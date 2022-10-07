New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the October 27th Night Before event in New York City will have a mystery card to keep up with the spook Halloween season. Details are below.

On Friday October 28, Rumble on 44th Street sees NJPW return to New York. The PPV event saw a massive rush for tickets, as fans flocked to be a part of the Palladium in Times Square, leading to the addition of The Night Before, a pre Rumble Halloween Special, live on FITE.

In keeping with the season, spooky surprises are sure to be in store at Night Before- it’ll be a mystery card in the Palladium!

Matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their way to the ring for a wild and unpredictable night!

Plus, we encourage fans to show up in costume! Come to the Palladium in cosplay as your favourite wrestler, movie monster, or whatever takes your fancy- all those in costume will receive a free trading card made especially for the event!

We’ll see you for BOO Japan Pro-Wrestling’s King of Spooks spectacular!