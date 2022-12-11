NJPW World Tag League Results 12/11/22

Arcrea Himeji

Hyogo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bad Luck Fale vs. Kosei Fujita

Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fujita with a running dropkick. Fujita with more forearms. Fujita chops Fale. Fale lifts Fujita up in the air. Fale launches Fujita to the corner. Fujita avoids The Body Avalanche. Fujita dropkicks the back of Fale’s left knee. Fujita with another running dropkick for a two count. Fujita with combo forearms. Fale drops Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fale with a running elbow drop for a two count. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

Second Match: Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube

Mark Davis and Oskar Leube will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davis backs Leube into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Leube ducks under a chop from Davis. Leube applies a side headlock. Davis whips Leube across the ring. Leube runs into Davis. Davis kicks Leube in the gut. Davis grabs a side headlock. Leube sends Davis into the ropes. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Fletcher kicks Leube in the gut. Oiwa puts Fletcher down with a shoulder tackle. Aussie Open regroups on the outside. Aussie Open clotheslines Young Lions over the top rope. Davis whips Leube into the steel barricade. Young Lions gets sandwiched on the outside. Davis rolls Leube back into the ring. Davis tags in Fletcher. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Fletcher goes into the lateral press for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Fletcher drives his knee into the midsection of Leube. Fletcher with a gut punch. Fletcher tags in Davis. Fletcher knocks Oiwa off the ring apron. Davis with a blistering chop. Oiwa pulls Leube off Davis’ shoulders.

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Fletcher answers with another gut punch. Oiwa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Oiwa sends Fletcher tumbling to the floor. Davis with The Big Boot. Leube with forearm shivers. Leube follows that with a fake out single leg takedown. Davis blocks The Boston Crab. Davis goes for a Bodyslam, but Leube lands back on his feet. Leube bodyslams Davis. Fletcher and Oiwa are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Fletcher whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa kicks Fletcher in the gut. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Fletcher to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Fletcher blocks The GutWrench Suplex. Fletcher kicks Oiwa in the gut. Fletcher goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Oiwa counters with a high knee strike. Oiwa with a Ripcord Forearm. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count.

Fletcher with an inside cradle for a two count. Fletcher bodyslams Oiwa. Davis tags himself in. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Davis goes for The Argentine BackBreaker, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa dodges The Polish Hammer. Oiwa dropkicks Davis. Oiwa tags in Leube. Double Irish Whip. Young Lions with two running elbow smashes. Double Hip Toss. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Stereo Boston Crabs. Davis grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa kicks Fletcher out of the ring. Leube kicks Davis in the gut. Leube repeatedly stomps on Davis chest. Leube with the irish whip. Davis decks Leube with a back elbow smash. Davis kicks Leube in the face. Leube blasts Fletcher off the apron. Third Forearm Exchange. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Davis tags in Fletcher. Fletcher knocks Oiwa off the apron. Assisted Mid-Kick for a two count. Oiwa with a series of forearms. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination to Oiwa. Fletcher with a single leg dropkick. Fletcher connects with The Hammerlock Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Third Match: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki vs. Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Ace Austin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a knife edge chop. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin kicks Kanemaru in the face. Kanemaru scores the elbow knockdown. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Kanemaru kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Gedo. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Kanemaru stomps on Austin’s back. Kanemaru whips Austin across the ring. Austin holds onto the ropes. Austin sends Kanemaru tumbling to the floor. Austin blasts Kanemaru with The PK. Austin SuperKicks Desperado. Austin drops Douki with a PK. Austin poses for the crowd. Austin stomps on Douki’s back. Austin rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Austin is choking Kanemaru with his knee. Austin drives his knee into Kanemaru’s back. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin drives his knee into Kanemaru’s ribs. Austin with a deep arm-drag. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin tags in Gedo.

Gedo kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Gedo stomps on Kanemaru’s face and chest. Gedo slams Kanemaru’s head on Austin and Ishimori’s boots. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with two haymakers. Desperado has had enough of Bullet Club’s games. Bullet Club is mauling Kanemaru in the corner. Kanemaru fights from underneath. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Ishimori sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the face. Ishimori answers with a knee lift. Kanemaru dropkicks Ishimori. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado clears the ring. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori blocks it. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado applies The Numero Dos. Ishimori transitions into The YES! Lock. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Ishimori nails Desperado with The Pump Kick. Desperado hits The SpineBuster.

Douki and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo ducks a clothesline from Douki. Gedo rakes the eyes of Douki. Gedo whips Douki across the ring. Douki with three arm-drags. Douki with a Diving HeadButt. Austin trips Douki from the outside. Austin repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Chris Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Douki in the back. Bey with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Gedo SuperKicks Douki for a two count. Austin peppers Kanemaru with forearms. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Austin in the gut. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Austin in the face. Kanemaru sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Gedo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Douki with a throat thrust. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki Gun connects with their British Fall/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Douki makes Gedo tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Submission

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Clark Connors and Tomoaki Honma In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Titan and Clark Connors will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Titan applies a side headlock. Connors whips Titan across the ring. Titan runs into Connors. Titan drops down on the canvas. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Connors. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan with a Roundhouse Kick. Connors with two shoulder tackles. Connors tags in Taguchi. Assisted Hip Attack Party. Wild Hips poses for the crowd. LIJ avoids The Hip Attack Sandwich. Bushi clears the ring. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Titan tags in Takagi. Takagi repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s backside. Takagi with an Atomic Drop. Takagi with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Takagi drags Taguchi to the corner. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Bushi applies a Modified Butterfly Lock. Takahashi with a Diving Spanking. Bushi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi repeatedly stomps on the nether regions of Taguchi. Taguchi starts having convulsions. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Taguchi. Taguchi blocks The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Bushi kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Bushi counters with The Atomic Drop. Bushi gives Taguchi a spanking. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Taguchi drops Bushi with The Hip Attack. Wato and Takahashi are tagged in. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato with The Big Boot. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Running Bulldog. Wato goes for a German Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Wato kicks Takahashi in the gut. Wato sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard Uppercut for a two count. Takahashi blocks The Recientemente. Chop Exchange. Takahashi blocks a boot from Wato. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow. Takahashi tags in Takagi.

Takagi blocks a boot from Wato. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Wato dodges The Pumping Bomber. Wato with The Zig Zag. Wato tags in Honma. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Takagi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi with a knee lift. Takagi HeadButts Honma. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Double Hip Attack to Takagi. Wild Hips clears the ring. Taguchi catapults Takagi face first into Connors backside. Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with a Running Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Takagi shrugs off a short-arm lariat from Honma. Takagi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with a Sliding Lariat. Takagi follows that with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Takahashi dumps Wato out of the ring. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi SuperKicks Honma. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (6) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. (2) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag Legue 2022 Tournament Match

LA Dojo challenges Suzuki Gun to a brawl on the outside. Archer with Muay Thai Knee Strikes to Coughlin. Suzuki and Kidd are swinging chairs at each other. Kidd kicks Suzuki in the gut. Kidd punches Suzuki in the back. HeadButt Exchange. Archer and Coughlin are brawling in the crowd. Couglin slams Archer’s head on the ring apron. Archer kicks Coughlin in the gut. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer slams Coughlin’s head on the timekeeper’s table. The referee is losing control of this match. Kidd uses a kid as a weapon. Suzuki slaps Kidd in the face. Suzuki kicks Kidd in the chest. Suzuki whips Kidd into the steel barricade. Suzuki attacks Kidd with a folding chair. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Kidd in the face. Suzuki with a vicious palm strike. Suzuki rolls Kidd back into the ring. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki sends Kidd to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki tags in Archer. Kidd with forearm shivers. Archer with a reverse hammer throw into a turnbuckle pad. Archer is raining down haymakers. Archer tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki toys around with Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki buries his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Suzuki tells Kidd to bring it. Forearm/HeadButt Exchange. Suzuki stomps on Kidd’s back. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki answers with a knee lift. Kidd rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Kidd drills Suzuki with The BrainBuster. Coughlin and Archer are tagged in. Coughlin blocks The Chokeslam. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Archer. Coughlin uppercuts Archer. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Coughlin. Coughlin runs into Archer. Shoulder Block Exchange. Coughlin dodges The Leaping Crossbody Block from Archer. Coughlin clotheslines the back of Archer’s neck for a two count. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Coughlin ducks under a back elbow from Archer. Archer drops Coughlin with The Big Boot.

Archer with two running elbow smashes. Suzuki kicks Coughlin in the gut. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Archer follows that with a running elbow smash. Suzuki blasts Coughlin with The PK. Archer with a Running Splash for a two count. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Kidd counters with The Big Boot. Archer kicks Kidd in the gut. Archer sends Kidd to the corner. Kidd side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Corner Clothesline Party. Kidd with a straight right hand. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Coughlin PowerBombs Kidd into Archer for a two count. Kidd kicks Suzuki in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Coughlin kicks Archer in the face. Archer with a Rising Knee Strike. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver. Archer plants Coughlin with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. (8) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Aaron Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Henare with a gut punch. Henare grabs a side headlock. Tanahashi whips Henare across the ring. Henare drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Henare mocks Tanahashi. Henare with a forearm/bodyshot combination. Henare sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Khan and Yano are tagged in. Khan runs into a forearm smash from Tanahashi. Yano slaps Khan in the back of the head. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Khan wraps his braid around Yano’s neck. Henare knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan tags in Henare. Henare gets Yano tied up in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Yano’s chest. Henare rolls Yano over for a two count. Henare slams Yano’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Khan.

Khan knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Khan grabs Yano from behind. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Khan continues to wrap his braid around Yano’s neck. Yano tugs on Khan’s braid. Khan with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Khan down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Khan kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi with a Counter Mongolian Chop. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Henare off the apron. Khan goes for The Pump Kick, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Henare goes for a Mid-Kick, but Tanahashi counters with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Khan. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Henare drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Yano returns the favor from the other side of the ring. Khan shoves Tanahashi into Yano. Khan with a Bridging Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with Two Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi blocks The Texas Cloverleaf. Henare kicks Tanahashi in the gut.

Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano ducks a clothesline from Henare.Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Henare into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Henare over for a two count. Henare drops Yano with a Mid-Kick. Henare with a Senton Splash for a two count. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Henare face first into the exposed steel. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi knocks Khan off the apron. Yano ducks a clothesline from Henare. Tanahashi slaps Henare in the face. Yano with a quick rollup for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Khan out of the ring. Tanahashi with The Slingshot Pescado. Henare blocks The PowerBomb. Henare ducks a clothesline from Yano. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Tanahashi with a forearm/back elbow combination. United Empire answers with their Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. United Empire plants Yano with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (12) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (4) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL punches Sanada in the back. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps EVIL into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada blocks a boot from EVIL. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sanada punches Takahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of EVIL. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito hammers down on the left shoulder of EVIL. Naito hyperextends the left shoulder of EVIL. Sanada tags himself in. LIJ continues to work on the left shoulder of EVIL. Sanada grabs a side wrist lock. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL sends Naito back first into the exposed steel. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Naito. EVIL blasts Sanada off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Sanada back into the ring.

EVIL stands on Sanada’s chest for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi slams Sanada’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. EVIL bodyslams Sanada for a two count. Sanada kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL argues with the referee. Sanada rolls EVIL over for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito knocks Takahashi off the apron. Naito blocks a boot from EVIL. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s neck. Naito with a Hip Toss to Takahashi. Naito dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s neck. Naito with a toe kick. Naito sends EVIL to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron for a two count.

EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito kicks the left hamstring of EVIL. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies a grounding full nelson lock. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tells Togo to bring it. EVIL blocks Gloria. Naito punches EVIL in the back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Takahashi kicks Naito in the back. EVIL nearly hits Takahashi. Togo trips Naito from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi. House Of Torture gangs up on Naito. Takahashi stands on the back of Naito’s neck. Takahashi blocks a boot from Naito. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Naito. Takahashi sends Naito face first into the canvas. Naito avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Naito kicks Takahashi in the gut. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sanada with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sanada with a Standing Dropkick. Takahashi blocks The TKO. Takahashi starts biting Sanada’s fingers. Sanada blocks The Fisherman’s Buster. Sanada starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Takahashi dumps Sanada face first on the top rope. EVIL blasts Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sanada shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Sanada dropkicks EVIL to the floor. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sanada drops Takahashi with The Magic Screw. Sanada drags Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi avoids The Muto MoonSault.

Sanada turns a TKO into Skull End. The lights go out in the building. It was Sho who turned the lights off. House Of Torture gangs up on Sanada. Takahashi with a running lariat. Takahashi nails Sanada with The Pimp Juice for a two count. Sanada denies The Big Juice. Naito dropkicks the right knee of Takahashi. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with The Swinging DDT to Togo. Naito knocks Togo and Sho off the apron. Naito side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi denies The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with Two Rolling Elbows. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Naito dumps EVIL out of the ring. Sanada applies Skull End. The referee gets distracted by Togo as Takahashi starts tapping out. Sanada blocks the walking stick shot. Sanada kicks Takahashi in the gut. The referee snatches the walking stick away from Sanada. Sanada blocks the low blow. Sho delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. EVIL drops Naito with Everything Is EVIL. Takahashi plants Sanada with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: (12) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (12) TMDK In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Yoshi Hashi and Shane Haste will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haste with a waist lock go-behind. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Haste with a side headlock takeover. Hashi transitions into a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks the back of Hashi’s neck. Goto and Nicholls are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nicholls backs Goto into the ropes. Goto turns Nicholls over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Nicholls kicks Goto in the gut. Nicholls applies a side headlock. Goto whips Nicholls across the ring. Nicholls runs into Goto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nicholls with a running elbow smash. Hashi made the blind tag. Double Shoulder Tackle to Nicholls. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Haste. War Drums. Hashi hammers down on the back of Nicholls neck. Hashi with a forearm smash. Nicholls reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Haste trips Hashi from the outside. Hashi decks Nicholls with a back elbow smash. Hashi knocks Haste off the ring apron. Nicholls with The SpineBuster. Nicholls knocks Goto off the apron. Nicholls dumps Hashi out of the ring. Nicholls tags in Haste.

Haste slams Hashi’s head on the apron. Haste whips Hashi into the steel barricade. TMDK talks smack to Aussie Open who are sitting in the timekeeper’s area. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste applies a wrist lock. Haste kicks the right shoulder of Hashi for a two count. Haste grabs a side wrist lock. Haste tags in Nicholls. Hashi with forearm shivers. Haste uppercuts Hashi. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Nicholls punches Goto in the back. Nicholls dumps Goto out of the ring. Nicholls with Two Knee Drops. Nicholls applies the cravate. Nicholls bites Hashi’s forehead. Red Shoes admonishes Nicholls. Nicholls applies a front face lock. Nicholls tags in Haste. Haste headbutts Hashi in the back. Haste with a flurry of kicks. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Haste puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Haste with a forearm smash. Hashi blocks The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Haste tags in Nicholls.

Nicholls with a running haymaker. Hashi blocks The Assisted SuperPlex. Nicholls inadvertently PowerBombs Haste. Hashi drops Nicholls with The Flying Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with two corner clotheslines. Goto ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Goto applies a waist lock. Nicholls decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Nicholls to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Nicholls blocks The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Nicholls with a DDT. Hashi and Haste are tagged in. Haste runs into Hashi. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Haste kicks Hashi in the gut. Haste whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Haste. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Haste. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Haste blocks The Fisherman’s Buster. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination.

Haste uppercuts Hashi. Haste kicks Hashi in the face. Haste with a SitOut Suplex for a two count. Haste tags in Nicholls. TMDK with two corner clotheslines. Haste knocks Goto off the apron. Nicholls with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. TMDK poses for the crowd. Hashi denies The Thunder Valley. Hashi SuperKicks Haste. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick to Nicholls. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto with a Hip Toss. Forearm Exchange. Nicholls ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto goes for The Spinning Clothesline, but Nicholls counters with a straight right hand. Nicholls with The Death Valley Driver. TMDK connects with The Tank Buster for a two count. Goto denies The Tank Buster. Haste inadvertently clocks Nicholls with The Diving DDT. Goto HeadButts Haste. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Nicholls fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi with Three SuperKicks. Bishamon plants Nicholls with The Shoto to pickup the victory. After the match, Aussie Open comes into the ring to confront Bishamon to close the show.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Updated Standings

1.) Aussie Open (7-2)

2.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (7-2)

3.) TMDK (6-3)

4.) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (6-3)

5.) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (5-4)

6.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-5)

7.) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (4-5)

8.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-6)

9.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-6)

10.) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-8)

