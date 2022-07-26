New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s AXS TV programming will begin covering the G1 Climax 32, the promotion’s annual tournament where the winner receives a world title opportunity at WrestleKingdom 17. Full details can be found below.

All new NJPW returns to AXS this Thursday night, and along with it, G1 Climax 32 coverage kicks off!

The broadcast premiere of G1 Climax 32 will see two matches from opening weekend in Sapporo. first IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White takes on SANADA to start B Block, as the Switchblade seeks to be the first IWGP champion in 22 years to take home the G1 trophy.

Then a staggering main event sees a replay of the final block match in 2021, Kazuchika Okada pledging to become a back to back trophy winner, and starting his campaign against the Imperial Unit Jeff Cobb.

Don’t miss a moment this Thursday at 10/9c immediately after IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!