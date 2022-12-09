NJPW World Tag League Results 12/9/22

Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium

Kochi, Japan

First Match: Bad Luck Fale vs. Yuto Nakashima

Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Fale. Nakashima with clubbing blows to Fale’s back. Nakashima repeatedly kicks the left knee of Fale. Nakashima with another forearm smash. Fale drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Fale stomps on Nakashima’s back. Fale punches Nakashima in the back. Fale stomps on Nakashima’s back and chest. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Fale answers with a gut punch. Fale whips Nakashima into a turnbuckle pad. Fale continues to stomp on Nakashima’s back.

Fale with a bodyshot/corner clothesline combination. Fale whips Nakashima into another turnbuckle pad. Nakashima avoids The Body Avalanche. Nakashima with clubbing hamstring kicks. Nakashima kicks the left knee of Fale. Nakashima hits The PK for a two count. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Fale’s chest. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nakashima continues to put the boots to Fale. Fale drops Nakashima with a Running Lariat. Nakashima denies The Grenade. Fale stomps on Nakashima’s face. Fale with an elbow drop for a two count. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

Second Mach: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare w/Gideon Grey vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube

The Great O-Khan and Oskar Leube will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Leube applies a side headlock. Khan punches Leube in the ribs. Khan whips Leube across the ring. Leube runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan rakes the eyes of Leube. Khan punches Leube in the back. Leube drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Leube repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back and chest. Khan ducks a clothesline from Leube. Khan wraps his braid around Leube’s neck. Henare knocks Oiwa off the ring apron. Khan applies a front face lock. Leube grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Khan grabs a side headlock. Khan tags in Henare. Henare stomps on the left hamstring of Leube. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Leube. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Khan rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Khan kicks Oiwa out of the ring. Leube grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare with clubbing blows to Leube’s back. Leube with forearm shivers.

Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Henare HeadButts Leube. Henare tags in Khan. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan goes into the lateral press for a two count. Khan kicks Leube in the face. Khan wants Leube to kiss his boot. Leube with forearm shivers. Khan answers with The Mongolian Chop. Leube bodyslams Khan. Leube tags in Oiwa. Oiwa knocks Henare off the apron. Khan blocks The GutWrench Suplex. Khan kicks Oiwa in the gut. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Oiwa dropkicks Khan. Oiwa stomps on Khan’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers in the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa follows that with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Khan transitions into a Head & Arm Choke.

Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan rolls Oiwa over for a two count. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Oiwa rolls Khan over for a two count. Oiwa dropkicks Khan. Henare and Leube are tagged in. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Henare with a palm strike. Leube reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Leube drops Henare with a shoulder tackle. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Double Hip Toss. Leube with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa kicks Khan out of the ring. Henare blocks The Boston Crab. Henare with clubbing hamstring kicks. Leube repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Leube sends Henare to the corner. Leube with a running elbow smash. Leube goes for a Hip Toss, but Henare counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Leube in the back for a two count. Henare connects with The Rampage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Kushida, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and Kevin Knight vs. Taiji Ishimori, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomoaki Honma and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Honma backs Gedo into the ropes. Gedo turns Honma over. The referee calls for a clean break. Gedo obliges. Ishimori grabs Honma from behind. Honma kicks Gedo in the face. Honma with a back elbow smash to Ishimori. Honma drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Stereo Bodyslams from Kushida and Knight. Honma with Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Ishimori trips Honma from the outside. Ishimori drives Honma back first into the steel barricade. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori rolls Honma back into the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Honma. Gedo slams Honma’s head on the left boot of Austin. Gedo tags in Bey. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Bey with The Garvin Stomp. Bey flexes his muscles. Bey tags in Austin. Austin kicks Honma in the gut. Austin applies a front face lock. Bey with a flying back rake. Austin drives his knee into Honma’s ribs. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin drives Honma face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori rakes the back of Honma. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori sends Honma to the corner. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Honma with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Wato. Wato dives over Ishimori. Wato clears the ring. Wato kicks Ishimori in the face. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Wato punches Ishimori in the back. Wato whips Ishimori across the ring. Wato catches Ishimori in mid-air. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Wato drops Ishimori with The Zig Zag for a two count. Ishimori dodges The Windmill Kick. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Knight and Gedo are tagged in.

Knight with two shoulder tackles. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight with a flying shoulder tackle. Knight pops back on his feet. Gedo avoids The Stinger Splash. Austin with a Flying Head Kick. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Knight in the back. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Gedo SuperKicks Knight for a two count. Kushida with a forearm/back elbow combination. Austin kicks Kushida in the gut. Kushida denies The Double Leg Sweep. Kushida decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt to Bey. Kushida whips Austin across the ring. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Gedo follows that with two eye pokes. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight dropkicks Gedo. Kushida with a Double Handspring Kick. Wato dropkicks Ishimori off the apron. Knight connects with The Leaping DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma and Kevin Knight via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Titan vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Desperado with a greco roman eye poke. Running Back Elbow Exchange. Desperado whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi blocks The SpineBuster. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a one count. Desperado blocks The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi launches Desperado over the top rope. Takahashi blocks a punch from Desperado. Takahashi slams Desperado’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Desperado blocks The Sunset Bomb. Kanemaru with heavy bodyshots. All hell starts breaking loose in Kochi. Desperado whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Douki is choking Takagi with the lead pipe. Desperado puts a mask over Takahashi’s head. Desperado sends Takahashi back first through a barricade. Desperado rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Desperado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado tags in Douki.

Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a basement dropkick for a two count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Douki side steps a flurry of chops from Takahashi. Douki kicks Takahashi in the gut. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun are mauling Takahashi in the corner. Kanemaru stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Kanemaru with a hammer elbow. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado removes Takahashi’s mask. Desperado stomps on Takahashi’s face. Takahashi with three knife edge chops. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Desperado sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Desperado stops Takahashi in his tracks. Takahashi blocks a boot from Desperado. Takahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Titan and Kanemaru are tagged in. Titan with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan delivers his combination offense. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Titan. Titan dives over Kanemaru. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Kanemaru. Titan with a Leaping Thrust Kick. Titan ducks a clothesline from Douki. Titan slaps Douki in the chest. Titan with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Douki kicks Titan in the gut. Titan dropkicks Douki to the floor. Kanemaru trips Titan from the outside. Kanemaru repeatedly slams the left knee of Titan on the canvas. Kanemaru goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Titan counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Titan. Titan dropkicks Kanemaru. Titan tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru duks a clothesline from Takagi. Kanemaru drops Takagi with The Satellite DDT. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki kicks Takagi in the gut. Douki sends Takagi to the corner. Suzuki Gun with two running elbow smashes. Desperado kicks Takagi in the face. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Douki with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takagi denies The Day Break. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Douki dodges The Sliding Pumping Bomber. Douki rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi SuperKicks Douki. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takahashi sends Kanemaru tumbling to the floor. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Douki with two uppercuts. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with a Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Takagi makes Douki tap out to The STF.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Titan via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (10) Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. (2) Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Hirooki Goto and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Kidd into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kidd kicks Goto in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd applies a side headlock. Goto whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd runs into Goto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kidd with forearm shivers. Goto ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Goto drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Goto. Kidd dropkicks Goto. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd uppercuts Goto. Hashi tags himself in. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to Coughlin. War Drums. Goto stomps on Kidd’s back. Hashi punches Kidd in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kidd holds onto the ropes. Kidd kicks the left shoulder of Hashi. Kidd kicks Goto in the face. Coughlin with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd applies a front face lock. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Double Irish Whip. Coughlin kicks Hashi in the gut. Kidd with a knee lift. Coughlin with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd follows that with a Running Senton Splash.

Wish Bone Attack. Coughlin with a GutWrench Suplex. Coughlin with a Deadlift Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Coughlin applies a front face lock. Kidd tags himself in. Kidd chops Hashi. Kidd stands on the back of Hashi’s neck. Kidd whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Kidd HeadButts Hashi. Kidd tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Coughlin. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Coughlin whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Coughlin. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto takes a swipe at Kidd. Coughlin kicks Goto in the gut. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Goto. Coughlin applies a Full Nelson Lock. LA Dojo gangs up on Goto. Double Irish Whip. Goto runs through the double sledge. Goto with a double clothesline. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Coughlin denies The Ushigoroshi. Coughlin with a Running Death Valley Driver. Coughlin tags in Kidd. Kidd goes for The BrainBuster, but Goto lands back on his feet.

Goto applies a waist lock. Kidd decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Goto dodges The Big Boot. Goto with a Spinning Clothesline. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kidd. Hashi drops Kidd with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Chop Exchange. Corner Clothesline Party. Kidd with The Exploder Suplex. Coughlin with a Fallaway Slam. Kidd follows that with The MoonSault for a two count. Coughlin dumps Goto out of the ring. Coughlin stomps on Hashi’s back. LA Dojo goes for The Assisted PowerBomb, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Coughlin kicks Goto in the gut. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto with clubbing blows to Kidd’s back. Goto sends Kidd to the corner. Bishamon with two corner clotheslines. Goto kicks Kidd in the gut. Kidd decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Kidd slaps Hashi in the face. Kidd rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Kidd goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Goto gets in the way. Kidd denies The Shoto. Misfired BrainBusters. Hashi SuperKicks Kidd. Bishamon connects with The Violent Flash. Bishamon knocks Coughlin off the apron. Bishamon plants Kidd with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8) Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. (2) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

House Of Torture attacks Tanahashi and Yano before the bell rings. Stereo Hair Pull Takedowns. Togo uses his better judgment and hops off the ring apron. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahahsi. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. Takahashi tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. EVIL trips Tanahashi from the outside. Takahashi drops Tanahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi knocks Yano off the ring apron. Takahashi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Togo punches Tanahashi behind the referee’s back. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yano. The referee is losing control of this match. Takahashi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Togo scores another cheap shot. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi talks smack to Tanahashi. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Takahashi bodyslams Tanahashi for a two count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with another knee lift. Takahashi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Takahashi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Takahashi peppers Tanahashi with forearms. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano uses the turnbuckle pad as a shield. Yano slaps Takahashi in the back of the head. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Yano’s fingers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Yano. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Yano. Takahashi drives Yano face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the turnbuckle pad. Yano tugs on EVIL’s hair. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi knocks Takahashi off the apron. Tanahashi kicks EVIL in the gut. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams EVIL. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. EVIL shoves the referee towards Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops EVIL with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. The referee gets distracted by Togo. Takahashi walks into the ring with the pimp stick. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Togo shoves the referee into Tanahashi. Togo wraps the garrote around Tanahashi’s neck. Tanahashi shoves Takahashi into Togo. Yano with a double low blow. Yano dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Ace’s High. Tanahashi gets distracted by Sho. Yano pulls Sho off the apron. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but EVIL gets his knees up in the air. Tanahashi slaps EVIL in the face. EVIL with a low blow. Sho nails Tanahashi with the wrench. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (14) Aussie Open w/Gideon Grey vs. (10) TMDK In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Mark Davis and Mikey Nicholls will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davis backs Nicholls into the ropes. Nicholls ducks under a chop from Davis. Strong lockup. Nicholls walks Davis into the ropes. Davis ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Nicholls applies a side headlock. Davis whips Nicholls across the ring. Nicholls runs into Davis. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nicholls with a running elbow smash. Nicholls whips Davis across the ring. Nicholls goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Davis blocks it. Davis ducks a clothesline from Nicholls. Davis drops Nicholls with two shoulder tackles. Nicholls with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a one count. Nicholls applies a front face lock. Nicholls tags in Haste. Double Irish Whip. Davis shoves Haste into Nicholls. Haste grabs a side headlock. Fletcher tags himself in. Davis whis Haste across the ring. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. TMDK gets sandwiched on the outside. Aussie Open poses for the crowd. Fletcher rolls Haste back into the ring. Fletcher goes into the lateral press for a two count. Fletcher bodyslams Haste. Fletcher applies a wrist lock. Fletcher goes for another Bodyslam, but Haste lands back on his feet. Haste tags in Nicholls.

Haste launches Fletcher over the top rope. Fletcher decks Nicholls with a back elbow smash. Haste slams Fletcher’s head on the top rope. Nicholls nails Fletcher with a DDT on the ring apron. Nicholls rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Nicholls hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nicholls applies the cravate. Fletcher with heavy bodyshots. Nicholls drives his knee into the midsection of Fletcher. Nicholls with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Nicholls applies a wrist lock. Haste tags himself in. Nicholls bodyslams Fletcher. Haste with a Draping NeckBreaker on the floor. Fletcher gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Haste hammers down on the back of Fletcher’s neck. Haste tags in Nicholls. Fletcher with a chop/forearm combination. Haste uppercuts Fletcher. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count.

Nicholls punches Davis in the back. Nicholls dumps Davis out of the ring. Davis attacks Nicholls from behind. Nicholls kicks Davis in the gut. TMDK gangs up on Davis. Nicholls puts his knee on the back of Fletcher’s neck. Nicholls toys around with Fletcher. Fletcher unloads three knife edge chops. Nicholls kicks Fletcher in the gut. Nicholls goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fletcher blocks it. Nicholls rocks Fletcher with a forearm smash. Fletcher with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Davis and Haste are tagged in. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Haste kicks Davis in the gut. Davis cartwheels out of the double hammer throw from TMDK. Davis with a double clothesline. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination to Haste. Davis goes for The Burning Hammer, but Nicholls counters with a forearm smash. Davis dumps Nicholls out of the ring. Haste kicks Davis in the face. Davis side steps Haste into the red turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Davis with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Fletcher lands The Suicide Dive. Davis with The Burning Hammer for a two count.

Davis tags in Fletcher. Assisted Mid-Kick. Haste shoves Davis into Fletcher. Nicholls clotheslines Davis over the top rope. Fletcher with forearm shivers. Assisted SuperPlex for a two count. Haste tags in Nicholls. TMDK goes for The Tank Buster, but Davis gets in the way. Davis sends Haste crashing to the outside. Fletcher with a Flying Boot. Fletcher tags in Davis. Assisted Mid-Kick. Assisted Flying Cutter for a two count. Davis tags in Fletcher. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Haste gets in the way. Fletcher kicks Haste in the gut. Haste uses the right leg of Fletcher as a weapon. Haste uppercuts Fletcher. Nicholls clotheslines Fletcher. Davis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Stereo Hammer Throws. Aussie Open kicks TMDK in the chest. Fletcher clotheslines Haste. Nicholls with a double clothesline. Fletcher SuperKicks Nicholls. TMDK connects with The Tank Buster for a two count. Davis denies The Thunder Valley. Fletcher with an inside cradle for a two count. Double Forearm to Nicholls. Davis inadvertently clotheslines Fletcher. TMDK with Combo Lariats to Davis. TMDK delivers The High Low. Fletcher SuperKicks Haste. Haste with a forearm across the back of Fletcher’s neck. TMDK plants Fletcher with The Tank Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: TMDK via Pinfall

Eight Match: (10) Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. (6) Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer In A NJPW World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Archer whips Sanada into a steel barricade. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki slams Naito’s head on the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Naito with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Archer sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Sanada dropkicks Archer. Sanada tags in Naito. Wish Bone Attack. Double Basement Dropkick for a one count. Naito grabs Archer’s braid. Naito rakes the eyes of Archer. Archer delivers The Pounce. Suzuki sends Sanada chest first into the barricade. Archer kicks Naito out of the ring. Red Shoes is losing control of this match. Archer and Naito starts brawling in the crowd. Archer with multiple chair shots. Archer sends Naito face first into the steel ring post. Archer kicks Naito in the chest. Archer whips Naito over the barricade. Archer rolls Naito back into the ring. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki kicks Naito in the back for a two count. Suzuki starts bending Naito’s fingers. Suzuki slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Suzuki tags in Archer.

Archer with a gut punch. Archer chops Naito. Suzuki apples The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Archer bodyslams Naito. Archer goes for a Running Splash, but Naito ducks out of the way. Red Shoes didn’t see Naito tag out to Sanada because he was distracted by Suzuki. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Naito. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with two toe kicks. Naito with forearm shivers. Archer tugs on Naito’s hair. Suzuki slaps Naito in the chest. Suzuki applies a standing heel hook. Suzuki tags in Archer. Archer kicks Naito in the gut. Archer slams Naito’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Archer whips Naito into a turnbuckle pad. Naito is throwing haymakers at Archer. Archer drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Archer whips Naito across the ring. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Naito dumps Archer out of the ring. Naito knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Archer wisely pulls Sanada off the apron. Naito ducks a clothesline from Archer. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with two dropkicks. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Archer. Sanada dropkicks Suzuki off the apron. Archer whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Archer with a gut punch. Archer punches Sanada in the back. Sanada with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Archer blocks The Paradise Lock. Sanada sends Archer tumbling to the floor. Archer avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada with a drop toe hold into the barricade. Sanada rolls Archer back into the ring. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Archer. Sanada slams Archer’s head on the top rope. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer tags in Suzuki. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada blocks The PK. Sanada hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Suzuki stomps on Sanada’s chest. Suzuki whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Suzuki in the gut. Naito punches Suzuki in the back. Naito sends Suzuki to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Suzuki. Combination Cabron. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Suzuki on the top turnbuckle. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Archer with a running elbow smash. Suzuki follows that with The PK. Archer with a Big Splash. Suzuki goes into the cover for a two count. Naito with a forearm/back elbow combination. Archer blocks The Swinging DDT. Assisted Helluva Kick. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Sanada breaks up the submission hold. Archer with heavy bodyshots. Archer with a straight right hand. Naito with forearm shivers. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Naito. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Sanada blocks The Black Out. Sanada shoves Archer into Suzuki. Archer kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Suzuki kicks Suzuki in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki unloads a flurry of chops. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Assisted Swinging DDT. Sanaa dropkicks Archer off the apron. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Updated Standings

– Aussie Open 7-2

– TMDK 6-2

– Tetsuya Naito & Sanada 6-2

– Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi 6-2

– Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 4-4

– The Great O-Khan & Aaron Henare 4-4

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer 3-5

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 2-6

– EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 2-6

– Gabriel Kidd & Alex Coughlin 1-7

