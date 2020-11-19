NJPW World Tag League Results 11/19/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

Tomoaki Honma and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata pushes Honma away his feet. Test Of Strength. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Nagata with an open palm strike. Nagata with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata grabs a side wrist lock. Kojima and Tsuji are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Kojima transitions into a hammerlock. Tsuji drop steps into a side headlock. Kojima whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Kojia. Tsuji with a Running SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tsuji stomps on Kojima’s back. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Kojima knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Kojima hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Kojima stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kojima tags in Honma. Kojima hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Honma punches Tsuji in the back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Honma blasts Nagata off the apron.

Honma stomps on Tsuji’s back. The referee is trying to get Nagata out of the ring. Honma stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Honma tags in Kojima. Wish Bone Attack. Kojima with an elbow drop for a two count. Kojima with the lateral press for a two count. Kojima continues to stomp on Tsuji’s back. Tsuji unloads two over hand chops. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima drops Tsuji with a forearm smash. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Honma is lighting Tsuji’s chest. Honma whips Tsuji across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Honma toys around with Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma blocks it. Honma with a double handed chop. Honma with the irish whip. Tsuji side steps Honma into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji tags in Nagata. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata runs into a forearm smash from Honma. Running Boot/Shoulder Block Exchange. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Honma. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Honma.

Honma denies The Mid-Kick. Nagata with forearm shivers. Double Palm Strike. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima blocks a boot from Nagata. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima delivers The Rolling Elbow. Nagata responds with a Running Knee Lift. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji knocks Honma off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Tsuji follows that with The Running Splash. Nagata applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tsuji gets Kojima trapped in The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata and Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s back. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima drops Nagata with The DDT. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Tsuji dropkicks Kojima. Tsuji connects with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (2) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks The Empire before the bell rings. Owens repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale starts choking Khan. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Cobb blasts Owens with a knife edge chop. Cobb with a straight right hand. Cobb slams Khan’s head on the ring apron. Cobb wraps a cable cord around Khan’s neck. All hell is breaking loose in Korauen Hall. Khan fires back with more Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Fale with a gut punch. Fale rolls Khan back into the ring. Fale repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Rogue General Pose. Fale talks smack to Khan. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Fale answers with two gut punches. Forearm Exchange. Fale with clubbing corner clotheslines. Fale with the irish whip. Khan side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Khan nails Fale with The Pump Kick. Khan with a Leaping Mongolian Chop. Cobb and Owens are tagged in.

Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb with the irish whip. Owens dives over Cobb. Owens ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Owens with a leg lariat. Owens punches Cobb in the jaw. Cobb avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Cobb blocks a boot from Owens. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Double Irish Whip. Khan with a corner clothesline. The Empire with Two GutWrench Suplex’s for a two count. Khan punches Fale in the back. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Fale. Fale denies the double irish whip. The Empire drops Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Owens with a Leaping NeckBreaker to Khan. Cobb applies a waist lock. Owens with three sharp elbow strikes. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with Two Pump Knee Strikes. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Khan counters with The Claw. Khan shoves Owens into Fale. Khan with a Judo Throw. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. (2) Juice Robinson & David Finlay In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay will start things off. Hand fighting display. Tanahashi avoids a double team opportunity for FinJuice. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Tanahashi starts playing the air guitar. Strong lockup. Finlay backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Misfired Corner Clotheslines. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Finlay with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Finlay with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with Two Hip Tosses. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Henare stomps on Finlay’s chest. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Finlay tags in Robinson. Henare unloads three chops. Robinson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Robinson whips Henare across the ring. Robinson kicks Henare in the face. Robinson tags in Finlay. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson kicks Henare in the chest. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Finlay kicks Tanahashi in the gut. FinJuice drops Tanahashi with The Double Bulldog.

Finlay stomps on Henare’s back. Finlay applies a wrist lock. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Henare. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson bodyslams Henare. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Henare for a two count. Finlay applies a rear chin lock. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Finlay uppercuts Henare. Finlay tags in Robinson. Henare side steps Robinson into the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare decks Finlay with a back elbow smash. Henare dropkicks Robinson into the nether regions of Finlay. Henare tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Robinson. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi bodyslams Robinson. Tanahashi follows that with The SomerSault Senton. Robinson avoids The SlingBlade. Robins goes for The Full Nelson Slam, but Tanahashi blocks it. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Robinson drills Tanahashi with The SpineBuster. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay knocks Henare off the apron. FinJuice prepares for The Hart Attack. Henare trips Finlay from the outside. Tanahashi drops Robinson with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Henare.

Henare with two shoulder tackles. Henare with two corner clotheslines. Henare uses Robinson’s legs as a weapon. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop. Henare with The Delayed BrainBuster for a two count. Finlay negates The Rampage. Henare with two back elbow smashes. Henare drops Finlay with The Spinning Hook Kick for a two count. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Robinson out of the ring. Finlay with forearm shivers. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Henare SuperKicks Finlay. SlingBlade/Leg Sweep Combination. Henare goes for The Uranage Slam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Henare goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Finlay holds onto the ropes. Robinson tags himself in. Henare with a back elbow smash. FinJuice responds with The Hart Attack for a two count. Tanahashi rocks Finlay with a forearm smash. Robinson blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Robinson drops Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson tags in Finlay. FinJuice plants Henare with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (2) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Togo attacks Jado before the bell rings. Loa dumps EVIL out of the ring. Tonga with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s chest. EVIL rakes the eyes of Loa. Tonga HeadButts Takahashi. Tonga rakes the back of Takahashi. Tonga applies a nerve hold on the bottom rope. Tonga bodyslams Takahashi for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga whips Takahashi across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Takahashi. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa HeadButts Takahashi. Loa with a Vertical Suplex. Loa with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Loa talks smack to Takahashi. Loa bodyslams Takahashi. Loa tags in Tonga. GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s. Takahashi slaps Tonga in the face. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Tonga kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Tonga counters with a Vertical Suplex.

Takahashi kicks Tonga in the face. Tonga with a leaping forearm smash. Takahashi dumps Tonga chest first on the top rope. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL repeatedly GOD into the steel barricades. Togo repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s back. Togo runs away from Jado. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL toys around with Tonga. The referee admonishes EVIL. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tonga. EVIL whips Tonga into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with The Sliding Boot for a two count. EVIL dumps Loa out of the ring. Tonga shoves Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Tonga. Takahashi sends Tonga face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Tonga negates The Miami Shine. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Tonga tags in Loa.

Loa clotheslines Takahashi. Loa blasts EVIL off the ring apron. Loa blocks a boot from Takahashi. Loa kicks Takahashi in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Assisted Tonga Twist for a two count. EVIL blocks a boot from Tonga. EVIL throws the right leg of Tonga into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Tonga. EVIL blocks a lariat from Loa. EVIL rakes the eyes of Loa. Togo wraps the choker around Loa’s neck. Jado blasts Togo with the kendo stick. Tonga attacks EVIL from behind. EVIL negates The GunStun. Tonga denies the low blow. GOD connects with The Magic Killer. GOD goes for another Magic Killer, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi lands The Suicide Dive. Takahashi launches Loa over the top rope. Jado nails Takahashi with the kendo stick. Loa drops Takahashi with The Running Lariat for a two count. Loa makes Takahashi tap out to The OJK.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Submission

Fifth Match: (2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (2) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yano backs Goto into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Yano obliges. Strong lockup. Goto applies a side headlock. Yano whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Yano continues to rake the eyes of Goto. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano is distracted by Hashi. Hashi tells Yano to put down the turnbuckle pad. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Goto slams Yano’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Goto hip tosses Hashi on top of Yano. Goto and Hashi gangs up on Yano. Double Hip Toss to Ishii. Ishii suffers the same fate as Yano. Yano whips Goto and Hashi with the turnbuckle pad. Yano stomps on Hashi’s chest. Yano slams Hashi’s head on the exposed steel. Yano whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Hashi’s back. Yano tags in Ishii. Ishii kicks Hashi in the back. Ishii toys around with Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii talks smack to Goto. Ishii HeadButts Hashi. Ishii repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii brings Hashi to the corner. Ishii tags in Yano.

Yano repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Yano is choking Hashi with his boot. Ishii taunts Goto. Yano whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Hashi’s chest. Yano whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Hashi creates distance with The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Yano slaps Goto in the back of the head. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Yano to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Yano hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Yano tugs on Goto’s hair. Goto whips Yano into the exposed steel. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Goto down to the mat. Yano tags in Ishii. Ishii with Kawada Kicks. Ishii tells Goto to bring it.

Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii blocks a lariat from Goto. Ishii with a forearm smash. Goto drops Ishii with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Third Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Hashi drops Ishii with The BunkerBuster for a two count. Hashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ishii blocks it. Hashi is lighting up Ishii’s chest. Ishii with combination forearm strikes. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Ishii knocks Goto off the apron. Yano whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Hashi side steps Ishii into the exposed steel. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Hashi follows that with The Running Meteora for a two count. Goto and Hashi goes for The GYR, but Yano gets in the way. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi with a NeckBreaker onto the left knee of Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto and Hashi shrugs off the double clothesline. Goto and Hashi hits The GYR for a two count.

Goto dumps Yano out of the ring. Ishii kicks Hashi in the face. Yano trips Hashi from the outside. Yano with a forearm smash. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Goto into the exposed steel. Yano with a fireman’s carry takeover. Hashi kicks Yano in the gut. Hashi punches Yano in the back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano tries to catapult Hashi into the exposed steel. Hashi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Ishii clotheslines Hashi. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Yano dumps Goto out of the ring. Hashi blocks a lariat from Ishii. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Ishii HeadButts Hashi. Hashi SuperKicks Ishii. Hashi connects with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Ishii negates Karma. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Goto rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Yano pulls Goto off the apron. Yano with a shoulder block. Yano slams Hashi’s head on the top rope. Hashi shoves Ishii into Yano. Hashi rolls Ishii over for a two count. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi goes for Karma, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a chop/lariat combination. Hashi HeadButts Ishii. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii clotheslines Hashi for a two count. Ishii plants Hashi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (2) Shingo Takagi & Sanada In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Sabre stands on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada with a double hand chop. Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada applies a side headlock. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Sanada hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Sanada with another basement dropkick. Takagi with a leaping knee drop for a one count. Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi nails Sabre with The Bell Clap. Takagi tags in Sanada. Wish Bone Attack. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada sends Sabre tumbling to the floor. Taichi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Taichi launches Sanada over the top rope. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

Taichi whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Sanada’s neck. Taichi applies the cravate against the barricade. Taichi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Sabre stands on Sanada’s face. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoes five count. Sabre drags Sanada to the corner. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi is choking Sanada with his boot. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Taichi uses the middle rope as a weapon. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Takagi. Taichi continues to choke Sanada in the corner. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre blasts Takagi off the apron. Sabre applies the cravate. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi goes back to choking Sanada. Taichi toys around with Sanada. Sanada unloads Three Over Hand Chops. Taichi grabs Sanada by his throat. Sabre continues to knock Takagi off the apron. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Taichi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Sabre and Takagi are tagged in.

Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre with a flurry of uppercuts. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sabre. Taichi attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Sabre applies a guillotine choke. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sabre brings Takagi down to the mat. Sabre stomps on the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre cranks on the right shoulder of Takagi. Sabre with clubbing chest kicks. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Sabre with The DDT. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke. Takagi hits The Death Valley Driver. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sabre avoids The Basement Dropkick. Sanada denies The PK. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada knocks Taichi off the apron. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd.

Sanada rolls Sabre back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Sabre counters with The Kimura Lock. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Sabre. Sabre dodges The Big Boot. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Rollup Exchange. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. Sabre cranks on Sanada’s neck. Sabre knocks Takagi off the apron. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi grabs Sanada by his throat. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Sanada tags in Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sanada kicks Taichi in the face. Takagi clotheslines the back of Taichi’s neck. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Noshigami/Cutter Combination for a two count. Sanada dumps Sabre out of the ring. Taichi avoids The Pumping Bomber. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sanada responds with Skull End. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. LIJ with Stereo Skull Ends. Suzuki Gun with a Stretch Plum/Grounding Octopus Stretch Combination. Takagi grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Takagi blocks it. Taichi with Kawada Kicks.

Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Taichi side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Sanada negates The Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination. Sanada drops Sabre with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi with a Back Drop Driver of his own. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lariat Exchange. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Misfired Signature Moves. Taichi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Sabre dumps Sanada out of the ring. Sabre blasts Takagi with The PK. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Sabre uppercuts Takagi. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Sabre applies a front face lock. Suzuki Gun goes for their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Takagi dodges The OverHead Wrist Kick. Takagi clotheslines Sabre. Takagi plants Taichi with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 4 Points (2-1)

2.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 4 Points (2-1)

3.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 4 Points (2-1)

4.) Shingo Takagi & Sanda, 4 Points (2-1)

5.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 4 Points (2-1)

6.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 4 Points (2-1)

7.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 4 Points (2-1)

8.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 2 Points (1-2)

9.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 0 Points (1-3)

10.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 0 Points (1-3)

