Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some very good news for New Japan Pro Wrestling, who was one of the major promotions hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak over the last two years.

According to the report, NJPW has begun to get visas for outside talent to once again make their way over to Japan. The publication teases that several big names have already been contacted by NJPW for future events in the next few months, including the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Since 2020 travel has been limited from outside talents coming into Japan. Fightful adds that there were very big names from the states who had hoped to come into Japan to work for NJPW at that time, but the promotion flat out told them no. At this time it is not known who NJPW is eyeing to bring over.

