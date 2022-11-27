NJPW World Tag League Results 11/26/22

Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium

Kanagawa, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Togi Makabe, Kosei Fujita and Oskar Leube vs. Tomoaki Honma, Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Leube backs Nakashima into the turnbuckles. Nakashima turns Leube over. The referee calls for a clean break. Nakashima slaps Leube in the face. Leube shoves Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Leube reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Leube. Nakashima with a running forearm smash. Leube drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s back. Leube applies a front face lock. Fujita and Oiwa are tagged in. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Fujita with a waist lock takedown. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Fujita applies a side headlock. Oiwa whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa drops down on the canvas. Oiwa leapfrogs over Fujita. Oiwa with a Hip Toss. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa whips Fujita across the ring. Oiwa with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Oiwa applies a wrist lock. Honma tags himself in.

Honma with a double sledge. Honma bodyslams Fujita. Honma applies the single leg crab. Honma taunts Makabe. Honma kicks Makabe in the gut. Honma dumps Makabe out of the ring. Honma knocks Leube off the ring apron. Honma tags in Nakashima. Fujita with a forearm smash. Nakashima bodyslams Fujita for a two count. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Nakashima with a Hip Toss for a two count. Nakashima tags in Honma. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma repeatedly kicks Fujita in the face. Fujita with three knife edge chops. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Fujita blocks The BrainBuster. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita with a knee lift. Honma answers with a back elbow smash. Fujita dropkicks Honma. Fujita tags in Leube. Leube with three shoulder tackles. Leube with three bodyslams. Leube follows that with forearm shivers. Leube sends Honma to the corner. Leube with a running elbow smash. Leube with a Hip Toss for a two count. Leube stomps on Honma’s chest. Honma blocks The Boston Crab. Leube applies a single leg crab. Honma grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Leube repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube whips Honma across the ring.

Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Leube in the face. Honma kicks Leube in the gut. Honma drops Leube with The DDT. Makabe and Nakashima are tagged in. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima with a running shoulder tackle. Nakashima continues to pepper Makabe with forearms. Nakashima sends Makabe to the corner. Nakashima with a running elbow smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Honma and Oiwa clears the ring. Makabe refuses to quit. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s back. Makabe blocks a Bodyslam from Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Makabe answers with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Double Irish Whip. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Leube with a running elbow smash. Makabe follows that with a corner clothesline. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Makabe applies The Boston Crab. Fujita dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Makabe clotheslines Nakashima for a two count. Makabe connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe, Kosei Fujita and Oskar Leube via Pinfall

Second Match: Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Gedo vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Clark Connors and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Gedo and Jado will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jado backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jado pats Gedo on the chest. Gedo answers with the greco roman eye poke. Bullet Club clears the ring. Gedo uppercuts Jado. Austin kicks Jado in the gut. Ishimori with a toe kick. Jado side steps Ishimori into a turnbuckle pad. Jado side steps Gedo into Ishimori. Wild Hips pulls Bullet Club out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi Japan with two running elbow smashes. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Jado drops Gedo with a knife edge chop. Jado goes for The Green Killer, but Bey gets in the way. Bullet Club starts brawling with Wild Hips. Bey whips Taguchi into Connors. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash off Austin’s back. Double Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination. Gedo is mauling Jado in the corner. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Gedo rakes the eyes of Jado. Austin with clubbing mid-kicks behind the referee’s back. Ishimori applies the greco roman throat hold. Ishimori tags in Austin.

Austin drives his knee into Jado’s back. Austin is choking Jado with his knee. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin stomps on Jado’s chest. Austin is choking Jado with his boot. Austin continues to abuse the referee’s five count. Austin tags in Bey. Bey with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Bey taunts Wato. Bey with a knee lift. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Jado reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey kicks Jado in the chest. Bey ducks a clothesline from Jado. Bey with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Jado hulks up. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Jado responds with a falling shoulder tackle. Connors and Austin are tagged in. Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors clears the ring. Connors scores the elbow knockdown. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Connors. Bey whips Connors across the ring. Connors puts Bey down with a shoulder tackle. Corner Hip Attack Party. Meeting Of The Hips.

Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori and Wato are tagged in. Ishimori dodges The Running Boot. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori showcases his speed and athleticism. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Wato. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Wato rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Ishimori denies The Recientemente. Wato with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wato sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Ishimori with a Flatliner into a turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Wato with a JawBreaker. Wato blocks The SuperKick. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Wato. Wato denies The Gedo Clutch. Wato goes for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Austin and Bey gets in the way. The referee is losing control of this match. Wato with a gut punch. Jado with a running knee lift. Double Hip Attack. Wato follows that with a Sunset Flip. Wato makes Gedo tap out to The Vendaval.

Winner: Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Clark Connors and Jado via Submission

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. Taichi, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Kanagawa. Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Takagi and Taichi starts brawling all over the arena. Taichi drives Takagi face first into a wall. Taichi chokes Takagi with a barricade. Takagi with elbows into the midsection of Taichi. Takagi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Taichi with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Takagi blocks a sumo style takedown from Takagi. The referee decided to call for the bell. Takagi demands that this match shall restart. The referee obliges. Shoulder Block Exchange. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi with a double handed chop. Taichi answers with a Mid-Kick. Taichi with a Running Boot. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi blocks The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for The Ryukon Lariat, but Taichi counters with the greco roman throat hold. Choke Hold Party. Chop Exchange. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Desperado launches Takahashi over the top rope. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Douki into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Bushi shoves Douki into Kanemaru. Titan with The SpringBoard Double Dropkick. Titan with The Quebrada. Takagi and Taichi are choking each other on the outside. Toe Kick Exchange. Taichi shoves the referee. Lariat Exchange. Takagi blocks The Sumo Style Takedown. Taichi shoves Takagi into a barricade. Taichi hits The Gedo Clutch on the floor. Takagi gets back into the ring at the count of nineteen. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Takagi connects with The Grounding Cobra to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Naito into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd obliges. Kidd wants a fist bump from Naito. Naito puts his fist up in the air. Naito rakes the eyes of Kidd. Naito whips Kidd across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Naito. Kidd with a Monkey Flip. Kidd mocks Naito. Kidd avoids the basement dropkick. Kidd goes for an elbow drop, but Naito ducks out of the way. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Kidd answers with the headscissors escape. Tranquillo Pose. Sanada and Coughlin are tagged in. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a full nelson lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Coughlin carries Sanada into the ropes. Coughlin adheres to the clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies the cravate. Coughlin goes for a Back Drop, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Coughlin blocks a boot from Sanada. Coughlin kicks Sanada in the gut. Coughlin goes for a snap mare takeover, Sanada lands back on his feet. Coughlin side steps a dropkick from Sanada. Coughlin with The La Magistral for a two count.

Coughlin flexes his muscles. Sanada wants Coughlin to shake his hand. Coughlin obliges. Misfired Toe Kicks. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Coughlin blocks The Paradise Lock. Coughlin with a running shoulder tackle. Coughlin poses for the crowd. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Wish Bone Attack. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Kidd taunts Naito. Kidd with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin inadvertently chops Kidd. Sanada kicks Coughlin in the gut. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Coughlin. Sanada with a drop toe hold to Kidd. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito kicks Kidd out of the ring. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Coughlin. Sanada with a chop block. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Coughlin. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito is putting the boots to Coughlin. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Coughlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito drags Coughlin to the corner. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada stomps on the left knee of Coughlin. Sanada kicks Coughlin in the gut. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada sends Coughlin to the corner. Coughlin kicks Sanada in the face. Coughlin goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Coughlin chops Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Coughlin catches Sanada in mid-air. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd scores two forearm knockdowns. Kidd with two dropkicks. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Kidd with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kidd unloads three knife edge chops. Kidd with a Mongolian Chop. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dumps Kidd out of the ring. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Kidd back into the ring. Sanada dives over Kidd. Kidd blocks The TKO. Sanada ducks under three clotheslines from Kidd. Sanada dropkicks Kidd. Kidd with a Western Lariat. Naito and Coughlin are tagged in.

Coughlin drives Naito back first into a turnbuckle pad. Coughlin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Coughlin uppercuts Naito. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin sends Naito to the corner. Coughlin with a leaping corner clothesline. Coughlin with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Naito blocks The Deadlift German Suplex. Coughlin with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Coughlin in the face. Naito decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Naito side steps Coughlin into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Belly to Back Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination for a two count. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito goes for a flying forearm smash, but Kidd counters with The Exploder Suplex. Kidd chops Naito. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd with The Back Drop Driver. Coughlin hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Sanada runs interference. Sanada dumps Kidd out of the ring. Assisted Spinning DDT. Sanada dropkicks Kidd off the apron. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. (2) TMDK In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Aaron Henare and Mikey Nicholls will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nicholls applies a wrist lock. Henare kicks Nicholls in the gut. Henare with a straight right hand. Henare applies a side headlock. Nicholls whips Henare across the ring. Henare runs into Nicholls. Shoulder Block Exchange. Henare rocks Nicholls with a forearm smash. Nicholls reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a discus back elbow smash. Nicholls dodges The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Nicholls drops Henare with two shoulder tackles. Nicholls applies a wrist lock. Haste tags himself in. Haste applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Henare’s neck for a one count. Haste grabs a side wrist lock. Nicholls tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Standing MoonSault/Fist Drop Combination for a two count. Nicholls fish hooks Khan. Nicholls applies a front face lock. Haste tags himself in. Nicholls with a knife edge chop. Haste chops Henare. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Haste uppercuts Henare. Henare teep kicks Haste into the ropes. Khan drives his knee into Nicholls back. Henare with a Lou Thez Press.

Khan knocks Nicholls off the ring apron. Henare HeadButts Haste. Henare tags in Khan. Henare is choking Haste in the corner. Khan uses the top rope to choke Haste. Khan abuses the referee’s five count. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan tags in Henare. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan applies a wrist lock. Henare with a gut punch. Henare with clubbing blows to Haste’s chest. Khan wraps the microphone cord around Haste’s neck. Haste with a gut punch. Khan hammers down on the back of Haste’s neck. Khan punches Haste. Khan slams Haste’s head on the apron. Haste with a forearm smash. Khan drives Haste back first into the apron. Khan starts biting Haste’s forehead. Khan finally rolls Haste back into the ring. Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count. Henare repeatedly kicks Haste in the face. Henare with clubbing mid-kicks. Haste blocks a boot from Henare. Haste kicks the left hamstring of Henare. Haste kicks Henare in the face. Haste ducks a clothesline from Henare. Haste with The Michinoku Driver. Haste tags in Nicholls.

Nicholls with a double clothesline. Nicholls with two corner clotheslines. Nicholls ducks a clothesline from Khan. Nicholls shoves Khan into Henare. Nicholls with another double clothesline. Henare fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nicholls drops Henare with The DDT. Nicholls with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Henare fights from underneath. Nicholls hits The SpineBuster. Nicholls with another Sliding Lariat for a two count. Haste dumps Khan out of the ring. Nicolls whips Henare across the ring. Henare with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Henare tags in Khan. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Nicholls kicks Khan in the gut. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Nicholls. Khan repeatedly slams Nicholls head on a turnbuckle pad. Khan dumps Nicholls face first on a turnbuckle pad. Khan with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Nicholls with a short-arm lariat. Assisted Uppercut. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Haste dumps Henare out of the ring. Henare denies Thunder Valley. Henare connects with The Rampage. Khan punches Nicholls. Standing Switch Exchange. Nicholls decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Nicholls with a forearm/back elbow combination. United Empire plants Nicholls with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (0) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Quadruple Eye Poke before the bell rings. Takahashi dumps Fale out of the ring. Stereo Eye Rakes. Takahashi drives Fale back first into the steel barricade. EVIL and Owens plays hot potato with a steel chair. Togo pretends that he got hit with the chair. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. EVIL rolls Owens back into the ring. EVIL rakes the eyes of Owens. EVIL sends Owens to the corner. Owens dives over EVIL. Owens ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Owens with a Running Clothesline. Owens gets distracted by Togo. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Owens. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Owens. EVIL rakes the back of Owens. EVIL rolls Owens back into the ring. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Owens.

Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Owens kicks Takahashi in the gut. Owens with a knife edge chop. Takahashi buries his knee into the midsection of Owens. Takahashi runs Owens into a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Owens for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. Owens fights from underneath. Owens with a knife edge chop. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Owens into the exposed steel. Togo starts choking Owens behind the referee’s back. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL grabs a side wrist lock. EVIL whips Owens across the ring. Owens ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Togo. Owens with a shoulder block. Owens follows that with a Roll Through SuperKick. Fale and Takahashi are tagged in.

Fale with a gut punch. Fale sends Takahashi to the corner. Fale levels Takahashi with The Body Avalanche. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Fale’s fingers. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Fale. EVIL trips Fale from the outside. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi uses the referee for leverage. Takahashi shoves the referee into a shoulder tackle from Fale. Takahashi kicks Fale in the gut. Sho delivers multiple chair shots. House Of Torture gangs up on Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Sho is throwing haymakers at Fale. Owens nails Sho with The V-Trigger. Bullet Club hits The Grenade Launcher. Togo wraps the garrote around Fale’s neck. Owens clocks Takahashi with the walking stick. Owens blocks a low blow from EVIL. Fale with a low blow of his own. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Lance Archer and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Archer backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Tanahashi with a waist lock go-behind. Tanahashi ducks under a back elbow from Archer. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Archer whips Tanahashi across the ring. Archer drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Archer with a running forearm smash. Tanahashi dodges The Big Boot. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of Archer. Yano and Suzuki are tagged in. Suzuki slaps Yano in the face. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Suzuki HeadButts Yano. Suzuki mocks Yano. Suzuki tugs on Yano’s hair. Suzuki whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano dodges The Helluva Kick. Yano slaps Suzuki in the back of the head. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Suzuki. Yano kicks the left hamstring of Suzuki. Suzuki drops Yano with The Big Boot. Archer knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Suzuki whips Yano into the steel barricade. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki wraps the cable cord around Yano’s neck.

Suzuki sends Yano chest first into the barricade. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Archer sends Tanahashi bak first into the barricade. Suzuki rolls Yano back into the ring. Suzuki rams his boot across Yano’s face. Suzuki toys around with Yano. Yano with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer helps Yano get back on his feet. Archer whips Yano into the exposed steel. Archer taunts Tanahashi. Archer stomps on Yano’s chest. Archer with two forearm smashes. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker behind the referee’s back. Archer stands on the midsection of Yano. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki grabs Yano’s beard. Suzuki with a palm strike. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi slams the right shoulder of Archer on the top rope. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Suzuki. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Suzuki dodges The SlingBlade. Suzuki sends Tanahashi to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count.

Suzuki pie faces Tanahashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Suzuki answers with a Running Boot. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer runs towards Yano. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Archer with rapid fire bodyshots. Archer is raining down haymakers in the corner. Archer puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Tanahashi drops Archer with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano ducks a clothesline from Archer. Yano tugs on Archer’s braids. Yano side steps Archer into the exposed steel. Archer blocks The Schoolboy Rollup. Double Irish Whip. Yano avoids The Helluva Kick. Yano ducks a clothesline from Suzuki. Tanahashi slaps Archer in the face. Yano rolls Archer over for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Archer with a Running Double Crossbody Block. Yano rakes the eyes of Archer. Archer blocks the low blow. Yano goes for the backslide cover, but Suzuki counters a leg lock. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer puts Yano on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

Eight Match: (2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (2) Aussie Open In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Yoshi Hashi and Mark Davis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davis backs Hashi into the ropes. Hashi ducks under a chop from Davis. Hashi kicks Davis in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Davis neck. Hashi applies a side headlock. Davis whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi runs into Davis. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hashi with a back elbow smash. Davis drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Davis with a knife edge chop. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher chops Hashi. Fletcher with forearm shivers. Goto made the blind tag. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Fletcher. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Davis in the gut. War Drums to Aussie Open. Goto kicks the left hamstring of Davis. Goto sends Davis face first into the steel ring post. Hashi whips Fletcher into a steel barricade. Goto hammers down on the back of Davis neck. Red Shoes is losing control of this match. Meeting Of The Minds. Bishamon gets sandwiched on the outside. Aussie Open poses for the crowd. Fletcher rolls Goto back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Handed Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Fletcher goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Fletcher stomps on the midsection of Goto. Fletcher with a forearm smash. Fletcher with a chop/stomp combination in the corner. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis bodyslams Goto for a two count. Davis applies an arm-bar. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Davis toys around with Goto. Davis with a knife edge chop. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher with another chop/stomp combination. Goto kicks Fletcher in the gut. Fletcher is lighting up Goto’s chest. Fletcher rams his forearm across Goto’s face. Red Shoes admonishes Fletcher. Chop Exchange. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi knocks Davis off the ring apron. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Fletcher. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Fletcher draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Fletcher. Hashi with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Fletcher blocks The Kumagoroshi.

Misfired SuperKicks. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Fletcher with The Half & Half Suplex. Goto and Davis are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Davis kicks Goto in the gut. Davis ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with a Spinning Clothesline. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Davis to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Davis blocks The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a back elbow smash. Davis bodyslams Goto. Davis with a Senton Splash. Fletcher tags himself in. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Fletcher. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Hashi SuperKicks Davis. Bishamon with two corner clotheslines. Goto kicks Fletcher in the gut. Diving Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Fletcher denies The Shoto. Fletcher drills Goto with The BrainBuster. Fletcher tags in Davis. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Davis rams his forearm across Goto’s face. Davis with a sliding forearm smash. Goto sends Davis into the ropes. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a running short-arm lariat. Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Second Chop Exchange. Hashi SuperKicks Davis. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Davis denies Karma. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davis tags in Fletcher. Goto blocks The Corealis. Fletcher kicks Goto in the gut. Fletcher blocks The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Fletcher. Davis denies The Violent Flash. Fletcher dropkicks Goto off the apron. Double Lariat to Hashi. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (2-0)

– Aussie Open (2-0)

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (2-0)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (1-1)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (1-1)

– TMDK (1-1)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-1)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-2)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (0-2)

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-2)

