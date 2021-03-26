On Friday, NJPW announced they will reveal the IWGP World Heavyweight Title belt prior to the new title’s first defense at Sakura Genesis where Kota Ibushi will defend it for the first time against Will Ospreay.
NJPW issued the following:
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship reveal March 30
At Sakura Genesis on April 4, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi will defend his brand new title for the very first time against Will Ospreay in our main event.
Days before this huge kard in Ryogoku, fans can witness the future of NJPW competition in Korakuen Hall. On March 30’s Road to Sakura Genesis event, the brand new championship belt will see its first public reveal!
