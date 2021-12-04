NJPW World Tag League Results 12/4/21

Aimesse Yamanashi

Yamanashi, Japan

First Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Hand fighting display. Oiwa with a waist lock go-behind. Takagi applies a side headlock. Oiwa answers with a headscissors neck lock. Takagi goes back to the side headlock. Oiwa with a wrist lock takedown. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Oiwa transitions into a hammerlock. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Oiwa into the ropes. Takagi pats Oiwa on the chest. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Oiwa kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Oiwa. Oiwa drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Oiwa denies The Hip Toss. Takagi pulls Oiwa down to the mat. Takagi applies The Sharpshooter. Takagi transitions into The STF. Takagi follows that with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi whips Oiwa across the ring. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Oiwa. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi hooks the inside leg for a two count.

Takagi toys around with Oiwa. Chop Exchange. Takagi slams Oiwa’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi unloads two knife edge chops. Takagi rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Takagi applies a front face lock. Oiwa with a waist lock go-behind. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Takagi clotheslines Oiwa. Takagi talks smack to Oiwa. Takagi whips Oiwa across the ring. Takagi with Two Back Body Drops. Takagi whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa with a running knee lift. Oiwa dropkicks Takagi. Oiwa with The Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa bodyslams Takagi for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Takagi escapes the hold. Forearm Exchange. Takagi lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Oiwa rolls him over for a two count. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Oiwa with an inside cradle for a two count. Takagi denies The Bodyslam. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Submission

Second Match: (5-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens vs. (1-6) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Chase Owens and Tiger Mask will start things off. Owens immediately knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Owens whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Owens tags in Fale. Tiger Mask side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask sticks and moves. Tiger Mask runs into Fale. Owens rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Tiger Mask continues to run away from Fale. Owens attacks Tiger Mask from behind. The referee needs to get control of this match. Owens hammers down on the back of Tiger Mask’s neck. Fale repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Fale tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Owens is choking Tiger Mask with his boot. Tiger Mask with heavy bodyshots. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Owens hammers down on the back of Tiger Mask’s neck. Owens with a knee drop for a two count. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale delivers two gut punches. Fale slams Tiger Mask’s head on the left boot of Owens. Fale tags in Owens.

Owens with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens mocks Nagata. Owens toys around with Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with two hamstring kicks. Owens drives Tiger Mask back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens tags in Fale. Fale continues to dish out gut punches. Fale is mauling Tiger Mask in the corner. Tiger Mask avoids The Body Avalanche. Owens continues to run interference. Fale levels Tiger Mask with The Body Avalanche. Fale with the elbow drop for a two count. Owens kicks Nagata off the apron. Tiger Mask denies The Grenade Launcher. Tiger Mask decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Fale clotheslines Owens. Tiger Mask with a drop toe hold. Tiger Mask runs over Fale’s back. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata with a Running Boot. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Fale. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fale. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Fale. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Fale drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owens.

Owens with a gut punch. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Fale grabs Tiger Mask from behind. Owens inadvertently knocks Fale off the apron. Nagata kicks Owens in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Double Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Nagata hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Fale breaks up the submission hold. Tiger Mask dumps Fale out of the ring. Tiger Mask stomps on Owens chest. Tiger Mask kicks Fale in the face. Fale catches Tiger Mask in mid-air. Fale drives Tiger Mask back first into the steel ring post. Nagata kicks Owens in the face. Owens denies The Back Drop Driver. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Nagata counters with a Back Body Drop. Nagata with Two Mid-Kicks. Owens responds with The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: (5-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (0-7) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Suzuki dumps Goto out of the ring. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Goto with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Michinoku drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Michinoku. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi punches Michinoku in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi hammers down on the back of Michinoku’s neck. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi hammers down on the back of Michinoku’s back. Suzuki kicks Hashi in the back. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Hashi out of the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Yamanashi. Suzuki whips Hashi into the barricade. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Hashi around the barricade. Suzuki kicks the barricade for added pressure. Michinoku is brawling with Goto. Suzuki drives a chair into the midsection of Hashi. Suzuki breaks the chair over Hashi’s back. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Michinoku stands on the back of Hashi’s head. Michinoku starts bending Hashi’s fingers. The referee admonishes Michinoku. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Michinoku rolls Hashi back into the ring.

Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki pulls back the arms of Hashi. Suzuki applies a hammerlock with his legs. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Hashi puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Hashi. Michinoku with two arm-ringers. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Hash in the face. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Michinoku applies a front face lock. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks the left elbow of Hashi. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi denies The PK. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Hashi tags in Goto. Michinoku kicks Goto in the gut. Michinoku sends Goto to the corner. Goto drops Michinoku with a shoulder tackle. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick to Suzuki. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Goto. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold.

Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Goto counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki goes for The Big Boot, but Goto counters with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi drops Suzuki with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Suzuki counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku kicks Hashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Suzuki dumps Goto out of the ring. Hashi denies The Michinoku Driver. Hashi with a forearm smash. Michinoku ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Hashi negates The Michinoku Driver. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Hashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Michinoku lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto scores the forearm knockdown. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Michinoku fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi with Two SuperKicks. Chaos connects with Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (5-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. (1-6) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Aaron Henare and Togi Makabe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Makabe backs Henare into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare applies a side headlock. Makabe whips Henare across the ring. Henrae runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Henare with a shoulder tackle. Makabe tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma stomps on Henare’s back and chest. Honma punches Henare in the back. Honma bodyslams Henare. Khan grabs Honma from behind. Henare knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Khan applies The Claw. Henare with a flurry of bodyshots. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Henare follows that with The Mid-Kick. Khan with a Big Splash. The referee tells Khan to get out of the ring. Henare goes into the lateral press for a two count. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Henare with three gut punches. Henare puts his knee on Honma’s chest for a two count. Henare tags in Khan.

Khan knocks Makabe off the apron. Khan blocks a boot from Honma. Khan decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Khan slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Honma blocks The Claw. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma drops Khan with The DDT. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe shoves Henare off the apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Khan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Khan for a two count. Khan denies The German Suplex. Khan stomps on the right foot of Makabe. Khan with a judo takedown. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with a forearm/gut punch combo. Henare transitions into a corner mount. Henare mocks Makabe. Henare rocks Makabe with a forearm smash. Henare ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe delivers The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma.

Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Henare to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Henare avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a BackBreaker. Henare stomps on the midsection of Honma. United Empire goes for The Imperial Drop, but Makabe counters with a throat thrust. United Empire gangs up on Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Makabe with a double clothesline. GBH with a Double Lariat. Honma follows that with a Running Lariat. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count.

Makabe dumps Khan out of the ring. Honma bodyslams Henare. Honma goes for The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt, but Henare ducks out of the way. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop to Makabe. Honma fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Honma shoves Henare into Khan. Honma kicks Henare in the gut. Honma with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma hits The Basement Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Henare negates The PileDriver. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma blocks an elbow smash from Henare. Honma HeadButts Henare. Henare responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Henare HeadButts Honma for a two count. United Empire plants Honma with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (5-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (2-5) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Sanada and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Kojima applies a hammerlock. Kojima transitions into a side headlock. Sanada reverses the hold. Kojima whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Kojima with The Hip Toss. Kojima with a running shoulder tackle. Kojima mocks Sanada. Naito and Tenzan are tagged in. Naito is playing mind games with Tenzan. Naito kicks Tenzan in the gut. Naito with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Naito wants Tenzan to run like a bull. Naito with a toe kick. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Naito. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Sanada in the gut. Tenzan’s stomps on Naito’s chest. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Party. Kojima dumps Sanada out of the ring. TenCozy gangs up on Naito. Kojima bodyslams Naito. Sanada pulls Kojima off the ring apron. Naito avoids The Falling HeadButt. Naito tugs on Tenzan’s hair. Naito rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Naito with a gut punch. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito sends Tenzan to the corner. Naito with The Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tenzan. Combination Cabron. Naito mocks Tenzan. Naito with a cocky cover for a one count. Naito tags in Sanada.

Naito continues to play around with Tenzan’s hair. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s back. Tenzan with clubbing headbutts to Naito. Sanada rakes the eyes of Tenzan. The referee tells Naito to get out of the ring. Sanada stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Sanada applies a front face lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito punches Tenzan in the back. Naito hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Naito toys around with Tenzan. Tenzan with two overhand chops. Naito rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Naito with Two Mongolian Chops. Naito kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Naito kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Kojima with another forearm knockdown. Kojima kicks Naito in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Naito to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Sanada punches Kojima in the back. Sanada hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Naito into Sanada. Kojima kicks Naito in the gut. Kojima drops Naito with The DDT. Naito denies The Koji Cutter. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Naito applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kojima reverses the hold. Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kojima’s neck. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Kojima counters with a toe kick. Kojima with forearm shivers. Sanada denies The Rolling Elbow. Kojima denies The TKO. Kojima rakes the eyes of Sanada. Kojima blocks a lariat from Sanada. Kojima kicks Sanada in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Naito off the apron. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan follows that with a knife edge chop. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Sanada with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Sanada’s back. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Sanada. Sanada with The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan answers with The Mountain Bomb. Kojima dumps Naito out of the ring. Tenzan goes into the cover for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Naito tees off on TenCozy. TenCozy connects with The Ten Koji Cutter. Tenzan goes for The TTD, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada plants Tenzan with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-1) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (4-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi slaps Sabre in the face. Takahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre blocks a boot from Takahashi. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Sabre figure fours the legs of Takahashi. EVIL tugs on Sabre’s hair. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Taichi throws Togo into the ring. Togo wants Sabre to shake his hand. Sabre starts bending Togo’s fingers. EVIL checks on Togo. Taichi stomps on Takahashi’s back. Sabre drags Takahashi to the corner. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi starts biting Taichi’s fingers. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Taichi into the exposed steel. Takahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Takahashi whips Sabre into the exposed steel. All hell is breaking loose in Yamanashi. EVIL whips Sabre into the steel barricade. EVIL drives Taichi back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL wraps the microphone cord around Taichi’s neck. EVIL rolls Taichi back into the ring.

Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Takahashi is choking Taichi with his knee. House Of Torture abuses the referee’s five count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Taichi out of the ring. Togo punches Taichi. Togo rolls Taichi back into the ring. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Taichi. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Taichi tells Takahashi to bring it. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi sends Taichi to the corner. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Taichi kicks Takahashi in the face. Taichi side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi drops Takahashi with The Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with a Running Boot. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Takahashi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre nails EVIL with The Pump Kick. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Takahashi. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre with The Northern Lights Suplex. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre with Two Pump Kicks. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takahashi sends Sabre face first into the canvas. Sabre avoids The Sliding Boot. Takahashi denies The PK. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Takahashi starts biting Sabre’s fingers. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sabre counters with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre with an arm-ringer. Takahashi answers with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL stands on Sabre’s face. EVIL blocks a boot from Sabre. EVIL throws the right leg of Sabre into the referee’s hands. EVIL goes for the side thrust kick, but Sabre counters with the ankle lock. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sabre. Sabre kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Sabre tags in Taichi. EVIL rakes the eyes of Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Taichi whips EVIL into the exposed steel. Taichi nails EVIL with The Hook Kick. EVIL avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Taichi gets distracted by Takahashi. Taichi denies The German Suplex. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but Togo trips him from the outside.

Takahashi kicks Sabre off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Taichi denies Darkness Falls. Taichi grabs EVIL from behind. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Sabre blats EVIL with The PK. Taichi drills EVIL with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick to Takahashi. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Belly to Back Suplex/ChokeSlam Combination for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Togo runs interference. EVIL shoves Sabre into Taichi. Sabre blocks the low blow. Sabre hyperextends the right shoulder of EVIL. Sabre blocks another low blow from Takahashi. Takahashi suffers the same fate as EVIL. Cobra Twist/Stretch Plum Combination. Togo wraps the choker around Sabre’s neck. Takahashi breaks up the submission hold. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Takahashi SuperKicks Taichi. Taichi denies Pimp Juice. Takahashi kicks Taichi in the face. Taichi answers with a forearm knockdown. EVIL shoves the referee towards Taichi. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Taichi counters with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Togo wraps the choker around Taichi’s neck. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-3) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (4-3) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

GOD attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Stereo Forearm Smashes. Stereo Irish Whips. Tanahashi and Yano holds onto the ropes. Stereo Palm Strikes. Meeting Of The Minds. Yano dumps Tonga out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle to Loa. Yano mocks GOD’s new haircuts. Yano slams Tonga’s head on the ring apron. Tonga whips Yano into the steel barricade. Tanahashi takes a trip to the barricade. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Loa repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Loa drives Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Loa grabs Tanahashi from behind. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa tags in Tonga. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga tags in Loa. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Loa HeadButts Tanahashi. Loa goes for a Running Powerslam, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Loa. Tanahashi tags in Yano.

Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Loa into the exposed steel. Yano and Tonga plays hot potato with the turnbuckle pad. Tonga shoves down Red Shoes. Hair Pull Exchange. Tonga attacks Tanahashi and Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Loa repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Yano. Loa rolls Yano back into the ring. Loa drives Yano back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga taunts Tanahashi. Tonga punches Yano in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga with clubbing blows to Yano’s chest. Tonga knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga applies the greco roman throat hold. Tonga punches Yano. Tonga continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Tonga is fired up. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Second Hair Pull Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Tonga down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tonga with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Loa off the apron. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi bodyslams Tonga. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa punches Tanahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Tonga in the chest. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Loa. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tonga grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on Tonga’s back. Tonga avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi dodges The Superman Punch. Tanahashi with combo forearms. Tanahashi uppercuts Tonga. Tonga dropkicks Tanahashi. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano.

Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Loa kicks Yano in the ring. Loa whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Loa. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Loa headbutts the midsection of Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Loa into Tonga. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Yano with a running elbow smash. Loa dodges The SlingBlade. Loa shoves Tanahashi into Yano. Loa kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yano kicks Loa in the gut. Tonga answers with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Yano. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. GOD goes for The Magic Killer, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Loa. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare. Yano shoves Tonga into Loa. Yano ducks a clothesline from Loa. Yano with NU for a two count. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Tonga connects with The GunStun. GOD plants Yano with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-3) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (6-2)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (6-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (6-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (6-2)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-2)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (5-3)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (5-3)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-4)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (2-6)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-7)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (1-7)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-8)

