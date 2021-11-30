NJPW World Tag League Results 11/30/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Strong lockup. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Nakashima with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Nakashima grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Nakashima floats over into a side headlock. Nakashima transitions into a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Hammerlock Exchange. Oiwa with four sharp elbow strikes. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Nakashima brings Oiwa down to the mat. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Nakashima transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Oiwa answers with a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover.

Nakashima applies a headscissors neck lock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima applies a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakashima applies a rear chin lock. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Nakashima hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Nakashima applies The Sleeper Hold. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima continues to stomp on Oiwa’s neck. Nakashima hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Nakashima applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa with a fireman’s carry takeover. Oiwa goes back to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa applies The Kimura Lock. Oiwa stomps on the left shoulder of Nakashima. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima goes back to The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Nakashima transitions into a Guillotine Choke as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (3-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. (0-5) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Suzuki wraps his towel around Fale’s neck. Owens punches Michinoku in the gut. Suzuki with a knee lift. Gut Punch Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Owens grabs Suzuki from behind. Fale with another gut punch. Fale rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Fale tags in Owens. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline. Owens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Owens kicks Suzuki in the face. Owens with a clubbing axe handle strike. Suzuki kicks Owens in the gut. Owens with two forearm smashes. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Owens out of the ring. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki delivers multiple chair shots. Suzuki starts choking Fale with the chair. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Michinoku rolls Owens back into the ring. Suzuki toys around with Owens. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki tags in Michinoku.

Michinoku stomps on Owens chest. Michinoku kicks Owens in the gut. Michinoku tells Owens to bring it. Owens with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Owens. Michinoku slams Owens head on the right boot of Suzuki. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Owens in the face. Suzuki with clubbing knee strikes into the midsection of Owens. Suzuki pie faces Owens. Suzuki with clubbing palm strikes. Running Boot Exchange. Owens delivers his combination offense. Suzuki rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens drops Suzuki with The Jewel Heist. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with a flurry of gut punches. Fale whips Suzuki into Michinoku. Fale levels Michinoku with The Body Avalanche. Suzuki kicks Fale in the gut. Fale with a Body Block. Fale with the elbow drop for a two count. Suzuki denies The Grenade. Suzuki kicks Fale in the gut. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet.

Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki with a knee lift. Fale drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle. Owens and Michinoku are tagged in. Owens kicks Michinoku in the gut. Owens with forearm shivers. Michinoku kicks the right knee of Owens. Michinoku slaps Owens in the face. Owens answers with two forearm smashes. Michinoku nails Owens with The Pump Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Owens grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Double Toe Kick to Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale follows that with The Body Avalanche. Flying Foot Stomp/Fireman’s Carry Takeover. Owens hits The Shining Wizard. Bullet Club goes for The Grenade Launcher, but Suzuki counters with The Heel Hook. Owens with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with a leg lariat. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Boot for a two count. Owens denies The Michinoku Driver. Owens delivers The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (1-4) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

EVIL and Tiger Mask will start things off. Tiger Mask kicks Takahashi in the gut. Tiger Mask SuperKicks EVIL. Tiger Mask blocks a boot from Takahashi. Tiger Mask sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Mule Kick to EVIL. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Mid-Kick Party. Nagata kicks Takahashi in the gut. Nagata punches Takahashi in the back. Nagata dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Tiger Mask with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask gets distracted by Togo. EVIL tosses Tiger Mask out of the ring. Togo sucker punches Tiger Mask. EVIL drives Tiger Mask back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi slams Nagata’s head on the ring apron. EVIL rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, EVIL is trying to rip off the mask. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Tiger Mask. Takahashi with a straight right hand for a two count. Following a snp mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Tiger Mask’s neck. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tiger Mask with two mid-kicks. EVIL rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata drops EVIL with The Big Boot. Nagata kicks Takahashi off the apron. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends EVIL to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. EVIL denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. EVIL denies The Vertical Suplex. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Togo trips Nagata from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Nagata answers with The Kitchen Sink. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask kicks Takahashi in the gut. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask slaps Takahashi in the face. Tiger Mask with an Avalanche Arm-Drag for a two count. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Double Mid-Kick to EVIL. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Double Step Up Enzuigiri’s for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Crossface Chicken Wing. Nagata gets EVIL trapped in The Nagata Lock II. Togo wraps the choker around Nagata’s neck. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi delivers the low blow. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (3-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (0-5) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Honma with heavy bobodyshots. Honma whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Goto. Honma drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Honma stomps on Goto’s back. Honma with a clubbing axe handle strike. Honma with forearm shivers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi kicks Makabe in the gut. War Drums to Makabe. Goto stomps on Honma’s chest. Goto hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Goto sends Honma to the corner. Goto tags in Hashi. Toe Kick Exchange. Chaos repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi lays Honma flat on the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of Honma for a two count. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Honma’s forehead. Goto knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Goto repeatedly kicks Honma in the chest. Honma tells Goto to bring it. Goto obliges with Two Mid-Kicks. Honma blocks a boot from Goto. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Goto. Goto kicks Honma in the gut. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Hashi off the apron. Makabe with two corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Goto denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Goto with a forearm smash. Makabe clotheslines Goto for a two count. Makabe applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Makabe kicks Goto in the gut. Makabe gives Goto the middle finger. Goto with a running clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi.

Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi sends Makabe to the corner. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Hashi to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Hashi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Hashi tags in Goto. Honma with forearm shivers. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Hand Chop. Double Toe Kick to Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. GBH delivers The Double Lariat. Makabe with a tomahawk chop. Honma drops Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count.

Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Honma decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Hashi with a blistering chop. Honma answers with Two Kokeshi HeadButts for a two count. Honma bodyslams Hashi. Goto pulls Honma off the top turnbuckle. Honma denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto backs Honma into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Goto kicks Honma in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination to Makabe. Honma denies Shodo. Honma ducks a clothesline from Goto. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma connects with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Honma HeadButts Hashi. Honma denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Honma. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Chaos plants Honma with Shodo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this weeks broadcast.

Fifth Match: (3-2) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (2-3) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

TenCozy attacks GOD before the bell rings. Kojima hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima slams Tonga’s head on the ring apron. Kojima is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Kojima applies a front face lock. Tonga drives Kojima back first into the steel barricade. Tonga tees off on Kojima. Loa drives Tenzan back first into the apron. Tonga sends Kojima face first into the steel ring post. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Tonga starts choking Kojima. Loa rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Loa with a clubbing axe handle strike. Tonga with clubbing blows to Kojima’s back. Tonga rocks Kojima with a forearm smash. The referee needs to get control of this match. TenCozy with Stereo Forearms. Kojima stomps on Tonga’s back. Double Vertical Suplex to Loa. Kojima with a forearm smash. Mongolian Chop Party. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. TenCozy pulls Tonga down to the mat. Kojima with the elbow drop. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Tonga. Tonga with a forearm/gut punch combo. Tonga applies a side headlock. Loa tags himself in.

Tenzan whips Tonga across the ring. Loa clotheslines Tenzan. Tonga sends Kojima back first into the barricade. Loa repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Tenzan. Loa kicks Tenzan out of the ring. Tonga attacks Tenzan behind the referee’s back. Tonga sends Tenzan back first into the barricade. Tonga targets the midsection of Tenzan. Tonga hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tonga finally rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Tonga with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s chest. The referee is trying to get Tonga out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Loa whips Tenzan across the ring. Loa kicks Tenzan in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa bodyslams Tenzan. Loa with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Loa knocks Kojima off the apron. Loa with a forearm smash. Tonga grabs Tenzan from behind. Loa with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga blasts Kojima off the apron. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga continues to knock Kojima off the apron. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Tonga. Tenzan with forearm shivers. Tonga kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tonga hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Kojima rocks Tonga with a forearm smash. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima.

Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima knocks Loa off the apron. Kojima kicks Tonga in the gut. Kojima with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima stomps on Tonga’s chest. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Tonga to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Tonga throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Tonga hammers down on Kojima’s back. Misfired Vertical Suplex’s. Tonga applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Tonga with The DDT for a two count. Tonga denies The Koji Cutter. Kojima denies The GunStun. Tonga with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Kojima blocks a lariat from Loa. Kojima kicks Loa in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter.

Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan HeadButts Loa. Tenzan stomps on Loa’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Loa with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Loa’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Tenzan. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Tenzan. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Kojima runs interference. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima denies The GunStun. Kojima clotheslines the back of Tonga’s neck. Tonga avoids The Lariat. Tonga connects with The GunStun. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lariat Exchange. Loa denies The Anaconda Buster. Tenzan HeadButts Loa. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan ducks a clothesline from Loa. Loa Spears Tenzan. Loa makes Tenzan tap out to The OJK.

Winner: (4-2) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Submission

Sixth Match: (4-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (4-1) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr and Toru Yano will start things off. Sabre with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Yano. Sabre rolls Yano over for a two count. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano hands Sabre the turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Sabre. Yano rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Yano. Sabre uppercuts Yano. Sabre with The Bridging Jackknife Hold for a two count. Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Taichi with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Tanahashi shoves Taichi into Sabre. Yano with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Stereo Toe Kicks. Taichi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Taichi starts choking Tanahashi. Sabre grabs Yano by his ears. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. This brawl heads towards the backstage area. All hell is breaking loose in Korkauen Hall.

Tanahashi and Yano puts a mini curtain in the entrance way. Sabre avoids the referee’s twenty count. Taichi hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre blocks a boot from Yano. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sabre drags Yano to the corner. Sabre bends the left ankle of Yano. Sabre tags in Taichi. Wish Bone Attack. Sabre stands on the left knee of Yano. Taichi stomps on the left hamstring of Yano. Taichi hyperextends the left leg of Yano. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies The Indian Death Lock. Tanahashi breaks up the submission hold. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Yano. Sabre tags in Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Yano in the back. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Choke Hold Party. Taichi sends Yano to the corner. Yano side steps Taichi into the exposed steel. Yano rips off Taichi’s pants. Yano pulls Taichi down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi drops Sabre with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Taichi dodges The SlingBlade. Tanahashi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver.

Taichi with a Running Boot. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tanahashi slaps Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Tanahashi with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre talks smack to Tanahashi. Sabre with two uppercuts. Tanahashi denies the backslide cover. Tanahashi connects with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Sabre avoids the exposed steel. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Yano. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Taichi sends Yano to the corner. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Taichi with a Corner Axe Bomber. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Yano’s neck. Tanahashi pulls Taichi out of the ring. Yano with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Yano. Sabre whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano sends Sabre tumbling to the floor. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano sends Sabre face first to the stage. Yano tapes Dangerous Tekkers together on the stage. Yoshinobu Kanemaru sets Dangerous Tekkers free. Stereo Cobra Twists. Sabre tapes Yano and Tanahashi’s legs together. Yano was unable to break the referee’s twenty count.

Winner: (5-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Count-Out

Seventh Match: (5-0) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (3-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Khan. Naito grabs Khan’s ponytail. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan turns Naito over. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Naito into the canvas. Khan stomps on Naito’s chest. Sanada trips Khan from the outside. Naito applies a Modified Surfboard Stretch. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with a dragon screw hair whip. Naito tags himself in. Naito with a flying axe handle to the ponytail of Khan. Naito wraps the ponytail around Khan’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. Naito brings Khan to the corner. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada wraps Khan’s ponytail around the top rope. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito continues to play around with Khan’s ponytail. Khan applies The Claw. Henare knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots to Naito. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Henare follows that with a Mid-Kick. Khan with The Big Splash for a two count.

Khan tugs on Naito’s hair. Khan kicks Naito into the steel barricade. Khan applies a nerve hold. Khan rolls Naito back into the ring. Khan stands on Naito’s face. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with combo bodyshots. Henare drops Naito with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Naito in the back. Henare applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan sends Naito face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Naito in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan runs towards Sanada. Khan tags in Henare. Henare HeadButts Naito. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito is displaying his fighting spirit. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare with a double leg takedown. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with a high knee strike. Henare kicks Naito in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Naito drops Henare with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Henare denies The TKO. Henare applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare catches Sanada in mid-air. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Henare answers with The Windmill Kick. Henare tags in Khan. Khan applies The Cobra Twist. Khan adds The Claw. Khan goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan. Naito repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Khan. Naito blocks a boot from Khan. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Naito mocks Khan. Khan denies The Knee Crusher. Naito kicks the left knee of Khan. Khan shoves Naito. Khan drops Naito with The Flatliner. Forearm Exchange. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan uppercuts Naito. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada kicks Khan in the chest. Naito with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count. Khan denies The Destino. Khan dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan nails Naito with The Pump Kick. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada knocks Henare off the apron. Khan with a knife edge chop. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Khan responds with The Claw. Khan ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Khan with a FaceBuster.

Henare knocks Naito off the apron. Henare is raining down forearms. Henare sends Sanada to the corner. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination for a two count. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s head. Henare delivers The Rampage. Sanada dropkicks Henare. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Sanada with a forearm smash. Khan answers with a judo throw. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Henare figure fours the legs of Sanada. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Henare kicks Naito out of the ring. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan inadvertently drops Henare with The Pump Kick. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Khan counters with The Claw. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory. After the match, United Empire plants Sanada with The Imperial Drop. Shingo Takagi who was doing Japanese commentary checks on Naito.

Winner: (4-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (5-1)

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (5-1)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 4-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (4-2)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (4-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (4-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (4-2)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-3)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (2-4)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-5)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (0-6)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-6)

