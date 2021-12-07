NJPW World Tag League Results 12/7/21

ZIP Arena Okayama

Okayama, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Yuto Nakashima

Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fujita applies a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Nakashima grabs a side wrist lock. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita applies a leg lock. Fujita goes for a side headlock, but Nakashima counters with a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita with two side headlock takeovers. Nakashima answers with a headscissors neck lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Nakashima. Fujita goes back to the side headlock. Nakashima with a drop toe hold. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakashima applies a rear chin lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima stomps on Fujita’s back. Forearm Exchange. Nakashima kicks Fujita in the gut.

Nakashima hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Nakashima applies The Sleeper Hold. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s chest. Nakashima applies The Head & Arm Choke. Nakashima with repeated stomps to Fujita’s back and chest. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Fujita dropkicks Nakashima. Fujita with a forearm smash. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Fujita transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita applies The Kimura Lock. Nakashima refuses to quit. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Fujita with clubbing blows to Nakashima’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Nakashima with a Back Body Drop. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Nakashima hooks both legs for a one count. Nakashima goes back to The Head & Arm Choke as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (6-2) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (1-7) Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre rolls out of the wrist lock takedown from Nagata. Test Of Strength. Nagata has the leverage advantage. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata with a Northern Lights Suplex. Sabre regroups in the corner. Taichi and Tiger Mask are tagged in. Tiger Mask with two hamstring kicks. Taichi kicks Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask kicks out the legs of Taichi. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Taichi. Taichi reaches the bottom rope to create separation. Choke Hold Party. Taichi applies a wrist lock. Taichi nails Tiger Mask with The Hook Kick. Sabre knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Taichi slaps Tiger Mask’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Taichi is choking Tiger Mask with his boot. Dangerous Tekkers abuses the referee’s five count. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre repeatedly stomps on Tiger Mask’s chest. Sabre applies a leg lock. Tiger Mask with forearm shivers. Sabre stomps on the left knee of Tiger Mask. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tiger Mask in the back. Taichi applies The Greco Roman Throat Hold. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi sends Tiger Mask back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Tiger Mask with forearm shivers. Sabre answers with an arm-ringer. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata with a Running Boot. Nagata kicks Taichi off the apron. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Sabre to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Sabre denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Nagata gets distracted by Taichi. Sabre denies The Exploder Suplex. Sabre cranks on the right shoulder of Nagata. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Nagata. Taichi kicks Nagata in the gut. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Nagata denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Nagata hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi blocks The Back Drop Driver. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Nagata delivers The Kitchen Sink. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block.

Sabre applies a waist lock. Tiger Mask dropkicks Taichi. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Sabre fish hooks Tiger Mask. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Tiger Mask. Sabre kicks Nagata off the apron. Sabre kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Sabre with the irish whip. Tiger Mask side steps Nagata into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Double Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Nagata dumps Sabre out of the ring. Taichi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Tiger Mask dodges The Axe Bomber. Taichi denies The Tiger Suplex. Taichi backs Tiger Mask into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Tiger Mask denies The Holy Zack Driver. Standing Switch Exchange. Belly to Back Suplex/Chokeslam Combination for a two count. Sabre with forearm shivers. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Tiger Mask lands back on his feet. Tiger Mask with the backslide cover for a two count. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tiger Mask. Taichi makes Tiger Mask tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: (7-2) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Submission

Third Match: (4-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (0-8) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Suzuki kicks Yano out of the ring. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Michinoku is putting the boots to Tanahashi. Suzuki applies The Cobra Clutch. Michinoku avoids the palm strike. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku with the backslide cover for a two count. Michinoku argues with the referee. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Michinoku reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Michinoku applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Michinoku starts bending Tanahashi’s fingers. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Michinoku kicks Tanahashi out of the ring.

All hell starts breaking loose in Okayama. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Suzuki whips Yano into the steel barricade. Suzuki applies a standing heel hook. Michinoku sends Tanahashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Michinoku stands on the right shoulder of Tanahashi. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Michinoku stomps on the right shoulder of Tanahashi. Michinoku slams Tanahashi’s head on the right boot of Suzuki. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Suzuki is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki pulls back the arms of Tanahashi. Suzuki applies a hammerlock with his legs. Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku continues to stomp on Tanahashi’s chest. Michinoku with three arm-ringers. Michinoku tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki kicks Yano off the ring apron. Michinoku stands on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Suzuki pie faces Tanahashi. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki goes for The PK, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano dodges The Helluva Kick. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano slaps Suzuki in the back of the head. Suzuki is pissed. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki sends Yano to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Suzuki transitions into a ground and pound attack. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Michinoku off the apron. Tanahashi with combo strikes. Tanahashi bodyslams Suzuki. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Suzuki avoids The SlingBlade. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Michinoku tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Running Boot/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Michinoku goes for The Michinoku Driver, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi slaps Michinoku in the face. Michinoku SuperKicks Tanahashi. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Michinoku drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Suzuki kicks Tanahashi in the face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Tanahashi blocks it. Suzuki with a knee lift. Michinoku grabs Tanahashi from behind. Tanahashi shoves Michinoku into Suzuki. Tanahashi uses the referee as a human shield. Yano delivers the double low blow. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi makes Michinoku tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: (5-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Submission

Fourth Match: (5-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (1-7) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks GBH before the bell rings. Takahashi stomps on Honma’s chest. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL and Makabe are brawling on the outside. Makabe sends EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Takahashi runs into Honma. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Honma ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Honma drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Honma punches Takahashi in the back. Honma bodyslams Takahashi. Togo trips Honma from the outside. Takahashi starts biting Honma’s fingers. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Honma into the exposed steel. Takahashi kicks Makabe in the back. Takahashi sends Makabe back first into the exposed steel. All hell starts breaking loose in Okayama. EVIL drives Makabe back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps the cable cords around Makabe’s neck. Takahashi rolls Honma back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi bodyslams Honma. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Honma. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL dumps Honma out of the ring. EVIL taunts Makabe. Togo punches Honma. Togo rolls Honma back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Takahashi with a cheap shot to Makabe. Takahashi whips Honma into the exposed steel. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Honma. EVIL bodyslams Honma for a two count. Honma kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL repeatedly kicks Honma in the face. Honma with three overhand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Takahashi and Togo off the apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. EVIL denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines EVIL for a two count. Makabe with two haymakers. Makabe gives EVIL the middle finger. Togo trips Makabe from the outside. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Takahashi backs Makabe into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Makabe denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Makabe goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma.

Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Takahashi to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Takahashi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takahashi blocks a boot from Honma. Takahashi sends Honma face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Double Lariat. Honma with a running shoulder tackle. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma goes for The PileDriver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Takahashi SuperKicks Honma. Honma denies Pimp Juice. Honma ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Honma with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma blasts Togo off the apron. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma bodyslams Takahashi. Honma goes for The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. Togo wraps the choker around Honma’s neck. Togo shoves Honma into the referee. Makabe wraps the steel chain around Togo’s neck. EVIL delivers the low blow. Takahashi nails Honma with the pimp stick. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (6-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. (2-6) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

The Great O-Khan and Hiroyoshi Tenzan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Khan into the ropes. The referee calls for the clean break. Khan avoids The Mongolian Chop. Strong lockup. Khan backs Tenzan into the ropes. Tenzan avoids The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan tells Khan to bring it. Khan kicks Tenzan in the gut. Khan applies a side headlock. Tezan whips Khan across the ring. Khan runs into Tenzan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan with a toe kick. Khan hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Tenzan clotheslines Khan. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Khan with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks Henare off the ring apron. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Party. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Kojima bodyslams Khan. Slingshot Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back and chest. Kojima drops Khan with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kojima with The Elbow Drop. Kojima puts his foot on the back of Khan’s neck. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan punches Khan in the back. Henare kicks Tenzan in the back. Henare slams Tenzan’s head on the top rope. Henare knocks Kojima off the apron. Henare with a running shoulder tackle. Khan tags in Henare. Henare with combo bodyshots. Henare with The Mid-Kick. Henare follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare with forearm shivers. Tenzan answers with two toe kicks. Henare with Three HeadButts. Henare tags in Khan. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan talks smack to Tenzan. Khan wants Tenzan to kiss his feet. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan nails Tenzan with The Pump Kick. Tenzan rises back on his feet. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan drops Khan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare and Kojima are tagged in. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Henare sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima side steps Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Henare to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Henare counters with combo bodyshots. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Kojima kicks Henare in the gut. Kojima with forearm shivers. Henare answers with a gut punch. Henare with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Tenzan knocks Khan off the apron. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back. Double Irish Whip. TenCozy connects with The TenKoji Cutter for a two count.

Tenzan with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Tenzan dumps Khan out of the ring. Kojima drills Henare with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Henare counters with The Rampage. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan follows that with a knife edge chop. Khan with another knee lift. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Pump Kick/Mid-Kick Combination for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Tenzan breaks up the submission hold. Tenzan with forearm shivers. Tenzan clotheslines Henare. Second Mongolian Chop Exchange. Henare with a Roundhouse Kick. Khan kicks Tenzan in the gut. Khan goes back to The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop. Kojima denies The Imperial Drop. Kojima shoves Henare into Khan. Kojima kicks Henare in the gut. Kojima with Two DDT’s. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Khan grabs Kojima from behind. Henare with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan kicks Tenzan off the apron. United Empire plants Kojima with The Imperial Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (6-2) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Yoshi Hashi and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens with a waist lock go-behind. Hashi transitions into a hammerlock. Owens with a side headlock takeover. Hashi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Owens pulls Hashi down to the mat. Owens repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Owens with a forearm smash. Goto made the blind tag. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Fale. War Drums to Fale. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a double shoulder tackle. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Fale goes after Hashi. Owens bodyslams Goto on the floor. Fale whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Owens stomps on Goto’s chest. Owens brings Goto to the blue corner. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with a gut punch. Fale with clubbing corner clotheslines. The referee admonishes Fale. Fale is choking Goto with his boot. Owens applies a rear chin lock behind the referee’s back. Fale tags in Owens.

Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a knee lift. Fale follows that with a running clothesline. Owens with a cocky cover for a two count. Owens hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Owens with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens with a low dropkick for a two count. Goto kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Goto with three overhand chops. Fale answers with a throat thrust. Fale bodyslams Goto. Fale goes for a running elbow drop, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi knocks Owens off the apron. Hashi with forearm shivers. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter for a two count. Hashi unloads his combination offense. Fale goes for The Grenade, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Fale tags in Owens. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens goes for The Half & Half Suplex, but Hashi counters with a deep arm-drag. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Forearm Exchange.

Goto tells Owens to bring it. Owens delivers his combination offense. Owens fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens applies a waist lock. Goto decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Goto goes for a corner clothesline, but Owens counters with The Flatliner into the turnbuckle pad. Owens with a running forearm smash. Fale levels Goto with The Body Avalanche. Flying Double Foot Stomp/Death Valley Driver Combination. Owens drops Goto with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Hashi clotheslines Fale. Owens inadvertently clocks Fale with a forearm smash. Chaos clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Owens shoves Hashi into Goto. Owens dumps Hashi out of the ring. Goto goes for The GTR, but Owens rolls him over for a two count. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens applies a waist lock. Goto backs Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a running chop. Owens nails Goto with The V-Trigger. Owens kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Owens with a NeckBreaker to Hashi. Owens is fired up. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Goto blocks it. Owens denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Owens. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos connects with Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (5-3) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tetsuya Naito and Tanga Loa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Naito into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Loa obliges. Strong lockup. Loa walks Naito into the ropes. Naito turns Loa over. Naito pats Loa on the chest. Naito kicks Loa in the gut. Naito with clubbing blows to Loa’s back. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito slides out of the ring. Naito is playing mind games with Loa. Naito knocks Loa off the ring apron. Tranquilo Pose. Naito kicks Loa in the gut. Naito punches Loa in the back. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Loa in the face. Naito tags in Sanada. Naito blocks a boot from Loa. Sanada kicks Loa in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick. Sanada hammers down on the back of Loa’s neck. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Loa Spears Sanada. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Tonga with two gut punches. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga sends Sanada to the corner. Tonga with a corner clothesline. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a one count. Tonga follows that with clubbing blows to Sanada’s chest. Tonga continues to bark at Naito. Tonga knocks Naito off the apron. Tonga tags in Loa.

Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa repeatedly drives Sanada back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga mocks Naito. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tonga. Tonga stomps on Sanada’s chest. Tonga HeadButts Sanada. Tonga with the irish whip. Sanada continues to dropkick the left knee of Tonga. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Tonga in the gut. Naito punches Tonga in the back. Naito whips Tonga across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Tonga’s neck. Naito kicks Loa in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a toe kick to Tonga. Naito follows that with a NeckBreaker. Naito mocks Tonga. Naito with forearm shivers. Tonga gives Naito the middle finger. Naito stomps on Tonga’s chest. Naito sends Tonga to the corner. Loa drives Naito back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Loa knocks Sanada off the apron. Tonga dumps Naito out of the ring. Tonga with two haymakers. Tonga rakes the back and eyes of Naito. Red Shoes admonishes Tonga. Loa rolls Naito back into the ring.

Tonga argues with Red Shoes. Tonga stomps on the midsection of Naito. Tonga tags in Loa. Tonga is choking Naito with his boot. Loa with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Naito puts hi foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa pats Naito on the chest. Loa sends Naito face first into the canvas. Loa stomps on Naito’s chest. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa bodyslams Naito. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga talks smack to Naito. Gut Punch Exchange. Tonga with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Naito. Tonga kicks Naito in the gut. Naito dropkicks Tonga. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sanada with Two Atomic Drops. Sanada dumps Loa out of the ring. Sanada with Two Slingshot Pescado’s. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Tonga back into the ring. Tonga begs for mercy. Sanada blocks a boot from Tonga. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Tonga denies The Paradise Lock. Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Tonga counters with The Flatliner. Tonga tags in Loa.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Loa drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Loa. Combination Cabron. Naito puts Loa on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Loa decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Loa takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito with the jackknife hold for a two count. Naito goes for The Destino, but Loa counters with The Powerslam. Sanada applies Skull End. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. GOD lands The Double Supreme Flow for a two count. Sanada denies The Magic Killer. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada negates The Magic Killer. Sanada drops Tonga with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Loa clotheslines Sanada. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Sanada knocks Tonga off the apron. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescaod. Naito plants Loa with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (7-2)

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (7-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (7-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (7-2)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (6-3)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-3)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (5-4)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (5-4)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (2-7)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-8)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (1-8)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-9)

Checkout Episode 286 of The Hoots Podcast