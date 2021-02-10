NJPW The New Beginning In Hiroshima Results 2/10/21

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Young Lions attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Kidd hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Uemura with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Desperado in the face. Kidd drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Uemura whips Suzuki chest first into the steel barricade. Kidd goes for a Bodyslam, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado rakes the eyes of Kidd. Kidd bodyslams Desperado. Kidd with an elbow drop for a one count. Kidd tags in Tsuji. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Senton Splash/Mount Tsuji Combination for a two count. Tsuji goes for a Powerslam, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Suzuki kicks Tsuji in the back. Desperado Spears Tsuji. Desperado bodyslams Tsuji. Forearm Exchange. All hell is breaking loose in Hiroshima.

Desperado rams Tsuji’s face across the top strand. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki is putting the boots to Tsuji. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Kidd. Kanemaru dumps Kidd out of the ring. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tsuji. Tsuji with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki stops Tsuji in his tracks. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Tsuji tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Suzuki.

Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Uemura goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki counters with a Front Face lock. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Uemura counters with The Boston Crab. Kidd clears the ring. Suzuki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Young Lions gangs up on Suzuki. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Forearm Smashes. Uemura dropkicks Suzuki for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Suzuki negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Uemura slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Suzuki makes Uemura pass out to the single leg crab.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Second Match: Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Bushi

Wato dropkicks Bushi before the bell rings. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato is trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. Bushi regroups on the outside. Wato rips off Bushi’s t-shirt. Wato punches Bushi in the back. Bushi whips Wato into the steel barricade. Bushi wraps the right leg of Wato around the barricade. Bushi kicks the barricade for added pressure. Bushi stomps on the right knee of Wato. Bushi rolls Wato back into the ring. Bushi brings Wato to the corner. Bushi unloads three overhand chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Bushi answers with a double hand chop. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Wato. Bushi with The Knee Crusher. Bushi applies The STF. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi repeatedly kicks Wato in the back. Bushi toys around with Wato.

Wato kicks Bushi in the face. Bushi blocks a boot from Wato. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Bushi. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato drops Bushi with The Zig Zag for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi has Wato draped across the top strand. Wato avoids The Flying Dropkick. Bushi with a shoulder block. Wato drops Bushi with The SpringBoard European Uppercut.

Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Wato. Bushi with The DDT. Wato denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Bushi blocks the roundhouse kick. Bushi continues dropkick the right knee of Wato. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Wato connects with The TTD. Wato goes for The RPP, but Bushi ducks out of the way. Bushi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Wato kicks Bushi in the face. Wato unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Bushi drops Wato with The Draping CodeBreaker. Bushi dives over Wato. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi follows that with Terrible for a two count. Bushi plants Wato with MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bushi via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Chaos gangs up on White. Okada drives EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Goto and Hashi is choking White with their boots. Goto stomps on White’s back. Chaos is stumping a mudhole and walking it dry. Double Irish Whip. White holds onto the ropes. White tags in Ishimori. Ishii runs after White. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Boot into the midsection of Phantasmo. War Drum Party. Ishii rolls Gedo back into the ring. Gedo suffers the same fate. Hashi hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo kicks Hashi in the back. Ishimori rakes the back of Hashi. EVIL clears the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo with a straight right hand. White with forearm shivers. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. All hell is breaking loose in Hiroshima. Phantasmo rams his forearm across Hashi’s face. Phantasmo tags in White. White with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. White drops Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White uppercuts Hashi. White tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. White knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Hashi with forearm shivers. White runs interference. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Takahashi is choking Hashi with his boot. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Ishimori denies The SuperKick. Ishimori nails Hashi with The Pump Kick. Hashi responds with The Bunker Buster. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Hashi in his tracks. Hashi creates distance with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts White off the apron. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. EVIL tugs on Okada’s hair. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL bickers with the referee. Togo shoves Okada off the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL knocks Ishii and Yano off the apron. EVIL stands on the back of Okada’s neck.

EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL hammers down on the right knee of Okada. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Okada responds with The Big Boot. Ishii and White are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White uppercuts Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White kicks Ishii in the face. Forearm Exchange. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Phantasmo and Ishimori attacks Ishii from behind. Double Irish Whip. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Goto and Yano joins the fray. Meeting Of The Minds in Hiroshima. Ishimori dropkicks Yano to the floor. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a double clothesline. White ducks a clothesline from Goto. White pulls Goto down to the mat. Ishii side steps White into the turnbuckle pad. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii denies The BladeBuster. Neither men can land a strike. White with a Snap Saito Suplex.

Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a forearm smash. White hits The Blade Buster. White slaps Ishii in the face. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White with The DDT. White tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ishii counters with The Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. The referee is distracted by Togo. Takahashi attacks Yano from behind. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. Takahashi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Togo runs interference. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Togo punches Yano behind the referee’s back. Takahashi with an Inverted Atomic Drop of his own. Bullet Club clears the ring. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Yano negates The Pimp Juice. Goto clotheslines Takahashi. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Hashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Ishimori with The SpringBoard Seated Senton. Yano blasts Ishimori with the turnbuckle pad. Yano and Togo plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano shoves Takahashi into Togo. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi and Sanada will start things off. Quick feeling out process. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Hammerlock Exchange. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi with two side headlock takeovers. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi pops back on his feet. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi dropkicks Sanada. Ibushi stomps on Sanada’s chest. Ibushi tags in Honma. Honma kicks Sanada in the gut. Honma with forearm shivers. Sanada kicks Honma in the gut. Honma ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Honma is distracted by Naito. Sanada punches Honma in the back. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Naito trips Honma from the outside. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Naito pulls Honma out of the ring.

Naito runs Honma into the steel barricade. Sanada punches Ibushi in the back. Sanada sends Ibushi chest first into the barricade. Naito rolls Honma back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Naito drops Honma with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito tags in Sanada. Naito toys around with Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Naito with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. The referee is trying to get Naito out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado. Ibushi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada denies The Mid-Kick. Sanada with a back heel trip. Misfired Paradise Locks. Ibushi goes for a sunset flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Ibushi denies The TKO. Sanada with a knee lift. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada applies a waist lock. Ibushi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Honma and Naito are tagged in.

Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Honma with a running elbow smash. Naito ducks under two clotheslines from Honma. Honma kicks Naito in the gut. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Honma’s neck. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Grounding Octopus Hold. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito mocks Honma. Naito repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Honma clotheslines Naito off the apron. Ibushi sends Sanada crashing to the outside. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Ibushi Powerslams Naito. Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Ibushi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Sanada. Honma hooks the outside leg for a two count. Honma with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. Naito with a forearm smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Honma. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada dropkicks Ibushi off the apron. Sanada kicks Honma in the face. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada kicks Honma in the chest. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito drops Honma with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada & Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny (c) w/Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi w/Douki For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

GOD attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Jado and Douki are swinging led pipes and kendo sticks at each other. Taichi runs Tonga into the steel barricade. Douki brings Jado to the backstage area. Taichi is looking for the iron finger glove. Tonga with a blindside attack. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Tonga bodyslams Taichi. Taichi kicks Tonga in the gut. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tonga. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tonga in the back. Tonga brought multiple products to the ring to play mind games with Taichi. Taichi continues to rake the eyes of Tonga. Tonga punches Taichi in the back. Tonga snatches the bag that contains the iron finger glove. Taichi with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. Loa attacks Taichi from behind. Sabre fish hooks Loa. Sabre brings Loa down to the mat. Sabre cranks on Loa’s neck. Tonga drives Taichi chest first into the barricade. Tonga slams Taichi’s head on the ring apron. Tonga with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Tonga shoves Taichi into the barricade. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Choke Hold Party. Loa with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Loa with a running forearm smash. Tonga is laughing his off. The action spills to the outside. Tonga sends Taichi chest first into the barricade. Loa slams Sabre’s head on the apron. Tonga is choking Taichi. Loa stands on Sabre’s neck. Tonga throws oranges at Taichi. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga is choking Taichi with his knee. Tonga tags in Loa. GOD with Two Slingshot Senton’s for a two count. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Taichi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa with three elbow drops for a two count. Loa rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Loa is choking Taichi with his boot. Taichi is pissed. Tonga punches Taichi in the chest. The referee is trying to calm down Sabre. Loa with forearm shivers. Taichi is trying to kick Tonga. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga dropkicks Taichi for a two count. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Taichi wants more punishment. Taichi with clubbing hamstring kicks. Tonga answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa talks smack to Taichi. Loa HeadButts Taichi. Loa with the irish whip. Taichi decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Taichi kicks Loa in the face. Taichi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with Two Running European Uppercuts. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre pump kicks the right shoulder of Loa. Sabre with an Overhead Kick. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Loa. Sabre cranks on the left elbow of Loa. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Tonga grabs Sabre by his throat. Tonga goes for The Samoan Drop, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Sabre with clubbing chest kicks. Loa shoves Sabre. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre continues to stomp on the left elbow of Loa. Sabre calls Loa a dickhead. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Loa rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre maintains wrist control. Loa breaks the grip. Loa with a forearm smash. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre with The Pump Kick. Loa Spears Sabre. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Sabre. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Taichi gets the same treatment. Sabre denies The Magic Killer.

Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. Double Irish Whip. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Loa grabs the top rope which forces the break. Double Irish Whip. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi follows that with a Mid-Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Loa denies The Zack Driver. Loa goes for a PowerSlam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Loa drops Sabre with The Jack Hammer. Tonga and Taichi are tagged in. Choke Hold Exchange. Tonga kicks Taichi in the gut. Tonga whips Taichi across the ring. Taichi is choking Tonga in the corner. The referee admonishes Taichi. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi toys around with Tonga. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Tonga blocks it. Tonga with The Tongan Twist. Tonga slithers around the ring. Taichi denies The GunStun. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Taichi counters with The Back Drop Driver for a two count.

Taichi rips off his pants. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa with The Running Powerslam. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Tonga is displaying his frustration. GOD goes for The Super PowerBomb, but Taichi counters with a Vertical Suplex. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Sabre gets int he way. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tonga. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Loa. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Uppercut/Big Boot/Forearm Combination. Suzuki Gun connects with The Zack Mephisto for a two count. Loa pulls the referee out of the ring. Loa denies The PK. Loa sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Big Boot/Forearm Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi with a Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi drops Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jado returns with the iron finger glove. Tonga puts on the iron finger glove. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki is trying to wake up Taichi. Tonga nails Douki with the iron finger glove. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi grabs the iron finger glove. Loa attacks Taichi from behind. Taichi sends Loa tumbling to the floor. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi shoves the referee. Jado with two kendo stick shots. Taichi clocks Jado and Tonga with the iron finger glove which causes the disqualification.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collision after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi shove Sho. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi dumps Sho out of the ring. Takahashi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Sho with a running forearm smash. Sho sends Takahashi back first into the barricade. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi and Sho resets Red Shoes twenty count. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi is trying to wear down Sho with forearms in the corner. Takahashi talks smack to Sho. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takahashi counters with a front face lock.

Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho Spears Takahashi. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing mid-kicks for a two count. Takahashi denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Takahashi with clubbing elbow smashes. Sho denies The SuperKick. Sho with a forearm smash. Takahashi drops Sho with a Cazadora Flatliner. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi sends Sho to the ring apron. Sho rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi denies The Apron Suplex. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Takahashi with a Sunset Bomb off the apron. Sho has Takahashi perched on the top turnbuckle. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho PowerBombs Takahashi on the apron. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho applies a waist lock. Takahashi with rapid fire elbow strikes. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi side steps Sho into the ropes. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Sho rises back on his feet. Lariat Exchange. Sho backs Takahashi into the ropes. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sho with clubbing short-arm lariats. Takahashi kicks Sho in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Sho with a Deadlift PowerBomb. Sho goes for a Cross-Arm PileDriver, but Takahashi counters with a Back Body Drop. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Takahashi sends Sho to the corner. Running Forearm Exchange. Takahashi blocks a lariat from Sho. Takahashi with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies The Triangle Choke. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Takahashi refuses to quit. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count.

Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi HeadButts Sho. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Misfired Lariats. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi denies The Cross-Arm PileDriver. Sho HeadButts Takahashi. Sho with The BackStabber. Second Lariat Exchange. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Sho connects with The Cross-Arm PileDriver for a two count. Takahashi negates Shock Arrow. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi counters with The DDT. Takahashi hits Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi unloads Five SuperKicks. Takahashi denies The Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi goes for a single leg pick, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho transitions into a Triangle Choke. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Takahashi is shocked. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi plants Sho with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory. After the match, El Phantasmo runs into the ring. Bushi makes the save. Taiji Ishimori joins the fray. Takahashi avoids The Sudden Death. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Bullet Club heads to the backstage area. Phantasmo has his eyes set on getting the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

