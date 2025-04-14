A New Japan Pro Wrestling title-holder has relinquished his title and been granted his request to be released from the promotion.
Jeff Cobb, who has been rumored to be WWE-bound, with some sources even claiming he popped up on their internal roster, relinquished the IWGP Tag-Team titles he held with Callum Newman and has been granted a full release from the company.
NJPW stated the following to confirm the news:
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request.
With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated.
Cobb’s final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologises for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavours.