NJPW World/Super Jr. Tag League Finals Results 12/14/22

Sendai Sunplaza Hall

Sendai, Japan

First Match: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

Alex Zayne and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayne applies a side headlock. Oiwa whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne runs into Oiwa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Zayne. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne ducks under a forearm from Oiwa. Zayne with a Double Knee Drop. Zayne with a Standing Corkscrew Senton for a two count. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Zayne starts biting the left shoulder of Oiwa. Lindaman tags himself in. Zayne and Lindaman are biting both of Oiwa’s shoulders. Lindaman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Oiwa blocks it. Lindaman with two forearm smashes. Lindaman dropkicks the back of Oiwa. Lindaman plays to the crowd. Oiwa with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Zayne and Fujita are tagged in. Zayne kicks Fujita in the gut.

Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Zayne. Fujita dropkicks Zayne. Fujita unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita sends Zayne to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Fujita with a Judo Throw for a two count. Zayne blocks The Boston Crab. Zayne nails Fujita with a Pump Kick. Double Irish Whip. Zayne with a running elbow smash. Fujita kicks Lindaman in the face. Fujita with a double leg takedown. Oiwa dumps Lindaman out of the ring. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Zayne repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the face. Zayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne tags in Lindaman. Lindaman with a Shotgun Dropkick. Lindaman applies a waist lock. Fujita with three sharp elbow strikes. Fujita with a back fist. Lindaman decks Fujita with a back elbow smash. Lindaman with a Rolling Elbow. Lindaman with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Lindaman connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman via Pinfall

Second Match: TMDK vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight

Shane Haste and Kushida will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haste backs Kushida into the ropes. Haste pats Kushida on the chest. Kushida taunts Haste. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Haste. Kushida applies a side headlock. Knight tags himself in. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Haste. Kushida drops down on the canvas. Kushida dumps Haste out of the ring. Knight knocks Nicholls off the ring apron. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Knight rolls Haste back into the ring. Knight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Haste reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Nicholls trips Knight from the outside. Haste with a Sliding Dropkick. Nicholls slams Knight’s head on the apron. Haste tags in Nicholls. Nicholls punches Knight in the back. Nicholls whips Knight into the steel barricade. Nicholls rolls Knight back into the ring.

Nicholls hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nicholls applies a rear chin lock. Nicholls bodyslams Knight. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Haste kicks the right shoulder of Knight. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Knight is displaying his fighting spirit. Knight lunges over Haste. Kushida and Nicholls are tagged in. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Nicholls. Nicholls reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Haste kicks Kushida in the gut. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Nicholls rakes the back of Kushida. Nicholls whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a HandspringBack Elbow Smash. Nicholls fights out of the electric chair position.

Kushida drives his knee into the midsection of Nicholls. Kushida tags in Knight. Nicholls kicks Knight in the gut. Nicholls with a forearm smash. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight dropkicks Nicholls. Knight dropkicks Nicholls off Kushida’s shoulders for a two count. Kushida kicks Haste out of the ring. Nicholls decks Knight with a back elbow smash. Nicholls blocks The Leaping DDT. Knight with a back elbow smash. Nicholls side steps Knight into the turnbuckle pad. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste with three uppercuts. Haste sends Knight to the corner. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Knight answers with The Stinger Splash. Haste with another uppercut. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Haste uppercuts Knight. Haste goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight with The Pump Kick. Kushida with a Handspring Kick to Nicholls. Knight goes for The Leaping DDT, but TMDK counters with The Tank Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Third Match: The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira w/Gideon Grey vs. Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask, Gabriel Kidd and Alex Coughlin In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Francesco Akira and Alex Coughlin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coughlin outpowers Akira. Perkins tags himself in. Coughlin shoves Perkins into Akira. Coughlin continues to outpower Catch 2/2. Coughlin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Coughlin answers with a headscissors neck lock. Perkins gets back to a vertical base. Coughlin with a Deadlift Pickup. Kidd tags himself in. SuperKick/Vertical Suplex Combination. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd HeadButts Perkins. Kidd tags in Tiger. Tiger with two hamstring kicks. Tiger drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Tiger with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Perkins avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger tags in Eagles. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles kicks the left hamstring of Perkins. SuperKick/Roundhouse Kick Combination for a two count. Eagles sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins dives over Eagles. Akira made the blind tag.

Perkins ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Eagles in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Eagles. Akira with a basement dropkick. United Empire clears the ring. Khan with a Big Splash. Henare with The PK. Assisted Senton Splash. United Empire poses for the crowd. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count. Perkins tags in Khan. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan tags in Akira. Khan stomps on the midsection of Eagles. Eagles with forearm shivers. Akira answers with a double handed chop. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles drops Akira with The Turbo Backpack. Eagles tags in Kidd. Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd clears the ring. Kidd with The Exploder Suplex. Kidd with a Mongolian Chop to Khan. Kidd follows that with a double handed chop to Henare. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd dropkicks Henare. Perkins attacks Kidd from behind.

Double Irish Whip. Kidd kicks Akira in the chest. Kidd blocks a boot from Perkins. Kidd clotheslines Perkins. Kidd with a palm strike. Kidd with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Kidd tags in Tiger. Tiger with a Mid-Kick. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Couglin with a Fallaway Slam. Apron Enzuigiri/Roundhouse Kick Combination to Akira. Eagles with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Coughlin blocks The Mongolian Chop. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Tiger with a knee lift. Akira blocks The Assisted Shiranui. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins tags himself in. Akira shoves Eagles into Tiger. Tiger ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Flapjack/X-Factor Combination. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Stereo Forearms. United Empire answers with their Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Perkins puts Tiger on his shoulders. Eagles dropkicks Akira off the top turnbuckle. Tiger rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins escapes the backslide cover. Perkins connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare, TJ Perkins and Francesco Akira via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. EVIL rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Sho kicks Douki in the gut. Sho whips Douki across the ring. Douki with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Kanemaru and Douki are putting the boots to Sho. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki Gun with two running elbow smashes. Sho blocks The British Fall. Sho starts bending Kanemaru’s fingers. Sho dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. Sho throws Douki off the top turnbuckle. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Archer. All hell is breaking loose in Sendai. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Sho goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sho tags in Takahashi. Douki with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Douki with a Diving HeadButt. Douki tags in Archer. Archer with Two Big Boots. Archer dumps Togo on top of Sho. Archer with a running elbow smash. EVIL side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad.

Takahashi kicks Archer in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Archer with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki is putting the boots to EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Suzuki. EVIL tags in Togo. Sho clears the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Suzuki. Togo sends Suzuki to the corner. Togo with a running elbow smash. Sho with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. The referee catches Togo holding the garrote. Suzuki avoids the wrench shot. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi attacks Douki with the pimp stick. Kanemaru with an Enzuigiri of his own. Kanemaru dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Archer applies The EBD Claw. Togo wraps the garrote around Suzuki’s neck. Togo kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Togo. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Suzuki announces that Suzuki Gun will be disbanding.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Bushi and Titan vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi and Clark Connors In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Toru Yano will start things off. Sanada blocks a boot from Yano. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada immediately applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Yano slaps Sanada in the back of the head. Yano pulls Sanada down to the mat. Yano tags in Taguchi. Wild Hips and Yano clears the ring. Taguchi sends Sanada to the corner. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Taguchi Japan delivers their combination attack. Taguchi climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Sanada with a reverse hammer throw into Taguchi’s backside. Taguchi doesn’t realize that he’s all alone. Taguchi wants LIJ to give him a fist bump. LIJ gangs up on Taguchi. Sanada slams Taguchi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi drives Taguchi crotch first into the steel ring post. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bush with a Modified Butterfly Lock. Naito with a basement dropkick. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan whips Taguchi across the ring. Titan with a double leg takedown. Titan applies a Knee Bar. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taguchi with two overhand chops. Titan delivers his combination offense. Taguchi drops Titan with The Roll Through Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Tanahashi knocks Naito and Sanada off the ring apron. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of Sanada. Tanahashi bodyslams Titan. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi tags in Connors. Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors with a southpaw haymaker. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Connors. Titan with a Leg Lariat. Titan tags in Naito.

Naito ducks a clothesline from Connors. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Connors in the gut. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito sends Connors to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Connors. Combination Cabron. Naito goes for a NeckBreaker, but Connors blocks it. Connors Powerslams Naito. Taguchi sends Naito to the corner. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Yano with a running elbow smash. Taguchi follows that with a Corner Hip Attack. Connors Spears Naito for a two count. Naito denies The Trophy Kill. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Taguchi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Tanahashi in the face. Bushi shoves Taguchi into Tanahashi. Titan with a Spring Board Double Dropkick. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Connors tees off on Naito. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Assisted Spinning DDT. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga and Master Wato vs. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs White into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats White on the chest. White ducks a clothesline from Okada. White drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. White with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. White dumps Okada out of the ring. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada punches White in the back. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada tosses White out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Okada back first into the ring apron. White is choking Okada with his boot. White wraps a cable cord around Okada’s neck. All hell is breaking loose in Sendai. White repeatedly slams Okada’s head on the apron. White rolls Okada back into the ring. White goes into the lateral press for a one count. White tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Okada out of the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Okada. White continues to slam Okada’s head on the apron. Gedo hooks both legs for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo slams Okada’s head on Ishimori and White’s boots. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with two haymakers. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Okada. Ishimori taunts Wato. Ishimori tags in White.

White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back and chest. White with a knife edge chop. Okada with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by White. White kicks Okada in the gut. White pulls Okada down to the mat. White tags in Gedo. Gedo repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Gedo with two haymakers. Okada is pissed. Gedo with a greco roman eye poke. Okada side steps Gedo into a turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Gedo in the gut. Okada drops Gedo with The DDT. Gedo tags in White. White stops Okadda in his tracks. White drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Tonga. Tonga dropkicks White. Tonga is raining down haymakers in the corner. Gedo with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. Gedo begs for mercy. Tonga clotheslines Gedo. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga explodes out of the corner with a running clothesline. Tonga throws his vest out of the ring. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga punches White. Tonga hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Tonga kicks White in the ribs. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tonga ducks a clothesline from White. White goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. White blocks The Tongan Twist. White ducks a clothesline from Tonga. White with a DDT. White tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Tonga’s neck for a two count. Tonga blocks The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Tonga catches Ishimori in mid-air.

Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga Powerslams Ishimori. Tonga tags in Wato. Wato dives over Ishimori. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with a back elbow smash. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato kicks Ishimori in the face. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato follows that with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato goes for a German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Wato blocks The Bloody Cross. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Wato blocks The SuperKick. Gedo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Gedo drops Wato with The Complete Shot for a two count. Okada uppercuts White. Okada whips White across the ring. Okada goes for a Dropkick, but White bails out to the floor. White drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Tonga with a gut punch. Wato knocks Ishimori off the apron. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist. Wato connects with The RPP for a two count. White plants Wato with The Blade Runner. White nails Okada with another Blade Runner. White puts Gedo on top of Wato to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo w/Jado For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo drops Anderson with The Sky High for a two count. Hikuleo whips Anderson across the ring. Hikuleo goes for The Powerslam, but Anderson bails out to the floor. Hikuleo punches Anderson in the back. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo dumps Anderson chest first on the steel barricade. Hikuleo kicks Anderson in the back. Hikuleo talks smack to Anderson. Hikuleo punches Anderson in the back. Hikuleo whips Anderson into the barricade. Hikuleo applies the cravate. Hikuleo punches Anderson in the chest. Hikuleo sends Anderson shoulder first into a turnbuckle pad. Anderson is trying to do everything he can to create distance. Hikuleo with a blistering chop. Hikuleo calls Anderson a bitch. Hikuleo starts choking Anderson. Hikuleo whips Anderson into the barricade. Anderson repeatedly kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Anderson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Anderson stomps on the left knee of Hikuleo. Anderson thrust kicks the back of Hikuleo’s left knee. Anderson wraps the left leg of Hikuleo around the barricade. Anderson kicks the barricade. Anderson poses for the crowd. Anderson repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Hikuleo. Hikuleo gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Anderson is putting the boots to Hikuleo. Anderson is choking Hikuleo with his knee. Anderson applies a leg lock. Hikuleo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Anderson goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Hikuleo ducks out of the way. Forearm/Knee Kick Exchange. Hikuleo chops Anderson. Anderson with forearm shivers. Anderson tells Hikuleo to bring it. Hikuleo rocks Anderson with a forearm smash. Hikuleo with a running elbow smash. Hikuleo with a blistering chop. Hikuleo sends Anderson to the corner. Hikuleo levels Anderson with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with The Snake Eyes. Hikuleo with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Hikuleo side steps Anderson into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo Powerslams Anderson for a two count. Anderson blocks The Chokeslam. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Hikuleo denies The GunStun. Anderson kicks Hikuleo in the face. Hikuleo with another Powerslam for a two count. Gedo runs interference. Hikuleo Chokeslams Gedo into Anderson. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Anderson counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory. After the match, Anderson gets into a brawl with Tama Tonga. Anderson plants Tonga with The GunStun. Anderson says that he’ll see Tonga at WrestleKingdom.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight Champion, Karl Anderson via Pinfall

Eight Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Lio Rush & YOH In A NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Final Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Bey into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Austin dropkicks Yoh to the floor. Rush rolls under a clothesline from Austin. Rush goes for a SpringBoard Hurricanrana, but Austin lands back on his feet. Rush avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Rush kicks Austin in the gut. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush launches Austin over the top rope. Austin showcases his speed and agility. Austin with a shoulder block. Rush dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Rush bobs and weaves on the ring apron. Rush with a shoulder block. Yoh with a NeckBreaker/DDT Combination. Yoh tags in Rush. Yoh kicks Bey in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh kicks Bey in the gut. Bey dodges The Scissors Kick. Bey ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Splash for a one count. Rush repeatedly stomps on Bey’s chest. Rush is raining down haymakers. Rush uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Yoh is trying to calm down Rush. Rush tags in Yoh.

Bey shoves Yoh into Rush. Bey stomps on Yoh’s chest. Bullet Club gangs up on Yoh. Rush is allowing his emotions to get the best of him. Bey tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Yoh in the back. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Austin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Austin DDT’s the left knee of Yoh. Austin kicks Yoh in the back. Austin poses for the crowd. Austin is choking Yoh with his knee. Austin starts choking Yoh with his boot. Austin tags in Bey. Too Sweet Back Scratches. Bey taunts Rush. Bey stomps on Yoh’s chest. Bey with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bey tags in Austin. Austin kicks Yoh in the gut. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin tags in Bey. Bey with another foot stomp. Bey talks smack to Rush. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh chops Bey. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Bey tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Yoh holds onto the ropes. Yoh dumps Austin out of the ring. Yoh launches Bey over the top rope. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Yoh’s back. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Bey. Austin stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Bey wisely pulls Rush off the apron.

Bey sends Rush ribs first into the steel barricade. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Austin with a chop/toe kick combination. Austin goes for a Head & Arm Suplex, but Yoh blocks it. Yoh unloads a series of knife edge chops. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Austin sends Yoh to the corner. Yoh knocks Bey off the apron. Austin kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Yoh dropkicks Austin. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush and Bey are tagged in. Rush with two clotheslines. Tip Up by Bey. Rush ducks a clothesline from Bey. Rush reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Austin. Bey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rush drops Bey with The Come Up for a two count. Austin with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Bey with a knee smash. Yoh rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rush with a Windmill Kick. Yoh follows that with The Ushigoroshi. Rush lands The Final Hour. Rush launches Austin over the top rope. Rush with a rolling inside cradle for a two count. Bey with a Superman Forearm. Rush responds with The Scissors Kick. Yoh and Austin are tagged in. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Austin. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh whips Austin across the ring. Yoh with a corkscrew elbow strike. Austin kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh thrust kicks the midsection of Austin. Yoh with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Yoh with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Austin denies The Direct Drive. Yoh kicks Austin in the gut. Yoh launches Austin over the top rope. Austin sends Yoh tumbling to the floor.

Austin blasts Yoh with The PK. Bey with a SomerSault Plancha. Rush with a Suicide Dive. Austin hits The Soar To Glory. Yoh with The Falcon Arrow on the floor. Everybody gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Forearm Exchange. Austin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rush rocks Austin with a forearm smash. Bey with a back fist to Yoh. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin with another Flying Head Kick. Rush ducks a clothesline from Austin. Rush delivers his combination offense. Assisted Roll Through Lariat. Yoh SuperKicks Austin. Rush inadvertently nails Yoh with The Come Up. Double Roundhouse Kick to Rush. Austin kicks Rush out of the ring. Bey with a Modified DDT. Austin with a Twisting Senton Splash for a two count. Bullet Club with The 1,2, Sweet. Rush Spears Austin. Second Forearm Exchange. Bey starts biting Rush’s fingers. Bey drops Rush with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rush escapes The UFO. Austin inadvertently clocks Bey with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Yoh SuperKicks Austin. Double Irish Whip. Chaos connects with The 3K for a two count. Bey pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Bey gives Red Shoes the middle finger. Rush with another Suicide Dive. Rush delivers The Final Hour. Yoh plants Austin with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & YOH via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Final Match

Aussie Open attacks Bishamon before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Stereo Reverse Hammer Throws from Bishamon. Aussie Open holds onto the ropes. Stereo Chest Kicks. Stereo Clotheslines. Fletcher tags in Davis. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Davis applies an arm-bar. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher stomps on Goto’s back and chest. Fletcher bodyslams Goto for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Goto blocks The Assisted Mid-Kick. Goto with a forearm smash. Davis kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Davis. Hashi goes for a NeckBreaker, but Davis blocks it. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Davis. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Hashi hammers down on the back of Davis neck. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Davis. Hashi shoves Davis into Fletcher. Davis sends Hashi face first into the middle rope. Fletcher with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Assisted Mid-Kick to Goto. Assisted Flying Cutter to Hashi for a two count.

Davis is raining down forearms. Davis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Davis with a knife edge chop. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher bodyslams Hashi. Fletcher pats Hashi on the chest. Fletcher applies a wrist lock. Fletcher with another bodyslam. Fletcher maintains wrist control. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi chops Fletcher. Fletcher bodyslams Hashi for a two count. Fletcher slams Hashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with heavy bodyshots. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Davis tags in Fletcher. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Fletcher. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi blocks a boot from Fletcher. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis with Two Senton Splashes. Davis goes for a third, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher kicks Goto off the ring apron. Hashi attacks the midsection of Fletcher. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Fletcher kicks Hashi in the gut. Fletcher blocks The SuperKick. Hashi drills Fletcher with The BrainBuster. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Davis off the apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Fletcher to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Fletcher denies The Ushigoroshi. Fletcher kicks Goto in the gut. Goto answers with The Ushigoroshi. Fletcher blocks The GTR. Goto with a BrainBuster of his own for a two count. Goto tags in Hashi. Goto blasts Davis off the apron. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi sends Fletcher to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Bishamon goes for The Violent Flash, but Davis gets in the way. Davis with The Big Boot. Davis rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Fletcher tags in Davis. Goto dumps Davis out of the ring. Goto sends Fletcher crashing into Davis. Bishamon has complete control of the match. Hashi hammers down on the back of Davis neck. Goto with clubbing blows to Fletcher’s back. Goto with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Aussie Open drives Bishamon back first into the steel barricade. Bishamon gets sandwiched on the outside. Stereo Belly to Back Suplex’s on the apron. Stereo Bodyslams on the floor.

Aussie Open sets up a table on the floor. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Goto gets in the way. Goto whips Fletcher over the barricade. Davis kicks Goto in the face. Davis whips Goto into a barricade. Davis repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Davis with a knife edge chop. Davis sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi side steps Davis into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Davis reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Davis blocks The Sunset Flip. Davis goes for a Seated Senton, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Davis side steps Hashi into a turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with a diving corner clothesline. Fletcher sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Davis with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Fletcher with The Orihara MoonSault. Davis follows that with a Spinning Argentine BackBreaker for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Assisted Sky High for a two count. Goto denies The Corealis. Goto drops Davis with The Reverse GTR. Second Forearm Exchange. Fletcher goes for The Grimstone, but Goto lands back on his feet. Fletcher is throwing haymakers at Goto. Goto is teetering on the apron. Goto delivers The GTR through the table on the floor. Third Forearm Exchange. Davis is lighting up Hashi’s chest. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a blistering chop. Davis blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Davis. Hashi hits The Head Hunter.

Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Davis denies Karma. Davis with three sharp elbow strikes. Davis fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi SuperKicks Davis. Bishamon delivers The Violent Flash. Bishamon connects with The Shoto for a two count. Fletcher with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Fletcher answers with a dropkick into the ropes. PowerBomb/Uppercut Combination to Goto. Aussie Open with a Pendulum Bomb for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Double Lariat to Hashi. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Hashi counters with The Canadian Destroyer. Hashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Fletcher fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fletcher with two toe kicks. Goto HeadButts Fletcher. Bishamon goes for Shoto, but Davis counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lariat Exchange. Hashi applies a waist lock. Davis with a flurry of back elbow smashes. Goto clotheslines the back of Davis neck. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Fletcher SuperKicks Goto. Fletcher with a chop/forearm combination. Fletcher denies Shoto. Hashi SuperKicks Fletcher. Bishamon nails Fletcher with Shoto. Bishamon plants Fletcher with The Abyss to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

