NJPW World Tag League Results 11/17/21

Toyama Techno Hall

Toyama, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa brings Nakashima down to the mat. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Nakashima applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hammerlock Exchange. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa rolls Nakashima over for a two count. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nakashima applies a waist lock. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Side Headlock Exchange. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Nakashima applies a leg lock. Nakashima transitions into a toe and ankle hold. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nakashima repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Oiwa with three overhand chops. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on the left knee of Oiwa. Nakashima goes back to The Heel Hook. Nakashima is running out of options besides repeated stomps. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s back. Oiwa with the fireman’s carry takeover. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a double wrist lock takedown. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa with putting the boots to Nakashima. Oiwa punches Nakashima in the back. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima goes back to stomping on Oiwa’s back and chest. Nakashima connects with The Hip Toss for a two count. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa. Nakashima applies the single leg crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (1-0) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (0-1) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

GOD attacks Nagata and Tiger Mask before the bell rings. Tiger Mask with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tonga punches Tiger Mask in the back. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask side steps Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Tiger Mask kicks out the legs of Tonga. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga HeadButts Tiger Mask. Tonga dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Tonga rakes the back of Tiger Mask. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga slams Tiger Mask’s head on the ring apron. Tonga rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Tonga with three elbow drops. Tonga starts choking Tiger Mask. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Tiger Mask. Loa headbutts the midsection of Tiger Mask for a two count. Loa tags in Tonga.

Tonga talks smack to Tiger Mask. Tonga with clubbing blows to Tiger Mask’s chest. Tonga mocks Nagata. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Tiger Mask with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga with two haymakers. Tonga whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Tonga kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Tiger Mask sweeps out the legs of Tonga. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata with Two Big Boots. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Tonga to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Tonga denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata rocks Tonga with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga applies a waist lock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga with a flying forearm smash. Tonga tags in Loa.

GOD tees off on Nagata. Toe Kick Exchange. Loa repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa with the irish whip. Nagata avoids The Stinger Splash. Nagata with another Big Boot. Tonga kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Nagata with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask with two toe kicks. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Loa. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger Mask rolls Loa over for a two count. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tonga denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Big Boot/Rolling Crucifix Combination for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Reverse Double Arm-Bar. Loa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger Mask dives over Loa. Loa Spears Tiger Mask. Loa connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa makes Tiger Mask tap out to The OJK.

Winner: (2-0) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-1) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (1-0) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto with a waist lock go-behind. Hammerlock Exchange. Goto applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Kojima. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Goto. Kojima drops Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Kojima knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Tenzan stomps on Goto’s chest. Tenzan punches Goto in the back. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan headbutts Goto in the chest. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto stomps on Kojima’s back. War Drums to Kojima. Goto stomps on Tenzan’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Goto tags in Hashi. Chaos repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a blistering chop. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold from the apron.

Hashi is lighting up Tenzan’s chest. Hashi blocks a boot from Tenzan. Hashi hammers down on the left knee of Tenzan. Hashi with another chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Goto punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan with a Spin Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima knocks Hashi off the apron. Kojima kicks Goto in the chest. Machine Gun Chops. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto mocks Kojima. Kojima throws Goto off the top turnbuckle. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Goto responds with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Kojima denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Kojima drives his elbow into the midsection of Hashi. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Goto off the apron. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Hashi in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Tenzan with three knife edge chops. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan follows that with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Hashi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Hashi’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Third Forearm Exchange. Tenzan headbutts Hashi in the chest. Tenzan runs into a chop from Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker onto the left knee of Goto for a two count. Goto dumps Kojima out of the ring. Hashi SuperKicks Tenzan. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Goto breaks up the submission hold. Kojima dumps Goto out of the ring. TenCozy gangs up on Hashi. Tenzan whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi denies The TenKoji Cutter. Tenzan punches Hashi in the back. Goto attacks Tenzan from behind. Goto with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Chaos goes for their Running Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination, but Tenzan counters with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan with Two Monoglian Chops. Tenzan avoids The Misdirection Lariat. Tenzan applies a waist lock. Goto SuperKicks Tenzan. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination to Kojima. Chaos connects with The GYR to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (1-0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (0-1) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Makabe answers with the headscissors neck lock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Makabe answers with a hammerlock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Makabe goes back to the hammerlock. Makabe applies a side headlock. Tanahashi whips Makabe across the ring. Makabe drops Tanahashi with two shoulder tackles. Yano and Honma are tagged in. Yano talks smack to Honma. Honma with two toe kicks. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Honma into the exposed steel. Yano slaps Honma in the back of the head. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Yano avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Yano dumps Honma out of the ring. Yano whips Honma into the steel barricade. Tanahashi slams Makabe’s head on the ring apron. Yano sends Honma face first into the steel ring post. Tanahashi rolls Honma back into the ring. Yano repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back and chest. Yano whips Honma into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Honma’s chest. Yano slams Honma’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Tanahashi slams Honma’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi wraps the left leg of Honma around the middle rope. Tanahashi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Honma. Tanahashi uses the middle rope as a weapon. Honma with forearm shivers. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano taunts Makabe. Wish Bone Attack. Yano toys around with Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Yano rakes the eyes of Honma. Yano with the irish whip. Honma side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Honma kicks Yano in the gut. Honma applies a front face lock. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Makabe. Yano begs for mercy. Makabe with forearm shivers. Tanahashi attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Makabe with four corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Yano denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Yano rakes the eyes of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Yano for a two count. Makabe applies a waist lock. Yano with two sharp elbow strikes. Makabe with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Makabe is throwing haymakers at Yano. Yano pulls Makabe down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a forearm/bodyshot combination. Tanahashi bodyslams Makabe. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Makabe avoids The SlingBlade. Makabe ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma with three knife edge chops. Honma sends Tanahashi to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honm follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Honma. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Makabe breaks up the submission hold. Yano punches Makabe in the back. Yano dumps Makabe out of the ring. Honma avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Honma applies The Sleeper Hold. Honma drops Tanahashi with The Reverse DDT. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a running clothesline for a two count. Honma goes for another bodyslam, but Yano gets in the way. Yano kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Double Lariat. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Yano continues to run interference. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Honma. Yano shoves Honma into Makabe. Yano delivers the double low blow. Tanahashi with The Ace’s High. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (0-1) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (0-1) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

EVIL and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Takahashi attacks Khan from behind. Henare kicks Takahashi in the gut. Henare punches Takahashi in the back. Henare dumps Takahashi out of the ring. United Empire gangs up on EVIL. Double Irish Whip. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL pulls Henare down to the mat. Khan ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Henare follows that with The PK. Khan with a knee drop for a two count. Khan slams EVIL’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Henare tugs on EVIL’s hair behind the referee’s back. Khan starts biting EVIL’s right shoulder. Khan tugs on EVIL’s hair. Khan puts his foot on the back of EVIL’s neck. Khan applies the greco roman throat hold. Khan poses for the crowd. Khan applies a nerve hold. EVIL starts biting the right leg of Khan. EVIL shoves down the referee. Khan denies the low blow. EVIL rakes the eyes of Khan. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Khan into the exposed steel. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. EVIL sends Henare back first into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Khan out of the ring.

All hell starts breaking loose in Toyama. EVIL drives Khan back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL stands on the back of Khan’s neck. EVIL rolls Khan back into the ring. EVIL is choking Khan with his boot. EVIL whips Khan into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Khan’s back and chest. Takahashi is choking Khan with his knee. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Takahashi backs Khan into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Khan out of the ring. Togo and Takahashi gangs up on Khan. Togo rolls Khan back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a one count. EVIL toys around with Khan. Khan with forearm shivers. Hair Pull Exchange. Khan pulls EVIL down to the mat. Khan tags in Henare. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Henare sends EVIL to the corner. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks EVIL in the back. Henare with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare knocks Togo off the ring apron. Henare ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Henare with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Henare applies the cravate. Takahashi drives his knee into Henare’s neck. EVIL nearly collides into Takahashi. EVIL side steps Henare into the ropes.

Togo trips Henare from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi. EVIL knocks Khan off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi argues with the referee. Henare denies Pimp Juice. Henare blocks The SuperKick. Henare rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare delivers The Rampage. Henare tags in Khan. Khan wraps a rope around Takahashi’s neck. Togo wraps the choker around Khan’s neck. Khan uppercuts Togo. Khan ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Khan denies Everything Is EVIL. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Everything Is KHAN !!! Khan ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Assisted Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Takahashi denies The Eliminator. Takahashi shoves Khan into the referee. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Khan. Togo wraps the choker around Khan’s neck. Takahashi attacks United Empire with the pimp stick. Henare kicks the chair into EVIL’s face. Henare uppercuts Togo. Takahashi kicks Henare in the face. Takahashi drops Henare with The Reverse DDT. Khan attacks Takahashi with a kendo stick. United Empire connects with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-1) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (0-1) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Suzuki kicks Naito in the gut. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Sanada. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki whips Naito into the steel barricade. Michinoku kicks Sanada in the face. Suzuki tosses Naito around the ringside area. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Naito. Suzuki shoves down the referee. Suzuki rolls Naito back into the ring. Suzuki stomps on Naito’s back. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku kicks Naito in the gut. The eye rake fest continues. Michinoku whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Michinoku in the face. Naito tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg take down. Michinoku denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Michinoku in the gut. Sanada hammers down on the back of Michinoku’s neck. Sanada gets distracted by Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Sanada out of the ring.

All hell starts breaking loose in Toyama. Michinoku is choking Naito with his boot. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Sanada around the barricade. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Michinoku applies The Reverse Double Arm-Bar in the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki transitions into a reverse double arm-bar. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Michinoku with three arm-ringers. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki toys around with Sanada. Sanada with three overhand chops. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Sanada. Suzuki with The Mid-Kick. Suzuki stares at Naito. Suzuki applies a side headlock. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki blocks a boot from Sanada. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s back. Sanada dropkicks Suzuki. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Suzuki in the gut. Naito punches Suzuki in the back. Naito whips Suzuki across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Suzuki’s neck. Naito with a Hip Toss to Michinoku. Michinoku suffers the same fate. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito poses for the crowd. Naito kicks Suzuki in the gut. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Suzuki. Combination Cabron for a two count.

Naito applies the cravate. Suzuki responds with The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Naito. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku kicks Naito in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Naito side steps Michinoku into the turnbuckle pad. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Naito kicks Michinoku in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Michinoku back into the ring. Sanada dives over Michinoku. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku with a toe kick. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Sanada rocks Michinoku with a forearm smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Suzuki applies another Sleeper Hold. Michinoku nails Sanada with The Pump Kick. Suzuki pulls Naito off the ring apron. Sanada avoids The CrossFace. Sanada goes for The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold, but Michinoku counters with The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku transitions into The CrossFace. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Michinoku dropkicks Naito. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Michinoku rolls Sanada over for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki Gun connects with their Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Sanada denies The Michinoku Driver. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sanada makes Michinoku tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Submission

Seventh Match: (1-0) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (1-0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Taichi and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens is playing mind games with Taichi. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Owens tags in Fale. Fale drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi regroups on the outside. Sabre and Owens are tagged in. Test Of Strength. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Owens with a side headlock takeover. Sabre answers with the headscissors neck lock. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sabre transitions into the cravate. Owens applies a wrist lock. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens applies a toe and ankle hold. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Sabre grapevines the legs of Owens. Sabre applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre tags in Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Owens in the back. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre with two uppercuts. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens is choking Sabre with his knee. Owens with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Owens. Side Step Display. Owens knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Fale clotheslines Sabre. Fale pulls Sabre out of the ring.

Fale whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Owens rakes the eyes of Taichi. Owens drives his elbow into Sabre’s back. Fale with a gut punch. Fale rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Fale sends Taichi chest first into the barricade. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Owens stomps on Sabre’s chest. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale stomps on Sabre’s chest. Fale repeatedly slams Sabre’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Fale bodyslams Sabre. Fale tags in Owens. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline for a two count. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens hooks both legs for a two count. Owens slams Sabre’s body against the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Fale. Fale stomps on Sabre’s chest. Sabre with two uppercuts. Fale answers with a big haymaker for a two count. Fale bodyslams Sabre. Fale goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi denies The Chokeslam. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fale. Taichi talks smack to Fale. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Fale. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taici with a sumo style takedown to Fale. Owens attacks Taichi from behind. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Owens with The Hook Kick. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Lariat Exchange. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Owens denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Owens with The Double Knee GutBuster. Taichi kicks Owens in the face. Taichi side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Owens denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Owens with a gut punch. Owens goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Owens. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Owens. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Owens repeatedly kicks Sabre in the face. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens goes for The Jewel Heist, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Taichi gets Fale trapped in The Stretch Plum. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke.

Fale backs Taichi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop. Fale with the irish whip. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale levels Sabre with The Body Avalanche. Death Valley Driver/Flying Knee Drop Combination. Owens with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Bullet Club goes for The Grenade Launcher, but Taichi counters with The Axe Bomber. Sabre with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Owens denies The Black Mephisto. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Taichi counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens with a gut punch. Owens with The Uranage Slam onto Taichi or a two count. Sabre avoids The V-Trigger. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Owens rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre uppercuts Owens. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre teep kicks Owens into the ropes. Owens nails Sabre with The V-Trigger. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Fale drops Taichi with a running shoulder tackle. Fale goes for The Grenade, but Taichi counters with The SuperKick. Owens dodges The Axe Bomber. Owens with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Taichi goes for The Chokeslam, but Owens lands back on his feet. Suzuki Gun connects with their Chokeslam/Back Drop Driver Combination. Sabre uppercuts Owens. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Suzuki Gun plants Owens with their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League Standings

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-0)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (2-0)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (2-0)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (2-0)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (1-1)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (1-1)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-1)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (1-1)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-2)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (0-2)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-2)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-2)

