NJPW World Tag League Results 11/23/21

Culttz Kawasaki

Kanagawa, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Nakashima applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita applies a side headlock. Nakashima brings Fujita down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Nakashima transitions into a wrist lock. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Nakashima answers with a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nakashima with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima transitions into a front face lock. Nakashima with a waist lock go-behind. Fujita breaks the grip. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Standing Switch Exchange. Fujita with a double leg takedown. Fujita applies a side headlock.

Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita applies The Kimura Lock. Nakashima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita hyperextends the left wrist of Nakashima. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on Fujita’s chest. Nakashima goes back to The Heel Hook. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Fujita dropkicks Nakashima. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Fujita whips Nakashima across the ring. Fujita with another dropkick for a two count. Fujita with combination forearms. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Fujita transitions into a single leg crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (2-1) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (0-3) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata backs Goto into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Goto backs Nagata into the ropes. Goto slaps Nagata in the chest. Nagata with two hamstring kicks. Nagata with forearm shivers. Hashi tags himself in. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nagata avoids The Assisted Hip Toss. Nagata kicks Goto in the gut. Nagata dumps Goto out of the ring. Nagata stomps on Hashi’s chest. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with combination kicks in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Tiger Mask applies a rear chin lock. Tiger Mask pulls back the shoulders of Hashi. Tiger Mask puts his foot on Hashi’s back. Tiger Mask with an elbow smash. Tiger Mask with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask unloads three mid-kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Tiger Mask applies an arm-bar. Tiger Mask with a Knee Drop for a two count. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata.

Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Hashi in the back. Nagata kicks Goto off the ring apron. Nagata with two arm-ringers. Nagata kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Nagata with Two Mid Kicks. Hashi blocks a boot from Nagata. Hashi hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Forearm Exchange. Hashi whips Nagata across the ring. Hashi dodges The Running Boot. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto scores the forearm knockdown. Goto knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Nagata kicks Goto in the gut. Nagata with a forearm smash. Goto drops Nagata with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Nagata to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Nagata denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Goto. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto blocks a boot from Nagata. Goto applies a waist lock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Nagata. Nagata decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi answers with a blistering chop. Nagata delivers The Kitchen Sink. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask.

Tiger Mask with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Tiger Mask with a Running Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Hashi denies The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Haymaker Exchange. Hashi with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask with an Avalanche Arm-Drag for a two count. Hashi denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Nagata gets Goto trapped in The Nagata Lock II. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata kicks Goto out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Nagata dumps Goto out of the ring. Hashi denies The Tiger Suplex. Hashi backs Tiger Mask into the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tiger Mask. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Double Irish Whip. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Goto. Nagata applies a waist lock. Hashi SuperKicks Nagata. Tiger Mask with The Big Boot. Tiger Mask denies The GYR. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tiger Mask lands back on his feet. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Goto. Hashi SuperKicks Tiger Mask. Hashi connects with Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Third Match: (0-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (1-2) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks TenCozy before the bell rings. EVIL with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Takahashi slams Kojima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s chest. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Forearm Smashes. TenCozy gangs up on Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Mongolian Chop Party. Tenzan stomps on EVIL’s back. Tenzan kicks EVIL in the gut. Tenzan punches EVIL in the back. Tenzan with a forearm smash. Tenzan HeadButts EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Takahashi removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Tenzan into the exposed steel. EVIL knocks Kojima off the ring apron. EVIL pulls Tenzan out of the ring. EVIL drives Tenzan back first into the steel barricade. EVIL drives a steel chair into the midsection of Tenzan. EVIL stands on Tenzan’s chest. EVIL rolls Tenzan back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi whips Tenzan into the exposed steel. Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Tenzan’s neck. The referee is trying to calm down Kojima. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan with a forearm smash. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. EVIL with another lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL talks smack to Tenzan. Tenzan with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan drops EVIL with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima knocks Takahashi off the apron. Kojima kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima kicks EVIL in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends EVIL to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Togo pulls Kojima out of the ring. Togo sends Kojima back first into the barricade. Togo rolls Kojima back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL stands on the back of Kojima’s neck. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima kicks EVIL in the gut. Kojima drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. EVIL denies The Koji Cutter. Kojima with another toe kick. Kojima gets distracted by Togo. EVIL applies a waist lock. Kojima decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takahashi trips Kojima from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Kojima kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter.

Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Takahashi in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Takahashi. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Tenzan stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Takahshi starts biting Tenzan’s fingers. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi blocks a boot from Tenzan. Takahashi sends Tenzan face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. EVIL with a Sliding Dropkick to Kojima. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tenzan counters with The BrainBuster. Takahashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan with The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi continues to bite Tenzan’s back. TenCozy connects with TenKoji Cutter for a two count. Kojima blasts Togo off the apron. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Tenzan drops Takahashi with The Anaconda Buster. The referee gets distracted by Togo. EVIL shoves Tenzan into the referee. EVIL delivers the low blow. Kojima tees off on EVIL. EVIL avoids The Lariat. EVIL with another low blow. Takahashi attacks TenCozy with the pimp stick. Takahashi plants Tenzan with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2-1) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. (0-3) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks GBH before the bell rings. Fale starts choking Makabe. Owens with rapid fire bodyshots. Honma with clubbing elbow smashes. Honma whips Owens into Fale. Honma drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Fale shrugs off two clotheslines from GBH. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Fale’s back and chest. Honma punches Fale in the back. Fale denies the bodyslam. Honma ducks under two clotheslines from Fale. Honma kicks the right knee of Fale. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale counters with a Crossbody Block for a one count. Owens knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Fale stomps on Honma’s chest. Fale slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckkle pad. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with clubbing shoulder blocks. Owens delivers a gut punch. Owens drives his knee into Honma’s ribs. Owens repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Honma. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale goes into the lateral press for a two count. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale tags in Owens.

Owens kicks Fale in the gut. Fale knocks Makabe off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline. Owens goes into the cover for a two count. Owens applies a waist lock. Owens stands on Honma’s face. Owens tags in Fale. Fale bodyslams Honma. Fale goes for a running elbow drop, but Honma ducks out of the way. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder block. Makabe knocks Owens off the apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Owens punches Makabe in the back. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Makabe with a series of corner clotheslines. Fale denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Fale with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Makabe clotheslines Fale for a two count. Makabe with a forearm smash. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Makabe. Fale levels Makabe with The Body Avalanche. Fale with a running elbow drop for a two count. Fale tees off on Makabe. Makabe Spears Fale. Owens and Honma are tagged in.

Owens kicks Honma in the face. Owens hammers down on the back of Honma’s back. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Owens to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma drills Owens with The BrainBuster for a two count. Double Lariat. Honma hits The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Fale starts choking Honma. Fale with a gut punch. Owens kicks Honma in the back. Owens applies a waist lock. Makabe denies The Grenade Launcher. Makabe with a series of haymakers. Fale punches Makabe in the back. Fale with another liver shot. Double Irish Whip. Bullet Club denies The Double Clothesline. Makabe kicks Fale in the gut. Makabe decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Makabe delivers The Double Clothesline. Rocket Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Owens denies The PileDriver. Owens unloads his combination offense. Honma HeadButts Owens. Owens sends Honma face first into the canvas. Owens nails Honma with The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2-1) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (0-3) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks GOD before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Kanagawa. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki stomps on Loa’s back. Suzuki gets Jado in a Sleeper Hold. Suzuki starts choking Loa with the kendo stick. Michinoku with a Running Boot. Suzuki rolls Loa back into the ring. Suzuki toys around with Loa. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Loa’s back. HeadButt Exchange. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Loa’s back. Michinoku repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Michinoku. Loa clotheslines Michinoku. Loa dumps Michinoku out of the ring. Loa knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Tonga slams Michinoku’s head on the apron. Tonga sends Michinoku back first into the steel barricade. Loa is brawling with Suzuki. Loa drives Suzuki back first into the barricade. Tonga whips Michinoku into the barricade. Tonga starts choking Michinoku. Tonga rakes the back of Michinoku. Loa applies the greco roman throat hold. Tonga rolls Michinoku back into the ring. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa bodyslams Michinoku. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Michinoku’s chest.

The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki. Tonga with clubbing blows to Michinoku’s chest. Tonga talks smack to Suzuki. Tonga dropkicks Michinoku. Tonga with a cheap shot to Suzuki. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki and Tonga are swinging chairs and kendo sticks at each other. Tonga slams Suzuki’s head on the apron. Tonga rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Loa HeadButts Michinoku. Loa with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Tonga rakes the eyes of Michinoku. Loa with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Loa Powerslams Michinoku for a two count. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa with the irish whip. Michinoku kicks Loa in the face. Michinoku side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Tonga off the apron. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki with Three Mid-Kicks. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Loa Spears Suzuki. Loa tags in Tonga.

Suzuki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga with elbows into the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku knocks Loa off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki follows that with a forearm smash. Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Michinoku nails Loa with The Pump Kick. Tonga with a leaping forearm smash. Michinoku answers with another Pump Kick. Tonga denies The Michinoku Drive. Tonga drops Michinoku with a NeckBreaker. Tonga goes for The Tongan Twist, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Loa counters with a Running Lariat. GOD hits The Magic Killer. Michinoku denies The Magic Killer. Michinoku with a chop/forearm combination. Loa ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Loa and Suzuki are brawling on the outside. Michinoku denies The GunStun. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Jumping SuperKick. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-0) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (2-1) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Hand fighting display. Chain grappling exchange. Khan goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre brings Khan down to the mat. Sabre applies a top wrist lock. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Khan. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi repeatedly kicks in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Khan in the back for a two count. Taichi stands on the left hand of Khan. Taichi stomps on the left shoulder of Khan. Henare punches Sabre in the back. Taichi kicks Henare in the gut. Taichi punches Henare in the back. Khan ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Khan applies The Claw. Henare kicks Sabre off the ring apron. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Khan drops Taichi with The Mongolian Chop. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Khan starts choking Taichi. Khan applies The Claw on Taichi’s ribs. Taichi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan applies a front face lock. Henare tags himself in. Toe Kick Exchange. Henare with forearm shivers. Khan throws Sabre into the canvas. Henare is choking Taichi with his boot. Khan stands on Taichi’s ribs behind the referee’s back. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Henare with Kawada Kicks. Taichi is pissed. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Henare. Henare rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Henare with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre kicks Khan off the apron. Sabre with three uppercuts. Henare delivers his combination offense. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre kicks out the legs of Henare. Sabre blasts Henare with The PK for a two count. Sabre with another round of uppercuts. Henare rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre blocks a boot from Henare. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Henare. Sabre applies the toe and ankle hold. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Henare. Sabre toys around with Henare. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Henare. Sabre avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sabre with combination palm strikes. Henare with a tomahawk chop. Henare goes for The Windmill Kick, but Sabre counters with The Knee Bar. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Henare. Sabre continues to kick the left hamstring of Sabre. Henare with Three Mid-Kicks for a two count. Sabre blocks a boot from Henare. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. Sabre teep kicks Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Henare. Sabre applies The Flying Guillotine Choke. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre goes for The Octopus Stretch, but Henare counters with The Samoan Drop. Henare tags in Khan. Khan knocks Taichi off the apron. Khan blocks a boot from Sabre. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Khan with a bodyscissors rollup for a two count. Khan applies an arm-bar. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist. Khan responds with The Sheep Killer. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Khan denies The Bodyscissors Takeover. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sabre counters with The Arm-Bar. Khan applies a waist lock. Sabre decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Sabre with a judo takedown. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Taichi puts pressure to the back of Khan’s head. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Khan goes after Taichi’s ribs. Taichi starts choking Khan. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Henare punches Taichi in the back. Henare sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taici rips off his pants. Khan avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Khan applies The Bear Hug. Taichi nails Khan with The Bell Clap. Khan goes back to The Sheep Killer. BackBreaker/Running Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Henare is choking Sabre in the corner. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sabre gets Henare trapped in The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi with a Running Boot. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Khan answers with The Pump Kick. Taichi wraps this sequence with The Kamagiri.

Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Sabre kicks Henare out of the ring. Khan avoids The SuperKick. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Khan. Khan blocks The SuperKick. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Taichi counters with the greco roman throat hold. Chokeslam/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Suzuki Gun goes for The Zack Mephisto, but Henare counters with The Pounce. Henare with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Henare with The Windmill Kick. Henare follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes to Sabre. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Sabre cranks on Henare’s neck. Sabre with a series of uppercuts. Khan applies The Claw. Khan connects with The Eliminator. Taichi with a double leg takedown. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi follows that with The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi denies The Samoan Drop. Henare blocks a boot from Taichi. United Emprie with two gut punches. United Empire plants Taichi with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-1) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (3-0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

LIJ is playing mind games with Yano. Sanada and Yano will start things off. Yano starts yelling at Sanada. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Yano denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada stomps on Yano’s chest. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada punches Yano in the back. Sanada with The Rolling Cradle for a two count. Yano is completely dizzy. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Yano uses his feet to create separation. Naito and Tanahashi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Tanahashi applies the headscissors neck lock. Naito grabs a leg lock. Tanahashi transitions into a side headlock. Naito with forearm shivers into the midsection of Tanahashi. Naito whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito drops down on the canvas. Tanahashi with a running elbow drop. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Double Irish Whip Double Shoulder Tackle. Yano kicks Sanada out of the ring. Tanahashi bodyslams Naito. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Sanada knocks Tanahashi off the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick.

Sanada punches Yano in the back. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Naito drives Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito whips Tanahashi into the barricade. Naito talks smack to Yano. Naito tags in Sanada. Naito tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Sanada hammers down on the right shoulder of Tanahashi. Sanada punches Tanahashi in the back. Sanada with three haymakers. Sanada gets Tanahashi trapped in The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a double low dropkick. Yano tumbles to the floor. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sanada applies a front face lock. Naito tags himself in. Naitio punches Tanahashi in the back. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tanahashi. Combination Cabron. Naito continues to attack the back of Tanahashi. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada punches Tanahashi in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Tanahashi. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito applies the cravate. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Naito rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Tanahashi decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Naito. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. Yano slaps Naito in the back of the head. Sanada kicks Yano in the gut. LIJ gangs up on Yano. Stereo Arm-Drags. Naito trips Yano from the outside. Sanada pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Naito whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano side steps Naito into the ropes. Naito slaps Yano in the back of the head. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito kicks Yano in the face. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a double leg takedown. Yano rolls Naito over for at wo count. Yano blocks a boot from Naito. Hair Pull Exchange. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Yano’s neck. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Yano pulls Sanada down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Sanada avoids The SlingBlade. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada dropkicks Tanahashi. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Naito dumps Yano out of the ring. Sanada applies Skull End. Tanahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada with a forearm smash. Tanahashi dodges The Rolling Elbow. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Tanahashi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Yano tugs on Sanada’s hair. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Sanada into a palm strike from Tanahashi. Tanahashi slaps Naito in the face. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Sanada counters with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (4-0)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-1)

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (3-1)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (3-1)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (3-1)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (3-1)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-1)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-2)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (1-3)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (0-4)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (0-4)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-4)

