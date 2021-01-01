According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, recently deceased AEW superstar Brodie Lee was considering a run with New Japan Pro Wrestling shortly after his departure from WWE and prior to his signing with AEW.

The report notes that since Lee was a bigger guy with great agility he would have fit in well with the NJPW’s heavyweight division, as it was a style he was already familiar working. His friendship with AEW Vice President Chris Harrington may have been the ultimate factor in choosing AEW, but that is just speculation.

AEW’s recent episode of Dynamite was entirely dedicated to the life of Lee, who tragically passed away last weekend due to a non-COVID related lung condition. The Big Rig’s long-time WWE tag partner Erick Redbeard (Rowan) even made a surprise cameo to pay tribute to his friend.