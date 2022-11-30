NJPW World Tag League Results 11/30/22

Twin Messe Shizuoka North Hall

Shizuoka, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube

Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Oiwa applies a leg lock. Oiwa transitions into a hammerlock. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima answers with the headscissors takeover. Honma and Leube are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Leube backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Leube slaps Honma in the chest. Chop Exchange. Leube kicks Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Leube. Leube drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Leube bodyslams Oiwa. Leube stomps on Honma’s back. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Leube in the face. Honma sends Leube tumbling to the floor. Honma and Oiwa are putting the boots to Leube. Honma rolls Leube back into the ring. Honma drags Leube to the corner. Honma tags in Oiwa.

Wish Bone Attack. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Oiwa applies a Knee Bar. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Leube’s back. Oiwa applies a front face lock. Honma tags himself in. Honma kicks the left knee of Leube. Honma with a back heel trip. Honma drops his elbow on the left knee of Leube. Honma applies a leg lock. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma stomps on the left knee of Leube. Honma repeatedly kicks Leube in the face. Honma with a knife edge chop. Honma kicks Leube in the gut. Honma sends Leube to the corner. Leube repeatedly kicks Honma in the face. Honma answers with a toe kick. Leube puts Honma down with a shoulder tackle. Leube tags in Nakashima.

Nakashima knocks Oiwa off the apron. Nakashima with a running elbow smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima bodyslams Honma for a two count. Honma blocks The Mid-Kick. Honma hammers down on the right knee of Nakashima. Honma with a DDT. Honma tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Nakashima to the corner. Oiwa with a flying forearm smash. Oiwa with a Hip Toss for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Nakashima refuses to quit. Oiwa stomps on Nakashima’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima hits The Mid-Kick for a two count. Nakashima and Leube are putting the boots to Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Leube with a Running Leg Drop. Nakashima bodyslams Oiwa. Nakashima makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yuto Nakashima & Oskar Leube via Submission

Second Match: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki vs. Master Wato, Clark Connors and Kosei Fujita In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

El Desperado and Master Wato will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado backs Wato into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Desperado pats Wato on the chest. Wato ducks under a chop from Desperado. Wato whips Desperado across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Desperado. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Desperado. Wao with a backhand. Desperado dodges The Running Boot. Desperado kicks Wato in the gut. Desperado with a forearm smash. Wato drops Desperado with The Bulldog. Wato kicks Desperado in the back. Desperado gets up in Wato’s grill. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Wato sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a straight right hand. Wato dives over Desperado. Wato kicks Desperado in the chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Desperado drives Wato back first into the steel barricade.

Desperado unloads two knife edge chops. Desperado rolls Wato back into the ring. Desperado slams Wato’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Kanemaru scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato with heavy bodyshots Douki rakes the eyes of Wato. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato blocks it. Douki continues to rake the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato tags in Connors. Connor with a shoulder tackle. Connors clears the ring. Connors scores the elbow knockdown. Connors with a running elbow smash. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Connoros plays to the crowd. Douki avoids The Spear.

Standing Switch Exchange. Douki decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki drops Connors with a DDT. Connors Spears Douki. Kanemaru and Fujita are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Fujita in the gut. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Fujita dropkicks Kanemaru. Fujita sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Fujita in the face. Fujita with a back elbow smash. Fujita with a Judo Throw. Double Irish Whip. Back Elbow Train. Fujita with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Fujita bodyslams Kanemaru. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Douki breaks up the submission hold. Connors delivers The Pounce. Fujita goes for another bodyslam, but Kanemaru blocks it. Fujita with forearm shivers. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Fujita. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Fujita on the canvas. Kanemaru makes Fujita tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Submission

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi chops Ishimori. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Gedo kicks Takahashi in the back. Ishimori stomps on Takahashi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Takahashi shoves Ishimori into Gedo. Assisted Hurricanrana to Gedo. Takahashi sends Ishimori to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Takahashi whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori dumps Takahashi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Shizuoka. Ishimori attacks Takahashi with the bell hammer. Gedo rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Ishimori yells at the referee. Ishimori drags Takahashi to the corner.Austin tags himself in. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin is choking Takahashi with his boot. Austin slams Takahashi’s head on the right boot of Gedo. Takahashi tags in Bey.

Two Sweet Back Scratches. Bey with a cocky cover for a two count. Bey with a crossface. Bey talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi with rapid fire up kicks. Bey SuperKicks Takahashi for a two count. Bey tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a gut punch. Chop Exchange. Ishimori with the greco roman eye poke. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori sends Takahashi to the corner. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Takahashi’s neck for a two count. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow. Titan and Austin are tagged in. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan slaps Austin in the chest. Titan with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Titan dropkicks Austin to the floor. Bey stops Titan in his tracks. Bey pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick. Bushi knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Titan kicks Austin in the back. Titan rolls Austin back into the rin. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Titan with a leaping corner clothesline. Missile Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Bushi applies a waist lock. Bey decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bey with a Corkscrew Kick. Bey pops back on his feet. Double Leg Sweep.

Bullet Club goes for their Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination, but Titan ducks out of the way. Titan tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Bey. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin applies a full nelson lock. Takagi kicks Bey in the face. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi shoves Bey into Austin. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bey side steps Takagi into a turnbuckle pad. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Austin kicks the back of Takagi’s left knee. Austin kicks Takagi in the back. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Austin tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Takagi blocks The SuperKick. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Gedo. Gedo denies Last Of The Dragon. Gedo with a greco roman eye poke. Takagi decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Gedo with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Gedo avoids The Pumping Bomber. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori knocks Takahashi off the apron. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Takahashi kicks Gedo in the gut. Takahashi with a running forearm to Ishimori. Bushi clears the ring. Gedo takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takahashi SuperKicks Gedo. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Chase Owens and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Owens with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd applies a side headlock. Owens walks into the ropes which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens backs Kidd into a turnbuckle pad. Owens chops Kidd. Kidd with a straight right hand. Kidd tells Owens to bring it. Owens rakes the eyes of Kidd. Owens applies a side headlock. Kidd whips Owens across the ring. Owens drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Owens. Owens stomps on Kidd’s face. Owens grabs a side headlock. Coughlin tags himself in. Kidd whips Owens across the ring. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Coughlin bodyslams Owens. Kidd with a Senton Splash. Couglin with a GutWrench Suplex. Owens ducks under a chop from Coughlin. Owens with two knife edge chops. Owens blocks a chop from Coughlin with his knees. Coughlin drives Owens back first into a turnbuckle pad. Coughlin uppercuts Owens. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin tags in Kidd.

Coughlin sends Owens into the ropes. Coughlin kicks Owens in the gut. Kidd drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Coughlin with another chop. Kidd with an elbow drop. Double Toe Kick to Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. Fale stomps on Kidd’s chest. Fale sends Kidd to the corner. Owens stomps on Kidd’s chest. Owens rams Kidd’s face across the top strand. Owes tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fale stomps on Kidd’s back. Kidd with three overhand chops. Fale answers with a double throat thrust. Fale tags in Owens. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline. Owens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Owens taunts Coughlin. Owens ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Owens nails Kidd with The Bell Clap. Owens pulls Kidd down to the mat. Owens cranks on Kidd’s neck. Owens tags in Fale. Owens sends Kidd to the corner. Kidd side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Kidd sends Owens tumbling to the floor. Fale stomps on Kidd’s back. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Kidd lands back on his feet.

Kidd SuperKicks Fale. Owens wisely pulls Coughlin off the ring apron. Fale levels Kidd with The Body Avalanche for a two count. Fale tags in Owens. Kidd drills Owens with The Counter BrainBuster. Fale and Coughlin are tagged in. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Fale. Coughlin runs into Fale. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Fale punches Coughlin in the back. Coughlin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Coughlin with more forearms. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Fale. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Fale drops Coughlin with a shoulder tackle. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale tags in Owens. Double Irish Whip. Fale sends Coughlin chest first into the canvas. Owens with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Kidd with a chop/forearm combination. Owens ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Bullet Club delivers The Grenade Launcher. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale with The Body Avalanche. Coughlin shoves Fale into Owens. Coughlin bodyslams Fale. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Owens kicks the right shoulder of Coughlin. Owens with The C-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. (4) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Suzuki kicks Khan in the chest. Archer inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks Khan in the gut. Khan with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Khan is choking Suzuki with his boot. Khan with two haymakers. Khan punches Suzuki in the back. Khan rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Khan applies the greco roman throat hold. Suzuki kicks Khan in the face. Khan repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Khan continues to choke Suzuki. Khan punches Suzuki in the back. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan tags in Henare. Henare kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki is displaying his fighting spirit. United Empire gangs up on Suzuki. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare is choking Suzuki with his boot. Suzuki is pissed. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Suzuki. Henare with a high elbow smash. Suzuki answers with a gut punch. Suzuki slams the right shoulder of Henare on the rope. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Henare out of the ring. Suzuki whips Henare into the barricade.

Suzuki with an elbow smash. Archer repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Suzuki toys around with Henare. Suzuki slams Henare’s head on the ring apron. Suzuki rolls Henare back into the ring. Suzuki tags in Archer. Suzuki Gun are mauling Henare in the corner. Archer repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Archer is choking Henare with his knee. Suzuki kicks Henare behind the referee’s back. Suzuki slaps Henare in the face. Henare with a gut punch. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare follows that with overhand chops. Archer rocks Henare with a forearm smash. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with three toe kicks. Suzuki scores a bodyshot for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks Henare in the gut. Henare blocks a boot from Suzuki. Henare with a Spin Kick. Henare tags in Khan. Khan is throwing haymakers at Suzuki. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan clotheslines the back of Suzuki’s neck. Khan repeatedly slams Suzuki’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Khan drops Suzuki with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Khan with a forearm smash. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki repeatedly slams Khan’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki blasts Khan with The PK for a two count. Suzuki toys around with Henare. Third Forearm Exchange. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Suzuki answers with The Kitchen Sink. Suzuki tags in Archer.

Double Claw. Archer with a full nelson switch. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Archer grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan tags in Henare. United Empire stomps on Archer’s chest. Henare with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. United Empire with two corner clotheslines. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Suzuki runs interference. Suzuki with a flurry of chops. Suzuki HeadButts Khan. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Henare. Suzuki shoves Henare into Khan. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Archer kicks Khan in the face. Archer side steps Henare into a turnbuckle pad. Archer with a series of running back elbow smashes. Archer kicks Khan in the gut. Khan ducks a clothesline from Archer. Khan wraps his braid around Archer’s neck. Henare with The Spinning Heel Kick. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. United Empire goes for The Imperial Drop, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Henare counters with a gut punch. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Archer blocks The Tomahawk Chop. Archer with a Rising Knee Strike of his own. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (6) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. (0) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks Aussie Open before the bell rings. EVIL with a double sledge. Stereo Reverse Hammer Throws. House Of Torture gets sandwiched on the outside. Fletcher helps Grey get back on his feet. Fletcher punches EVIL in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Throat Thrust. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Davis with a forearm smash. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi starts biting Fletcher’s fingers. Takahashi kicks Fletcher in the gut. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi dumps Fletcher face first on the top rope. Togo punches Fletcher. EVIL drives Davis back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL kicks Fletcher in the back. EVIL rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a one count. Takahashi slams Fletcher’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Fletcher’s neck. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi with forearm smashes. Takahashi is choking Fletcher with his boot. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL taunts Davis. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture and Grey for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. Fletcher with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Fletcher. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fletcher blocks it. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Fletcher with The Half & Half Suplex. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis runs through a clothesline from Takahashi. Davis with a corner clothesline/chop combination. Takahashi kicks Davis in the gut. Davis cartwheels out of the double hammer throw. Davis with a double clothesline. Davis with another corner clothesline/chop combination to EVIL. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Davis decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Davis from the outside. EVIL rakes the eyes of Davis. Takahashi removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Davis into the exposed steel.

EVIL tags in Takahashi. House Of Torture are putting the boots to Davis. Takahashi backs Davis into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Davis blocks The Olympic Slam. Takahashi kicks Davis in the gut. Davis reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi side steps Davis into a turnbuckle pad. Davis drives Takahashi face first into a turnbuckle pad. Davis with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Davis knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Togo tugs on Davis hair. Fletcher dropkicks Togo off the apron. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Fletcher dumps EVIL out of the ring. Davis tags in Fletcher. The referee gets distracted by Sho. EVIL shoves Aussie Open into the referee. Togo attacks Davis with a steel chair. All hell is breaking loose. House Of Torture gangs up on Gideon Grey. The Great O-Khan comes to the aid of Grey. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination to EVIL. The referee snatches the walking stick away from Takahashi. Grey delivers a low blow. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (4) TMDK In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and Mikey Nicholls will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nicholls with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Naito applies a hammerlock. Nicholls transitions into a side headlock. Naito whips Nicholls across the ring. Nicholls drops Naito with two shoulder tackles. Nicholls whips Naito across the ring. Naito sends Nicholls into the ropes. Nicholls with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nicholls kicks Naito in the gut. Nicholls stomps on Naito’s chest. Haste tags himself in. Double Toe Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Naito’s neck for a two count. Haste starts bending Naito’s fingers. Haste kicks Naito in the back. Haste applies a wrist lock. Haste tags in Nicholls. Nicholls with a forearm shot across the back of Naito. Double Irish Whip. Naito shoves Nicholls into Haste. Naito kicks Nicholls in the gut. Sanada trips Nicholls from the outside. Sanada with a corner dropkick. Naito whips Nicholls into the steel barricade. Naito fish hooks Nicholls. Naito rakes the eyes of Nicholls. Naito applies a wrist lock. Sanada tags himself in.

Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Nicholls. Sanada grabs a side wrist lock. Nicholls with forearm shivers. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Nicholls with two sharp elbow strikes. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Nicholls. Sanada blocks a boot from Nicholls. Sanada hammers down on the right knee of Nicholls. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito sends Nicholls to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Nicholls. Combination Cabron. Forearm Exchange. Naito rakes the eyes of Nicholls. Naito sends Nicholls to the corner. Nicholls decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito kicks Nicholls in the gut. Naito with the irish whip. Nicholls with an Inside Out Lariat. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste scores the forearm knockdown. Haste knocks Sanada off the apron. Haste uppercuts Natio. Haste sends Naito to the corner. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Sanada kicks Haste in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Haste. Haste with The Back Drop Driver. Haste kicks the left knee of Naito. Haste kicks Naito in the face. Hast with a Release Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Haste puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Haste with a straight right hand. Naito rakes the eyes of Haste. Nicholls punches Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. SuperPlex/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Nicholls dumps Sanada out of the ring. Haste goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito blocks it. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Haste uppercuts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops Haste with The Satellite DDT. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada blocks a boot from Haste. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Haste. Sanada dropkicks Haste to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Haste back into the ring.

Sanada dives over Haste. Haste denies The TKO. Haste applies a waist lock. Sanada decks Haste with a back elbow smash. Nicholls made the blind tag. Sanada kicks Haste in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Haste. Nicholls ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Nicholls with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nicholls drops Sanada with a DDT. Nicholls goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with The TKO for a two count. Naito dumps Haste out of the ring. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Nicholls ducks out of the way. Haste with The Michinoku Driver. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Haste. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Nicholls. Naito goes for The Destino, but TMDK counters with The Tank Buster. Haste ascends to the top turnbuckle. Sanada shoves Nicholls into Haste. Nicholls blocks The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Haste kicks Sanada in the face. TMDK connects with The Super Tank Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Eight Match: (4) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (2) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Toru Yano will start things off. Yano challenges Goto to a squating match. Goto blocks a boot from Yano. Hashi dropkicks the right knee of Yano. Goto knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. War Drums to Yano and Tanahashi. Goto stomps on Yano’s back. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Goto with a forearm smash. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano uses the turnbuckle pad as a shield. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Goto.Yano slaps Goto in the back of the head. Yano whips Goto and Hashi into the exposed steel. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Yano dumps Hashi out of the ring. Tanahashi whips Goto into the steel barricade. Tanahashi rolls Goto back into the ring. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. Tanahashi hyperextends the left leg of Goto. Tanahashi hyperextends the left leg of Goto. Tanahashi slams Goto’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano slams Goto’s head on the exposed steel. Yano whips Goto into the exposed steel. Yano is choking Goto with his knee. Yano stomps on Goto’s chest. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Goto with three overhand chops. Tanahashi answers with two bodyshots. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi knocks Yano off the ring apron. Tanahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Tanahashi sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Tanahashi draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Tanahashi for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Tanahashi blocks it. Forearm Exchange. Hashi chops Tanahashi. Hashi goes for a SuperKick, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Goto and Yano are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Yano rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Yano hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with a Spinning Clothesline. Second Forearm Exchange. Yano rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with a Tomahawk Chop. Yano pulls Goto down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying crossbody block. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Goto into the exposed steel. Goto avoids The SlingBlade. Goto shoves Tanahashi into Yano. Goto with a double clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi chops Tanahashi. Tanahashi and Hashi are trading back and forth shots. Hashi SuperKicks Tanahashi. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Tanahashi counters with a Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Yano dumps Goto out of the ring. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Hashi gets his knees up in the air. Hashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Double Palm Strike. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto backs Tanahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Tanahashi. Bishamon connects with The Violent Flash. Tanahashi denies Shoto. Tanahashi drops Goto with a Twist and Shout. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Goto runs interference. Yano delivers a low blow. Yano PowerBombs Hashi. Tanahashi plants Hashi with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Aussie Open (4-0)

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (3-1)

– TMDK (3-1)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (2-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (2-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (2-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-2)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (2-2)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0-4)

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (0-4)

