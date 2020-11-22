NJPW World Tag League Results 11/22/20

Saku City General Gymnasium

Nagano, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

Kojima and Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kojima backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nagata kicks Kojima in the gut. Chop Exchange. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kojima. Kojima denies The Mid-Kick. Kojima hammers down on the right knee of Nagata. Nagata with The Big Boot. Kojima drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Honma and Tsuji are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Honma reverses the hold. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Honma whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma blocks it. Honma punches Tsuji in the back. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog. Tsuji avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Nagata tags himself in.

Nagata with forearm shivers across the back of Honma. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Nagata kicks Honma in the gut. Honma fires back with three overhand chops. Nagata kicks out the legs of Honma. Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji blasts Kojima off the apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies The Camel Clutch. Tsuji with The Standing Frog Splash. Tsuji applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Nagata dumps Kojima out of the ring. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Tsuji whips Honma into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tsuji tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the gut. Nagata with another forearm across Honma’s back. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nagata blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma creates distance with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Kojima.

Kojima blasts Tsuji off the apron. Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima denies The Exploder Suplex. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Kojima whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Kojima. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Kojima. Tsuji knocks Honma off the apron. Nagata sends Kojima to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Tsuji follows that with The Running Splash for a two count. Nagata whips Honma across the ring. Honma drops Nagata with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima punches Tsuji in the back. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji delivers The Double Spear. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, Tsuji lands back on his feet. Tsuji applies a waist lock. Kojima decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Tsuji avoids The Lariat. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Tsuji with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tsuji with a chop/forearm combination. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. (0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Owens repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Owens is choking Sanada with his knee. Owens whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Owens. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Owens. Sanada tags in Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi follows that with The Senton Splash for a one count. Takagi applies a bodyscissors hold. Takagi rolls Owens over for a one count. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi transitions into a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Sanada grabs a side wrist lock. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Owens. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Fale breaks Owens free from that hold. Fale levels Sanada with a Body Avalanche. Fale knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Fale whips Takagi into the steel barricade.

Owens stomps on Sanada’s chest. Owens rolls Sanada back into the ring. Owens with the lateral press for a two count. Owens tags in Fale. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale stomps on the midsection of Sanada. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with repeated boots to the midsection of Sanada. Owens is choking Sanada with his knee. Owens drives Sanada back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Fale applies The Sleeper Hold behind the referee’s back. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with another gut punch. The referee admonishes Fale. Owens applies The Sleeper Hold. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Owens stops Sanada in his tracks. Owens goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Owens decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Owens tags in Fale. Fale stops Sanada in his tracks. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Fale. Owens punches Takagi in the back. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a shoulder tackle to Owens. Takagi side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Fale lands back on his feet. Fale punches Takagi in the back. Fale whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Fale in the face. Takagi with two short-arm clotheslines. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Fale. Takagi drops Fale with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Owens with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Fale tags in Owens. Owens toys around with Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Owens kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Owens delivers his combination offense. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Takagi denies The V-Trigger. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi nails Owens with The DDT. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Owens. Owens with a FlatLiner into the turnbuckle pad. Fale kicks Sanada in the gut. Fale punches Sanada in the back. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a knee lift. Fale clotheslines Sanada. Owens rolls Sanada over for a two count. Owens connects with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Owens with another knee strike. Sanada negates The Package PileDriver. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Fale gets in the way. Double Irish Whip. Sanada kicks Fale in the chest. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Owens. Sanada shoves Owens into Fale. Standing Switch Exchange. Fale inadvertently drops Owens with The Body Block. Takagi clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Owens counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Owens rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada avoids The V-Trigger. Sanada plants Owens with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Yoshi Hash and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Hashi. Side Headlock Exchange. Hashi with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Hashi backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Hashi with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Tanahashi grabs a side wrist lock. Tanahashi tags in Henare.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Henare knocks Goto off the ring apron. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Double Boston Crab. The referee admonishes Tanahashi. Henare with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Henare with a knife edge chop. Hashi sweeps out the legs of Henare. Hashi pulls Henare out of the ring. Hashi drives Henare back first into the steel barricade. Goto takes care of Tanahashi on the other side of the ring. Chaos repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Hashi rolls Henare back into the ring. Henare stomps on Henare’s back. Henare tags in Goto. Goto stomps on Henare’s back. Double Irish Whip. Chaos with a double shoulder tackle. Assisted Hip Toss for a two count. Goto stomps on Henare’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto with a high elbow smash. Goto brings Henare to the corner. Goto tags in Hashi.

Hashi hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Hashi has Henare draped across the top strand. Hashi with The Running Dropkick for a two count. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto stomps on Henare’s back. Henare unloads three knife edge chops. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Goto punches Henare in the back. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto applies a side headlock. Henare sends Goto back first into the turnbuckle pad. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Henare blocks it. Henare creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Henare tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi with a Hip Toss to Hashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi bodyslams Goto. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Goto responds with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Tanahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Tanahashi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Tanahashi tags in Henare.

Henare drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Henare with a double hand chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Henare plays to the crowd. Hashi kicks Henare in the chest. Henare with clubbing elbow smashes. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Hashi with The Spinning Mule Kick. Chaos hits their SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Hashi in the chest. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Tanahahsi drops Hashi with Twist and Shout. SlingBlade/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Goto out of the ring. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Hashi negates The TOA Bottom. Henare rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Henare with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash to Hashi. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Henare. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Hashi wipes out Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hashi SuperKicks Henare. Chaos plants Henare with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (4) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. (4) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Ishii immediately runs towards EVIL. Takahashi punches EVIL in the back. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Shoulder Block Exchange. EVIL trips Ishii from the outside. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi with the irish whip. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii tags in Yano. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Yano removes two turnbuckle pads. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yano blasts Takahashi with the turnbuckle pad. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi repeatedly whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL pulls Yano out of the ring. EVIL drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. Takahashi sends Ishii back first into the barricade. The referee lost complete control of the match. Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Togo rolls Yano back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi stomps on the midsection of Yano. Takahashi tags in EVIL. Takahashi stomps on Yano’s back. EVIL dumps Yano out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo is choking Yano with his boot. EVIL taunts Ishii. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL stomps on the left knee of Yano. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi continues to stomp on Yano’s back. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Yano with forearm shivers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Yano. Takahashi sends Yano face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi whips Yano into the exposed steel. Yano kicks Takahashi in the gut. Hair Pull Exchange. Yano pulls Takahashi down o the mat. Yano tags in Ishii. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. EVIL drives his knee into Ishii’s back. Takahashi nearly runs into EVIL. Ishii knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishii with forearm shivers. EVIL punches Ishii in the back. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Ishii whips Takahashi into the EVIL. Ishii with a series of corner clotheslines. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ishii blocks it. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL blocks a boot from Ishii. EVIL clotheslines the back of Ishii’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp.

EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. Togo with a straight right hand. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Yano rolls EVIL over for a two count. Yano argues with the referee. EVIL blocks a boot from Yano. EVIL throws the right leg of Yano into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Double Irish Whip. Yano side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Yano uses the referee as a human shield. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Yano. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Yano. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Bullet Club with a double shoulder tackle. Takahashi with a Leg Drop. EVIL follows that with The Senton Splash. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults EVIL into the exposed steel. EVIL denies the low blow. Togo wraps the choker around Yano’s neck. Yano kicks Togo in the nuts. EVIL kicks the left knee of Yano. Double Irish Whip. Yano shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Chaos connects with their Lariat/Schoolboy Rollup Combination for a two count. Double Irish Whip. EVIL with a double clothesline. Yano applies a waist lock. EVIL kicks Ishii in the face. EVIL shoves Yano into Ishii. Bullet Club with Stereo Low Blows. EVIL plants Yano with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. (4) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Juice Robinson and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Robinson with a waist lock go-behind. Cobb launches Robinson to the corner. Robinson talks strategy with Finlay. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Cobb with the irish whip. Khan takes a swipe at Robinson. Robinson drop steps into a side headlock. Cobb whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson runs into Cobb. Cobb drops Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson drops down on the canvas. Robinson leapfrogs over Cobb. Robinson with a deep arm-drag. Robinson applies an arm-bar. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson tags in Finlay. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Cobb. Robinson grabs the left shoulder of Cobb. Cobb sends Robinson to the corner. Robinson dives over Cobb. Robinson with a deep arm-drag. Robinson applies another arm-bar. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Boot to the midsection of Cobb. Double Running Bulldog for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Cobb tags in Khan

. Cobb bodyslams Finlay. Khan stomps on Finlay’s back. Khan with a tomahawk chop. Khan is choking Finlay with his boot. Khan repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Khan continues to choke Finlay with his boot. Red Shoes admonishes Khan. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb headbutts the midsection of Finlay. Cobb with Two BackBreakers. Cobb slings Finlay across the ring. Cobb taunts Finlay. Cobb tags in Khan. Cobb applies a front face lock. Khan delivers a gut punch. Khan punches Finlay in the back. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Khan drops Finlay with The Mongolian Chop. Khan tags in Cobb. Finlay is displaying his fighting spirit. Cobb HeadButts Finlay. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay rolls under a clothesline from Cobb. Finlay tags in Robinson. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson with a Running Clothesline. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Khan. Robinson follows that with The Leg Lariat. Robinson with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Khan avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Khan nails Robinson with The Pump Kick. Khan rolls Robinson back into the ring. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan stomps on the midsection of Robinson. Khan runs towards Finlay. Khan with forearm shivers. Khan applies a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in.

Cobb punches Robinson in the back. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb slams Robinson’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Khan is choking Robinson with his boot. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan applies a front face lock. Red Shoes didn’t see Robinson tag out to Finlay. The Empire gangs up on Robinson. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan gets Robinson tied in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Robinson with his boot. Robinson avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Finlay dropkicks Cobb. Finlay with The SlingShot Pescado. Finlay is fired up. Finlay rolls Khan back into the ring. Finlay with The Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Cobb applies a waist lock. Finlay decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex of his own. Finlay with Two Running European Uppercuts. Finlay follows that with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Khan denies The Exploder Suplex. Khan with clubbing elbow smashes. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Khan with The Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb.

Double Irish Whip. Khan with a corner clothesline. The Empire with Two Gut Wrench Suplex’s for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Finlay avoids the double clothesline. Robinson made the blind tag. Robinson sends Khan tumbling to the floor. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb goes for The SlingShot Cutter, but Finlay gets in the way. FinJuice hits their Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Khan stomps on Robinson’s back. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. FinJuice with The Double Face Plant. FinJuice clotheslines Khan over the top rope. Robinson tags in Finlay. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay with a forearm smash. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Robinson follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike. Finlay puts Cobb on the top turnbuckle. Khan ChokeSlams Robinson. Khan ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Finlay counters with The Stunner. Cobb negates The Stunner. Finlay negates Tour Of The Islands. Finlay connects with The Leaping DDT. Finlay goes for The Prima Nocta, but Cobb counters with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (4) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

GOD attacks Taichi before the bell rings. Zack Sabre Jr finally graces us with his presence. Tonga hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sabre hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Sabre fish hooks Tonga. Tonga buries his elbow into the midsection of Sabre. Loa drives Taichi back first into the ring apron. Loa is choking Taichi with his boot. Sabre sends Tonga chest first into the steel barricade. Sabre applies the cravate. This massive brawl heads towards the stage. All hell is breaking loose. Taichi grabs the right ear of Loa. Loa with a gut punch. Loa punches Taichi in the back. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Taichi kicks Loa in the gut. Loa goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Taichi blocks it. Loa with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Taichi kicks the left knee of Loa. Taichi rakes the eyes of Loa. Sabre tugs on Tonga’s ear. Suzuki Gun goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Loa gets in the way.

Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa applies a side headlock. Loa with closed fist shot. Tonga clotheslines the back of Taichi’s neck. Loa finally brings Sabre back into the ring. Sabre with three uppercuts. Taichi stomps on Tonga’s chest. Taichi dumps Tonga out of the ring. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Tonga’s neck. Loa whips Sabre into the barricade. Taichi hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. We head back to the staging area. Red Shoes has lost complete control of the match. Loa rakes the eyes of Sabre. Tonga denies The Back Drop Driver. Tonga with clubbing blows to Taichi’s chest. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with a Guillotine Choke. Taichi applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Loa. Taichi dumps Tonga out of the ring. Sabre is putting the boots to Loa. Suzuki Gun are choking Loa with their boots. Suzuki Gun are abusing Red Shoes five count. Taichi stands on the back of Loa’s head. Sabre with four uppercuts. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Jado nails Sabre with the kendo stick. Loa drags Sabre to the corner. Loa tags in Tonga.

Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa with a drop down uppercut. Tonga drops Sabre with The Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Tonga with clubbing blows to Sabre’s chest. Tonga hammers down on the left shoulder of Sabre. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Tonga with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Loa shoves Taichi. Taichi rakes the eyes of Loa. Taichi kicks Loa in the gut. Taichi with a double sledge. Loa HeadButts Taichi. Tonga punches Sabre in the back. Tonga rakes Sabre’s back. Tonga is choking Sabre with his knee. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa is choking Sabre with his boot. Loa with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Sabre wrenches on the left wrist of Loa. Loa HeadButts Sabre. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre kicks Loa in the face. Sabre creates distance with The Flying European Uppercut. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi applies multiple illegal choke holds. Choke Hold Party in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Taichi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. Loa denies The SuperKick. Loa with a Release German Suplex. Taichi rises back on his feet. Loa kicks Taichi in the face. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Loa clotheslines Taichi. Tonga and Sabre are tagged in.

Sabre dodges The SuperMan Punch. Sabre with rapid fire uppercuts. Sabre applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga dropkicks Sabre. Tonga goes for The Samoan Drop, but Sabre counters with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Tonga avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Tonga. Tonga dodges The PK. Sabre kicks Tonga in the face. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga drops Sabre with The FlapJack. Sabre avoids The Stinger Splash. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi follows that with The Spinning Back Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Suzuki Gun goes for their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination, but Loa gets in the way. Assisted Tongan Twist for a two count. Sabre negates The Magic Killer. Sabre with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabre goes for the backslide, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Tonga applies The Sharpshooter. Sabre responds with The Knee Bar. Red Shoes was distracted by Jado. Loa shoves Sabre into Red Shoes. Loa with an Exploder Suplex. Taichi wraps the microphone stand around Loa’s neck. Jado wraps the kendo stick around Taichi’s neck. Taichi delivers the low blow. Taichi kicks Jado out of the ring. Loa nails Taichi with the microphone stand. Sabre delivers multiple kendo stick shots. Tonga connects with The Iron Finger From Hell to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 6 Points (3-1)

2.) Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 6 Points (3-1)

3.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 6 Points (3-1)

4.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 6 Points (3-1)

5.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 4 Points (2-2)

6.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 4 Points (2-2)

7.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 4 Points (2-2)

8.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 4 Points (2-2)

9.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 0 Points (0-4)

10.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 0 Points (0-4)

Checkout Episode 232 of The Hoots Podcast