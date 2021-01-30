NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya Results 1/30/21

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Nagoya, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo

Kazuchika Okada and EVIL will start things off. Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL with a double sledge. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Takahashi in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT. Okada runs after Togo. Okada kicks Togo in the gut. Okada rolls Togo back into the ring. Chaos gangs up on Togo. Okada kicks EVIL in the chest. Okada with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo once again trips Okada behind the referee’s back. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL whips Okada into the steel barricade. EVIL fish hooks Okada. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL stands on Okada’s chest. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi whips Okada into the exposed steel. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Takahashi and Togo for leverage. Yano is pissed. The referee admonishes EVIL. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL sends Okada back first into the exposed steel. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. Okada creates distance with The Big Boot. Yano and Takahashi are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yano removes two turnbuckle pads. Yano rakes the eyes of Takahashi.

Takahashi whips Yano into the exposed steel. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Yano’s back. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. EVIL runs interference. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Togo slams Yano’s head on the top rope. Takahashi nails Yano with the pimp stick for a two count. Okada shoves EVIL off the ring apron. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. EVIL throws Okada into the barricade. Yano and Togo plays tug of war with the pimp stick. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano shoves Takahashi into Togo. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchia Okada & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Second Match: Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. Sanada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Master Wato and Bushi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato backs Bushi into the ropes. Bushi turns Wato over. The referee calls for a clean break. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi slips over Wato’s back. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Wato with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato stomps on Bushi’s back. Wato unloads three mid-kicks. Wato repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Wato is choking Bushi with his boot. Wato with forearm shivers. Honma tags himself in. Wato needs to be restrained. Honma stomps on Bushi’s chest. Honma kicks Bushi in the gut. Honma punches Bushi in the back. Honma takes a wipe at Naito. Bushi attacks Honma from behind. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma loads up The Kokeshi HeadButt. Naito kicks Honma in the back. Naito punches Honma in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma with another elbow knockdown. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Takahashi gets in the way.

Sanada with a basement dropkick. Bushi knocks Ibushi and Wato off the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Takahashi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Bushi rams Honma’s face across the top strand. Bushi slms Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi is putting the boots to Honma. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito rakes the eyes of Honma. Naito blocks a boot from Honma. Naito hammers down on the right knee of Honma. Naito is throwing haymakers at Honma. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Honma. Combination Cabron. Forearm Exchange. Naito kicks Honma in the gut. Naito punches Honma in the back. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies the grounding cravate. Naito tags in Sanada. LIJ gangs up on Honma. Naito toys around with Honma. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Honma ducks a clothesline from Naito. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito with a back elbow smash. Honma creates distance with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi clears the ring. Ibushi dives over Sanada. Ibushi Powerslams Sanada. Ibushi with The MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Sanada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sanada blocks a boot from Ibushi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Ibushi denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana of his own. Sho and Takahashi are tagged in. Sho runs into Takahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Sho launches Takahashi over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Sho dropkicks Takahashi off the apron. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takahashi counters with a Guillotine Choke.

Takahashi goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho Spears Takahashi. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Now it’s Sho’s turn to dish out three sharp elbow strikes. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Takahashi tags in Bushi. LIJ clears the ring. Naito whips Sho across the ring. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi hits The BackStabber for a two count. Honma clotheslines Bushi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Honma with The Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Ibushi with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Takahashi SuperKicks Ibushi. Double Irish Whip. Wato denies The LAT. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Sho clotheslines Bushi. Wato follows that with The Dreamcast Kick. Sho connects with The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho plants Bushi with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. The Great O-Khan. The Loser Must Retire The Mongolian Chop

Tenzan and Khan are brawling on the ramp before the bell rings. Tenzan with clubbing blows to Khan’s chest. Tenzan sends Khan chest first into the ring apron. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Tenzan yells at the referee. Tenzan whips Khan into the steel barricade. Tenzan rolls Khan back into the ring. Tenzan is putting the boots to Khan. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan continues to stomp on Khan’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan whips Khan across the ring. Tenzan with a Body Block. Tenzan applies an illegal choke hold. Tenzan kicks Khan in the back. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Khan with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Khan applies a half nelson chin lock. Khan transitions into a nerve hold. Khan kicks Tenzan in the back. Khan applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Khan applies a rear chin lock. Khan transitions into The Figure Four Headlock. Tenzan reaches the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan goes into the cover for a two count. Khan with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Khan slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Tenzan punches Khan in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan stomps on Tenzan’s back. Khan talks smack to Tenzan. Khan is putting pressure to the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan is displaying his fighting spirit. Khan with a forearm smash. Tenzan drops Khan with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan tumbles to the floor. Tenzan kicks Khan in the gut. Tenzan rolls Khan back into the ring. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan slams Khan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tenzan kicks Khan in the gut. Tenzan with clubbing headbutts. Tenzan rakes the eyes of Khan.

Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Khan with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Tenzan with a Flying Knee Dropa cross the back of Khan’s neck. Tenzan with a Diving Mongolian Chop. Tenzan stomps on Khan’s back. Tenzan is picking Khan apart. Tenzan drills Khan with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan goes for The TTD, but Khan blocks it. Khan with The Skull Crushing Finale. Khan applies The Claw. Tenzan denies The Eliminator. Second Mongolian Chop Exchange. Tenzan clotheslines Khan. Tenzan with an elbow drop. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Tenzan hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Tenzan goes for The MoonSault, but Khan ducks out of the way. Khan hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Khan negates The TTD. Khan nails Tenzan with The Pump Kick for a two count. Khan with Three Mongolian Chops. Khan connects with The TTD for a two count. Khan plants Tenzan with The Dominator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Will Ospreay vs. Satoshi Kojima In A No Disqualification Match

Ospreay attacks Kojima before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Ospreay dumps Kojima out of the ring. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay sends Kojima chest first into the steel barricade. Ospreay HeadButts Kojima. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay clocks Kojima with a metal cookie sheet. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Kojima counters with a Back Body into a garbage can. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Kojima sends Ospreay shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay repeatedly kicks Kojima in the face. Kojima drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Ospreay avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio off the ring apron. Ospreay pulls out a ladder from under the ring. Ospreay drives the ladder into Kojima’s face. Ospreay poses for the crowd.

Ospreay sets up a ladder bridge. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay kicks the ladder into the midsection of Kojima. Ospreay rolls Kojima back into the ring. Ospreay with two knee drops. Ospreay delivers a gut punch. Ospreay removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay whips Kojima into the exposed steel. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay with a Swinging Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Ospreay makes Kojima bite the chair. Ospreay goes for The Curb Stomp, but Kojima counters with The Hip Toss through the chair. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Ospreay to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima puts a chair on Ospreay’s chest. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima blasts Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay responds with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay starts removing the ring skirts. Ospreay sets up a table on the floor. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex off the apron, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima with forearm shivers. Ospreay answers with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count.

Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kojima avoids The Guitar Shot. Kojima drops Ospreay with The DDT. Kojima delivers the guitar shot. Kojima rolls a table into the ring. Kojima goes for a PowerBomb, but Ospreay counters with a Back Body Drop. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Running PowerBomb through the table. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay sets up a chair contraption. Ospreay rams the chair into the back of Kojima’s neck. Ospreay tees off on Kojima. Kojima has Ospreay perched on the top turnbuckle. Kojima sends Ospreay crashing through the ladder bridge on the outside. Kojima with The BrainBuster into a pile of chairs for a two count. Ospreay negates The Lariat. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Kojima counters with The Lariat. Ospreay delivers Two Hidden Blades. Ospreay plants Kojima with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Tanahashi turns Takagi over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Tanahashi avoids the back hand. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takagi applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Tanahashi with another drop toe hold. Tanahashi grabs a side headlock. Takagi with heavy bodyshots. Takagi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi runs into Takagi. Takagi denies The Hip Toss. Takagi with a gut punch. Takagi pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Tanahashi rolls Takagi over for a two count. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Takagi with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takagi answers with a chop/forearm combination. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi whips Takagi across the ring. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi drops his knee on the left leg of Takagi. Tanahashi with an elbow drop. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Takagi. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Takagi. Takagi denies The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with clubbing bodyshots. Tanahashi whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi over the top rope. Takagi whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Takagi repeatedly slams Tanahashi’s head on the ring apron. Takagi dumps Tanahashi face first on the apron. Takagi hits The DDT on the floor.

Takagi rolls Tanhashi back into the ring. Takagi with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a head and arm clutch. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes for a two count. Takagi lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Takagi kicks the back of Tanahashi’s head. Tanahashi denies Noshigami. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi avoids The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi dodges The Sliding Lariat. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Takagi. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takagi shoves Tanahashi with his feet. Takagi sends Tanahshi to the apron. Takagi slams Tanahashi’s head on the top rope. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi dropkicks Takagi off the apron. Tanahashi hits Ace’s High. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Takagi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi follows that with Two Twist and Shouts. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi is pissed. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi delivers the chop block. Takagi with a Knee Drop. Takagi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takagi wraps the left leg of Tanahashi around the middle rope. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi. Takagi PowerBombs Tanahashi for a two count. Takagi applies the single leg crab. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Tanahashi blocks it. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tanahashi with a single leg takedown. Tanahashi unloads Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Takagi avoids The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Takagi. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip off the middle turnbuckle. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Takagi with a Dragon Suplex. Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi. Misfired Pumping Bomber/SlingBlade. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count.

Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Tanahashi counters with Three Twist and Shouts. Takagi avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Takagi catches Tanahashi in mid-air. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takagi applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Takagi with a Draping Spinout Elbow Drop. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Tanahashi with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi. Takagi continues to toy around with Tanahashi. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Takagi with a right jab. Double HeadButt. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Tanahashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi rises back on his feet. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade for a one count. Takagi with another Lariat for a one count. Lariat Exchange. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi plants Takagi with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory. After the match, The Great O-Khan attacks Tanahashi from behind. Khan applies The Claw. Khan plants Tanahashi with The Eliminator. Khan wants to right a wrong from WrestleKingdom by taking Tanahashi’s title.

Winner: New NEVER OpenWeight Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 242 of The Hoots Podcast