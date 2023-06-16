NJPW has announced on Twitter that its streaming app NJPW World will be airing the June 21st (June 22nd in Japan) edition of Dynamite live for all subscribers.

This is notable as this is the final Dynamite ahead of the June 25th Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, which will be pitting the two companies against one another for the second summer in a row.

Fans should expect a large presence of NJPW stars at Dynamite to build to Forbidden Door 2. This past week’s episode saw top stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA lay out challenges, then Will Ospreay attacking Kenny Omega in the evening’s main event.

The latest card for Forbidden Door 2 can be found here.