NJPW is set to air a Jon Moxley match that was taped before he entered into rehabilitation for alcohol earlier this month.

Saturday’s NJPW Strong Showdown from Philadelphia event will air at 8pm ET, and then on demand right after that. It will feature Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Philly Street Fight.

The tag team bout was taped in October during the NJPW Strong tapings in Philadelphia, and is a rematch to the main event of the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage in September, which saw Moxley and Kingston defeat Archer and Suzuki in a Lights Out match.

AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier this month that Moxley was voluntarily entering into inpatient treatment for alcohol. This will be his first match to air since that announcement. There is still no timeframe for Moxley’s return to action.

Saturday’s NJPW Strong airing will be the finale of the New Japan Showdown series of episodes, and will also feature Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin, six-man action with Daniel Garcia, Chris Dickinson and Brody King vs. Misterioso, Bateman and Barrett Brown, plus a ten-man bout with Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs vs. Rocky Romero, The DKC, Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita. Gresham vs. Coughlin will be the opener.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.