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan delivers his combination offense. Sho rakes the eyes of Titan. Titan with a SpringBoard Tornado DDT. Togo kicks Titan in the gut. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Togo. Titan with a Leaping SuperKick. Titan with The SomerSault Plancha. Titan rolls Togo back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a Corner Clothesline. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Titan with a diving corner clothesline. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi pulls Titan off the ring apron. Sho shoves Bushi into the referee. House Of Torture gangs up on Bushi. Double Irish Whp. Bushi launches Sho over the top rope. Bushi rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Bushi side steps EVIL into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Takahashi in the face. Bushi shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Titan with a SpringBoard Double Dropkick. Titan with The Quebrada. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. LIJ connects with The Angel Inmortal to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi & Titan via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8) Lio Rush & YOH vs. (10) Alex Zayne & El Lindaman In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Lio Rush and Alex Zayne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne outpowers Rush. Zayne drops down on the canvas. Zayne blocks The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Zayne goes for a PowerBomb, but Rush lands back on his feet. Zayne blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Zayne. Rush runs around Zayne. Rush dodges The Pump Kick. Rush sends Zayne into the ropes. Zayne with a SpringBoard Double Knee Drop. Zayne with a Twisting Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Zayne backs Rush into the blue turnbuckle pad. Lindaman tags himself in. Zayne drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Lindaman kicks Rush in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Team Zayne with two running back elbow smashes. Rush crawls under Zayne. Rush ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. Rush shoves Lindaman into Zayne. Rush avoids the double clothesline. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Zayne. Lindaman bodyslams Rush. Lindaman with an elbow drop. Lindaman knocks Yoh off the ring apron. Lindaman drives Yoh face first into the steel ring post. Lindaman is choking Yoh with his knee. Rush attacks Lindaman from behind. Rush punches Lindaman in the back. Rush kicks the left hamstring of Lindaman. Rush rolls Lindaman back into the ring.

Rush sends Lindaman to the corner. Rush with a corner clothesline. Yoh tags himself in. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh kicks Lindaman in the face. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh kicks Lindaman in the gut. Yoh chops Lindaman. Forearm Exchange. Yoh whips Lindaman across the ring. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh and Lindaman starts brawling in the corner. Lindaman punches Yoh in the back. Lindaman drives Yoh back first into a turnbuckle pad. Lindaman sweeps out the legs of Yoh. Lindaman repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Lindaman is choking Yoh with his boot. Lindaman bodyslams Yoh for a one count. Lindaman dropkicks the back of Yoh’s neck for a two count. Lindaman applies a front face lock. Zayne tags himself in. Double Sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Zayne kicks Yoh in the back. Zayne applies a reverse chin bar. Lindaman knocks Rush off the apron. Lindaman dropkicks Yoh. Zayne kicks Yoh in the face. Zayne with a toe kick. Yoh with forearm shivers. Zayne drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Yoh backflips over a clothesline from Zayne. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Zayne. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Rush and Lindaman are tagged in.

Rush clotheslines Lindaman. Rush knocks Zayne off the apron. Rush with a running clothesline. Lindaman reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush dives over Lindaman. Rush leapfrogs over Zayne. Rush runs around Zayne and Lindaman. Rush up kicks Lindaman in the face. Rush with a Spinning Enzuigiri to Zayne. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Rush rolls Lindaman back into the ring. Rush Spears Lindaman for a two count. Yoh with forearm shivers. Rush is throwing haymakers at Lindaman. Zayne chops Yoh. Zayne puts Yoh on the top turnbuckle. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne side steps Rush into Yoh. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Zayne with a Release German Suplex into Yoh. Lindaman follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Zayne inadvertently superkicks Lindaman. Zayne stops Rush in his tracks. Rush tags in Yoh. Yoh with a Missile Dropkick. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Third Forearm Exchange.

Lindaman blocks The SuperKick. Lindaman with a SpineBuster. Lindaman kicks Yoh in the gut. Lindaman goes for The BrainBuster, but Yoh counters with The Falcon Arrow. Lindaman rises back on his feet. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. Yoh with a Release German Suplex. Lindaman with The Exploder Suplex into a turnbuckle pad. Lindaman follows that with a SitOut Judo Throw. Lindaman tags in Zayne. Rush knocks Zayne off the top turnbuckle. Standing Switch Exchange. Rush delivers his combination offense. Short-Arm Reversal by Lindaman. Lindaman with a Judo Throw. Lindaman drops Rush with The DDT. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yoh with The Air Raid Crash. Yoh follows that with The Slingshot Pescado to Zayne. Yoh rolls Zayne back into the ring. Yoh goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Yoh denies The Taco Driver. Rollup Exchange. Yoh with a forearm smash. Zayne slaps Yoh in the face. Yoh uppercuts Zayne. Lindaman with a back elbow smash. Lindaman with The Rolling Elbow. Lindaman hits The Back Drop Driver. SuperKick/German Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. Yoh with The Sunset Fip for a two count. Yoh connects with The Five Star Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

Eight Match: (10) TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. (2) Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

TJ Perkins and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Perkins transitions into a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takedown. Kanemaru rolls Perkins over for a two count. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Perkins whips Kanemaru across the ring. Perkins goes for a Dropkick, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru runs into Perkins. Double Drop Down. Misfired Clotheslines. Perkins blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Kanemaru tells Perkins to put his foot down. Kanemaru grabs the right leg of Perkins. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Perkins avoids the elbow drop. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Kanemaru avoids an elbow drop from Perkins. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Akira and Douki are tagged in. Akira kicks Douki in the gut. Akira applies a side headlock. Douki whips Akira across the ring. Akira drops down on the canvas. Douk leapfrogs over Akira. Arm-Drag Exchange. Douki sends Akira into the ropes. Akira goes for a Spinning Arm-Drag, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki with a single leg dropkick.

Douki unloads two knife edge chops. Standing Switch Exchange. Akira with a back elbow smash. Perkins knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Akira with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Douki in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Douki. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Douki. Akira with a basement dropkick for a one count. Forearm Exchange. Akira kicks Douki in the face. Akira tags in Perkins. Perkins bodyslams Douki. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins rams his boot across Douki’s face. Perkins grapevines the legs of Douki. Perkins repeatedly drops his elbow on Douki’s back. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Kanemaru breaks up the submission. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins tags in Akira. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Kanemaru continues to be a pest. Douki with three bodyshots. Akira answers with a blistering chop. Akira with a straight right hand. Akira with forearm shivers. Douki sends Akira tumbling to the floor. Kanemaru sends Akira face first into the steel ring post. Kanemaru drops Akira with The DDT on the floor. Kanemaru rolls Akira back into the ring.

Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kanemaru with two elbow smashes. Kanemaru with another DDT for a two count. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Douki with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Perkins. Kanemaru with another elbow smash. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Akira with two forearm smashes. Douki uppercuts Akira. Douki bodyslams Akira. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stomps on Akira’s back. Kanemaru toys around with Akira. Akira with a forearm smash. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Akira. Kanemaru rams his boot across Akira’s face. Kanemaru kicks Perkins off the apron. Kanemaru stomps on Akira’s back. Kanemaru punches Akira in the back. Akira with a chop/forearm combination. Kanemaru answers with another eye rake. Kanemaru sends Akira to the corner. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru goes for The BrainBuster, but Akira lands back on his feet. Kanemaru decks Akira with a back elbow smash. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Kanemaru. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Akira uses his feet to create separation. Akira tags in Perkins.

Perkins ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Perkins kicks Douki off the apron. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm. Perkins slams Kanemaru’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins with The Face Wash. Perkins follows that with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Kanemaru avoids The Mamba Splash. Kanemaru kicks Perkins in the gut. Kanemaru whips Perkins across the ring. Akira tags himself in. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Akira dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Belly to Back Suplex/PowerBomb Combination to Douki. Akira lands The SomerSault Plancha. Akira is fired up. Akira rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Perkins SuperKicks Kanemaru. Akira with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Perkins dumps Douki out of the ring. Kanemaru blocks The Speed Fire. Akira with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Akira kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Kanemaru dropkicks Akira. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki with The Missile Dropkick. Perkins kicks Douki in the gut. Perkins whips Douki across the ring. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Douki with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Akira blocks The Gory Bomb. Knee Lift Exchange. Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki kicks Akira in the gut. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru with a running back elbow smash. British Fall/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count.

Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Perkins. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Kanemaru gets Perkins trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock. Akira puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Akira denies The Day Break. Akira with The Half & Half Suplex. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Akira. Perkins dives over Kanemaru. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki with a Running Lariat. Second Forearm Exchange. Douki uppercuts Akira. Akira SuperKicks Douki. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Flapjack/X-Factor Combination. Akira connects with The Speed Fire for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Perkins off the apron. Akira with a double handed chop. Kanemaru shoves Red Shoes into Akira. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. United Empire goes for The Leaning Tower, but Kanemaru counters with The Suntory Surprise. Kanemaru shoves Perkins into Grey. Perkins kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Perkins whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru nails Perkins with The Satellite DDT. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki plants Akira with The Suplex de la Luna to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-1)

– Lio Rush & YOH (5-2)

– TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira (5-2)

– Alex Zayne & El Lindman (5-2)

– Bushi & Titan (5-2)

– Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-4)

– Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-5)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo (2-5)

– Kushida & Kevin Knight (1-6)

– SHO & Dick Togo (1-6)

Checkout Episode 337 of The Hoots Podcast