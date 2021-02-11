NJPW The New Beginning Hiroshima Results 2/11/21

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Douki and Yota Tsuji will start things off. Tsuji runs after Taichi. Douki with clubbing blows to Tsuji’s back. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Tsuji bodyslams Douki. Tsuji tells Taichi to bring it. Douki tags in Taichi. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji blocks a boot from Taichi. Tsuji hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Tsuji runs into Taichi. Taichi kicks Tsuji in the face. Taichi whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dodges The Big Boot. Tsuji dropkicks Taichi. Tsuji tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Taichi starts choking Uemura. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Taichi denies the irish whip. Choke Hold Party. Taichi throws Uemura into the canvas. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Uemura in the back. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki is choking Uemura with his boot. Taichi throws Kidd into the canvas. Taichi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Douki with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Douki toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Uemura. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre repeatedly kicks Uemura in the back. Uemura unloads two overhand chops. Sabre with a shot to the midsection of Uemura. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies the cravate. Uemura slings Sabre across the ring. Sabre kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura dropkicks Sabre. Uemura tags in Kidd. Kidd with three uppercuts. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Kidd. Sabre applies a side headlock. Kidd whips Sabre across the ring. Kidd dodges The Big Boot. Kidd drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Kidd applies a waist lock. Sabre transitions into an arm-bar. Kidd rolls Sabre over for a two count.

Rollup Exchange. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Sabre responds with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji. Uemura knocks Taichi and Douki off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Kidd dropkicks Sabre for a two count. A pier six braw ensues. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick to Taichi. Kidd plays to the crowd. Sabre negates The Butterfly Suplex. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre uppercuts Kidd. Second Rollup Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre slaps Kidd in the face. Kidd with an uppercut forearm. Kidd applies a waist lock. Sabre with three sharp elbow strikes. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Kidd hits The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Kidd goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre makes Kidd tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO, Tomoaki Honma, and Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Overhand Chop Exchange. Suzuki sends Honma to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki goes for a snap mare takeover, but Honma counters with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki kicks Honma in the face. Suzuki dumps Honma out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Hiroshima. Suzuki shoves Honma into the steel barricade. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Desperado sends Sho face first into the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki whips Honma into the barricade. Suzuki paint brushes Honma. Suzuki slaps Honma in the chest. Suzuki rolls Honma back into the ring. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Desperado sends Honma to the corner. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold from the ring apron. Suzuki Gun repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Suzuki Gun are taking advantage of the referee’s version. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Honma’s face. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki clears the ring. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki HeadButts Honma. Honma creates distance with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Desperado and Sho are tagged in. Sho ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Sho knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Desperado with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado rolls Sho over for a two count. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Sho. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho denies Pinche Loco.

Third Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Sho answers with a forearm smash. Sho with a Mid-Kick. Sho with a Running Lariat. Desperado denies The PowerBreaker. Desperado whips Sho across the ring. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the back. Desperado Spears Sho. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru whips Sho across the ring. Sho Spears Kanemaru. Sho tags in Wato. Wato kicks Suzuki off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Sho with a corner clothesline. Honma follows that with a back elbow smash. Honma HeadButts Kanemaru. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Suzuki Gun dumps Honma and Sho out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki kicks Wato in the face. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Kanemaru denies The RoundHouse Kick. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the face. Wato ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Wato connects with The La Carretra to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO, Tomoaki Honma, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo slaps Takahashi in the face. Ishimori with the irish whip. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ishimori denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori dumps Bushi out of the ring. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Takahashi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Takahashi throws Bushi’s t-shirt into the crowd. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo knocks Naito and Takahashi off the ring apron. Phantasmo cartwheels around the ring. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Bushi. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Bushi’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Takahashi tags in Ishimori. Ishimori puts Bushi om the top turnbuckle. Ishimori with Two Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Phantasmo gets Bushi tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with a Sliding Dropkick. Nether Region Attack. The referee admonishes Phantasmo. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Bushi creates distance with The Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi knocks Yujiro off the apron. Takahashi kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Assisted Hurricanrana. Takahashi with a series of corner clotheslines. Takahashi dropkicks Ishimori into Phantasmo. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi kicks Phantasmo in the face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Phantasmo blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The Sudden Death. Tip Up by Phantasmo. Phantasmo with The Spinning NeckBreaker. Naito and Takahashi are tagged in. Naito with a forearm smash. Naio kicks Takahashi in the gut. Naito punches Takahashi in the back. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Takahashi in the face.

Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s neck. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Combination Cabron. Takahashi starts biting Naito’s thumb. Takahashi kicks Naito in the face. Takahashi drops Naito with The Reverse DDT. Ishimori knocks Bushi off the apron. Takahashi connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi is busted open. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Bushi gets in the way. Bushi with The BackStabber. Bushi negates The Sudden Death. Hiromu SuperKicks Phantasmo. Ishimori with forearm shivers. SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takahashi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Naito dekcs Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito plants Takahashi with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

Okada attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Yano knocks Togo off the ring apron. Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Okada with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada dumps EVIL out of the ring. Okada punches EVIL in the back. Okada whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Okada is choking EVIL with his boot. Okada drives EVIL back first into the barricade. EVIL denies The TombStone PileDriver. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. EVIL gives Okada the barricade treatment. EVIL starts choking Okada with a steel chair which leads us to a double count-out.

Match Result: Double Count-Out

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo

Forearm Exchange. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. EVIL pulls Okada down to the mat. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada goes for a TombStone PileDriver, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada denies The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada dropkicks EVIL.

Okada applies The Money Clip. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL negates The Rain Maker. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. EVIL applies a waist lock. Okada with a back elbow smash. EVIL drops Okada with a Misdirection Lariat. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Togo walks into the ring. Togo shoves the referee. EVIL and Togo repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back which causes the disqualification. After the match, Yano attacks EVIL from behind. Yano with forearm shivers. EVIL delivers the low blow. Okada transitions into a ground and pound attack. Togo wraps the choker around Okada’s neck.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Jay White & The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Gedo & Jado For The NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. White is throwing haymakers at Ishii. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White uppercuts Ishii. White with a knife edge chop. White starts biting Ishii’s forehead. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from White. White exits the ring. Ishii runs after White. Chaos gangs up on White. Goto sends White to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Shoulder Tackle. Triple Kick. Double Hip Toss to Tonga. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Double Boot into the midsection of Loa. War Drums to Loa. Ishii punches White in the back. Ishii rolls White back into the ring. Ishii pulls White away from the ropes. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Chaos starts choking White with their boots. Ishii tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. White holds onto the ropes. White tags in Tonga. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Hashi hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Hashi whips Tonga across the ring. Tonga knocks Goto off the ring apron. Hashi kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Loa kicks Hashi in the back. Tonga with a knife edge chop. Tonga with forearm shivers. Goto trips Tonga from the outside.

Hashi blasts Loa off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss for a two count. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi goes for a NeckBreaker, but White gets in the way. White clears the ring. Loa clotheslines Hashi. Loa drives Hashi back first into the steel barricade. White launches Ishii over the barricade. White kicks Ishii in the gut. White sends Ishii chest first into the barricade. Loa rolls Hashi back into the ring. Tonga with a cocky cover for a two count. Tonga is choking Hashi with his boot. Tonga tags in Loa. GOD with Two Slingshot Senton’s. White runs Hashi into the barricade. Loa with a Vertical Suplex. Loa drops Hashi with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Loa taunts Goto. The referee checks on Hashi. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in White. White kicks Hashi in the gut. White with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. White toys around with Hashi. White tags in Tonga. Tonga repeatedly stomps on the back of Hashi’s head. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Tonga tags in White. White is trying to wake up Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of White. White pulls Hashi down to the mat. White with a cheap shot to Ishii. Ishii needs to be restrain. GOD drags Hashi to the corner. Loa repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. White whips Ishii into the barricade. White tags in Tonga.

Tonga tees off on Hashi. Hashi is pissed. Tonga with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Hashi creates distance with The Bunker Buster. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Loa and White off the apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Tonga reverses ot of the irish whip from Goto. Misfired Clotheslines. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto kicks Loa in the gut. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. Loa decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Loa. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a one count. White runs away from Ishii. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Goto. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Tonga drops Goto with The Tongan Twist for a two count. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto goes for The GTR, but Tonga counters with a snap mare takeover. Goto with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Ishii and White are tagged in.

Misfired Strikes. Ishii kicks White in the face. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishii shoves White into the turnbuckle pad. White kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a corner clothesline. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. White with a forearm smash. Ishii Powerslams White. Ishii unloads four knife edge chops. Ishii with forearm shivers. The referee is distracted by Gedo. Gedo begs for mercy. Ishii rocks White with a forearm smash. White responds with The Draping DDT. White dumps Ishii out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Ishii back first into the barricade. White rolls Ishii back into the ring. White hits The Blade Buster for a two count. White toys around with Ishii. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ishii denies The Uranage Slam. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Loa dropkicks Hashi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Stereo trips from the outside. Tonga dropkicks Goto. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Double Irish Whip. Goto holds onto the ropes. Bullet Club denies The Stereo Ushigoroshi’s. Loa with a double clothesline. The referee needs to get GOD out of the ring.

Bullet Club tees off on Ishii. Guerrilla Warfare. White with The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. White applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of White. Loa drops Hashi with The CodeBreaker. Goto with Two Lariats. White with a Snap Saito Suplex. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White with The Sleeper Suplex. Ishii denies The Blade Runner. Neither man can land their signature moves. Ishii HeadButts White. Ishii with a Lariat. Ishii is fired up. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but White lands back on his feet. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ishii blocks it. White drops Ishii with The Uranage Slam. Hashi and Loa are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Loa with a back elbow smash. Hashi with an arm-bar takedown. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Loa hits The Samoan Drop. Loa kicks Goto in the gut. Loa Powerslams Goto. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Loa argues with the referee. Hashi denies The Magic Killer. Hashi shoves Tonga into Loa. Assisted Shoulder Tackle. Loa bodyslams Hashi. Diving HeadButt/Frog Splash Combination for a two count.

Goto with forearm shivers. Goto denies The GunStun. Goto with a Discus Lariat to Loa. Goto knocks White off the apron. Goto goes for The GTR, but Loa blocks it. Chaos with The GYW. Loa shoves Goto into Hashi. Hashi SuperKicks Loa. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Hashi follows that with The Running Meteora for a two count. Ishii applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi SuperKicks Loa. The referee is distracted by Jado. White delivers the low blow. Bodies are flying all over the place. Loa drives Hashi back first into the turnbuckle pad. White with a Running European Uppercut. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. Ishii negates The Super PowerBomb. Goto with a Spinning Heel Kick. Ishii connects with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Goto knocks Tonga off the apron. Goto with The SlingShot Pescado. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Ishii counters with a German Suplex. Hashi with a Runjing Lariat for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Gedo runs interference. Jado nails Hashi with the kendo stick. Loa with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi negates Ape Shit. Hashi plants Loa with The Kinkoji to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Open-Weight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Sanada For Both IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Championship

Zack Sabre Jr joins the commentary team for this match. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Ibushi wraps his legs around Sanada’s neck. Sanada grapevines the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi with a single leg takedown. Ibushi applies a leg lock. Sanada transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ibushi grapevines the legs of Sanada. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi pops back on his feet. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi slides out of the ring. Sanada dives off the ring apron. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada drops Ibushi with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker on the floor.

Sanada stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Sanada slams Ibushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sanada sends Ibushi to the corner. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Sanada transitions into a figure four headlock. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Sanada blocks a boot from Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi drops Sanada with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada avoids The PK. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi with two sharp elbow strikes. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ibushi to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi dropkicks Sanada. Ibushi with a Slingshot Pescado of his own.

Ibushi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Ibushi dives over Sanada. Ibushi kicks Sanada in the face. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Sanada decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi drops Sanada with The Mid-Kick. Sanada uppercuts Ibushi. Sanada goes for a German Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with a Half & Half Suplex. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Sanada denies The Kamigoye. Ibushi goes for The Straight Jacket German Suplex, but Sanada counters with The Kamigoye. Sanada lawn darts Ibushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sanada puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Sanada with The Vertical Suplex. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Ibushi refuses to quit. Ibushi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Skull End Exchange. Ibushi lawn darts Sanada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sanada denies The SpringBoard German Suplex. Sanada hits The TKO off the apron.

Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada connects with Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada applies The Swinging Skull End. Ibushi rolls Sanada over for a two count. Ibushi drills Sanada with The Bomaye. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Sanada counters with The Pop Up TKO. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but Ibushi gets his knees up in the air. Ibushi kicks Sanada in the face. Ibushi side steps Sanada into the red turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Ibushi negates Skull End. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi denies The Japanense Leg Clutch Hold. Ibushi delivers Two Kamigoye’s for a two count. Sanada with the backslide cover for a two count. Sanada with The European Clutch for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi with The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi nails Sanada with The V-Trigger. Ibushi plants Sanada with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory. After the match, Tetsuya Naito walks down to the ring. Naito declares that he wants his rematch.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Champion, Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

