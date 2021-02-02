Welcome to the first Donovan’s Digest Column here on Wrestling Headlines. My name is Jeremy Donovan, and I’ve been obsessed with professional wrestling since I was three years old. I run the Social Suplex Podcast Network, where I co-host the longest-running weekly episodic New Japan Pro Wrestling Podcast on the internet, Keepin’ It Strong Style. You can subscribe to Keepin’ It Strong Style on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you download your podcasts. Now with the intro and plugs out of the way let’s dive into this review of The New Beginning in Nagoya.



Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

The show opened up with a standard tag match. Kazuchika Okada and EVIL have been facing each other all tour long in various tag matches. Every night in the post-match comments, Okada challenges EVIL to a singles match. Okada is looking for revenge from EVIL defeating him in the 2020 New Japan Cup finals. Okada claims he can not move forward until he defeats EVIL. However, EVIL is in no rush to go one on one with Okada. It’s clear that New Japan is slowly building this match up and will take place either at Castle Attack or in the 2021 New Japan Cup. This tag match was nothing special. The provisional KOPW champion Toru Yano used a low blow and a schoolboy on Yujiro for the win. **

Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI

The New Beginning in Hiroshima shows are right around the corner. This eight-man tag featured three of the upcoming singles matches for those shows. LIJ saw Honma as the weak link of the Hontai/Chaos team and worked him over most of the match. We saw the continuation of the weird rivalry between Honma and Naito. The Hontai/Chaos group mounts a comeback. SHO gets the win for the team after a Shock Arrow on BUSHI. This was a decent match up that helped set the table for Hiroshima. **3/4

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. The Great-O-Khan

I know what you’re thinking. “A Tenzan singles match in 2021? Skip!” Yes, Tenzan is nowhere near his prime but delivered a good performance. This was a well-built feud that started at New Year Dash when O-Khan put Tenzan on the shelf. Throughout this tour, both men have been at each other’s throats. Tenzan was on the hunt for revenge. Revenge wouldn’t be the only thing that Tenzan would be fighting for.

On the last Road to the New Beginning Show before Nagoya, NJPW added the stipulation that the loser of this match would have to stop doing the Mongolian Chops. This may seem like a dumb stipulation if you don’t know your NJPW history. Tenzan was one of the company’s biggest stars in the last 30 years. The Mongolian Chops are one of his most over moves. Him losing the Mongolian Chops would be like The Rock losing The People’s Elbow. The Mongolian Chops are also crucial to O-Khan. Since his NJPW in-ring debut, he has utilized the Mongolian Chops as an essential part of his offense.

During the match, we had a Mongolian Chop off as both exchanged strikes. Tenzan fought his hardest and even attempted a moonsault. O-Khan disrespectfully dropped Tenzan on his head with the TTD. Tenzan kicked out and fired up, but his fate was sealed. O-Khan then drilled him to the mat with the Eliminator for the win. This was a passing of the torch moment to O-Khan, who has a bright future. As for Tenzan, one has to assume that he will wrap up his in-ring career shortly now that he can longer use his signature Mongolian Chops. ***1/4

Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

Similar to Tenzan and O-Khan, Kojima and Ospreay have been butting heads this whole tour. There were several wild and crazy matches between TenKoji and the United Empire that ended either in disqualification or as no contests. On the 23rd Road to the New Beginning show, a furious Ospreay challenged Kojima to a no disqualification match. At 50 years old, my man Satoshi Kojima delivered an awesome blunder brawl with Will Ospreay.

This match was full of incredible spots. Kojima hip tossed Opsreay into a seated chair. Ospreay came to the ring with a guitar hoping to get his Jeff Jarrett on. However, Ospreay failed to use it, and Kojima got a hold of it. BOW! The guitar explodes over Ospreay’s head. Kojima introduced a table after that he was planning to drive Ospreay through. The sly Ospreay countered Kojima and powerbombed him through a table. One of my favorite spots was Kojima giving Ospreay a lariat off the top rope through a ladder! Just when things were looking like they were going Kojima’s way, he gets hit with a chair that was bounced in his face by the Hidden Blade. Ospreay then followed up with the Hidden Blade proper and the Stormbreaker.

This was an incredible performance for Kojima. He doesn’t have to be putting forth this much effort and taking crazy bumps at his age. He could easily opt just to do basic three-star young lion tags and call it a day. I hope he gets his final G1 run this year. This was not a typical Will Ospreay match. I believe Ospreay is trying to prove he is the best wrestler in the world by excelling in different match types. Whether you like Ospreay or not, he’s a great in-ring performer and will have another standout year. Could this be the year Ospreay wins the IWGP title? ****1/2

NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (C) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

If you haven’t watched this match yet, stop reading this review and watch this right now! This was my most anticipated match going into this show, and it exceeded my expectations.

Things started slowly as Tanahashi targeted Shingo’s leg. The Dragon was getting dragon screwed over and over again, and he wasn’t a fan of it. Shingo would try and cut the Ace off, but Tanahashi was just one step ahead of him. Tanahashi hit a dropkick to Shingo’s knee that sent him flying out of the ring. We then got the vintage big match Tanahashi spot as he hits the High Fly Flow to the outside. Back in the ring, Shingo turns the tide and starts attacking Tanahashi’s legs. Shingo wouldn’t be in control for long. Tanahashi is able to hit a High Fly Flow to the back of Shingo. The Ace gets too confident and goes for another High Fly Flow, but Shingo rolls out of the way.

Now things are starting to heat up. Both men exchanged significant strikes and signature moves. Shingo drops Tanahashi right on his head with a Made in Japan! I jumped off my couch screaming, seeing the Ace get dropped on his dome. Even though he almost broke his neck, the Ace continued to fight back. He’s able to hit a dragon suplex and a Slingblade, but Shing kicks out at one!!! I’m losing my mind at this point. Shingo then fires back with a Pumping Bomber. Tanahashi kicks out at one!!!! This is nuts! Shingo attempts to put Tana away with the Last of the Dragon. Tanahashi reverses with a Sling Blade and goes to the top to hit the crossbody High Fly Flow. Tana then hits a dragon suplex and a High Fly Flow. One! Two! Three! Tanahashi is now the Ace of NEVER.

Tanahashi captures his first NEVER Openweight Championship in the longest NEVER title match in history. This was 35 minutes of wrestling excellence. I was glued to the screen for every minute. These guys are masters of the craft, and I hope we get to see them lock horns again this year. As of right now, this is my match of the year. *****

After the match, Tanahashi did his traditional air guitar celebration but was attacked by the Great-O-Khan. O-Khan lays him out with the Eliminator and raises the NEVER Openweight title over the prone body of Tanahashi. A Tanahashi/O-Khan rematch makes a ton of sense. I expect these two to face off at one of the Caste Attack shows that will be happening at the end of the month.

Overall The New Beginning in Nagoya was an excellent show that left me ENERGIZED. Don’t listen to the crazy folks that try to tell you that New Japan is dead. Thanks for checking out the column. Be sure to follow me on Twitter @JeremyLDonovan.