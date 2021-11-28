NJPW World Tag League Results 11/28/21

Togane Arena

Chiba, Japan

First Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita applies a side headlock. Nakashima brings Fujita down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Nakashima transitions into a wrist lock. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Nakashima responds with a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Fujita transitions into the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakashima applies a hammerlock. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima transitions into a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakashima applies a rear chin lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima applies The Sleeper Hold. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back and chest. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Fujita dropkicks Nakashima. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Fujita transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Fujita with two toe kicks. Fujita applies The Kimura Lock. Nakashima refuses to quit. Fujita is putting the boots to Nakashima. Fujita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita slaps Nakashima in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima whips Fujita across the ring. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Fujita denies the single leg crab. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Nakashima bodyslams Fujita. Nakashima applies the single leg crab. Nakashima is going to the well with these stomps. Fujita slaps Nakashima in the face. Nakashima applies the single leg crab as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (0-4) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. (1-3) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tomoaki Honma and Hiroyoshi Tenzan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma ducks under a Mongolian Chop from Tenzan. Honma kicks Tenzan in the gut. Honma applies a side headlock. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan whips Honma across the ring. Honma runs into Tenzan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma tells Tenzan to bring it. Tenzan clotheslines Honma. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Tenzan with a crossface. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Mongolian Chop Party. Kojima punches Honma in the back. Kojima bodyslams Honma. TenCozy goes for their Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination, but Honma ducks out of the way. Honma pulls Kojima out of the ring. Honma sends Kojima back first into the steel barricade. Honma kicks Kojima in the gut. Honma rolls Kojima back into the ring. Honma tags in Makabe.

Makabe stomps on Kojima’s back. Makabe slams Kojima’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Makabe with forearm shivers. Makabe is choking Kojima with his knee. The referee admonishes Makabe. Makabe slams Kojima’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma kicks Kojima in the back. Honma unloads four knife edge chops for a two count. Honma repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s back. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Honma drops Kojima with a double handed chop. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe applies a rear chin lock. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Makabe stomps on Honma’s back. Makabe tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Honma knocks Tenzan off the apron. Honma is lighting up Kojima’s chest. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with two toe kicks. Makabe hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Makabe applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima creates distance with The DDT. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Honma off the apron. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Makabe. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan follows that with a corner clothesline. Tenzna drills Makabe with The BrainBuster for a two count. Makabe denies The Anaconda Buster. Makabe kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Makabe. Tenzan shrugs off a short-arm lariat. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe slams Tenzan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Makabe with another corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Tenzan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Tenzan HeadButts Makabe. Tenzan kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Lariat. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Kojima and Honma are tagged in.

Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Kojima with two toe kicks. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Honma to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Honma rises back on his feet. Kojima kicks Honma in the gut. Kojima with a straight right hand. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a running shoulder tackle. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma drills Kojima with The BrainBuster for a two count. Honma knocks Tenzan off the apron. GBH Lariat. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a to count. Makabe dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Kojima denies The PileDriver. Forearm Exchange. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima kicks Honma in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Tenzan with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Double Irish Whip. Makabe goes for a Double Clothesline, but TenCozy counters with The TenCozy Cutter. Tenzan kicks Makabe out of the ring. Honma ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Honma with a Running Lariat for a two count. Honma goes for The PileDriver, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Honma HeadButts Kojima. Kojima plants Honma with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-3) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (3-1) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Fale dumps Sanada out of the ring. Owens repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Owens is choking Naito with his boot. Owens punches Naito in the jaw. Owens with a clubbing axe handle across the back of Naito. Owens continues to stomp on Naito’s chest. Owens applies a wrist lock. Owens the irish whip. Naito repeatedly kicks Owens in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito follows that with a basement dropkick. Naito poses for the crowd. Naito tugs on Owens hair. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada grabs Owens hair. Sanada hammers down on the back of Owens neck. Sanada whips Owens across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Fale breaks up the submission hold. Naito with forearms into the midsection of Owens. Naito turns a reverse hammer throw from Owens into a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Fale. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito sends Owens to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Owens. Fale denies Combination Cabron.

Owens slams Naito’s head on the top rope. Fale sends Naito back first into the steel barricade. Owens tags in Fale. Fale rolls Naito back into the ring. Fale repeatedly stomps on Naito’s knees. Fale stands on the right knee of Naito. Fale tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly drops his weight on the right knee of Naito. Owens applies a leg lock. Owens slams the right leg of Naito on the ring apron. Owens stomps on Naito’s back. Owens mocks LIJ. Owens with a forearm shot across the back of Naito. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito ducks a clothesline from Fale. Owens drives his knee into Naito’s back. Fale inadvertently clotheslines Owens off the apron. Naito kicks Fale in the gut. Fale denies The Satellite DDT. Fale with a gut punch. Fale whips Naito across the ring. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with three dropkicks. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada.

Sanada sends Fale tumbling to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Fale back into the ring. Sanada dives over Fale. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Fale with a running elbow drop for a two count. Fale tags in Owens. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Owens with The Slingshot BackBreaker for a two count. Sanada blocks a boot from Owens. Single Leg Takedown Exchange. Owens repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Owens applies The Paradise Lock. Naito kicks Owens in the gut. Fale attacks Naito from behind. Naito denies The Grenade Launcher. Naito with a back elbow/forearm combination. Fale delivers a gut punch. Owens with a knee lift. Fale with a running lariat. Owens follows that with a running forearm smash. Fale levels Sanada with The Body Avalanche. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Press Slam Combination. Owens hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana. Sanada dodges The V-Trigger. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (3-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (3-1) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Aaron Henare will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Henare into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Henare applies a wrist lock. Henare with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi starts playing the air guitar. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi hands the air guitar over to Henare. Henare smashes the air guitar in half. Yano and Khan are tagged in. Khan wants to amateur wrestle. Yano doesn’t seem to be interested. Khan kicks Yano in the gut. Khan with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Khan whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano slaps Khan in the back of the head. Khan ducks a clothesline from Yano. Khan applies The Claw. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots to Yano. Henare knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Henare with a Mid-Kick. Khan follows that with The Big Splash for a two count. Khan applies The Butterfly Lock. Khan tags in Henare.

Henare with a gut punch/forearm combination. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare applies an arm-bar. Khan tags himself in. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Yano in the back. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan talks smack to Yano. Khan is trying to make Yano kiss his feet. Khan blocks the low blow. Yano tugs on Khan’s hair. Khan decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Khan down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi knocks Henare off the apron. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Khan. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Henare. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Khan denies The SlingBlade. Khan applies The Sheep Killer.

Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan tags in Henare. Henare is raining down forearms in the corner. Henare screams at Tanahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Tanahashi in the back for a two count. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi drops Henare with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Henare punches Yano in the back. Henare with the irish whip. Yano side steps Henare into the exposed steel. Yano knocks Khan off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Yano with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi with a running forearm smash. Yano follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Henare into the exposed steel. Henare dodges The SlingBlade. Henare shoves Tanahashi into Yano. Khan nails Tanahashi with The Pump Kick. Khan with the irish whip. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan uppercuts Tanahashi. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Henare unloads his combination offense. Tanahashi slaps Henare in the face. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (3-1) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (2-2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Goto dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Hashi sends EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Goto whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. EVIL suffers the same fate. Goto rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Goto repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Goto sends Takahashi to the corner. Goto stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to EVIL. Double Irish Whip. EVIL bails out to the floor. Hashi runs after Togo. Hashi rolls Togo into the ring. War Drums to Togo. Goto repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi tugs on Goto’s hair. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Goto into the exposed steel. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Takahashi sends Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL drives Goto back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL wraps the cable cord around Goto’s neck. EVIL rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL continues to whip Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi is throwing haymakers at Goto. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Goto out of the ring. Togo punches Goto. Togo rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. Goto with three overhand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL with the irish whip. Goto knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto with a Belly to Back Suplex. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi places EVIL on the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of EVIL. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi delivers his combination offense.

EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Togo trips Hashi from the outside. EVIL stands on the midsection of Hashi. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Goto counters with a Running Lariat. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Togo runs interference. EVIL throws Hashi into the referee. EVIL shoves Goto into Hashi. EVIL delivers the low blow. Hashi kicks EVIL in the gut. Hashi with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL responds with another low blow. EVIL dumps Goto out of the ring. Togo wraps the choker around Goto and Hashi’s necks. EVIL drives a steel chair into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi attacks Hashi with the pimp stick. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (3-1) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (3-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tanga Loa and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Loa obliges. Strong lockup. Loa shoves Taichi into the canvas. Loa tells Taichi to bring it. Taichi kicks Loa in the gut. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Loa. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Loa drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga punches Taichi in the back. Tonga talks smack to Taichi. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Tonga hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Tonga drives Taichi back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre with three uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga denies the neck crank. Sabre avoids the elbow drop. Sabre applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Sabre holds onto the ropes. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Tonga with a Hip Toss. Sabre brings Tonga down to the mat. Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck.

Sabre applies the cravate. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga with a deep arm-drag. Tonga applies an arm-bar. Sabre answers with the headscissors neck lock. Sabre grabs a side headlock. Tonga whips Sabre across the ring. Tonga denies the backslide cover. Tonga drops Sabre with a Flatliner. Loa knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Loa is choking Taichi with his boot. Tonga dumps Sabre out of the ring. Loa stomps on Sabre’s back. Loa drives Sabre back first into the apron. Loa whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Loa rolls Sabre back into the ring. Tonga hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tonga with clubbing elbow smashes. Tonga stomps on Sabre’s back. Tonga with a Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee is trying to calm down Taichi. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Loa with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Loa hits The Jackhammer for a two count. Loa tags in Tonga. Sabre with three uppercuts. Tonga kicks Sabre in the gut. Tonga with two uppercuts. Sabre responds with another neck crank. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Tonga blocks a boot from Taichi. Tonga hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Tonga with The Hook Kick. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga dodges The Axe Bomber. Loa applies a waist lock. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tonga in the back. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Taichi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi rips off his pants. Tonga avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Tonga denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga tags in Loa. Toe Kick Exchange. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with another Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre kicks Tonga off the apron. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi follows that with a Mid-Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a two count.

Belly to Back Suplex/Chokeslam Combination for a two count. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Loa counters with a Bodyslam. Tonga pulls Taichi out of the ring. Tonga drives Taichi back first into the barricade. Loa whips Sabre across the ring. GOD with two liver shots. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tonga bodyslams Taichi into the turnbuckle pad. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Tonga dumps Taichi out of the ring. Loa PowerBombs Sabre. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sabre denies The Super PowerBomb. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Tonga counters with a side thrust kick. Tonga dodges The Axe Bomber. GOD connects with Guerrilla Warfare. Sabre denies The Magic Killer. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre with two running uppercuts. Loa kicks Sabre in the gut. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Sabre counters with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-4) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku vs. (0-4) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Minoru Suzuki and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Wrist Lock Exchange. Suzuki applies a hammerlock. Suzuki backs Nagata into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Suzuki pats Nagata on the chest. Suzuki slaps Nagata in the face. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku with clubbing blows to Nagata’s back. Michinoku drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Nagata punches Michinoku in the back. Nagata with a knee lift. Nagata kicks Suzuki off the ring apron. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Michinoku avoids the double team attack. Michinoku kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Michinoku with a knee lift. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with a flurry of mid-kicks. Tiger Mask kicks Michinoku in the face. Tiger Mask stomps on Michinoku’s chest. Tiger Mask applies a front face lock. Nagata tags himself in. Nagata kicks Michinoku in the gut. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata punches Michinoku in the back. Nagata with a forearm smash. Michinoku kicks Nagata in the gut. Michinoku with a knee lift. Nagata answers with two forearms. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the back. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Nagata out of the ring.

All hell starts breaking loose in Chiba. Suzuki whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki wraps a cable cord around Nagata’s neck. Suzuki starts choking Nagata with a steel chair. Red Shoes admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki stomps on Nagata’s back. Nagata with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Suzuki slams Nagata’s head on the apron. Suzuki rolls Nagata back into the ring. Michinoku is choking Nagata with his knee. Michinoku stomps on Nagata’s chest. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki wraps a rope around Nagata’s neck. Suzuki goes into the cover for a two count. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku kicks the left shoulder of Nagata. Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku presses his knuckles against Nagata’s face. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s face. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with a snap mare takedown. Suzuki kicks Tiger Mask off the apron. Suzuki blasts Nagata with The PK. Red Shoes ignores Suzuki’s pin attempt.

Suzuki toys around with Nagata. Nagata shoves Suzuki. Nagata with forearm shivers. Suzuki slaps Nagata in the chest. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Suzuki brings Nagata to the corner. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku kicks Nagata in the gut. Michinoku slams Nagata’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Michinoku with the irish whip. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku follows that with a running knee strike for a two count. Michinoku with a knee lift. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Michinoku. Nagata create distance with The Kitchen Sink. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Michinoku avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Michinoku rakes the back of Tiger Mask. Michinoku pulls back the arms of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Michinoku denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Suzuki breaks up the submission hold. Tiger Mask yells at Suzuki. Michinoku with a jumping leg lariat. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a one count. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count.

Suzuki repeatedly kicks Nagata in the face. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Michinoku kicks Nagata in the gut. Michinoku sends Nagata to the corner. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki rocks Nagata with a forearm smash. Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku has Tiger Mask in The CrossFace. Suzuki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nagata denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Double Irish Whip. Nagata side steps Michinoku into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with a Running Boot. Nagata with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Suzuki with a knee lift. Nagata answers with a forearm smash. Nagata dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Nagata with a Hook Kick. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata drills Michinoku with The BrainBuster for a two count. Suzuki wraps the rope around Nagata’s neck. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Tiger Mask kicks Suzuki in the gut. Double Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger Mask applies The Sleeper Hold on Suzuki. Nagata plants Michinoku with The Bridging Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-4) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (5-0)

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (4-1)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-1)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (3-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-2)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (3-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-2)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (2-3)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-4)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (0-5)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-5)

