New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on AXS TV will feature matches from the promotion’s recent Capital Collision event from Washington D.C. Full details can be found below.

Thursday night on AXS TV, get set for the broadcast premiere of Capital Collision!

From Washington DC, watch A huge four way match for the IWGP United States heavyweight Championship as Jon Moxley, Juice Robinson and Will Ospreay all challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the red and gold.

Plus, before they meet in Osaka Jo Hall for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, tag team action sees Kazuchika Okada team with Rocky Romero to confront Switchblade Jay White and Hikuleo.

It’s all coming up Thursday at 10/9c!