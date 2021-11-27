New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will have a presence at the Los Angeles Comic-Con in December, which will feature meet-and-greets from stars such as Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, and former IWGP heavyweight champion Jay White. Check out the full details below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is coming to Comic-Con this winter brining the best wrestling in the world to Comic-Con for the first time! Jay White, Fred Rosser and Clark Connors will be joining for a panel discussion as well as individual meet & greets over the weekend. We’ll also be selling merchandise at our booth, so stop by and grab some awesome merch as well!

Panel Discussion:

Saturday 12/4 –10: 30 am, Discussion with Jay White, Clark Connors, Fred Rosser

Meet & Greet Schedule:

Friday 12/3 –6pm-8pm, Clark Connors M & G

Saturday 12/4 –1pm –3pm, Jay White M & G

Sunday 12/5 –1pm –3pm, Fred Rosser M & G

Buy Tickets to LA Comic-Con here:

M&G tickets are $20 for a signed portrait and photo.

You can buy tickets here (Tickets are subject to an additional service fee from the vendor):

Clark Connors:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/217728199907

Jay White:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/217741268997

Fred Rosser:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/217742261967

Our booth number will be 851.

Stop buy and show your support for New Japan Pro-Wrestling!