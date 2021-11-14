NJPW World Tag League Results 11/14/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Yuto Nakashima

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima backs Fujita into the ropes. Fujita turns Nakashima over. The referee calls for a clean break. Chop Exchange. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima answers with the headscissors escape. Hand fighting display. Nakashima applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima transitions into the cravate. Following a flying mare takeover, Fujita applies a hammerlock. Nakashima with three sharp elbow strikes. Nakashima reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita floats over into a side headlock. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Fujita with two toe kicks. Forearm Exchange. Fujita kicks Nakashima in the gut. Fujita hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita with a double wrist lock takedown. Fujita transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fujita stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima repeatedly kicks the left knee of Fujita. Nakashima punches Fujita in the back. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on the left knee of Fujita. Nakashima applies the single leg crab. Fujita refuses to quit. Nakashima starts stomping on Fujita’s back. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima talks smack to Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Nakashima. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Fujita whips Nakashima across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Nakashima for a two count. Fujita with combination forearms for a two count. Fujita goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Taichi attacks Taka Michinoku before the bell rings. Taichi tosses Michinoku around the ringside area. Forearm Exchange. Sabre with three uppercuts. Suzuki answers with a forearm smash. Taichi drives a chair into the midsection of Michinoku. Taichi with a massive chair shot across the back of Michinoku. Suzuki tees off on Sabre. Taichi sends Michinoku back first into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Michinoku’s neck. Double Heel Hook on the floor. Taichi rolls Michinoku back into the ring. Taichi stands on Michinoku’s face. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi repeatedly kicks Michinoku in the back. Taichi with Two Mid-Kicks. Michinoku tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi obliges with the greco roman choke hold. Taichi is choking Michinoku with his boot. Taichi nails Michinoku with The Hook Kick. Taichi puts his knee on Michinoku’s chest for a one count. Suzuki and Sabre are still brawling on the outside. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Michinoku’s chest. Taichi slams Michinoku’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Double Choke Hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the cravate. Taichi continues to kick Michinoku in the back. Taichi transitions into a single leg crab. Michinoku grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Taichi sends Michinoku to the corner. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Sabre with two uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Michinoku’s neck. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Michinoku puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre is choking Michinoku with his boot. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Michinoku. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Michinoku dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Suzuki is showing Michinoku tough love by hopping off the ring apron. Taichi drives Michinoku back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Michinoku with forearm shivers. Sabre denies The Mid-Kick. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Michinoku lands back on his feet. Sabre decks Michinoku with a back elbow smash. Michinoku nails Sabre with The Pump Kick. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Running Boot Exchange. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Misfired Neck Twists. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Suzuki slaps Sabre in the chest. Second Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Suzuki slaps Sabre in the face. Third Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Suzuki. Sabre uppercuts Suzuki.

Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre rolls Suzuki over for a two count. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Suzuki with a palm strike. Sabre kicks Suzuki in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre with Two Mid-Kicks. Sabre hits The PK. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with Three Mid-Kicks. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi starts choking Suzuki. Short-Arm Reversal by Suzuki. Suzuki HeadButts Taichi. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike for a one count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Taichi blocks The SuperKick. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre gets Suzuki trapped in The Cobra Twist. Michinoku reaches the ropes which forces the break. Michinoku kicks Taichi in the face. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Michinoku transitions into a Modified Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre repeatedly kicks Michinoku in the back. Michinoku with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Michinoku with a Rising Kamagiri. Michinoku SuperKicks Taichi for a two count. Taichi denies The Michinoku Driver. Taichi kicks Michinoku in the face. Kamagiri Exchange. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi with Two Mid-Kicks. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi repeatedly kicks Michinoku in the face. Michinoku slaps Taichi in the face. Taichi with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a one count. Suzuki yells at Michinoku. Second Forearm Exchange. Taichi knocks Michinoku out with The Black Mephisto.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Knockout

Third Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tiger Mask will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Tiger Mask into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tiger Mask avoids The Mongolian Chop. Tiger Mask kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tiger Mask applies a side headlock. Tenzan whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Tiger Mask runs into Tenzan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tiger Mask thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Tenzan drops Tiger Mask with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Tiger Mask. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Kojima bodyslams Tiger Mask. TenCozy goes for their Running HeadButt/SlingShot Elbow Drop Combination, but Tiger Mask ducks out of the way. Tiger Mask pulls Kojima out of the ring. Tiger Mask punches Kojima in the back. Tiger Mask with Two Mid-Kicks. Nagata starts brawling with Tenzan. Tiger Mask slams Kojima’s head on the apron. Tiger Mask stomps on Kojima’s chest. Tiger Mask kicks Kojima in the back for a two count. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata.

Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with two arm-ringers. Nagata hammers down on the right shoulder of Kojima. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask kicks the right shoulder of Kojima. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Tiger Mask answers with a palm strike. Tiger Mask applies an arm-bar. Nagata kicks Tenzan off the apron. Nagata kicks Kojima in the ribs. Tiger Mask goes into the lateral press for a two count. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nagata stomps on Kojima’s chest. Nagata kicks Kojima in the back. Nagata stomps on Kojima’s back. Nagata with Two Mid-Kicks. Kojima hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Nagata applies a waist lock. Kojima decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Kojima with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan HeadButts Nagata. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a one count. Tenzan kicks Nagata in the back of the head. Tenzan denies The Exploder Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan with a Mongolian Chop. Tenzan HeadButts Nagata in the chest. Nagata kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Machine Gun Chops/Forearms Exchange. Kojima sends Nagata to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Kojima denies The Helluva Kick. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Kojima. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger Mask rolls Kojima over for a two count. Kojima kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Kojima drops Tiger Mask with The DDT for a two count. Tenzan HeadButts Tiger Mask. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask denies The TenKoji Cutter. Tiger Mask thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Nagata kicks Kojima in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Nagata dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Kojima denies The Tiger Suplex. Kojima kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Kojima with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Tiger Mask avoids The Lariat. Tiger Mask rolls Kojima over for a two count. Tiger Mask applies the double arm-bar. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagta with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Tenzan. Double Enzuigiri to Kojima. Tiger Mask slaps Kojima in the face. Kojima plants Tiger Mask with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tama Tonga and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Honma kicks Tonga in the gut. Honma applies a side headlock. Tonga reverses the hold. Honma whips Tonga across the ring. Tonga drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Tonga kicks Honma in the gut. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga kicks Honma in the face. Honma with The Hip Toss. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Makabe slams Tonga’s head on the left boot of Honma. Makabe with forearm shivers. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Honma hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Honma bodyslams Tonga. Tonga avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Loa knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Loa slams Makabe’s head on the apron. Tonga with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Tonga with two liver shots. Tonga whips Honma across the ring. Tonga clotheslines Honma. Tonga with a long range haymaker. Tonga applies a front face lock. Loa tags himself in.

Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton. Loa drives Honma back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Forearm Exchange. Loa sends Honma face first into the middle rope. Loa kicks Honma out of the ring. Tonga rolls Honma back into the ring. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa bodyslams Honma. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga taunts Makabe. Tonga starts choking Honma in the corner. The referee admonishes Tonga. Tonga targets the midsection of Honma. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Honma with elbows into the midsection of Loa. Loa applies a side headlock. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Loa knocks Makabe off the apron. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Tonga attacks Honma from behind. GOD gangs up on Honma. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga kicks Honma in the gut. Tonga applies The Full Nelson Lock. Honma kicks Loa in the face. Honma ducks a clothesline from Loa. Honma creates distance with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Makabe.

Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with four corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Loa denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Loa with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Makabe clotheslines Loa for a two count. Makabe is putting the boots to Loa. Makabe with forearm shivers. Loa ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Loa Spears Makabe. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with two haymakers. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga with clubbing blows to Makabe’s chest. Makabe tells Tonga to bring it. Tonga obliges with a series of haymakers. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Tonga to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for The BrainBuster, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist. Honma denies The GunStun. Honma applies The Sleeper Hold. Honma with The Reverse DDT. Honma with a Basement Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Makabe attacks the midsection of Loa. Makabe punches Loa in the back. GBH with a Double Lariat. Honma with a running elbow smash. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Honma puts Tonga on the top turnbuckle. Loa denies The SuperPlex. GBH gangs up on Loa. Double Irish Whip. Loa with a double clothesline. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Owens punches Henare in the jaw. Fale slams Khan’s head on the ring apron. Fale is choking Khan with his boot. Henare HeadButts Owens. Forearm Exchange. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fale rolls Khan back into the ring. Fale stomps on Khan’s back. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale clotheslines Khan for a two count. Fale bodyslams Khan. Fale tags in Owens. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Owens hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Owens sends Khan to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Owens nails Khan with a throat thrust. Owens whips Khan across the ring. Khan holds onto the ropes. Khan kicks Owens in the face. Khan knocks Fale off the ring apron. Khan drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Khan continues to blast Fale off the apron.

Khan denies The German Suplex. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Double Irish Whip. Owens kicks Henare in the chest. Khan ducks a clothesline from Owens. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Henare figure fours the legs of Owens for added pressure. United Empire knocks Fale off the apron. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Owens in the back for a two count. Henare tags in Khan. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan punches Owens in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. The referee is trying to calm down Fale. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a knee lift. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan inadvertently drops Henare with The Pump Kick. Owens ducks a clothesline from Khan. Owens applies The Full Nelson Lock. Owens clotheslines Khan. Owens tags in Fale. Fale levels Henare with The Body Avalanche. Fale throws Henare into Khan. Fale with a Double Body Avalanche. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale goes for The Grenade, but Khan counters with The Sleeper Hold. Henare delivers a gut punch. Pump Kick/Roundhouse Kick Combination for a two count. Henare ducks a clothesline from Fale. Henare with combo strikes. Henare with a Spinning Back Kick. Henare drops Fale with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Owens whips Khan into the steel barricade. Fale denies The Streets Of Rage. Henare avoids The V-Trigger. Fale runs interference. Owens nails Henare with The V-Trigger. Fale knocks Khan off the apron. Bullet Club connects with The Grenade Launcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Takahashi pie faces Tanahashi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Takahashi with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi keeps grasp of the side headlock. Hair Pull Exchange. The referee breaks the grip. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takahashi starts biting Yano’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Yano into the exposed steel. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Takahashi sends Tanahashi back first into the exposed steel. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Takahashi drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Tanahashi’s neck. Takahashi is choking Yano with his knee. Takahashi rolls Yano back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Yano out of the ring. Togo punches Yano behind the referee’s back. Togo rolls Yano back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi is choking Yano with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL taunts Tanahashi. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. Yano kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL toys around with Yano. Yano with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. Yano tugs on EVIL’s hair. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Tanahashi blocks a boot from EVIL. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams EVIL. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Tanahashi from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Takahashi begs for mercy. EVIL snatches the turnbuckle pad out of Yano’s hands. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Takashi with a toe kick to Takahashi. Togo gives Takahashi the blue turnbuckle pad. Stereo Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Double Irish Whip. Yano with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Yano follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. The lights go out in the building. House Of Torture starts choking Tanahashi and Yano. EVIL rakes the back of Tanahashi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi denies the low blow. EVIL delivers the low blow. Takahashi sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. EVIL with a Corner Clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. EVIL throws the right leg of Tanahashi into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. Yano shoves Takahashi into EVIL. Yano with a double low blow. Yano shoves Togo into EVIL and Takahashi. Stereo Low Blows. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Goto applies a wrist lock. Goto transitions into a hammerlock. Goto grabs a side headlock. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Sanada whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Sanada dropkicks Goto. Sanada knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Sanada tags in Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick for a one count. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito applies a side headlock. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Naito hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Double Shoulder Tackle from Chaos. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. War Drums to Sanada. Goto stomps on Naito’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Naito’s face. Goto tags in Hashi.

Chaos repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Hashi with forearm shivers. Naito is displaying his fighting spirit. Chaos with a chop/forearm combination. Hashi is choking Naito with his boot. Hashi has Naito draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Naito for a two count. Hashi slams Naito’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto continues to stomp on Naito’s chest. Naito with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto kicks Naito in the back for a one count. Goto is putting the boots to Naito. Naito with three haymakers. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Goto sends Naito to the corner. Goto kicks Naito in the gut. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Naito denies The Running Bulldog. Naito drops Goto with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada dumps Hashi out of the ring. Sanada with Two Slingshot Pescado’s. Sanada plays to the crowd.

Sanada rolls Goto back into the ring. Sanada dives over Goto. Sanada blocks a boot from Goto. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Goto denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Hashi in the gut. Naito punches Hashi in the back. Naito whips Hashi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito refuses to let go of the hold. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. Forearm Exchange. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Hashi avoids The Corner Dropkick. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Goto kicks Naito in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi with another clothesline. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Hashi drops Naito with The Flying Head Hunter for a two count.

Naito denies The Kumagoroshi. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Sanada denies The Ushigoroshi. Sanada applies a waist lock. Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada starts favoring his left knee. Low Dropkick Exchange. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Hashi with The Lariat. Hashi connects with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi with The BackStabber. Naito denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos goes for The GYW, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks Hashi. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi with a blistering chop. Sanada responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Belly to Back Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. Sanada wipes out Goto with The Slingshot Pescado. Hashi denies The Destino. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Naito negates Karma. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Naito follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada dropkicks Hashi. Naito connects with The Valentia. Naito plants Hashi with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Testuya Naito & Sanada (1-0)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (1-0)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-0)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (1-0)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (1-0)

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (1-0)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (0-1)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-1)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (0-1)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (0-1)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-1)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-1)

