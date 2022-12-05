NJPW World Tag League Results 12/5/22

Karatsu Athletic Stadium

Saga, Japan

First Match: Bad Luck Fale vs. Oskar Leube

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fale outpowers Leube. Forearm Exchange. Leube runs into Fale. Shoulder Block Exchange. Leube kicks Fale in the gut. Fale answers with a bodyshot. Fale with clubbing blows to Leube’s back. Fale applies a nerve hold. Fale stomps on Leube’s chest. Leube with a gut punch. Second Forearm Exchange. Fale unloads a flurry of strikes in the corner. Fale with the irish whip. Leube side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Leube with two running back elbow smashes.

Leube ducks a clothesline from Fale. Leube drops Fale with a shoulder tackle. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Fale denies The Boston Crab. Leube stomps on Fale’s back. Leube punches Fale in the back. Leube kicks Fale in the gut. Leube with two forearm smashes. Leube goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale blocks it. Leube with a toe kick. Leube with a forearm smash. Fale nails Leube with a throat thrust. Fale bodyslams Leube. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa

Tetsuya Naito and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Sanada attacks Honma from behind. Naito is putting the boots to Honma. Double Irish Whip. Honma avoids The Corner Dropkick. Honma drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Honma with a Hip Toss to Naito. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. Sanada kicks Oiwa in the back. Oiwa knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Oiwa. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Oiwa’s neck. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination to Honma. Naito applies the cravate. Sanada punches Oiwa in the back. Sanada hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Sanada whips Oiwa across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito with a straight right hand. Naito sends Oiwa to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Oiwa. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa slaps Sanada in the chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Oiwa goes for a Dropkick, but Sanada holds onto the ropes. Oiwa with a Vertical Suplex. Oiwa tags in Honma. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma bodyslams Sanada. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Sanada to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Sanada avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Honma denies The TKO. Forearm Exchange.

Honma blocks The Rolling Elbow. Honma with a blistering chop. Honma shrugs off a dropkick from Sanada. Honma HeadButts Sanada. Inadverted Low Blow Exchange. Naito and Oiwa are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa with the irish whip. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa follows that with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa goes for The Boston Crab, but Sanada gets in the way. Oiwa peppers Sanada with forearms. Sanada uppercuts Oiwa. Naito with The SpineBuster. Oiwa blocks The Boston Crab. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa ducks a clothesline from Naito. Naito decks Oiwa with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Honma. Sanada applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Naito makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Submission

Third Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Kosei Fujita vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi makes Kanemaru run the ropes. Taguchi avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Taguchi Japan clears the ring. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Fujita with a running elbow smash. Wato with The Helluva Kick. Taguchi follows that with a Corner Hip Attack. Taguchi climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Suzuki Gun evens the odds for Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun repeatedly drives Fujita and Wato face first into Taguchi’s backside. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki whips Taguchi across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Douki slams Taguchi’s head on Desperado’s boots. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado with The Atomic Drop. Desperado knocks Wato off the ring apron. Desperado whips Taguchi into the right boot of Douki. Desperado drops Taguchi with a palm strike.

Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kanemaru with The Slingshot Senton. Kanemaru stomps on Taguchi’s backside. Taguchi with three overhand chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Kanemaru sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi responds with The Roll Through Hip Attack. Wato and Desperado are tagged in. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato with The Big Boot. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Back Body Drop. Douki kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard Uppercut. Wato follows that with Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato blocks The SpineBuster. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange.

Desperado blocks a boot from Wato. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Douki and Fujita are tagged in. Douki kicks Fujita in the gut. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Fujita dropkicks Douki. Douki blocks The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita with an arm-drag takedown. Fujita with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Taguchi with a Cartwheel Hip Attack. Fujita hits The Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Kanemaru breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Fujita dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Fujita goes for a Bodyslam, but Douki blocks it. Fujita slaps Douki in the face. Douki dropkicks Fujita. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki with a Running Lariat for a two count. Douki makes Fujita tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki via Submission

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and Ace Austin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin applies a wrist lock. Austin tags in Bey. Double Leg Sweep. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Bey is choking Bushi with his boot. Bey applies a wrist lock. Bey tags in Austin. Double Irish Whip. Bushi shoves Austin towards Bey. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi stomps on the back of Austin’s head. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan ducks a clothesline from Austin. Titan delivers his combination offense. Bey attacks Titan from behind. Titan takes a swipe at Bey. Bey pulls Titan down to the mat. Titan with an Overhead Kick. Titan slaps Austin the chest. Titan with a Double SpringBoard Dropkick to Bey. Austin sends Titan to the corner. Titan dives over Austin. Titan ducks a clothesline from Austin. Titan with a Jumping Leg Lariat. Bey pulls Titan out of the ring. Bey with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Bey is choking Titan with his boot. The referee is losing control of this match. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Austin stomps on Titan’s chest. Austin drives Titan back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin kicks Titan in the gut. Austin tags in Gedo.

Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo rams his boot across Titan’s face. Gedo talks smack to Titan. Gedo repeatedly kicks Titan in the face. Titan with a forearm smash. Gedo answers with the greco roman eye poke. Gedo slams Titan’s head on Austin and Bey’s boots. Gedo tags in Bey. Bey uppercuts the back of Titan’s neck for a two count. Bey with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bey poses for the crowd. Bey tags in Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Titan in the ribs. Ishimori with a too sweet eye poke. Titan with a forearm smash. Titan kicks the left hamstring of Ishimori. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Titan kicks Ishimori in the face. Titan with a Missile Dropkick. Titan tags in Takahashi. Takahashi clears the ring. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi with a Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi kicks Austin in the gut. Takahashi sends Austin to the corner. Takahashi with two corner dropkicks. Takahashi dropkicks Austin into Ishimori. Takahashi with another corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Ishimori denies The Falcon Arrow. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi.

Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Takahashi counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Ishimori decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Takagi and Gedo are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Gedo. Gedo tugs on Takagi’s hair. Gedo with a greco roman eye poke. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Gedo with The Fake Out DDT for a two count. Gedo side steps Takagi into a turnbuckle pad. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Drop Toe Hold/Back Kick Combination. Bey follows that with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Gedo SuperKicks Takagi for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Takagi denies The 1,2, Sweet. Takagi shoves Bey into Austin. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takahashi knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Double Irish Whip. Gedo takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takahashi SuperKicks Gedo. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (0) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Yujiro Takahashi and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Kidd reverses the hold. Takahashi whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Coughlin kicks EVIL in the gut. Coughlin with a forearm smash. Coughlin with a knee lift. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Bodyslams. Double Irish Whop. Coughlin kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kidd with a knee lift. Coughlin with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin with a Deadlift Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi kicks Coughlin in the gut. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi dumps Coughlin face first on the top rope. EVIL kicks Kidd off the ring apron. EVIL kicks Kidd in the gut. EVIL rakes the eyes of Kidd. EVIL with a double sledge. Takahashi with clubbing back elbow smashes in the corner. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL with a double sledge. Chop Exchange. EVIL with a single leg takedown. EVIL applies a leg lock. Coughlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on the right knee of Coughlin. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Coughlin for a two count. Coughlin kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL yells at the referee. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Coughlin uppercuts EVIL. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. EVIL kicks Coughlin in the gut. Coughlin hits The Black Hole Slam. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd with a double handed chop. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Kidd dropkicks EVIL. Kidd kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with two corner clotheslines. Kidd side steps Takahashi into EVIL. Kidd with Two Mongolian Chops. Kidd with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. EVIL blocks The BrainBuster. Kidd with a blistering chop. EVIL side steps Kidd into a turnbuckle pad. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stomps on Kidd’s back. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Takahashi punches Kidd in the back. Kidd with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin drives Takahashi back first into a turnbuckle pad. Coughlin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Coughlin uppercuts Takahashi. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Coughlin with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Kidd kicks EVIL in the gut. Kidd dumps EVIL out of the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Coughlin. Coughlin denies The Pimp Juice. Takahashi knocks down the referee. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Dick Togo and Sho make their way down to the ringside area. EVIL tells Togo and Sho to leave. Double Low Bow. EVIL buries his knee into the midsection of Kidd. House Of Torture gangs up on Kidd and Coughlin. EVIL tosses Kidd out of the ring. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice for a two count. EVIL grabs a steel chair. Kidd kicks the chair into EVIL’s face. Coughlin shoves Takahashi into Togo. Coughlin plants Takahashi with The Netflix Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (12) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. (8) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Mark Davis and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Davis and Khan gets yanked out of the ring by their prospective partners. Second Forearm Exchange. Khan is throwing haymakers at Davis. Khan and Henare gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Davis tags in Fletcher. Double Irish Whip. Khan avoids the double clothesline. Khan wraps his braid around Fletcher’s neck. Henare dropkicks the left knee of Davis. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Henare adds a Knee Bar. Fletcher puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan continues to choke Fletcher with his braid. Henare tags himself in. Henare punches Fletcher in the back. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Fletcher in the back. Fletcher slaps Henare in the ribs. Third Forearm Exchange. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Fletcher dives over Henare. Fletcher rolls under a clothesline from Khan. Fletcher tags in Davis.

Davis runs through a clothesline from Henare. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Khan kicks Davis in the gut. Khan punches Davis in the back. Davis cartwheels out of the double hammer throw. Davis with a double clothesline. Davis with another chop/corner clothesline combination to Henare. Davis applies a wrist lock. Davis goes for The Burning Hammer, but Henare lands back on his feet. Henare kicks Davis in the face. Davis side steps Henare into a turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with a diving corner clothesline. Fletcher sweeps out the legs of Henare. Davis with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Fletcher lands The Suicide Dive. Davis with The Burning Hammer for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Khan gets in the way. Double Forearm to Khan. Aussie Open dumps Khan out of the ring. Assisted SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Davis kicks Khan in the back. Double Irish Whip. Khan nails Fletcher with The Pump Kick. Khan with a Judo Throw. Henare tags in Khan. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan repeatedly slams Fletcher’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Khan with a Bridging Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare tosses Davis out of the ring. Khan sends Fletcher to the corner. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Henare kicks Davis in the face. Henare HeadButts Davis. Henare dumps Davis out of the ring.

Khan tags in Henare. Henare repeatedly stomps on Fletcher’s back. Fletcher with two knife edge chops. Fletcher with a forearm smash. Henare avoids The Running Enzuigiri. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Davis denies The Imperial Drop. Davis clotheslines Khan over the top rope. Davis dodges The Big Boot. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Fletcher tags in Davis. Henare avoids the double clothesline. Henare blocks a boot from Davis. Henare with a Spin Kick. Fletcher SuperKicks Henare. Khan clotheslines Fletcher. Davis responds with The Big Boot. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare with a high elbow smash. Fletcher dropkicks Henare. Khan ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Khan with a Running NeckBreaker. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Mongolian Chop/Bolo Punch Combination. Henare kicks Davis in the back. TTD/Spinning Roundhouse Kick Combination for a two count. Fletcher with a chop/forearm combination. Khan and Henare answers with a Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination of their own. Davis negates The Imperial Drop. Davis shoves Henare into Khan. Tombstone/Gotch Style PileDriver Combination. Stereo Lariats from Aussie Open. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aussie Open via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (8) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (6) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Archer repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Archer is choking Goto with his boot. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer talks smack to Goto. Archer starts choking Goto. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Toe Kick to Suzuki. War Drums to Suzuki and Archer. Archer clotheslines the back of Goto’s neck. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Archer kicks Goto in the gut. Archer punches Goto in the back. Suzuki whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Archer is choking Goto with his knee. Suzuki slams Hashi’s head on the timekeeper’s table. Suzuki is choking Hashi with a steel chair. Archer sends Goto back first into a barricade. Archer chokes Goto with a railing. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Archer with a short-arm clothesline. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki goes into the lateral press for a two count. Suzuki rams his boot across Goto’s face. Suzuki with clubbing mid-kicks. Suzuki drops Goto with a sharp knee strike. Suzuki applies a single leg crab. Chop Exchange. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Suzuki slaps Goto in the chest. Suzuki tags in Archer.

Goto with three overhand chops. Goto with a Mid-Kick. Archer kicks Goto in the gut. Archer with a straight right hand. Archer whips Goto into a turnbuckle pad. Archer with a running back elbow smashes for a two count. Archer knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Archer stomps on Goto’s chest. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki applies a double wrist lock. Suzuki transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki tags in Archer. Goto with three overhand chops. Archer drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Goto with two short-arm lariats. Goto blocks The Chokeslam. Goto ducks a clothesline from Archer. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi runs into Archer. Shoulder Block Exchange. Archer sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Archer. Archer blocks The Vertical Suplex. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Archer whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Hashi dropkicks Archer. Hashi tags in Goto. Hashi knocks Suzuki off the apron. Goto kicks Archer in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Archer decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Archer kicks Goto in the face. Archer with a Flying Double Crossbody Block.

Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back and chest. Suzuki sends Goto to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki kicks Goto in the back of the head. Suzuki with Three HeadButts. Forearm Exchange. Goto blocks a boot from Suzuki. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Hashi knocks Archer off the apron. Archer denies The Shoto. Archer with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Meeting Of The Minds. Assisted Running Boot for a two count. Archer dumps Hashi out of the ring. Suzuki toys around with Goto. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Suzuki reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Goto counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Goto. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto backs Suzuki into a turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Standing Switch Exchange. Archer decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi sends Archer tumbling to the floor. Bishamon delivers The Violent Flash. Bishamon connects with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (10) TMDK In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shane Haste will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Haste backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Haste flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Tanahashi walks Haste into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Haste. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Yano and Nicholls are tagged in. Yano is playing mind games with Nicholls. Nicholls kicks Yano in the gut. Nicholls whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Nicholls with a toe kick. Tanahashi grabs Nicholls from behind. Yano nearly collides with Tanahashi. Nicholls with another toe kick. Double Shoulder Tackle to Nicholls. Haste kicks Tanahashi in the face. Haste with a Running Boot to Yano. Nicholls kicks Yano out of the ring. Nicholls slams Yano’s head on the ring apron. Nicholls rolls Yano back into the ring. Nicholls hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nicholls applies The Camel Clutch. Nicholls fish hooks Yano. Nicholls tags in Haste.

TMDK gangs up on Yano. Haste whips Yano into the steel barricade. Haste tosses Yano back inside the ring. Haste tugs on Yano’s hair. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste with a low dropkick for a two count. Haste mocks Yano. Haste slams both of Yano’s hands on the canvas. Haste drags Yano to the corner. Haste tag in Nicholls. Yano is displaying his fighting spirit. Haste uppercuts Yano. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Nicholls tees off on Tanahashi. Nicholls stomps on the left hamstring of Yano. Nicholls with a Knee Drop. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Nicholls down to the mat. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Nicholls reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Haste off the apron. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Nicholls. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi bodyslams Nicholls. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Nicholls decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Nicholls ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Nicholls with The Death Valley Driver. Haste and Yano are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Haste. Yano slaps Haste in the back of the head. Haste reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Haste into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Haste over for a two count.

Haste uppercuts Yano. Haste blocks The Inverted Atomic Drop. Haste kicks Yano in the face. Haste hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Haste ascends to the top turnbuckle. Yano shoves Red Shoes into the ropes. Haste drives Yano face first into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Haste with an Inverted Atomic Drop of his own. Tanahashi dodges The Flying Boot. Haste dropkicks Tanahashi. Haste tags in Nicholls. Tanahashi denies The BrainBuster. Nicholls drops Tanahashi with The DDT. Second Forearm Exchange. Nicholls with The SpineBuster for a two count. TMDK connects with The Tank Buster for a two count. Haste dumps Yano out of the ring. Tanahashi denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Nicholls responds with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. TMDK goes for Thunder Valley, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Double Palm Strike. Meeting Of The Minds. Yano delivers a double low blow. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi with a Slingshot Pescado to Haste. Yano PowerBombs Nicholls. Tanahashi plants Nicholls with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Aussie Open (7-1)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (5-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (5-2)

– TMDK (5-2)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (4-3)

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (3-4)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (3-4)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (2-5)

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin (1-6)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (1-6)

