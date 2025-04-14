A New Japan Pro Wrestling title-holder has relinquished his title and been granted his request to be released from the promotion.

Jeff Cobb, who has been rumored to be WWE-bound, with some sources even claiming he popped up on their internal roster, relinquished the IWGP Tag-Team titles he held with Callum Newman and has been granted a full release from the company.

NJPW stated the following to confirm the news: