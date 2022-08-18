NJPW is returning to New York City for a live pay-per-view event this fall.

It was announced today that the NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 28 at the Palladium Times Square.

Rumble on 44th Street will also feature wrestlers from NJPW’s sister promotion, Stardom. It was announced last month that women’s wrestlers from Stardom will be appearing on NJPW shows in the United States moving forward.

Rumble on 44th Street tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 25 at 10am ET. The pre-sale will begin on Monday, August 22, and fans can sign-up for the pre-sale at this link. Tickets are priced at $39.50, $49.50, $69.50, $79.50, $99.50, $149.50, $199.50, $249.50, $349.50, and $499.50 for VIP Box seating with food service.

Rumble on 44th Street will be NJPW’s first New York City event since the G1 Supercard event on April 6 of that year, which was held at Madison Square Garden.

NJPW wrote, “Friday October 28 sees NJPW’s biggest event in the US since Capital Collision this past May, as Rumble on 44th Street hits the Palladium in Times Square. The stars will be out for the fall’s most significant American card, which will include the best of STARDOM for the very first time as part of an NJPW card in America! Under a month before Historic X Over in the Ariake Arena November 20, what will come of STARDOM and NJPW’s return to the Big Apple for the first time since 2019?”

