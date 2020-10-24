New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release:

After the tour’s initial cancellation this past May, Best of the Super Jr.27’s status was uncertain until a special annoucnement was made that will see the tournament make history. Startuing November 15, for the first time ever, Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League will be run simultaneously, with the finals of both tournaments taking place on December 11 in Nippon Budokan!

Speculation is running high as to just who will be a part of the tournament, and fans will not have to wait: Monday November 2’s card in Korakuen Hall will see the participating wrestlers announced, live on NJPW World!

Don’t miss a second of the Road to Power Struggle, or this monumental announcement!