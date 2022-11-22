NJPW World Tag League Results 11/22/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa backs Nakashima into the red turnbuckle pad. Oiwa slaps Nakashima in the face. Nakashima with a double leg takedown. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa blocks The Boston Crab. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa hammers down on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Oiwa applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s back. Oiwa with a fireman’s carry position. Oiwa reapplies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Oiwa bodyslams Nakashima. Nakashima rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima with two forearm smashes. Nakashima whips Oiwa across the ring. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop for a two count.

Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on Oiwa’s chest. Nakashima with a Hip Toss for a two count. Oiwa slaps Nakashima in the chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima kicks Oiwa in the gut. Nakashima with clubbing mid-kicks. Oiwa hammers down on the right knee of Nakashima. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima. Oiwa with three forearm smashes. Oiwa with a running elbow smash. Oiwa sends Nakashima to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Nakashima counters with a single leg crab. Nakashima transitions into a Full Boston Crab. Oiwa refuses to quit. Nakashima goes back to stomping on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa rolls Nakashima over for a two count. Nakashima slaps Oiwa in the face. Oiwa dropkicks Nakashima. Oiwa connects with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa makes Nakashima tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Ryohei Oiwa via Submission

Second Match: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Kosei Fujita & Oskar Leube

Togi Makabe and Oskar Leube will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Leube applies a side headlock. Makabe whips Leube across the ring. Leube runs into Makabe. Makabe kicks Leube in the gut. Leube drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Leube applies a front face lock. Fujita and Honma are tagged in. Standing Switch Exchange. Fujita drop steps into a side headlock. Honma whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fujita unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita whips Honma across the ring. Fujita goes for a dropkick, but Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma with a Diving Crossbody Block. Honma knocks Leube off the ring apron. Honma is lighting up Fujita’s chest. Honma tags in Makabe. Forearm Exchange. Makabe drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Makabe hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Makabe bodyslams Fujita. Makabe applies a front face lock. Honma tags himself in.

Honma kicks Fujita in the gut. Honma with a knife edge chop. Honma whips Fujita across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Honma toys around with Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Honma punches Fujita in the back. Honma with a back chop. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fujita lands back on his feet. Fujita applies a waist lock. Honma decks Fujita with a back elbow smash. Fujita dropkicks Honma. Fujita tags in Leube. Leube with a running shoulder tackle. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Makabe kicks Leube in the gut. Leube drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Leube stomps on Honma’s back. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Leube reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Leube with a running elbow smash. Leube with a Hip Toss for a two count.

Honma blocks The Boston Crab. Leube repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Leube with two forearm smashes. Honma kicks Leube in the gut. Honma drops Leube with The DDT. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe knocks Fujita off the ring apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Leube denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines Leube for a two count. Fujita is putting the boots to Makabe. Fujita dropkicks Makabe. Fujita kicks Honma in the gut. Fujita unloads three knife edge chops. Fujita with a running elbow smash. Honma blocks The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Honma. Fujita slaps Honma in the face. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle to Makabe. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Leube with forearm shivers. Makabe clotheslines Leube for a two count. Makabe bodyslams Leube. Makabe connects with The King Kong Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Taichi, El Desperado and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Taichi wraps a scarf around Takagi’s neck. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Chop Exchange. Takagi with a forearm smash. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Takagi tells Taichi to bring it. Second Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Lariat Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Taichi.

Takagi with The Grounding Cobra for a two count. LIJ clears the ring. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Both guys spill to the outside. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi sends Takagi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Double Choke Hold. Second Lariat Exchange. Takagi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Taichi blocks The Ryukon Lariat. Taichi shoves Takagi into the steel barricade. Taichi goes into The Gedo Clutch on the floor. Unfortunately Takagi and Taichi were both counted out.

Match Result: Double Contest

Fourth Match: (0) TMDK vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Mikey Nicholls and Alex Coughlin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coughlin backs Nicholls into the ropes. Nicholls accuses Coughlin of pulling his hair. Strong lockup. Nicholls backs Coughlin into the ropes. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Nicholls applies a side headlock. Coughlin whips Nicholls across the ring. Nicholls runs into Coughlin. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nicholls with a running elbow smash. Nicholls ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Nicholls drops Coughlin with two shoulder tackles. Nicholls whips Coughlin across the ring. Nicholls with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nicholls applies a wrist lock. Kidd and Haste are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Haste into the ropes. Kidd taunts Haste. Haste kicks the left hamstring of Kidd. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Kidd’s neck. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Haste. Kidd with a Monkey Flip. Kidd with Two HeadButts. Kidd tags in Coughlin.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Wish Bone Attack for a two count. Coughlin slaps Haste in the back. Coughlin unloads two knife edge chops. Coughlin tag in Kidd. Coughlin inadvertently chops Kidd. Haste kicks Coughlin in the face. Haste whips Kidd across the ring. Nicholls trips Kidd from the outside. Haste with a Sliding Dropkick. Nicholls slams Kidd’s head on the ring apron. Nicholls whips Kidd into the steel barricade. Nicholls starts biting Kidd’s forehead. Nicholls rolls Kidd back into the ring. Nicholls tags himself in. Nicholls kicks Kidd in the gut. Nicholls with a forearm smash. Nicholls toys around with Kidd. Forearm Exchange. Nicholls takes a swipe at Coughlin. Nicholls with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nicholls drops his weight on the left leg of Kidd. Nicholls with two chops. Nicholls fish hooks Kidd. Nicholls is choking Kidd with his boot. Nicholls tags in Haste. Kidd with a chop/forearm combination. Haste uppercuts Kidd. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Haste repeatedly kicks Kidd in the back. Haste kicks Kidd out of the ring. Haste tags in Nicholls.

Nicholls with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Nicholls applies The Camel Clutch. Kidd with forearm shivers. Nicholls answers with a blistering chop. Nicholls talks smack to Kidd. Nicholls repeatedly kicks Kidd in the face. Nicholls with two chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Nicholls drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Chop Exchange. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with two shoulder tackles. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Coughlin uppercuts Nicholls. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Nicholls side steps Coughlin into a turnbuckle pad. Haste kicks Coughlin in the gut. Meeting Of The Minds. Coughlin with a Double Belly to Back Suplex. Coughlin with The Bridging Samoan Drop for a two count. Nicholls blocks The German Suplex. Nicholls drops Coughlin with a DDT. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste with three uppercuts. Haste sends Coughlin to the corner. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Kidd kicks Haste in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Haste. Haste with The Back Drop Driver. Haste kicks the left hamstring of Coughlin. Haste kicks Coughlin in the face. Haste with a Reverse Exploder Suplex. Haste with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Haste puts Coughlin on the top turnbuckle. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Nicholls comes in with a running shot. TMDK delivers The Tower Of Doom for a two count. Coughlin hits The Black Hole Slam. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd is lighting up Haste’s chest. Kidd with The Mongolian Chop. Kidd with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nicholls answers with a back chop. Nicholls whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd holds onto the ropes. Kidd dumps Nicholls out of the ring. Kidd sends Haste crashing to the outside. Kidd with The Triangle MoonSault. Kidd rolls Haste back into the ring. Kidd hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kidd drills Haste with The BrainBuster for a two count. Coughlin kicks Nicholls in the gut. Coughlin dumps Nicholls out of the ring. Kidd with The Back Drop Driver. Coughlin with a GutWrench Suplex. Coughlin inadvertently powerbombs Kidd. Haste sends Coughlin tumbling to the floor. Haste tags in Nicholls. Coughlin with a running palm strike to Haste. Nicholls shoves Kidd into Coughlin. Nicholls with a double clothesline. TMDK nails Coughlin with The Tank Buster. TMDK poses for the crowd. Kidd with a chop/forearm combination. TMDK fires back with combo palm strikes. TMDK connects with Thunder Valley to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. (0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Lance Archer and Bad Luck Fale will start things off. Pie Face Exchange. Shoulder Block Exchange. Suzuki and Owens are tagged in. Owens talks smack to Suzuki. Suzuki starts bending Owens pointing finger. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Owens dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Archer knocks Fale off the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Suzuki whips Owens into the steel barricade. Archer lays out The Young Lions at ringside. Suzuki Gun fish hooks Owens. Fale punches Archer. Suzuki lays Owens flat on the apron. Suzuki hammers down on Owens chest. Owens with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks Owens in the face. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens blocks The PK.

Forearm Exchange. Owens avoids The Helluva Kick. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with heavy bodyshots. Fale levels Suzuki with The Body Avalanche. Fale sends Suzuki to the corner. Fale with a Running Body Avalanche. Fale with a running elbow drop for a two count. Suzuki denies The Grenade. Suzuki slaps Fale in the face. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki with a Headscissors Takeover. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fale puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fale tags in Archer. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Double Chokehold. Archer ducks a clothesline from Fale. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer kicks Fale in the gut. Archer goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fale blocks it.

Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Archer lands back on his feet. Archer shoves Fale. Archer clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Archer teases a dive. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owes. Owens with a running forearm smash. Archer shrugs off the short-arm lariat. Owens delivers a chop block. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Owens SuperKicks Archer. Owens nails Archer with The C-Trigger for a one count. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens stomps on Archer’s back. Owens with The Rolling Elbow. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Owens counters with C-Triggers 2 and 3. Archer denies The Package PileDriver. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Fale dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Owens unloads a flurry of strikes. Archer with a Running Lariat. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Owens kicks Archer in the face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Archer knocks Fale off the apron. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (0) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Bishamon scouted the pre-match attack from House Of Torture. Stereo Hammer Elbows. Goto with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Bishamon pulls Togo into the ring. War Drums. Goto stomps on Takahashi’s back. Goto hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi tugs on Goto’s hair. Takahashi slams Goto’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL attacks Hashi with the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL drives Hashi back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi rolls Goto back into the ring. Takahashi stomps on Goto’s back. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi sends Goto back first into the exposed steel.

Takahashi kicks Goto in the face. Takahashi is choking Goto with his boot. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL tosses Goto out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo rolls Goto back into the ring. Goto kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Goto with three overhand chops. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Hashi slams Togo’s head on the top rope. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Takahashi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi holds onto the ropes. Hashi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi has Takahashi draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks Takahashi into Togo. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a blistering chop. EVIL shoves the referee towards Hashi.

EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi blocks The Magic Killer. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with two forearm smashes. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Takahashi kicks Goto in the face. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Bishamon with two corner clotheslines. EVIL denies The Violent Flash. EVIL delivers the low blow. Goto inadvertently knocks down the referee. Togo wraps the garrote around Goto’s neck. Yoh tees off on Togo. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. House Of Torture gangs up on Goto. Lio Rush lays out Togo and Sho. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Stereo SuperKicks. Rush and Yoh hits The 3K. The referee is losing control of this match. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Bishamon connects with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (0) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Aussie Open attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Stereo Hammer Throws. Tanahashi and Yano sends Aussie Open tumbling to the floor. Aussie Open regroups on the outside. Tanahashi kicks Fletcher in the gut. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Yano and Davis are tagged in. Yano side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Davis punches Yano in the back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Davis. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano dodges the polish hammer. Yano gives Davis the turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Davis in the back of the head. Davis with a forearm smash. Hair Pull Exchange. Aussie Open dumps Tanahashi and Yano out of the ring. Davis tosses Yano around the ringside area. Stereo Belly to Belly Suplex’s on the ring apron. Davis rolls Yano back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Davis repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Davis with a crossface. Davis puts his knee on the back of Yano’s neck. Davis taunts Tanahashi. Aussie Open gangs up on Yano. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher bodyslams Yano for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Fletcher with a gut punch. Davis repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Davis is choking Yano with his boot. Davis goes into the lateral press for a two count. Davis applies an arm-bar. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Davis tags in Fletcher.

Yano with heavy bodyshots. Fletcher with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano tugs on Fletcher’s hair. Fletcher kicks Yano in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Fletcher down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi knocks Davis off the apron. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Davis kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Davis punches Tanahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Fletcher in the chest. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Fletcher dodges The SlingBlade. Fletcher with forearm shivers. Fletcher chops Tanahashi. Fletcher applies a wrist lock. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Fletcher with The Half & Half Suplex. Fletcher tags in Davis.

Double Forearm. Yano trips Davis from the outside. Tanahashi drops Fletcher with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Davis kicks Yano in the gut. Davis sends Yano to the corner. Yano side steps Davis into a turnbuckle pad. Yano rolls Davis over for a two count. Fletcher trips Yano from the outside. Double Irish Whip. Yano side steps Fletcher into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Davis into the exposed steel. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Yano hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Davis out of the ring. Fletcher avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davis bodyslams Yano. Davis with a Senton Splash for a two count. Tanahashi shoves Davis into Fletcher. Stereo Schoolboy Rollups for a two count. Tanahashi and Yano argues with the referee. Tanahashi and Yano gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination to Tanahashi. Assisted Mid-Kick for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Double Lariat. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (0) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Naito wants Khan to sign his book before the bell rings. Naito with a double leg takedown. Khan kicks out of a flurry of rollups. Khan kicks Naito in the gut. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan stomps on Naito’s back. Khan applies a side headlock. Naito grabs Khan’s braid. Naito with a toe kick. Naito and Khan engages in a tug of war over the book. Naito with a toe kick. Naito dumps Khan out of the ring. Tranquillo Pose. Naito starts tearing apart Khan’s book. Sanada and Henare are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a waist lock. Henare transitions into a side headlock. Sanada whips Henare across the ring. Henare drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare with a double leg takedown. Henare doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Sanada punches Henare in the back. Sanada rakes the eyes of Henare. Sanada sends Henare to the corner. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Henare blocks The Paradise Lock. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Sanada tags in Naito.

Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Naito with a kneeling cover for a one count. Naito applies the cravate. Naito hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito sends Henare into the ropes. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare with a Lou Thez Press. Khan knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Khan wraps the cable cord around Sanada’s neck. Henare brings Naito to the apron. Henare with clubbing blows to Naito’s chest. Henare is choking Naito with his boot. Henare tags in Khan. Khan is choking Naito with his boot. Khan wraps his braid around Naito’s neck. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Khan sends Naito chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan. Henare with a Running Knee Strike. Khan goes into the cover for a two count. Khan tags in Henare. Khan stands on the back of Naito’s knees. Red Shoes admonishes Khan.

Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Naito in the back. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Henare HeadButts Naito. Henare with a chop/liver punch combination. Henare tags in Khan. Khan taunts Sanada. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan applies the greco roman throat hold. Khan stomps on Naito’s back and chest. Khan wants Naito to kiss his book. Khan with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. Khan with a straight right hand. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Naito goes for a NeckBreaker, but Khan blocks it. Naito with a running single leg dropkick. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Sanada with two standing dropkicks. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Sanada with The Giant Swing. Henare rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada falls into the nether regions of Khan. Henare pulls Sanada off the apron. Henare rolls Sanada back into the ring.

Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan uses Sanada’s legs as a weapon. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Henare kicks Sanada in the back. Khan rolls Sanada over for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Henare into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Henare goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada counters with a Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Naito whips Khan across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s neck. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Khan. Khan catches Naito in mid-air. Khan with The Exploder Suplex. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with an elbow/gut punch combination. Henare with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Henare answers with a gut punch. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Sanada kicks Henare in the back. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito with a jackknife hold for a two count.

Naito with two back elbow smashes. Naito put Henare on the top turnbuckle. Henare goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Henare denies The Satellite DDT. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare blasts Naito with The PK. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Khan nails Sanada with The Pump Kick. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Khan uppercuts Sanada. Sanada denies The Imperial Drop. Naito drops Henare with The Short Destino for a two count. Back Elbow Exchange. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare delivers his combination offense to Sanada. Henare connects with The Rampage. Naito escapes The Ultima Clutch. Khan shoves down Red Shoes. Khan inadvertently blinds Henare with the green mist. Sanada dumps Khan out of the ring. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Henare is swinging wildly at the air. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Assisted Spinning DDT. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (1-0)

– Aussie Open (1-0)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (1-0)

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (1-0)

– TMDK (1-0)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (0-1)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (0-1)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-1)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-1)

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-1)

