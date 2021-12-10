NJPW World Tag League Results 12/9/21

Item Ehime

Ehime, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (6-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. (0-9) Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Suzuki whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Takahashi sends Michinoku chest first into the barricade. EVIL drives Suzuki back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL starts choking Suzuki with the chair. Takahashi rolls Michinoku back into the ring. Takahashi stomps on Michinoku’s chest. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Michinoku. Takahashi with two knee lifts. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a straight right hand. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Michinoku into the exposed steel. The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi sends Michinoku back first into the barricade. Suzuki yells at the referee. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Takahashi dumps Suzuki out of the ring.

EVIL rakes the eyes of Michinoku. Takahashi tags in EVIL. Michinoku with heavy bodyshots. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Michinoku. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL hooks the inside leg for a two count. EVIL toys around with Michinoku. Michinoku attacks the midsection of EVIL. EVIL with another eye rake. Michinoku nails EVIL with The Pump Kick. Michinoku tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Takahashi off the ring apron. Suzuki kicks EVIL in the gut. Suzuki sends EVIL to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki gets Togo trapped in The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki blasts EVIL with another PK. EVIL rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Suzuki denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Suzuki applies The Guillotine Choke. EVIL sends Suzuki back first into the exposed steel. EVIL blocks a boot from Suzuki. EVIL hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Suzuki. EVIL throws the right leg of Suzuki into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Suzuki. Takahashi and Michinoku are tagged in.

Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi sends Michinoku to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Michinoku denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi blocks a boot from Michinoku. Takahashi sends Michinoku face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi backs Michinoku into the ropes. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. SuperKick/Running Boot Combination for a two count. Suzuki dumps EVIL out of the ring. Takahashi denies The Michinoku Driver. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Michinoku kicks out the legs of Takahashi. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku goes back to The CrossFace. Michinoku ties Takahashi up in a knot. Suzuki denies Everything Is EVIL. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Togo blasts Suzuki with the chair. Togo wraps the choker around Michinoku’s neck. Michinoku with a Leaping SuperKick to Togo. Takahashi nails Michinoku with the pimp stick. EVIL blasts Suzuki off the apron. Takahashi connects with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: (7-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Yuji Nagata & (1-8) Tiger Mask In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Sanada and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata drop steps into a side headlock. Nagata with a side headlock takeover. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Nagata backs Sanada into the ropes. Sanada turns Nagata over. The referee calls for a clean break. Sanada kicks Nagata in the gut. Sanada whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Sanada. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Sanada. Naito and Tiger Mask are tagged in. Naito is playing mind games with Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Tiger Mask drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Naito avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Naito knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Double Basement Dropkick. Naito is trying to remove Tiger’s mask. Naito fish hooks Tiger Mask. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Sanada tags himself in.

Sanada rakes the back of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with three overhand chops. Sanada rakes the back and eyes of Tiger Mask. The referee admonishes Sanada. Sanada whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies a front face lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito hammers down on the back of Tiger Mask. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tiger Mask. Combination Cabron. Tranquilo Pose. Naito applies a waist lock. Tiger Mask with three sharp elbow strikes. Tiger Mask applies the full nelson lock. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Tiger Mask ducks a clothesline from Naito. Tiger Mask hits The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Naito to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Naito denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Nagata whips Naito across the ring. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito tags in Sanada. Forearm Exchange. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada dropkicks Nagata. Nagata side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Sanada denies The Avalanche Exploder Suplex.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Nagata refuses to go down. Sanada sends Nagata crashing into the canvas. Tiger Mask runs interference. Tiger Mask with an Avalanche Arm-Drag. Tiger Mask dropkicks Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Mid-Kick. Double Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata drills Sanada with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tiger Mask dumps Naito out of the ring. Sanada avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Nagata counters with The Nagata Lock II. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Sanada dodges The Roundhouse Kick from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Tiger Mask’s neck. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nagata goes for The BrainBuster, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sanada connects with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Third Match: (7-2) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. (1-8) Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

GBH attacks Dangerous Tekkers before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma kicks Taichi in the gut. Taichi suffers the same treatment as Sabre. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Sabre cranks on Honma’s neck. Sabre with a gut punch to Makabe. Sabre dumps Makabe out of the ring. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre uppercuts Makabe. Taichi dumps Honma out of the ring. Taichi whips Honma into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the microphone cord around Honma’s neck. Taichi stomps on Honma’s back. Taichi rolls Honma back into the ring. Taichi is choking Honma with his knee. Taichi slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Dangerous Tekkers is mauling Honma in the corner. Taichi taunts Makabe. Sabre attacks Honma behind the referee’s back. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre still has grasp of the cravate. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Sabre uppercuts Honma. Honma with three toe kicks. Honma with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Sabre uppercuts Honma. Sabre drags Honma to the corner. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi is choking Honma with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Honma in the back. Choke Hold Party. Taichi applies a front face lock. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre rams his knuckles against Honma’s back. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre transitions into a guillotine choke. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies a front face lock. Honma with The Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Sabre denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Sabre for a two count. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Makabe. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Makabe answers with a Lariat. Taichi and Honma are tagged in.

Taichi kicks Honma in the face. Honma blocks a boot from Taichi. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Honma dodges The Big Boot. Honma drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for The BrianBuster, but Taichi blocks it. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Honma with The Hook Kick. Honma avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Honma applies The Sleeper Hold. Honma drops Taichi with The Reverse DDT. Honma knocks Sabre off the apron. GBH delivers The Double Lariat. Honma with a running clothesline for a two count. Honma bodyslams Taichi. Sabre with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Sabre has Honma perched on the top turnbuckle. Sabre applies a front face lock. Makabe punches Sabre in the back. Makabe puts Sabre on his shoulders. Taichi with The Kamagiri.

Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Makabe with a Hip Toss. Taichi kicks Makabe in the gut. Taichi punches Makabe in the back. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Honma follows that with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with The Basement Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Makabe with forearm shivers. Sabre tumbles to the floor. Honma goes for The PileDriver, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Honma blocks The Chokeslam. Honma HeadButts Taichi. Axe Bomber Exchange. Taichi side steps Honma into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with two uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Honma’s neck. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Honma denies The Zack Mephisto. Dangerous Tekkers connects with their Belly to Back Suplex/Chokeslam Combination for a two count. Makabe with forearm shivers. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Sabre applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Sabre transitions into The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Honma blocks The SuperKick. Honma with a forearm smash. Taichi answers with The Kamagiri. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Honma. Taichi makes Honma tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: (8-2) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Submission

Fourth Match: (5-4) The Guerrillas Of Destiny w/Jado vs. (6-3) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Tanga Loa and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens drop steps into a side headlock. Loa reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Owens grabs a side headlock. Loa transitions into a hammerlock. Owens goes back to the side headlock. Loa whips Owens across the ring. Loa drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Loa applies a wrist lock. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga applies a wrist lock. GOD works on the left wrist of Owens. Tonga with a flying double axe handle strike. Loa tags himself in. Loa with a flying double axe handle strike of his own. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. Owens with clubbing blows to Loa’s back. Tonga made the blind tag. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Owens. Double Dropkick. Tonga with two haymakers. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Tonga holds onto the ropes. Tonga kicks Owens in the face. Tonga ducks under two clotheslines from Fale and Owens. Owens with a Back Body Drop. Fale drives Tong a back first into the steel barricade. The referee bickers with Loa and Jado. Owens tags in Fale.

Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. Fale stomps on Tonga’s chest. Fale with a gut punch. Fale knocks Loa off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm own Loa. Fale puts his leg on the back of Tonga’s neck. Owens attacks Tonga behind the referee’s back. Fale goes into the cover for a one count. Fale tags in Owens. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Owens with a knee lift. Fale follows that with a running lariat. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Owens bodyslams Tonga. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale applies The Bear Hug. Tonga nails Fale with The Bell Clap. Fale stomps on Tonga’s back. Fale tags in Owens. Owens kicks Tonga in the gut. Owens applies the cravate. Owens toys around with Tonga. Tonga with a series of haymakers. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tonga with a double leapfrog. Tonga drops Owens with a double handed chop. Tonga kicks Owens in the face. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with a running shoulder tackle. Loa knocks Fale off the apron.

Loa with two clotheslines. Owens ducks a clothesline from Loa. Loa with a Back Body Drop. Loa with The Tiger Feint Kick. Loa follows that with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens denies Ape Shit. Big Boot Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Loa drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens nails Loa with The V-Trigger. Loa goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens hits The Jewel Heist. Owens tags in Fale. Fale stomps on Loa’s chest. Fale tees off on Loa. Fale with the irish whip. Loa avoids The Body Avalanche. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Fale. Fale is pissed. Tonga with two dropkicks. Tonga ducks under two clotheslines from Fale. Fale with The Front Slam for a two count. Loa dumps Owens out of the ring. Fale drops Loa with a Running Body Block. Fale sends Tonga to the corner. Fale levels Tonga with The Body Avalanche. Fale with The Elbow Drop for a two count. GOD connects with their Dropkick/Sunset Flip Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-4) The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (5-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (2-7) Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

TenCozy attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Double Toe Kick to Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. TenCozy pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Kojima stomps on Yano’s back and chest. Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Yano’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano pulls Tenzan down to the mat. Yano knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano sends Tenzan back first into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Tenzan’s back. Yano slams Tenzan’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tanahashi with a single leg takedown. Tanahashi stomps on the left hamstring of Tenzan. Tanahashi with two elbow drops on the left knee of Tenzan. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi figure fours the legs of Tenzan. Tenzan with three overhand chops. Tanahashi answers with The Mongolian Chop. Tanahashi stomps on the left hamstring of Tenzan. Tanahashi tags in Yano.

Wish Bone Attack. Yano talks smack to Kojima. Yano repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Yano drives Tenzan back first into the exposed steel. Yano repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Yano is choking Tenzan with his boot. Yano slams Tenzan’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan with a flurry of chops. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Tenzan. Tanahashi with The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan drops Tanahashi with The Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima with rapid fire haymakers. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Tanahashi to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with The Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Kojima into the exposed steel.

Yano slaps Kojima in the back of the head. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Yano. Kojima punches Yano in the back. Kojima kicks Yano in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a running shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Tenzan whips Yano into the exposed steel. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Yano with The Brian Buster for a two count. Kojima knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Yano shoves Tenzan into Kojima. TenCozy denies The Double Low Blow. Double Irish Whip. TenCozy with The TenKoji Cutter for a two count. Kojima dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Yano rolls Tenzan over for a two count. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Yano. Tenzan goes for The BrainBuster, but Tanahashi gets in the way. Kojima with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Tanahashi tosses Kojima out of the ring. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Tanahashi answers with a big palm strike. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-4) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (7-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (7-2) The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare In A NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henare applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Henare. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto ducks a clothesline from Henare. Goto runs into Henare. Henare drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Henare with two bodyshots. Henare with a forearm smash. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Khan. War Drums to Khan. Hashi poses for the crowd. Goto repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back. Goto and Henare are trading back and forth shots. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Goto punches Henare in the back. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Khan gets in the way. Khan applies The Claw. Henare with rapid fire bodyshots. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Henare follows that with The PK. Khan with a Big Splash. Henare hooks the outside leg for a one count. Henare applies a front face lock. Henare with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare tags in Khan.

Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan is choking Goto with his boot. Khan bodyslams Goto. Khan is trying to make Goto kiss his feet. Goto with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Khan hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Goto with a running lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Khan. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Henare breaks up the submission hold. United Empire repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Henare with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Goto rocks Henare with a forearm smash. Khan uses Hashi’s legs as a weapon. BackBreaker/Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Khan goes back to The Claw. Khan slams Hashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Hashi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Henare. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Hashi in the back. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Henare with Two HeadButts. Forearm Exchange. Henare whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Henare. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Khan off the ring apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Henare denies The Ushigoroshi. Second Forearm Exchange. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop. Henare tags in Khan. Khan with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Khan inadvertently clocks Henare with The Pump Kick. Goto clotheslines Khan. Goto with two corner clotheslines. Khan answers with The Pump Kick. Goto clotheslines Khan. Khan with a Belly to Back Suplex. Goto with The Saito Suplex. Double Lariat. Khan goes for The Pump Kick, but Goto counters with The Discus Lariat. Hashi and Henare are tagged in. Hashi runs into Henare. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Henare draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Henare. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi plays to the crowd.

Henare blocks a lariat from Hashi, Hashi with a blistering chop. Henare answers with a gut punch. Henare with a Spinning Back Kick. Double Irish Whip. Khan with a corner clothesline. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Khan with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Henare punches Goto in the ribs. Khan applies The Claw. Henare with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan shoves Goto into the canvas. Khan applies The Claw. Khan transitions into The Sheep Killer. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi shoves Henare towards Khan. Hashi SuperKicks Khan. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Goto applies a waist lock. Henare decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Henare avoids The Misdirection Lariat. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Henare lands back on his feet. Henare dodges The Discus Lariat. Hashi SuperKicks Henare. Khan denies Shoto. Khan applies The Claw. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Khan applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hashi SuperKicks Khan. Goto clotheslines Khan over the top rope. Henare denies Shoto. Chaos connects with The GYW. Hashi with a Running Meteora. Chaos plants Henare with Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Updated NJPW World Tag League 2021 Standings

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (8-2)

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada (8-2)

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (8-2)

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare (7-3)

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (7-3)

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny (6-4)

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (6-4)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (6-4)

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima (2-8)

– Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask (1-9)

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma (1-9)

– Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku (0-10)

Checkout Episode 287 of The Hoots Podcast