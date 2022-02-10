The Switchblade has arrived.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Atlantic City featured a backstage segment with the Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent) hyping up their tag showdown on this Friday’s Rampage, a confrontation that ended with both teams brawling.

The Elite got the upper hand when Adam Cole assisted, but they would stop in their tracks when they saw NJPW superstar, Jay White, who helped with the attack by throwing Romero into the side of a truck. He would then pose for the camera before walking off as the Elite smiled.

You can see the segment below.