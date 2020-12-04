NJPW World Tag League Results 12/4/20

Beppu B-Con Plaza

Oita, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Gabriel Kidd and Yota Tsuji

Tomoaki Honma and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd with forearm shivers. Honma with a running elbow smash. Kidd scores the forearm knockdown. Kidd hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Kidd uppercuts Honma. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kidd stomps on Honma’s back. Kidd knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Kidd tags in Tsuji. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Tsuji with a Delayed Bodyslam. Tsuji blasts Kojima off the apron. Tsuji figure fours the legs of Honma. Tsuji applies The Cobra Clutch.

Tsuji kicks Kojima out of the ring. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji tags in Kidd. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Kidd drops Honma with a double hand chop for a one count. Kidd is putting the boots to Honma. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Honma blocks it. Kidd kicks Honma in the face. Honma creates distance with The DDT. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Tsuji off the apron. Kidd kicks Kojima in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Machine Gun Chops Exchange. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with The Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Diving Elbow Drop for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Kidd drills Kojima with The BrainBuster. Kidd tags in Tsuji.

Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji dropkicks Kojima. Tsuji sends Kojima to the corner. Tsuji knocks Honma off the apron. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kidd follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. The Young Lions with a flurry of combination splashes for a two count. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex to Honma. Kidd kicks Honma out of the ring. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji unloads three chops. Tsuji Spears Kojima for a two count. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Tsuji blocks a lariat from Kojima. Kojima drops Tsuji with The Western Lariat for a two count. Honma kicks Kidd in the gut. Honma dumps Kidd out of the ring. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: (8) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (4) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Bullet Club attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Sabre uppercuts Fale. Owens attacks Sabre from behind. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale stomps on Sabre’s chest. Owens with two closed fist shots. Fale slams Sabre’s head on the ring apron. Sabre whips Fale into the steel barricade. Taichi sends Owens shoulder first into the steel ring post. Fale punches Sabre in the back. Sabre with two uppercuts. Fale drops Sabre with a forearm smash. Fale applies an illegal choke hold. Fale whips Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Fale stomps on Sabre’s chest. Fale is mauling Sabre in the corner. Fale talks smack to Sabre. Fale with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Fale. Sabre ducks under two clotheslines from Fale. Sabre applies the guillotine choke. Fale backs Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Choke Hold Exchange. Suzuki Gun denies The Double ChokeSlam. Taichi kicks the left hamstring. Sabre uppercuts Fale. Fale denies The Black Mephisto. Fale with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Fale tags in Owens. Fale dumps Taichi out of the ring. Owens whips Taichi into the barricade. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens is choking Taichi with his boot. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Owens slams Taichi’s head on the apron. Owens rolls Taichi back into the ring. Owens whips Taichi across the ring. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a running knee lift. Fale clotheslines Taichi. Owens with the lateral press for a two count. Sabre uppercuts Owens. Fale attacks Sabre from behind. Fale dumps Sabre out of the ring. Taichi side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut.

Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi drills Owens with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Misfired SuperKicks and V-Triggers. Owens denies The Back Drop Driver. Owens applies a Full Nelson Lock. Owens drops Taichi with a NeckBreaker. Sabre negates The Grenade Launcher. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Taichi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sabre gets in the way. Bullet Club with The Big Boot/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens inadvertently SuperKicks Fale. Taichi clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Owens avoids The Axe Bomber. Owens with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Owens with The V-Trigger. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre uppercuts Owens. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Suzuki Gun connects with their SuperKick/Zack Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (6) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Yoshi Hashi and EVIL will start things off. Takahashi immediately attacks Hashi from behind. EVIL knocks Goto off the ring apron. Takahashi punches Hashi in the back. EVIL repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Hashi stomps on EVIL’s back. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Togo trips Hashi from the outside. EVIL whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi sends EVIL face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Hip Toss. Chaos gangs up on Bullet Club. Goto hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL repeatedly whips Chaos into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Hashi out of the ring. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL whips Hashi into the steel barricade. EVIL blasts Hashi with the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi is putting the boots to Goto. EVIL slams Hashi’s head on the apron. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. EVIL stomps on the left knee of Hashi. EVIL rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL toys around with Goto. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi stomps on Goto’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi sends Goto back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies the abdominal stretch. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL stands on Goto’s face. Goto unloads three overhand chops. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto blocked the eye rake. Goto knocks Takahashi off the apron. EVIL with another boot to the midsection of Goto. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto creates distance with The Back Drop Driver. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi with three running chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi lays EVIL flat on the top rope. Hashi with a Running Dropkick. Hashi follows that with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but EVIL counters with a double leg takedown. Hashi denies The Scorpion Death Lock. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Hashi. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. EVIL blocks a boot from Hashi. EVIL throws the left leg of Hashi into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi backs Hashi into the ropes. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Takahashi counters with an eye rake. Takahashi sends Goto face first into the canvas. Takahahsi with The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi sends Goto to the corner. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Hashi knocks EVIL off the apron. Hashi with a NeckBreaker across the left knee of Goto. Takahashi denies The GYW. EVIL pulls Hashi out of the ring. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi nails Goto with the pimp stick for a two count. Hashi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Togo wraps the choker around Hashi’s neck. Hashi rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi clotheslines Hashi. Takahashi connects with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Goto negates The Pimp Juice. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Goto lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos blasts EVIL off the apron. Chaos plants Takahashi with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (8) Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. (10) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Juice Robinson and Toru Yano will start things off. Yano wants to have a clean fight with Robinson. Wrist Lock Exchange. Robinson kicks Yano in the gut. Robinson maintains wrist control. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Robinson bodyslams Yano. Robinson bodyslams Finlay on top of Yano for a two count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Robinson tags himself in. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Yano. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a basement european uppercut. Robinson with a Running Splash for a two count. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with another Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Double Bulldog to Ishii. Yano clocks FinJuice with the turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Yano. Yano whips Finlay into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Finlay’s back. Yano slams Finlay’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Yano tags in Ishii.

Ishii unloads five knife edge chops. Ishii tells Finlay to bring it. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Ishii applies a front face lock. Yano tags himself in. Yano punches Finlay in the back. Yano sends Finlay back first into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Finlay’s back. Robinson is pissed. Yano tags in Ishii. Ishii punches Finlay in the back. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ishii toys around with Finlay. Ishii is lighting up Finlay’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Ishii goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Finlay creates distance with The Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with two running elbow smashes. Robinson scores two elbow knockdowns. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Ishii kicks Robinson in the gut. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Juice Jabs. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Robinson with The Big Boot. Ishii hulks up. Second Forearm Exchange. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a forearm smash. Robinson drops Ishii with The Leg Lariat. Ishii PowerSlams Robinson. Robinson rises back on his feet. Robinson runs into Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Ishii drills Robinson with The BrainBuster. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano sends Robinson to the corner. Robinson dives over Yano. Robinson tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Diving European Uppercut. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay dives over Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with the irish whip. Finlay side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut to Ishii. Robinson with a Running Clothesline. FinJuice are double teaming Yano. BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Finlay tags in Robinson.

Running Knee/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Finlay kicks Ishii out of the ring. Robinson punches Ishii in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Face Plant. Robinson tags in Finlay. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Yano shoves Finlay into Robinson. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Yano. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Finlay hits The Stunner. Ishii negates Pulp Friction. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Finlay with a forearm smash. Robinson HeadButts Ishii. FinJuice avoids the low blow. Yano with an inside cradle for a two count. Robinson with a forearm smash. Ishii dodges The Left Hand Of God. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker. Yano side steps Finlay into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Finlay over for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Finlay plants Yano with The Granby Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (8) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Tanga Loa and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb applies a side headlock. Loa whips Cobb across the ring. Loa drops down on the canvas. Loa leapfrogs over Cobb. Cobb runs into Loa. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. Loa with a straight right hand. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Loa lands back on his feet. Loa sends Cobb across the ring. Loa dropkicks Tonga. Loa tags in Tonga. Cobb drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb delivers a gut punch. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. The Empire are mauling Tonga in the corner. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan kicks Tonga in the gut. Khan with a Judo Takedown. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Tonga’s chest. Khan knocks Loa off the ring apron. Tonga with a gut punch. Khan punches Tonga in the back. Khan slams Tonga’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb HeadButts Tonga in the back. Cobb with clubbing backbreakers. Cobb slings Tonga across the ring. Cobb taunts Loa. Cobb with the lateral press for a one count. Cobb applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan with a gut punch. Khan applies a waist lock. Khan drives Tonga chest first into the red turnbuckle. The Great Wall of Khan. Loa with a running forearm smash that sends Khan crashing to the outside. Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb dumps Loa out of the ring. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Cobb knocks Loa off the apron. Loa attacks Cobb from behind. Loa repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s back. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Cobb HeadButts Tonga. Loa with a gut punch. Loa HeadButts Khan. Loa whips Khan into the steel barricade. Tonga sends Cobb chest first into the barricade. Tonga tugs on Khan’s beard. Loa clotheslines Khan. Cobb with a running forearm smash. Cobb with clubbing blows to Loa’s back. Tonga blindsides Cobb. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Loa rakes the eyes of Khan. Cobb pulls Tonga out of the ring. Cobb with a forearm smash. Tonga pulls Cobb out of the ring. Tonga whips Cobb into the barricade.

Red Shoes has lost complete control of the match. Tonga starts choking Cobb. Tonga drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Tonga clotheslines the back of Khan’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Tonga. Loa punches Cobb in the back. Loa slams Cobb’s head on the apron. Tonga slams Khan’s head on the steel ring post. Tonga rolls Khan back into the ring. Loa tags himself in. GOD with Two SlingShot Senton’s for a two count. Loa with forearm shivers. Khan answers with a Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb runs into Loa. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Cobb drives Loa back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with the irish whip. Loa side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with a corner clothesline. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Loa lands back on his feet. Loa kicks Cobb in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Loa talks smack to Cobb. Cobb applies a waist lock. Loa with two sharp elbow strikes. Cobb SuperKicks Loa. Loa goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cobb holds onto the ropes. Misfired Clotheslines. Both men are knocked down after The Double Crossbody Block. Tonga and Khan are tagged in. Tonga with leaping forearm shivers. Khan applies The Claw. Tonga delivers his combination offense. Khan nails Tonga with The Pump Kick. Khan unloads Four Mongolian Chops. Khan applies The Claw. Khan is distracted by Jado. Loa kicks Khan in the gut. Assisted Tongan Twist for a two count. Loa drives Khan back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan avoids The Stinger Splash. Khan drops Loa with The Pump Kick. Cobb with leaping back elbow smash to Tonga. Cobb with a GutWrench Suplex. Cobb clotheslines Loa to the floor. Khan connects with The Release GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Tonga negates The Eliminator. Jado nails Khan with the kendo stick. Tonga plants Khan with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8) Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. (2) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2020 Tournament Match

Sanada and Hiroshi Tanahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Side Headlock TakeOver/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Takagi continues to ignore Henare. Sanada with clubbing blows to Henare’s back. Sanada whips Henare across the ring. Henare knocks Takagi off the apron. Takagi is pissed. Sanada tags in Takagi. Henare with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Takagi blocks a boot from Henare. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a running lariat. Takagi answers with combination forearm strikes. Takagi runs into Henare. Henare drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Henare knocks Sanada off the apron. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Leaping Elbow Drop/Running Tomahawk Chop Combination. Double Single Leg Crab. Henare toys around with Takagi. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Henare. Sanada knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Takagi dumps Henare out of the ring. Takagi kicks Henare in the gut. Takagi repeatedly whips Henare into the steel barricades. Sanada drives Tanahashi back first into the barricade.

Takagi stands on Henare’s face. Takagi repeatedly kicks Henare in the face. Takagi stomps on Henare’s back. Takagi rolls Henare back into the ring. Takagi stands on Henare’s chest. Takagi with a double foot stomp. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Elbow Drop/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Sanada bodyslams Henare. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi talks smack to Henare. Takagi knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi with a knee drop for a two count. Takagi applies an arm-bar. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Double Irish Whip. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takagi and Tanahashi are brawling on the outside. Henare is displaying his fighting spirit. Henare goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Sanada whips Henare across the ring. Henare PowerSlams Sanada. Henare tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi attacks Takagi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahasi denies The TKO. Sanada decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Tanahashi answers with an open palm strike. Tanahashi drops Takagi with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Henare levels Takagi with a Body Avalanche. Short-Arm Reversal by Henare. Henare ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Henare with The Flying Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Henare hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Henare applies a waist lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Henare takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Back Drop Driver/Dropkick Combination for a two count.

Henare unloads a flurry of strikes. Double Boot into the midsection of Henare. Double Irish Whip. Henare drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Takagi kicks Henare in the gut. Henare with The Vertical Suplex. SlingBlade/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Tanahashi dumps Sanada out of the ring. Henare prepares for The Rampage. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with The Spike DDT. Henare avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi plays to the crowd. Assisted Cazadora Cutter for a two count. Henare with The Spinning Heel Kick. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Henare answers with clubbing palm strikes. Takagi decks Henare with a back elbow smash. HeadButt Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Henare ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Henare Spears Takagi for a two count. Takagi clotheslines Henare. Henare rises back on his feet. Henare goes for The TOA Bottom, but Takagi counters with Made In Japan for a two count. Sanada dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Sanada wipes out Tanahashi with The SlingShot Pescado. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Henare with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2020 Standings

1.) Shingo Takagi & Sanada, 10 Points (5-3)

2.) Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano, 10 Points (5-3)

3.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi, 10 Points (5-3)

4.) Juice Robinson & David Finlay, 10 Points (5-3)

5.) The Guerrillas Of Destiny, 10 Points (5-3)

6.) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi, 10 Points (5-3)

7.) The Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb, 8 Points (4-4)

8.) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi, 6 Points (3-5)

9.) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens, 4 Points (2-6)

10.) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare, 2 Points (1-7)

