NJPW World Tag League Results 11/30/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

Tomoaki Honma and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies the cravate. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Honma backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma slaps Nagata in the face. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Honma drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Honma with a blistering chop. Honma talks smack to Nagata. Nagata with two forearm shivers. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata slaps Honma in the face. Nagata with The Mid-Kick. Nagata stomps on Honma’s chest. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma with a cheap shot to Nagata. Tsuji kicks Honma in the gut. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji tags in Nagata.

Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata kicks Kojima off the ring apron. Nagata stomps on Honma’s chest. Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji kicks the right shoulder of Honma. Tsuji with a Side Walk Slam. Tsuji knocks Kojima off the apron. Tsuji applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Tsuji with the irish whip. Honma kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Honma ducks a clothesline from Tsuji. Honma creates distance with The DDT. Kojima and Nagata are tagged in. Nagata kicks Kojima in the gut. Nagata with forearm shivers. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima knocks Tsuji off the apron. Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Nagata kicks Kojima in the face. Nagata applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Nagata with The DDT. Third Forearm Exchange.

Kojima whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Kojima. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji sends Kojima to the corner. Tsuji with The Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima for a two count. Nagata dumps Honma out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nagata with The PK. Tsuji with a Running SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with The Running Splash for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Nagata kicks Honma in the gut. Honma responds with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Tsuji dropkicks Kojima. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji Spears Kojima for a two count. Tsuji goes for The Running PowerSlam, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (6) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (6) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

The Empire attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Khan kicks EVIL in the gut. Khan rakes the eyes of EVIL. Khan sends EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Cobb unloads two knife edge chops. Cobb rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Khan grabs the left ear of Takahashi. Khan drops Takahashi with a tomahawk chop. Khan with a GutWrench Side Slam for a two count. Khan drives Takahashi chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Khan with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s back. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Takahashi’s back. Cobb slings Takahashi across the ring. Cobb taunts EVIL. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan delivers a gut punch. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan sends Takahashi face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb punches Takahashi in the back. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb applies a front face lock. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with a double sledge across the back of Takahashi. Khan talks smack to EVIL. Khan applies pressure to the back of Takahashi’s neck. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Khan answers with The Mongolian Chop. Takahashi dumps Khan face first on the top rope.

Khan tumbles to the floor. EVIL drives a steel chair into the midsection of Khan. EVIL wraps the chair around Khan’s neck. Home Run Shot. Cobb is distracted by Togo. EVIL sends Cobb back first into the steel barricade. EVIL rolls Khan back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Khan into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Khan out of the ring. EVIL repeatedly drives Khan back first into the barricade. EVIL rakes the eyes of Khan. EVIL rolls Khan back into the ring. EVIL stands on Khan’s face. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Khan back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. EVIL dumps Cobb out of the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Khan. Takahashi drops Khan with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Khan creates distance with The Pump Kick. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives Takahashi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with the irish whip. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb follows that with The Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Cobb’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Cobb. Takahashi sends Cobb face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi connects with The Olympic Slam for a two count. The referee is distracted by Togo. Takahashi clocks Cobb with his pimp stick. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Khan counters with The Iron Claw. EVIL kicks Khan in the gut. EVIL negates The Claw. EVIL throws the right leg of Khan into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Khan. Togo wraps the choker around Khan’s neck. Khan drops EVIL with The Mongolian Chop. Khan shoves Takahashi into EVIL. Khan with a Judo Toss. Cobb plants Takahashi with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (4) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Owens repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Owens is choking Goto with his boot. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Owens. Hashi with a running chop. Goto with a corner clothesline. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Chaos gangs up on Bullet Club. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Owens sends Hashi back first into the steel barricade. Fale stomps on Goto’s chest. Fale rolls Goto back into the ring. Owens starts choking Goto with the t-shirt. The referee admonishes Owens. Owens applies a side headlock. Owens with closed fist shot. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with heavy bodyshots in the corner.

Fale argues with the referee. Fale is choking Goto with his boot. Owens rams his boot across Goto’s face. Fale bodyslams Goto. Fale tags in Owens. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Owens with three elbow drops. Owens tags in Fale. Fale repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Fale walks over Goto’s back. Fale goes for an elbow drop, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi knocks Owens off the ring apron. Hashi runs into Fale. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Hashi hits The Head Hunter for a two count. Fale denies The SuperKick. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi applies a waist lock. Fale backs Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Fale tags in Owens.

Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Hashi for a two count. Owens toys around with Hashi. Hashi denies The V-Trigger. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Owens lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Owens ducks a clothesline from Goto. Owens unloads his combination offense. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens connects with The Jewel’s Heist for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks Fale. Owens inadvertently nails Fale with The Pump Kick. Goto clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Owens drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Owens rolls Goto over for a two count. Owens negates The Ushigoroshi. Owens shoves Goto into Hashi. Goto dodges The V-Trigger. Hashi SuperKicks Owens. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos plants Owens with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. (8) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Toa Henare and Tomohiro Ishii will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henare applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Henare across the ring. Henare runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Henare drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Henare knocks Yano off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Boston Crab. Yano tugs on Tanahashi and Henare’s hair. Double Boot to the midsection of Yano. Yano gets trapped in The Double Boston Crab. Ishii breaks up the submission hold. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Henare repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Yano kicks Henare in the back. Henare clotheslines Yano off the apron. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Ishii repeatedly kicks Henare in the back. Ishii toys around with Henare.

Henare slaps Ishii in the face. Henare with forearm shivers. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano stomps on Henare’s chest. Yano whips Henare into the exposed steel. The referee is trying to calm down Tanahashi. Yano repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back. Henare is displaying his fighting spirit. Yano rakes the eyes of Henare. Yano sends Henare back first into the exposed steel. Yano goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Henare blocks it. Yano with a forearm smash. Yano whips Henare across the ring. Henare creates distance with a Leaping Shoulder Tackle. Henare tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Ishii off the apron. Tanahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Tanahashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Yano. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Yano. Tanahashi follows that with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Yano tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Yano pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Yano tags in Ishii.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Henare ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Henare knocks Yano off the apron. Henare runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Henare. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Henare shoves Ishii. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Misfired Vertical Suplex’s. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Henare SuperKicks Ishii. Yano trips Tanahashi from the outside. Yano pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. Yano sends Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Yano with a shoulder block. Yano slams Henare’s head on the top rope. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Yano sends Henare to the corner. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Henare fires back with clubbing elbow smashes. Yano rakes the eyes of Henare. Henare sends Yano back first into the exposed steel. Henare clotheslines Yano.

Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Ishii drops Henare with a forearm smash. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of Ishii. Yano ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii clotheslines Tanahashi. Yano whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Ishii sends Henare to the corner. Henare ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Henare into Tanahashi. Tanahashi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Tanahashi with a Leaping Crossbody Block to Ishii. Ishii avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi reveres out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Ishii with The Twist and Shout. SlingBlade/Leg Sweep Combination.

Tanahashi wipes out Yano with The SlingShot Pescado. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Ishii negates The TOA Bottom. Henare decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Henare ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Henare Spears Ishii for a two count. Tanahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Yano shoves Tanahashi into Henare. Tanahashi whips Yano into the exposed steel. Yano side steps Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Henare kicks Yano in the gut. Henare whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Ishii with a Running Clothesline. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii blocks a lariat from Henare. HeadButt Exchange. Henare negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Henare with The Spinning Hook Kick. Henare goes for The TOA Bottom, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii plants Henare with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. (6) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Sanada and Tama Tonga will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a waist lock. Tonga drop steps into a side headlock. Sanada transitions into a hammerlock. Tonga applies the cravate. Tonga goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Tonga avoids the basement dropkick. Tonga goes for an elbow drop, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Tong answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada dropkicks Tonga. Sanada tags in Takagi. Sanada applies a front face lock. Takagi kicks Tonga in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. LIJ with Two Elbow Drops. Takagi follows that with a Senton Splash for a one count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. LIJ works on the left wrist of Tonga. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada dives over Tonga. Sanada showcases his speed and agility. Tonga with The Stunner on the top rope. Loa knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Loa whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Loa hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Jado sends Sanada back first into the barricade. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Tonga slams Sanada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga tags in Loa.

Following a snap mare takeover, GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s for a two count. Loa repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Loa drives Sanada back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. GOD are mauling Sanada in the corner. The referee admonishes Loa. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada applies a waist lock. Loa decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Loa. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a chop/jab/forearm combination. Tonga punches Takagi in the back. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Takagi two corner clotheslines. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Takagi shoves Tonga into Loa. GOD shrugs off The Double Clothesline. Double Boot to the midsection of Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with The Double DDT. Takagi knocks Jado off the apron. Takagi whips Loa across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Takagi with a Back Drop Driver. Loa rises back on his feet. Loa ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Loa with a Snap German Suplex. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Sanada and Tonga are tagged in.

Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sanada with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Tonga. Tonga with a forearm smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Tonga to the floor. Sanada with The SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Tonga back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Tonga denies The TKO. Takagi applies The Sleeper Hold. Tonga gets trapped in Skull End. Stereo Skull Ends. LIJ with The Assisted Tongan Twist for a two count. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sanada kicks Tonga in the face. Takagi clotheslines the back of Tonga’s neck. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Takagi dumps Loa out of the ring. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Tonga ducks out of the way. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Assisted Tongan Twist for a two count. Takagi with forearm shivers. GOD drills Takagi with another Tongan Twist. GOD connects with The Magic Killer for a two count.

Loa drives Sanada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. GOD goes for The Super PowerBomb, but Sanada counters with The FrankenSteiner. Takagi negates The GunStun. The referee goes down in the process. Takagi denies the kendo stick shot from Jado. Takagi with two right jabs. Sanada dropkicks Tonga. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Sanada hits The TKO. Takagi with forearm shivers. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Takagi clotheslines Loa over the top rope. Sanada applies Skull End. Tonga with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Skull End Exchange. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Tonga goes for The Tongan Twist, but Sanada counters with The Swinging Skull End. The referee is distracted by Lao. Jado nails Sanada with the kendo stick. Tonga plants Sanada with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (6) Juice Robinson & David Finlay In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr and David Finlay will start things off. Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Sabre stands on the left hand of Finlay. Bow and Arrow Exchange. Sabre scrambles to the corner. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay with a wrist lock takedown. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Sabre. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Robinson applies a front face lock. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson bodyslams Sabre. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Sabre for a two count. Finlay applies a front face lock. Finlay gator rolls Sabre to the corner. Finlay tags in Robinson.

Double Irish Whip. Double Boot to the midsection of Sabre. Double Bulldog. Robinson knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson puts Sabre on his shoulders. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Sabre knocks Finlay off the apron. Taichi is choking Robinson with his boot. Suzuki Gun are abusing Red Shoves five count. Sabre tags in Taichi. Suzuki Gun uses the middle rope as a weapon. Taichi continues to choke Robinson in the corner. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre knocks Finlay off the apron. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi goes back to repeatedly choking Robinson and Finlay. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Robinson with forearm shivers. Robinson HeadButts Taichi. Taichi shoves Finlay off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Robinson with a Double Crossbody Block. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Sabre. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut to Taichi. Finlay follows that with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count.

Finlay goes for The Uranage Slam, but Sabre gets in the way. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Finlay. Taichi rakes the eyes of Robinson. Taichi dumps Finlay out of the ring. Taichi drives Finlay shoulder first into the steel ring post. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts to Robinson. Sabre is choking Robinson with his boot. Taichi wraps the left shoulder of Finlay around the steel barricade. Taichi rolls Finlay back into the ring. Taichi tags in Sabre. Taichi stomps on Finlay’s chest. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Finlay. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi wraps the left shoulder of Finlay around the top rope. Taichi sends Finlay shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre toys around with Finlay. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi applies a hammerlock. Taichi punches Finlay in the back. Taichi taunts Robinson. Finlay is displaying his fighting spirit. Taichi sends Finlay shoulder firs into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi knocks Robinson off the apron. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Robinson. Finlay denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi rakes the eyes of Finlay. Finlay dodges The Axe Bomber. Finlay creates distance with The Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson and Sabre are tagged in.

Robinson with a series of running elbow smashes. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Sabre kicks Robinson in the gut. Sabre uppercuts Robinson. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Robinson follows that with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson with two running clotheslines. Juice Jabs. Sabre avoids The Left Hand Of God. Sabre applies a guillotine choke. Robinson with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Robinson tags in Finlay. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Finlay with a running elbow smash. FinJuice follows that with their BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Robinson dumps Taichi out of the ring. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson whips Sabre across the ring. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taichi trips Finlay from the outside. Taichi pulls Finlay out of the ring. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Sabre rolls under a clothesline from Robinson. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre hits The PK for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Finlay pulls Taichi out of the ring. Robinson goes for The Zack Driver, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker. Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Taichi negates The Doomsday Device. Stereo Cobra Twists. Robinson grabs the middle rope which forces the break.

Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Robinson. Sabre with clubbing chest kicks. Robinson is pissed. Sabre repeatedly kicks Robinson in the face. Sabre dodges The Leg Lariat. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Robinson hits The Juice Box. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay knocks Taichi off the apron. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Sabre responds with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Finlay. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Taichi. Taichi kicks the left shoulder of Finlay. Finlay with a knife edge chop. Finlay blocks a boot from Taichi. Finlay with another uppercut. Taichi side steps Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Robinson drops Taichi with The Leg Lariat. Robinson delivers The Right Hand Of God. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Finlay goes for The Stunner, but Taichi counters with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Finlay negates Black Mephisto. Finlay with a Jumping Knee Strike. Taichi rocks Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay denies The SuperKick. Taichi negates The Acid Drop. Suzuki Gun goes for their Black Mephisto/Zack Driver Combination, but Robinson counters with Two Left Hands Of God. Finlay with The Stunner. Robinson connects with The Pulp Friction. Finlay plants Taichi with The Acid Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 10 Points (5-2)

2.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 8 Points (4-3)

3.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 8 Points (4-3)

4.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 8 Points (4-3)

5.) Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 8 Points (4-3)

6.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 8 Points (4-3)

7.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 8 Points (4-3)

8.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 6 Points (3-4)

9.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 4 Points (2-5)

10.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 2 Points (1-6)

