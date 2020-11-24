NJPW World Tag League Results 11/24/20

Big Palette Fukushima

Fukushima, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji drop steps into a side headlock. Honma reverses the hold. Honma with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji sends Honma face first into the canvas. Tsuji grabs a side headlock. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Honma whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji with two shoulder tackles. Tsuji dumps Kojima out of the ring. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji kicks Honma in the face. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima stomps on the left knee of Tsuji. Kojima knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Wish Bone Attack. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kojima applies a rear chin lock. The referee is trying to get Nagata out of the ring. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kojima tags in Honma. Kojima with a forearm smash. Honma continues to stomp on Tsuji’s chest. Honma is choking Tsuji with his boot. The referee admonishes Honma. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Honma drops Tsuji with the double hand chop for a two count. Honma bodyslams Tsuji. Honma applies the single leg crab. Nagata runs interference. Honma dumps Nagata out of the ring.

Forearm Exchange. Honma blasts Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Tsuji. Honma punches Tsuji in the back. Honma knocks Nagata off the apron. Nagata is pissed. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji side steps Kojima into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji dropkicks Honma. Kojima stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kojima with a cheap shot to Nagata. Second Forearm Exchange. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Kojima in the gut. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Kojima. Nagata unloads Four Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Honma to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Kojima breaks up the submission hold. Nagata rocks Kojima with a forearm smash. Honma applies a wrist lock. Third Forearm Exchange. Nagata with The Big Boot. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Nagata avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Palm Strike Exchange. Kojima and Tsuji are tagged in.

Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Tsuji with a Running Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nagata sends Honma out of the ring. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with an Exploder Suplex. Tsuji with The Running Splash for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji Spears Kojima. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji goes for The Spear, but Kojima counters with The DDT. Kojima knocks Nagata off the apron. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks FinJuice before the bell rings. Fale with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Finlay sends Owens back first into the steel barricade. Fale with the irish whip. Robinson side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Juice Jabs. Fale delivers a gut punch. Finlay pulls Robinson off of Fale’s shoulders. FinJuice with a Double Dropkick. Owens tags himself in. Double Hip Toss. FinJuice with another Double Dropkick. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay uppercuts Owens. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a basement uppercut for a one count. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Owens applies a side headlock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Owens whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Robinson leapfrogs over Owens. Robinson bodyslams Owens. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Owens. Robinson follows that with The Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson tags in Finlay.

Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Robinson whips Owens across the ring. Double boot to the midsection of Owens. Double Bulldog. Robinson knocks Fale off the ring apron. Finlay with the lateral press for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Finlay transitions into a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Owens. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Fale clotheslines Robinson from the apron. Fale punches Robinson in the back. Fale whips Robinson into the barricade. Owens is choking Finlay with his boot. Fale stomps on Robinson’s chest. Fale rolls Robinson back into the ring. Owens with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens drags Robinson to the corner. Owens tags in Fale. Fale knocks Finlay off the apron. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale with forearm shivers across the back of Robinson. Fale tags in Owens. Owens sends Robinson to the corner. Owens with a Flying Forearm Smash. Owens clotheslines Robinson for a two count. Owens applies a front face lock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Owens applies the cravate. Robinson decks Owens with a JawBreaker. Owens shoves Robinson to the blue corner. Robinson with a back elbow smash to Fale. Robinson is displaying his fighting spirit. Owens dodges The Leg Lariat. Owens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Owens inadvertently SuperKicks Fale. Robinson tags in Finlay.

Finlay ducks a clothesline from Owens. Finlay dropkicks Fale. Finlay with forearm shivers. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops Owens with The Running European Uppercut. Finlay with a SlingShot Pescado. Finlay rolls Owens back into the ring. Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay follows that with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson. Double Irish Whip. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Robinson tags in Finlay. Double Irish Whip. Owens holds onto the ropes. Owens kicks Finlay in the face. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens SuperKicks Finlay. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Robinson. Owens tags in Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale clotheslines Finlay for a two count. Owens with clubbing blows to Robinson’s back. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Robinson counters with a Back Body Drop. Fale connects with The Grenade. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Fale. Finlay avoids The Grenade. Fale negates The Prima Nocta. Owens with a Pump Knee Strike. Bullet Club plants Finlay with The Grenade Launcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and EVIL will start things off. Takahashi punches Tanahashi in the back. EVIL knocks Henare off the ring apron. Takahashi stomps on Tanahashi’s back. EVIL stomps on the right hamstring of Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Takahashi in the chest. Tanahashi with a Side Headlock TakeOver/Hurricanrana Combination. Tanahashi kicks EVIL in the gut. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Double Single Leg Crab.

Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Tanahashi and Henare into the exposed steel. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Henare. Togo stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. All hell is breaking loose in Fukushima. EVIL sends Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi applies an illegal choke hold. Takahashi rolls Henare back into the ring. EVIL dumps Henare out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. The referee is trying to calm down Tanahashi. EVlL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi continues to stomp on Henare’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi sends Henare back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL stands on the back of Henare’s neck. EVIL taunts Tanahashi. EVIL fish hooks Henare. EVIL applies the abdominal stretch. EVIL uses Takahashi and Togo for leverage. The referee admonishes Bullet Club. Henare unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL whips Henare into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Henare in the gut. EVIL repeatedly slaps Henare in the back. Henare creates distance with The BrainBuster. Henare tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Tanahashi kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi bodyslams EVIL. Tanahashi follows that with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi skins the cat. Togo with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip behind the referee’s back. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Henare breaks up the submission hold. EVIL dumps Henare out of the ring. EVIL tags in Takahashi. EVIL with repeated boots to the midsection of Tanahashi. Henare trips EVIL from the outside. Tanahashi drops Takahashi with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Henare.

Henare with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Henare with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Takahashi denies The Rampage. Takahashi blocks a boot from Henare. Takahashi sends Henare face first into the canvas. Henare avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Henare with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Henare with The Spinning Hook Kick. Togo runs interference. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with The Sliding Dropkick. EVIL clips the left knee of Tanahashi. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. The referee is distracted by Togo. Takahashi nails Henare with the pimp stick. Tanahashi sends EVIL crashing into the barricade. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Tanahashi counters with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. SlingBlade/Leg Sweep Combination. Henare connects with The Rampage. Tanahashi wipes out EVIL and Togo with The SlingShot Pescado. Henare plants Takahashi with The TOA Bottom to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Tanga Loa and Toru Yano will start things off. Shoulder Block. Exchange. Yano rakes the eyes of Loa. Loa drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Loa whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano side steps Loa into the ropes. Yano slaps Loa in the face. Yano bumps into Tonga. Yano begs for mercy. Yano starts removing a turnbuckle pad. GOD are ganging up on Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Loa. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Yano blasts Loa with the turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Jado. Yano stomps on Loa’s back. Yano is distracted by Jado. Loa clotheslines the back of Yano’s neck. Tonga whips Yano into the steel barricade. Tonga whips Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Loa takes care of Ishii. Loa rolls Yano back into the ring. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa bodyslams Yano. GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga sits on Yano’s chest for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Loa talks smack to Yano. Loa stomps on Yano’s back. Loa HeadButts Yano. Loa kicks Yano in the gut. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa shoves Ishii off the apron. Loa drives Yano face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga with clubbing blows to Yano’s chest. Loa tells Yano to quit.

Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano tugs on Loa’s hair. Loa kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Loa down to the mat. Ishii and Tonga are tagged in. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Tonga with combo bodyshots. Ishii hulks up. Ishii with a forearm smash. Tonga whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii side steps Tonga into the exposed steel. Loa delivers a gut punch. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii kicks Tonga in the face. Ishii side steps Loa into Tonga. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii kicks Loa in the face. Ishii whips Tonga into Loa. Loa kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii drops Loa with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a drop toe hold. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Tonga goes for The Tongan Twist, but Ishii counters with The Vertical Suplex. Ishii and Tonga are running the ropes. Tonga with a Misdirection Forearm Smash. Loa drives Ishii back first into the exposed steel. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. Loa kicks Ishii in the gut. Loa with a drop down uppercut. Tonga follows that with The Tongan Twist for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa punches Ishii in the back. Forearm Exchange. Loa with a Vertical Suplex. Loa with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Loa argues with the referee. Loa knocks Yano off the apron. Loa goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Loa shoves Ishii. Loa with forearm shivers. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Loa. Ishii creates distance with The Saito Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano.

Loa side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Loa. Yano with Two Inverted Atomic Drops. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Yano sends Loa chest first into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Loa over for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Loa. Yano with the backslide cover for a two count. Loa applies a wrist lock. Loa kicks Yano in the gut. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa clotheslines Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Yano. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Ishii counters with The Release German Suplex. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Ishii rocks Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii negates The GunStun. GOD hits The Magic Killer. Yano denies The Assisted Tongan Twist. Yano shoves Tonga into Loa. GOD avoids the double low blow. GOD connects with Assisted Tongan Twist for a two count. Tonga inadvertently clocks Loa with the kendo stick. Yano shoves Loa into Tonga. Yano plants Loa with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Khan drops Taichi with The Mongolian Chop before the bell rings. Cobb with a forearm smash to Sabre. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb rocks Sabre with another forearm smash. Khan slams Taichi’s head on the ring apron. Cobb with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Sabre with shots to the midsection of Cobb. Khan whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Cobb rolls Sabre back into the ring. Cobb continues to forearms at Sabre. Cobb with a shoulder block. Cobb with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Cobb. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Cobb with a Hip Toss. Sabre uppercuts Cobb. Cobb goes for a German Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sabre transitions into a guillotine choke. Cobb puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Cobb. Cobb catches Sabre in mid-air. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb tags in Khan.

Khan knocks Taichi off the apron. Khan with a GutWrench Side Slam. Khan is putting the boots to Sabre. Khan is choking Sabre with his boot. Red Shoes admonishes Khan. Taichi rakes the eyes of Khan. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb punches Sabre in the back. Cobb slams Sabre’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Cobb brings Sabre to the corner. Khan tags himself in. Khan delivers a gut punch. Khan talks smack to Sabre. Khan drives Sabre chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan is mauling Sabre in the corner. Khan applies a font face lock. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb HeadButts the ribs of Sabre. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb whips Sabre into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Cobb applies a front face lock. Cobb punches Sabre in the back. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Sabre in the gut. Khan with a Delayed Bodyslam. Khan taunts Taichi. Khan toys around with Sabre. Sabre with four uppercuts. Khan answers with The Mongolian Chop.

Khan with the irish whip. Sabre creates distance with Tornado DDT. Taichi and Cobb are tagged in. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Taichi grabs Cobb by his throat. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb applies a waist lock. Taichi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb denies The Back Drop Driver. Taichi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb shrugs off The Axe Bomber. Cobb drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi rips off his pants. Cobb avoids The SuperKick. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan applies a modified vice hold. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Taichi tells Khan to bring it. Khan obliges with The Mongolian Chop. Taichi dodges The Pump Kick. Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Taichi tags in Sabre.

Sabre with Two Running Boots. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan with a Judo Throw. Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. The Empire with Two GutWrench Suplex’s for a two count. Khan clotheslines the back of Sabre’s neck. Khan puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Sabre tied in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Sabre with his boot. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi knocks Cobb off the apron. Sabre connects with The PK for a two count. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Sabre uppercuts Cobb. Taichi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb falls on tap of Sabre. Khan with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a Vertical Suplex. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke. Taichi SuperKicks Cobb. Khan applies The Claw. Taichi responds with an illegal choke hold. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Sabre follows that with a Running European Uppercut. Suzuki Gun plants Khan with their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Shingo Takagi and Hirooki Goto will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Goto whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Goto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss for a one count. Hashi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Hashi hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi with a cheap shot to Goto. Hashi punches Takagi in the back. Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Sanada runs interference. Goto kicks Takagi in the back. Hashi knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Goto in the face. Takagi drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Hip Toss on top of Hashi. Takagi follows that with The Senton Splash. Takagi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Takagi whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Takagi drives Hashi back first into the apron. Takagi rolls Hashi back into the ring. Takagi brings Hashi to the corner. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada kicks Hashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Sanada stomps on the midsection of Hashi. Sanada hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Sanada applies an arm-bar. Takagi with a double sledge across the right shoulder of Hashi. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi with a knee lift. Takagi whips Hashi across the ring. Takagi drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi knocks Goto off the apron. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Red Shoes tells Goto to get out of the ring. Takagi slams Hashi’s head on the right knee of Sanada. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with two knee lifts. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Sanada hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Hashi. Sanada with a back heel trip. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count.

Sanada goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashii blocks it. Hashi with a Vertical Suplex. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi stops Hashi in his tracks. Takagi hammers down on the right shoulder of Hashi. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Hashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Hashi creates distance with The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Sanada off the apron. Takagi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Takagi denies The Ushigoroshi. Takagi applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto goes for The GTR, but Takagi counters with a headlock takeover. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi plays to the crowd. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Goto with a corner clothesline. Takagi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takagi drops Goto with The DDT. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Takagi clotheslines the back of Goto’s neck. Sanada with a knee lift. Dropkick/Back Drop Driver Combination for a two count. Goto denies The TKO. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Goto runs into another back elbow smash from Sanada. Sanada dives over Goto. Goto with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Hashi has Sanada draped across the top strand. Hashi with a Running Dropkick. Hashi follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi knocks Takagi off the apron. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada counters with a Hurricanrana. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Hashi with The Spinning Mule Kick. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Chaos gangs up on Takagi. Double Mid-Kick. Hashi with The BunkerBuster onto the left knee of Goto. Sanada negates The GYW.

Chaos connects with The GYR for a two count. Takagi runs interference. Lariat Exchange. Sanada kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada delivers The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Hashi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Hashi kicks Sanada in the face. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada applies Skull End. Takagi negates The GYW. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi clotheslines Goto over the top rope. Sanada uppercuts Hashi. Hashi shrugs off The Pumping Bomber. Hashi shoves Takagi into Sanada. Hashi SuperKicks Takagi. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Hashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Haymaker/Schoolboy Combination for a two count. Sanada decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Sanada makes Hashi tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Submission

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 8 Points (4-1)

2.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 6 Points (3-2)

3.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 6 Points (3-2)

4.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 6 Points (3-2)

5.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 6 Points (3-2)

6.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 6 Points (3-2)

7.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 4 Points (2-3)

8.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 4 Points (2-3)

9.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 2 Points (1-4)

10.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 2 Points (1-4)

Checkout Episode 232 of The Hoots Podcast