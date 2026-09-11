NJPW has confirmed the dates for World Tag League 2026, with the tournament opening on November 23 at Yokohama Budokan. The final will take place on December 13 at Grand Messe Kumamoto.

The promotion announced a 16-event tournament schedule. A separate Road to World Tag League show will precede the league on November 21 at Chichibunomiya Memorial Gymnasium in Fujisawa.

Following the Yokohama opener, the tour heads to Big Palette Fukushima on November 24 and INPEX Sakata Arena on November 25. The schedule then continues through northern Japan before moving toward the December finale in Kumamoto.

Entrants and match cards have not been announced. NJPW says those details, along with outstanding ticket information, will follow once finalized.

Fan club presales for the November 21, 23 and 24 events begin September 11 at 12:00 Japan time and close September 14 at 23:59. General sales for Fujisawa and Yokohama begin September 20, while general sales for the Fukushima event begin October 4.

Event times and ticket-sale dates remain subject to change.

Source: NJPW’s official World Tag League 2026 announcement and schedule.