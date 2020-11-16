NJPW World Tag League Results 11/16/20

Yoshitsune Arena

Ishikawa, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji with a single leg takedown. Kidd applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tsuji grapples around Kidd. Kidd signals for the test of strength. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Kidd starts bending Tsuji’s fingers. Kidd applies a hammerlock. Tsuji answers with a headscissors neck lock. Kidd floats over into a side headlock. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd runs into Tsuji. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd with a running elbow smash. Kidd drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Kidd drives his knee into Tsuji’s back.

Kidd with three uppercuts for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kidd drops Tsuji with an open palm strike for a two count. Kidd applies a side headlock. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji follows that with another Bodyslam. Tsuji connects with his Running Senton/Splash Combination for a two count. Kidd denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji negates The Double Arm Suplex. Kidd with clubbing blows to Tsuji’s back. Kidd repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the face. Kidd tells Tsuji to bring it. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (0) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Tama Tonga and Chase Owens will start things off. Tonga dropkicks Owens to the floor. Owens is pissed. Tonga apologizes. Tonga with clubbing blows to Owens back. Owens is distracted by Jado. Owens runs away from Tonga. Owens with a double leg takedown. Ground and Pound Exchange. Tonga with a double sledge. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with a high elbow smash. Tonga with the irish whip. Owens dives over Tonga. Tonga leapfrogs over Owens. Owens dropkicks Tonga. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens punches Tonga in the jaw. Tonga dumps Owens out of the ring. Loa with a Flying Axe Handle off the ring apron. Loa whips Owens into the steel barricade. Tonga brings Owens back into the ring. Tonga drops Owens with The DDT for a two count. Tonga applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga tags in Loa.

GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s for a two count. Loa kicks Owens in the back. Loa with a Big Boot. Loa drives Owens back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Tonga tags himself in. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tonga with clubbing lariats from the apron. Tonga is choking Owens with his boot. Tonga with a Running Boot. The referee was distracted by Fale. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Tonga rakes the eyes of Owens. Tonga brings Owens to the corner. Tonga with rapid fire bodyshots. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa HeadButts Owens. Loa repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Loa is choking Owens with his boot. Loa with a Seated Senton across the back of Owens. Loa stomps on Owens chest. Loa with an elbow smash. Owens is displaying his fighting spirit. Owens with a chop/forearm combination. Loa kicks Owens in the gut. Owens delivers his combination offense. Loa with The BackBreaker/FlatLiner Combination. Loa applies The CrossFace. Fale breaks up the submission. Loa shoves Fale. Owens kicks Loa in the face. Owens creates distance with The FlatLiner into the turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Fale.

Loa with forearm shivers. Loa runs into Fale. Shoulder Block Exchange. Loa kicks the right knee of Fale. Fale denies the irish whip. Fale levels Loa with a Body Avalanche. Fale with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Fale whips Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Fale with a Running Hip Attack. Fale grabs Jado by his throat. Loa with clubbing blows to Fale’s back. Loa tags in Tonga. GOD gangs up on Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with a Flying Forearm Smash. Fale levels Tonga with The Body Avalanche. Owens follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Tonga denies The V-Trigger. Tonga goes for The Tongan Twist, but Owens rolls him over for a two count. Owens with an O’Connor Roll. Owens kicks Loa in the face. Loa clotheslines Owens. Fale responds with a shoulder tackle. Owens uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Owens yells at Jado. Owens negates The GunStun. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Jado nails Owens with the kendo stick. Tonga connects with The SpineBuster. Tonga makes Owens tap out to The SharpShooter.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Submission

Third Match: (0) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (2) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Yoshi Hashi and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb launches Hashi to the corner. Strong lockup. Cobb continues to out muscle Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Cobb tugs on Hashi’s hair. Cobb throws Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Cobb repeatedly slaps Hashi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers a gut punch. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan knocks Goto off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a running chop to Khan. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Goto with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Double Irish Whip. Chaos with a double shoulder tackle. Goto hip tosses Hashi on top of Khan. Hashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hashi kicks Khan in the chest. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi kicks Khan in the face. Khan with a side headlock takedown. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan punches Hashi in the back. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb headbutts Hashi in the back. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with Two BackBreakers. Cobb slings Hashi across the ring. Cobb taunts Goto. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Khan is choking Hashi with his boot. Khan with a running forearm smash to Goto. Hashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Khan drops Hashi with The Mongolian Chop. Khan slams Hashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan is mauling Hashi in the corner. Khan kicks Hashi in the face. Khan tags in Cobb. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb punches Hashi in the back. Cobb goes for The Samoan Drop, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with creates distance with The Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto knocks Khan off the apron. Goto with a running lariat. Forearm Exchange. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Cobb denies The Ushigoroshi. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan clotheslines the back of Goto’s neck. Khan puts Goto on the top turnbuckle. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Khan is choking Goto with his boot. Khan has Goto tied up in the tree of woe. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Chop Exchange. Goto drops Khan with The Misdirection Lariat. Hashi knocks Cobb off the apron. Hashi sends Khan to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Hashi with a Running Chop. Goto kicks Khan in the gut. Chaos hits their Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Cobb kicks Hashi in the gut. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Cobb with a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Cobb with a GutWrench Suplex. Khan follows that with a GutWrench Suplex of his own for a two count. Cobb dumps Hashi out of the ring. Khan applies The Dragon Sleeper. Khan negates The GTR. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Goto lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Khan. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto connects with The Goto-Nishiki to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. (2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Juice Robinson and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Takahashi pie faces Robinson. Takahashi kicks Robinson in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Robinson whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi runs into Robinson. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takahashi kicks Robinson in the gut. Takahashi grabs a side headlock. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson whips Takahashi across the ring. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Finlay bodyslams Takahashi. Robinson blasts EVIL off the ring apron. Robison bodyslams Finlay on top of Takahashi for a two count. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double boot to the midsection of Takahashi. Double Bulldog for a two count. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Togo trips Finlay from the outside. Togo runs away from Finlay. EVIL clotheslines Finlay. Takahashi kicks Robinson off the apron. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. EVIL violently whips Finlay into the steel barricade. EVIL rolls Finlay back into the ring. Takahashi bodyslams Finlay for a one count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takahashi with a Running Leg Drop. EVIL follows that with The Senton Splash for a two count. EVIL repeatedly hooks the outside leg, but Finlay continues to kick out. EVIL is displaying his frustration. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay unloads three uppercuts. EVIL whips Finlay into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on Finlay’s face. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Takahashi toys around with Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Takahashi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a running elbow smash. Robinson is distracted by EVIL and Togo. Juice Jabs. Takahashi starts biting Robinson’s fingers. Robinson blocks a boot from Takahashi. Robinson kicks Takahashi in the gut. Robinson drops Takahashi with The DDT. Robinson knocks EVIL off the apron. Robinson with Two Clotheslines. Robinson ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Robinson plays to the crowd. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Robinson. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi continues to dig into Robinson’s eyes. Takahashi blocks a boot from Robinson. Takahashi sends Robinson face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Robinson in his tracks. Robinson decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Robinson tags in Finlay.

Finlay ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running Elbow Smash. Finlay with a SlingShot Pescado. Finlay rolls EVIL back into the ring. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay drops EVIL with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson whips EVIL across the ring. FinJuice connects with The Hart Attack for a two count. Finlay kicks Takahashi out of the ring. Robinson tags in Finlay. Takahashi trips Finlay from the outside. EVIL whips Robinson into the exposed steel. Togo punches Robinson in the back. The referee distracted by Togo. Takahashi wraps his pimp stick around Finlay’s neck. EVIL drives a steel chair into the midsection of Finlay. Robinson scores a right jab. Takahashi kicks Robinson in the gut. FinJuice hits The Double Face Plant. Running Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Finlay with a straight right hand. Takahashi sends Robinson tumbling to the floor. EVIL rakes the eyes of Finlay. Double Irish Whip. Finlay shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Finlay kicks EVIL in the gut. Finlay with Three Prima Nocta’s. EVIL negates The Slice Bread #2. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Finlay with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. (2) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Sanada and Toru Yano will start things off. Yano immediately runs towards a turnbuckle pad. Sanada punches Yano in the back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the turnbuckle pad into Yano’s face. Sanada stomps on Yano’s chest. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Yano rakes the eyes of Sanada. Yano pulls Sanada down to the mat. Yano doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Yano into the exposed steel. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Ishii drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Ishii runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a forearm smash. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada whacks Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Yano blasts Sanada with the turnbuckle pad. Yano gets Sanada trapped in the ring skirt. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano stomps on Sanada’s chest. Yano whips Sanada into the exposed steel. Yano tags in Ishii.

Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Ishii slaps Sanada in the face. Chop Exchange. Ishii talks smack to Takagi. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Ishii slams Sanada’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano taunts Takagi. Yano repeatedly slams Sanada’s head on the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Sanada’s back. Yano with a Hip Toss for a one count. Yano tells Takagi to get out of the ring. Yano slams Sanada’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Yano tags in Ishii. Ishii punches Sanada in the back. Ishii repeatedly slaps Sanada in the face. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Ishii. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yano gets in the way. Double Irish Whip. Takagi shoves Yano into Ishii. Takagi drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi toys around with Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Yano trips Takagi from the outside. Yano slams Takagi’s head on the top rope. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii toys around with Takagi. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takagi clotheslines Ishii. Takagi tags in Sanada. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ishii. Sanada applies Skull End. Ishii hits The Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano.

Yano with the irish whip. Sanada side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Sanada with The Rolling Cradle for a two count. Yano negates The TKO. Sanada kicks Yano in the gut. Yano tugs on Sanada’s hair. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Sanada into the exposed steel. Takagi denies the low blow. Takagi rakes the eyes of Yano. Takagi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sanada kicks Yano in the face. Takagi clotheslines the back of Yano’s neck. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Yano rolls Sanada over for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Yano with another rollup for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Sanada rolls Yano over for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii clotheslines Sanada into the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. (2) Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Henare and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Sabre applies a waist lock. Chain grappling exchange. Henare backs Sabre into the ropes. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sabre dodges The Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Henare. Sabre applies a side headlock. Henare whips Sabre across the ring. Henare side steps The Big Boot. Henare PowerSlams Sabre. Henare knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Henare tags in Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Double Single Leg Crab. Taichi applies a double choke hold. Double Single Leg Crab on Taichi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tells Sabre to get up. Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the back. Sabre kicks Henare off the apron. Sabre with a series of dragon screw leg whips.

All hell is breaking loose in Ishikawa. Sabre whips Henare into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the left leg of Tanahashi around the barricade. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi drives a chair into the left knee of Tanahashi. Taichi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring at the count of seventeen. Sabre stands on the left ankle of Tanahashi. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Taichi applies a single leg crab. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre continues to kick Henare off the apron. Taichi stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Sabre applies a spinning toe hold. Sabre repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Tanahashi. Sabre grapevines the legs of Tanahashi. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Tanahashi refuses to quit. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Tanahashi drops Taichi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre nails Henare with The Pump Kick. Sabre goes for The PK, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Henare.

Henare drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Taichi kicks Henare in the face. Henare with a knife edge chop. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare side steps The Big Boot. Henare with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Sabre applies a guillotine choke. Henare with a Vertical Suplex. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare denies The Back Drop Driver. Henare hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Henare with the irish whip. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Taichi negates The Rampage. Taichi rakes the eyes of Henare. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Henare with a forearm smash. Taichi side steps Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare with forearm shivers. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Henare with a double hand chop. Taichi kicks Henare in the face. Henare ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Lariat Exchange. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Henare. Henare HeadButts Taichi. Sabre pulls Tanahashi off the apron. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock on the floor. Taichi side steps Henare into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre hits The PK. Taichi drills Henare with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants.

Henare avoids The SuperKick. Henare goes for The Uranage Slam, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Henare backs Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki Gun goes for their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Tanahashi kicks Taichi in the gut. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Sabre with Twist and Shout. Taichi goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Henare with a Running Lariat. Taichi negates The Uranage Slam. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sabre gets Tanahashi trapped in a Knee Bar. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Henare counters with a Back Body Drop. Henare blocks a boot from Taichi. Henare hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Henare with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Henare follows that with a Spinning Hook Kick. Taichi drops Henare with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare rises back on his feet. Henare delivers The Pounce. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold from the apron. Taichi thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. Taichi rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Suzuki Gun hits their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination. Henare blocks a boot from Sabre. Henare with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Taichi connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi goes for The SuperKick, but Henare counters with The Rampage for a two count. Henare with a forearm smash to Sabre. Suzuki Gun plants Henare with their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Updated World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 4 Points (2-0)

2.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 4 Points (2-0)

3.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 2 Points (1-1)

4.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 2 Points (1-1)

5.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 2 Points (1-1)

6.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 2 Points (1-1)

7.) Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 2 Points (1-1)

8.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 2 Points (1-1)

9.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 0 Points (0-2)

10.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 0 Points (0-2)

